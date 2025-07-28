Smith Profits Offers Shriners Children's Hospital the Opportunity to Transform Young Patients into #1 Best Selling Authors Through Patriotic Book Series

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Profits, the Winter Garden, Florida-based business consulting and publishing company, announced a groundbreaking opportunity for Shriners Children's Hospital to launch "WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA!" - a patriotic book series that transforms young Americans into #1 Best Selling Authors.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

The innovative collaboration that https://JuniorPatriots.us offers to https://ShrinersChildrens.org represents a revolutionary approach to pediatric patient empowerment. Young patients receiving medical care at Shriners facilities will have the ability to contribute to published works that combine creative expression with patriotic themes.

Robert J. Smith, MFA, founder of Smith Profits, brings his proven track record of creating #1 Best Sellers to this charitable initiative. Smith earned #1 worldwide rankings at major financial institutions including Mutual of New York (MONY), The Equitable, AXA Financial and BankAtlantic/BB&T, setting production records at John Hancock and New York Life.

Transforming Medical Treatment into Achievement Adventure

"This idea is to shift from simply from medical treatment to medical recovery, achievement and contribution," said Smith, who has been featured on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW Network. "We're turning young patients into published authors rather than just recipients of care so that they leave their facilities with the pride of accomplishment."

The program leverages Smith's GUARANTEED #1 Best Selling Book Series methodology, which has helped business owners and professionals achieve #1 Best Seller status. Smith is an International #1 Best Selling Author with #1 rankings for "INFLUENCE IN ACTION GAINS PROVEN RESULTS AND DRIVES SALES" and "INFLUENCE IN ACTION BRINGS MORE BUSINESS TO ENTREPRENEURS."

Smith Profits has increased profits for companies an average of $1,445,000.00 per year while raising millions of dollars for charities. Smith has faithfully raised money for charities since 1992 and volunteered in both public and private schools since 1999.

Patriotic Themes Meet Therapeutic Benefits

The "WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA!" series provides therapeutic benefits through creative expression while fostering national pride among young patients. Children contribute their perspectives on American values, creating inspirational content with built-in emotional resonance.

Smith's unique qualifications include being the only financial advisor in the United States who has earned the CLU®, ChFC®, LIC, CCCC, RIA, AAMS®, CMP®, and CMPS® professional designations. He earned his Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing as Valedictorian at Full Sail University, and his Feature Film Writing degree “With Distinction” at UCLA.

The opportunity aligns with Smith Profits' mission as an American company that proudly serves American Patriots. Smith founded the nonprofit Junior Patriots nonprofit to help young Americans become #1 Best Selling Authors, from elementary school through medical school.

Proven Track Record of Success

Smith has reached #1 production rankings with multiple Fortune 500 Companies including Coca-Cola, Mobil Oil, BankAtlantic, New York Life, Mutual of New York (MONY), John Hancock, The Equitable, and AXA Financial. He ranked in the top 1% worldwide in financial services production for decades.

His innovative marketing approaches include comic book sales pieces such as "THE ADVENTURES OF INSURANCEMAN," a Superman takeoff for increased life and annuity sales, and "REAL ESTATE WOMAN," a Wonder Woman pastiche for increased real estate sales.

Smith also created the "SHORT ATTENTION SPAN DAN" comic book series to teach students his trademarked “WRITING WITH EASE” program and his “PUBLIC SPEAKING WITH EASE” curriculum, both of which have helped students achieve massive success, both at schools, and in their eventual careers.

Ambitious Goals for Young Authors

"In 2025 we will turn 1,000 patriotic students, teachers, coaches, and support staff into #1 Best Selling Authors," Smith announced. "We will do the same for 10,000 more in 2026."

The offer to Shriners Children's Hospital extends Smith's commitment to helping young people achieve literary success while overcoming personal challenges. The initiative provides meaningful activities for patients while creating compelling content centered around American values.

Smith has won Director's Awards for The Art of Visual Storytelling as well as Editing for Film, Games and Animation. He has consistently ranked in the top 1% in the Internet Movie Database (IMDb) for decades.

Corporate Social Responsibility Initiative

This opportunity represents a strategic alignment that benefits all pediatric healthcare organizations by providing therapeutic creative outlets for young patients while generating inspirational patriotic content. The program transforms the hospital experience into an achievement adventure for participating children.

Smith's initial co-authored work, “SALES GENIUS #1” ranked #1 on both sides of the Atlantic while The Wolf of Wall Street's sales book ranked #2 in both the USA and the UK. Smith’s proven methodology ensures participating young patients will achieve legitimate #1 Best Seller status.

The initiative leverages the emotional appeal of children overcoming medical challenges to create content that resonates with audiences nationwide. Young authors will share their perspectives on what makes America great, while receiving world-class medical care.

About Smith Profits

Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Winter Garden, Florida, Smith Profits operates in business consulting, publishing, and PR. The company specializes in authority building through GUARANTEED television coverage and GUARANTEED #1 Best Selling Book Series for CEOs, business owners, and professionals.

Robert J. Smith holds degrees including Feature Film Writing, a BBA, MBA, Ph.D., CLU, ChFC, LIC, CCCP, CMPS, AAMS, and Leadership certifications. His name appears on a plaque in the lobby of the New York Life building on Madison Avenue.

For more information about the "WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA!" series and a potential partnership with your hospital or other youth organization, contact Smith Profits at (407) 508-0200, in their Winter Garden, Florida headquarters.

About Junior Patriots

Junior Patriots provides mentorship and guidance to children and young adults, turning them into published authors. From there, the nonprofit puts its founder, Robert J. Smith, MFA’s experience of turning many adults into #1 Best Selling Authors, to use for youth and brings their writing in their “WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA!” edition, into a #1 Best Seller! Junior Patriots’ mission is to inspire, educate, and support America’s patriotic leaders of tomorrow.

For more information about Junior Patriots “WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA!” series, or to inquire about co-authorship opportunities in future publications, contact Robert J. Smith, MFA, directly through Smith Profits or Junior Patriots.

