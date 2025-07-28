Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share; Board of Directors Authorize 5% Stock Buyback Authorization

EAU CLAIRE, Wis., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CZWI), the parent company of Citizens Community Federal N.A. (the “Bank” or “CCFBank”), today reported earnings of $3.3 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.33 for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $3.2 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.32 for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and $3.7 million and $0.35 earnings per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported earnings of $6.5 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.65 compared to the prior year period of $7.8 million and earnings per diluted share of $0.75.

The Company’s second quarter 2025 operating results reflected the following changes from the first quarter of 2025: 1) increase in net interest income of $1.7 million, due to the recognition of $1.1 million of interest income from loan payoffs, which contributed a 27 basis point increase in net interest margin, and a $0.6 million increase resulting from higher asset yields and lower deposit costs, which contributed a 15 basis point increase in net interest margin; 2) a provision for credit losses of $1.35 million compared to a negative provision of $0.25 million in the first quarter largely due to a $9.3 million increase in 30 to 89 day delinquencies and a modest change in macro-economic assumptions; 3) $0.2 million higher non-interest income; and 4) $0.3 million higher non-interest expense.

Book value per share improved to $18.36 at June 30, 2025, compared to $18.02 at March 31, 2025, and $17.10 at June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)1 was $15.15 at June 30, 2025, compared to $14.79 at March 31, 2025, and an 8.9% increase from $13.91 at June 30, 2024. For the second quarter of 2025, the increase in tangible book value was primarily due to the increase in net income in the quarter compared to the first quarter. Stockholders’ equity as a percentage of total assets was 10.57% at June 30, 2025, compared to 10.12% at March 31, 2025. Tangible common equity (“TCE”) as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)1 increased to 8.89% at June 30, 2025, compared to 8.45% at March 31, 2025.

“The quarter was solid overall with continued margin improvement of 15 bps to 3.00% (42 bps reported), strong net interest income which increased 9.4% from the linked quarter and in line non-interest expense contributed to the solid $0.33 in earnings per share. Tangible book value was higher by 2.4% from the linked quarter to $15.15 and the tangible common equity ratio improved to 8.9%. Asset quality was mixed with nonperforming assets and classified loans decreasing by $1.5 million and $1.7 million, respectively, while one $9 million multi-family relationship was added to special mention loans. Good credit administration practices kept net charge-offs manageable at $16 thousand for the quarter and the allowance to credit losses to total loans increased from 1.49% to 1.59% and the allowance to credit losses to nonperforming loans increased to 176% versus 148% compared to the prior quarter. Business activity in our markets continues to be good and seems poised to accelerate in the second half of 2025,” stated Stephen Bianchi, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer.

June 30, 2025, Highlights:

Quarterly earnings were $3.3 million, or $0.33 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, an increase compared to earnings of $3.2 million, or $0.32 per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and a decrease from $3.7 million, or $0.35 per diluted share for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

For the six months ended June 30, 2025, earnings were $6.5 million or $0.65 per diluted share compared to $7.8 million or $0.75 per diluted share. The decline in earnings for the six-month period primarily relates to provisions for credit losses for the most recent six-month period versus negative provisions for credit losses during the six-month period ending June 30, 2024, as economic variables used in the calculation of provisions have begun to normalize in the most recent periods.

Net interest income increased $1.7 million to $13.3 million for the current quarter ended June 30, 2025, from $11.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and from $11.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income from the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to: 1) $0.7 million of interest income recognized on the payoffs of nonperforming loans; 2) an increase in purchase accretion of $0.4 million due to a loan payoff; 3) higher interest income of $0.2 million on loans due to loans repricing and the impact of new originations; 4) lower deposit rates decreased interest expense of $0.4 million; and 5) the impact of one more day in the quarter of interest income, net of interest expense of $0.1 million.

The net interest margin increased 42 basis points (“bps”) to 3.27% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and increased 55 bps from the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the net interest margin from the linked quarter was due to: 1) income recognized on the payoffs of loans of 17 bps; 2) higher purchase accretion due to loan payoffs of 10 bps; 3) lower deposit costs of 8 bps; and 4) higher asset yields due to repricing, new loan originations and higher percentage of loans compared to total interest-earning assets of 7 bps.

The provision of credit losses was $1.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to negative provisions for credit losses of $0.25 million, and $1.53 million during the quarters ended March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively. The June 30, 2025 provision for credit losses was primarily due to: 1) the impact of three delinquent 30 - 89 day commercial real estate loan relationships of $0.7 million; 2) a change in the macro-economic assumptions used by our third-party provider of $0.3 million; 3) provisions on new loans with longer contractual life outpacing previously established provisions on prepaid and maturing loans, resulting in an increase of $0.15 million; and 4) an increase in off-balance sheet commitments from new construction originations of $0.2 million. Additionally, the Bank had $16 thousand of net charge-offs in the second quarter. Allowance for credit losses on loans was $21.3 million or 176% of total nonperforming loans of $12.1 million at June 30, 2025.

Non-interest income increased by $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, to $2.8 million from $2.6 million the prior quarter due to the collection of loan fees on nonaccrual loan payoffs and higher gains on equity securities. Total non-interest income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was an increase of $0.9 million from the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher gains on sale of loans and higher net realized gains on equity securities.

Non-interest expense increased $0.3 million to $10.8 million from $10.5 million for the previous quarter and increased $0.5 million from $10.3 million the second quarter of 2024. The increase in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter was largely due to compensation items, including the annual merit increase and modestly higher incentive costs. The $0.5 million increase from the second quarter of 2024 was largely due to higher compensation expense, which includes the annual merit increase impact and inflation factors impacting non-interest expense.

The effective tax rate was 19.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 19.6% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and 22.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Loans receivable decreased $7.1 million during the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, to $1.35 billion compared to the prior quarter end. New loan originations increased approximately $25 million in the second quarter compared to the first quarter, with some prepayments expected in the first quarter, sliding to the second quarter and offsetting net loan growth.

Nonperforming assets decreased $1.5 million during the quarter to $13.0 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $14.5 million at March 31, 2025, largely due to the payoff of an agricultural relationship.

Special mention loans increased $8.2 million to $23.2 million at June 30, 2025, from $15.0 million at March 31, 2025. The increase was largely due to one multifamily loan that is experiencing slower leasing activity than expected.

Total deposits decreased $45.2 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, to $1.48 billion. Total deposit decline reflected the seasonal shrinkage in public deposits of $20.3 million, which typically decreases again in the third quarter before increasing in the fourth quarter. Commercial deposits declined $17.0 million as business customers reinvested into their operations.

On July 7, 2025, the Board of Directors approved the redemption of the entire $15 million balance of the 6% subordinated debentures due September 1, 2030, which were scheduled to reprice on September 1, 2025, to SOFR + 591 bps. The redemption will occur on September 1, 2025.

The efficiency ratio was 66% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to 73% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The improvement in the efficiency ratio was partially due to $1.1 million in interest income recognized from loan payoffs. Excluding the impact of interest income associated with the loan payoffs, the efficiency ratio was approximately 70%.

On July 24, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized a new 5% common stock buyback authorization, or 499,000 shares.



Balance Sheet and Asset Quality

Total assets decreased by $44.8 million during the quarter to $1.735 billion at June 30, 2025.

Cash decreased $32.7 million as interest-bearing cash decreased due to funding balance sheet changes, while maintaining strong on-balance sheet liquidity.

The on-balance sheet liquidity ratio, which is defined as the fair market value of AFS and HTM securities that are not pledged and cash on deposit with other financial institutions, was 12.17% of total assets at June 30, 2025, compared to 14.38% at March 31, 2025. On-balance sheet liquidity, collateralized new borrowing capacity, and uncommitted federal funds borrowing availability was $730 million, or 277%, of uninsured and uncollateralized deposits at June 30, 2025, and $852 million, or 314% at March 31, 2025.

Securities available for sale (“AFS”) decreased $4.8 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, to $134.8 million from $139.6 million at March 31, 2025. The decrease was due to principal repayments of $3.4 million, and corporate debt security maturities of $3.2 million, partially offset by the purchase of new corporate debt securities of $1.9 million and a decrease in the unrealized loss on AFS securities of $0.1 million.

Securities held to maturity (“HTM”) decreased $1.3 million to $83.0 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2025, from $84.3 million at March 31, 2025, due to principal repayments.

Loans receivable decreased $7.1 million during the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, to $1.345 billion compared to the prior quarter end, as a modest pickup in origination and funding activity was offset by the payoff of larger non-strategic loans.

The office loan portfolio consisting of seventy loans totaled $26 million at June 30, 2025, compared to seventy-two loans totaling $28 million at March 31, 2025. Criticized loans in the office loan portfolio for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, totaled $0.5 million, the same amount at March 31, 2025, and there have been no charge-offs in the trailing twelve months.

The allowance for credit losses on loans increased by $1.1 million to $21.3 million at June 30, 2025, representing 1.59% of total loans receivable compared to 1.49% of total loans receivable at March 31, 2025. The Bank recorded a provision of credit losses of $1.35 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to negative provisions for credit losses of $0.25 million, and $1.53 million during the quarters ended March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively. The June 30, 2025 provision was primarily due to: 1) the impact of three delinquent 30 - 89 day commercial real estate loan relationships of $0.7 million; 2) a change in the macro-economic assumptions by our third-party provider of $0.3 million; 3) provisions on new loans with longer contractual life outpacing previously established provisions on prepaid and maturing loans, resulting in an increase of $0.15 million; and 4) an increase in off-balance sheet commitments from new construction originations of $0.2 million. Additionally, the Bank had $16 thousand of net charge-offs in the second quarter. Allowance for credit losses on loans was $21.3 million or 176% of total nonperforming loans of $12.1 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $20.2 million or $148% of total nonperforming loans of $13.7 million the prior quarter as the allowance level increased while nonperforming loans decreased during the most recent period.

Allowance for Credit Losses (“ACL”) - Loans Percentage

(in thousands, except ratios)

June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 Loans, end of period $ 1,345,620 $ 1,352,728 $ 1,368,981 $ 1,424,828 Allowance for credit losses - Loans $ 21,347 $ 20,205 $ 20,549 $ 21,000 ACL - Loans as a percentage of loans, end of period 1.59 % 1.49 % 1.50 % 1.47 %

In addition to the ACL - Loans, the Company has established an ACL - Unfunded Commitments of $0.627 million at June 30, 2025, $0.435 million at March 31, 2025, and $0.712 million at June 30, 2024, classified in other liabilities on the consolidated balance sheets.

Allowance for Credit Losses - Unfunded Commitments:

(in thousands)

June 30, 2025

and Three Months

Ended June 30, 2024

and Three Months

Ended June 30, 2025

and Six Months

Ended June 30, 2024

and Six Months

Ended ACL - Unfunded commitments - beginning of period $ 435 $ 975 $ 334 $ 1,250 Additions (reductions) to ACL - Unfunded commitments via provision for credit losses charged to operations 192 (263 ) 293 (538 ) ACL - Unfunded commitments - end of period $ 627 $ 712 $ 627 $ 712

Special mention loans increased $8.2 million to $23.2 million at June 30, 2025, from $15.0 million in the previous quarter. The increase was largely due to one multifamily loan that is experiencing slower leasing activity than expected.

Substandard loans decreased by $1.7 million to $17.9 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $19.6 million at March 31, 2025, largely due to a reduction in one nonperforming loan relationship.

Nonperforming assets decreased by $1.5 million to $13.0 million at June 30, 2025, compared to $14.5 million at March 31, 2025.

(in thousands) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Special mention loan balances $ 23,201 $ 14,990 $ 8,480 $ 11,047 $ 8,848 Substandard loan balances 17,922 19,591 18,891 21,202 14,420 Criticized loans, end of period $ 41,123 $ 34,581 $ 27,371 $ 32,249 $ 23,268

Deposit Portfolio Composition

(in thousands)

June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Consumer deposits $ 856,467 $ 861,746 $ 852,083 $ 844,808 $ 822,665 Commercial deposits 406,608 423,654 412,355 406,095 395,148 Public deposits 190,933 211,261 190,460 176,844 187,698 Wholesale deposits 24,408 26,993 33,250 92,920 114,033 Total deposits $ 1,478,416 $ 1,523,654 $ 1,488,148 $ 1,520,667 $ 1,519,544

At June 30, 2025, the deposit portfolio composition was 58% consumer, 27% commercial, 13% public, and 2% wholesale deposits compared to 56% consumer, 28% commercial, 14% public, and 2% wholesale deposits at March 31, 2025.

Deposit Composition By Type

(in thousands)

June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits $ 260,248 $ 253,343 $ 252,656 $ 256,840 $ 255,703 Interest-bearing demand deposits 366,481 386,302 355,750 346,971 353,477 Savings accounts 159,340 167,614 159,821 169,096 170,946 Money market accounts 357,518 370,741 369,534 366,067 370,164 Certificate accounts 334,829 345,654 350,387 381,693 369,254 Total deposits $ 1,478,416 $ 1,523,654 $ 1,488,148 $ 1,520,667 $ 1,519,544

Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits were $263.2 million, or 18% of total deposits at June 30, 2025, and $271.7 million, or 18% of total deposits at March 31, 2025. Uninsured deposits alone at June 30, 2025 were $419.6 million, or 28% of total deposits and $444.4 million, or 29% of total deposits at March 31, 2025.

Federal Home Loan Bank advances remained at $0 at June 30, 2025, and at March 31, 2025, and decreased $31.5 million from one year earlier.

No common stock was repurchased in the second quarter of 2025. On July 24, 2025, the Board of Directors authorized a new 5% buyback authorization, for 499,000 shares of the Company’s common stock in open market or private transactions. The timing and amount of any share repurchases under the new authorization will be determined by management based on market conditions and other considerations. The new share repurchase authorization does not obligate the Company to repurchase any shares of its common stock.

Review of Operations

Net interest income increased $1.7 million to $13.3 million for the current quarter ended June 30, 2025, from $11.6 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and from $11.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase in net interest income from the first quarter of 2025 was primarily due to: 1) $0.7 million of interest income recognized on the payoffs of nonperforming loans; 2) an increase in purchase accretion of $0.4 million due to a loan payoff; 3) higher interest income of $0.2 million on loans due to loans repricing and the impact of new originations; 4) lower deposit rates decreased interest expense of $0.4 million; and 5) the impact of one more day in the quarter of interest income, net of interest expense of $0.1 million.

Pre-Provision Net Revenue (PPNR)

(in thousands, except yields and rates)

June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 September 30,

2024 June 30,

2024 March 31,

2024 Pre-tax income $ 4,047 $ 3,974 $ 3,358 $ 4,185 $ 4,715 $ 5,192 Add back provision for credit losses 1,350 — — — — — Subtract negative provision for credit losses — (250 ) (450 ) (400 ) (1,525 ) (800 ) Pre-Provision Net Revenue $ 5,397 $ 3,724 $ 2,908 $ 3,785 $ 3,190 $ 4,392

Pre-Provision Net Revenue increased $1.7 million to $5.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, from $3.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. Pre-Provision Net Revenue (“PPNR”) is defined as net interest income plus total non-interest income minus total non-interest expense. This measure is a non-US GAAP financial measure since it excludes the provision for (recovery of) credit losses included in net income.

Excluding the impact of unanticipated interest income recognized in the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, related to payoffs of nonperforming loans and interest accretion from loan payoffs, the PPNR increased $0.6 million from the previous quarter largely from the impact of loans repricing, new loans originated with higher yields and lower deposit rates.

The net interest margin increased 42 bps to 3.27% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and increased 55 bps from the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase in the net interest margin from the linked quarter was due to: 1) income recognized on the payoffs of loans of 17 bps; 2) higher purchase accretion due to loan payoffs of 10 bps; 3) lower deposit costs of 8 bps; and 4) higher asset yields due to repricing, new loan originations and higher percentage of loans compared to total interest-earning assets of 7 bps.

Net interest income and net interest margin analysis:

(in thousands, except yields and rates)

Three months ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Net

Interest

Income Net

Interest

Margin Net

Interest

Income Net

Interest

Margin Net

Interest

Income Net

Interest

Margin Net

Interest

Income Net

Interest

Margin Net

Interest

Income Net

Interest

Margin As reported $ 13,311 3.27 % $ 11,594 2.85 % $ 11,708 2.79 % $ 11,285 2.63 % $ 11,576 2.72 % Less scheduled accretion for PCD loans (23 ) (0.01)% (36 ) (0.01)% (42 ) (0.01)% (45 ) (0.01)% (62 ) (0.01)% Less paid loan accretion for PCD loans (416 ) (0.10)% — — % — — % — — % — — % Less scheduled accretion interest (33 ) (0.01)% (33 ) (0.01)% (33 ) (0.01)% (33 ) (0.01)% (32 ) (0.01)% Without loan purchase accretion $ 12,839 3.15 % $ 11,525 2.83 % $ 11,633 2.77 % $ 11,207 2.61 % $ 11,482 2.70 %

The table below shows the impact of certificate, loan and securities contractual fixed rate maturing and repricing.

Portfolio Contractual Repricing:

(in millions, except yields)

Q3 2025 Q4 2025 Q1 2026 Q2 2026 Q3 2026 Q4 2026 FY 2027 Maturing Certificate Accounts: Contractual Balance $ 97 $ 98 $ 73 $ 46 $ 15 $ 1 $ 1 Contractual Interest Rate 4.08 % 3.79 % 4.06 % 3.91 % 3.90 % 2.49 % 0.88 % Maturing or Repricing Loans: Contractual Balance $ 19 $ 54 $ 44 $ 56 $ 117 $ 96 $ 240 Contractual Interest Rate 5.36 % 4.88 % 4.50 % 4.70 % 3.64 % 3.71 % 4.66 % Maturing or Repricing Securities: Contractual Balance $ 8 $ 6 $ 2 $ 7 $ 7 $ 3 $ 7 Contractual Interest Rate 5.67 % 3.92 % 3.72 % 3.57 % 3.44 % 3.27 % 4.76 %

Non-interest income increased by $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2025, to $2.8 million from $2.6 million the prior quarter due to the collection of loan fees on nonaccrual loan payoffs and higher gains on equity securities. Total non-interest income increased $0.9 million from the second quarter of 2024 primarily due to higher gain on sale of loans and higher net realized gains on equity securities.

Non-interest expense increased $0.3 million to $10.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, from $10.5 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and increased from $10.3 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The $0.3 million increase in non-interest expense compared to the linked quarter was largely due to higher compensation, primarily due to the impact of annual merit raises in late March 2025 and modestly higher incentive costs. The $0.5 million increase from the second quarter of 2024 was largely due to higher compensation expense, which includes the annual merit increase impact and inflation factors impacting non-interest expense.

Provision for income taxes was $0.8 million in the second quarter of 2025, flat from $0.8 million in the first quarter of 2025. The effective tax rate was 19.2% for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, 19.6% for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, and 22.1% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

Certain items previously reported may be reclassified for consistency with the current presentation. These financial results are preliminary until the Form 10-Q is filed in August 2025.

About the Company

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: “CZWI”) is the holding company of the Bank, a national bank based in Altoona, Wisconsin, currently serving customers primarily in Wisconsin and Minnesota through 21 branch locations. Its primary markets include the Chippewa Valley Region in Wisconsin, the Twin Cities and Mankato markets in Minnesota, and various rural communities around these areas. The Bank offers traditional community banking services to businesses, ag operators and consumers, including residential mortgage loans.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release are considered “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements may be identified using forward-looking words or phrases such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “could,” “expect,” “estimates,” “intend,” “may,” “on pace,” “preliminary,” “planned,” “potential,” “should,” “will,” “would” or the negative of those terms or other words of similar meaning. Such forward-looking statements in this release are inherently subject to many uncertainties arising in the operations and business environment of the Company and the Bank. These uncertainties include: conditions in the financial markets and economic conditions generally; the impact of inflation on our business and our customers; geopolitical tensions, including current or anticipated impact of military conflicts; higher lending risks associated with our commercial and agricultural banking activities; future pandemics (including new variants of COVID-19); cybersecurity risks; adverse impacts on the regional banking industry and the business environment in which it operates; interest rate risk; lending risk; changes in the fair value or ratings downgrades of our securities; the sufficiency of allowance for credit losses; competitive pressures among depository and other financial institutions; disintermediation risk; our ability to maintain our reputation; our ability to maintain or increase our market share; our ability to realize the benefits of net deferred tax assets; our ability to obtain needed liquidity; our ability to raise capital needed to fund growth or meet regulatory requirements; our ability to attract and retain key personnel; our ability to keep pace with technological change; prevalence of fraud and other financial crimes; the possibility that our internal controls and procedures could fail or be circumvented; our ability to successfully execute our acquisition growth strategy; risks posed by acquisitions and other expansion opportunities, including difficulties and delays in integrating the acquired business operations or fully realizing the cost savings and other benefits; restrictions on our ability to pay dividends; the potential volatility of our stock price; accounting standards for credit losses; legislative or regulatory changes or actions, or significant litigation, adversely affecting the Company or Bank; public company reporting obligations; changes in federal or state tax laws; and changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines and their impact on financial performance. Stockholders, potential investors, and other readers are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Such uncertainties and other risks that may affect the Company’s performance are discussed further in Part I, Item 1A, “Risk Factors,” in the Company’s Form 10-K, for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 13, 2025 and the Company’s subsequent filings with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to make any revisions to the forward-looking statements contained in this news release or to update them to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this release.

1 Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release contains non-GAAP financial measures, such as net income as adjusted, net income as adjusted per share, tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity, which management believes may be helpful in understanding the Company’s results of operations or financial position and comparing results over different periods.

Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of certain expenses such as branch closure costs and related severance pay, accelerated depreciation expense and lease termination fees, and the gain on sale of branch deposits and fixed assets. Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percentage of tangible assets and return on average tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures that eliminate the impact of goodwill and intangible assets on our financial position. Management believes these measures are useful in assessing the strength of our financial position.

Where non-GAAP financial measures are used, the comparable GAAP financial measure, as well as the reconciliation to the comparable GAAP financial measure, can be found in this press release. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for operating results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other banks and financial institutions.

CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2025

(unaudited) March 31, 2025

(unaudited) December 31, 2024

(audited) June 30, 2024

(unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 67,454 $ 100,199 $ 50,172 $ 36,886 Securities available for sale “AFS” 134,773 139,642 142,851 146,438 Securities held to maturity “HTM” 83,029 84,301 85,504 88,605 Equity investments 5,741 5,462 4,702 5,023 Other investments 12,379 12,496 12,500 13,878 Loans receivable 1,345,620 1,352,728 1,368,981 1,428,588 Allowance for credit losses (21,347 ) (20,205 ) (20,549 ) (21,178 ) Loans receivable, net 1,324,273 1,332,523 1,348,432 1,407,410 Loans held for sale 6,063 3,296 1,329 275 Mortgage servicing rights, net 3,548 3,583 3,663 3,731 Office properties and equipment, net 16,357 16,649 17,075 17,774 Accrued interest receivable 6,123 5,926 5,653 6,289 Intangible assets 621 800 979 1,336 Goodwill 31,498 31,498 31,498 31,498 Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net 895 876 915 1,662 Bank owned life insurance (“BOLI”) 26,494 26,296 26,102 25,708 Other assets 15,916 16,416 17,144 15,794 TOTAL ASSETS $ 1,735,164 $ 1,779,963 $ 1,748,519 $ 1,802,307 Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity Liabilities: Deposits $ 1,478,416 $ 1,523,654 $ 1,488,148 $ 1,519,544 Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances — — 5,000 31,500 Other borrowings 61,722 61,664 61,606 61,498 Other liabilities 11,564 14,594 14,681 13,720 Total liabilities 1,551,702 1,599,912 1,569,435 1,626,262 Stockholders’ Equity: Common stock— $0.01 par value, authorized 30,000,000; 9,991,997, 9,989,536, 9,981,996, and 10,297,341 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 100 100 100 103 Additional paid-in capital 114,537 114,477 114,564 117,838 Retained earnings 83,709 80,439 80,840 75,501 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (14,884 ) (14,965 ) (16,420 ) (17,397 ) Total stockholders’ equity 183,462 180,051 179,084 176,045 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 1,735,164 $ 1,779,963 $ 1,748,519 $ 1,802,307





CITIZENS COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025

(unaudited) March 31, 2025

(unaudited) June 30, 2024

(unaudited) June 30, 2025

(unaudited) June 30, 2024

(unaudited) Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 20,105 $ 18,602 $ 19,921 $ 38,707 $ 40,089 Interest on investments 2,397 2,501 2,542 4,898 5,053 Total interest and dividend income 22,502 21,103 22,463 43,605 45,142 Interest expense: Interest on deposits 8,287 8,597 9,338 16,884 18,547 Interest on FHLB borrowed funds 1 11 576 12 1,088 Interest on other borrowed funds 903 901 973 1,804 2,026 Total interest expense 9,191 9,509 10,887 18,700 21,661 Net interest income before provision for credit losses 13,311 11,594 11,576 24,905 23,481 Provision for credit losses 1,350 (250 ) (1,525 ) 1,100 (2,325 ) Net interest income after provision for credit losses 11,961 11,844 13,101 23,805 25,806 Non-interest income: Service charges on deposit accounts 432 423 490 855 961 Interchange income 564 518 579 1,082 1,120 Loan servicing income 565 559 526 1,124 1,108 Gain on sale of loans 699 720 226 1,419 1,246 Loan fees and service charges 237 120 309 357 539 Net gains (losses) on equity securities 99 10 (658 ) 109 (491 ) Bank Owned Life Insurance (BOLI) death benefit — — 184 — 184 Other 240 243 257 483 510 Total non-interest income 2,836 2,593 1,913 5,429 5,177 Non-interest expense: Compensation and related benefits 6,008 5,597 5,675 11,605 11,158 Occupancy 1,196 1,287 1,333 2,483 2,700 Data processing 1,753 1,719 1,525 3,472 3,122 Amortization of intangible assets 179 179 179 358 358 Mortgage servicing rights expense, net 148 140 116 288 264 Advertising, marketing and public relations 194 167 186 361 350 FDIC premium assessment 191 198 200 389 405 Professional services 432 508 347 940 913 Losses (gains) on repossessed assets, net — 4 (18 ) 4 (18 ) Other 649 664 756 1,313 1,824 Total non-interest expense 10,750 10,463 10,299 21,213 21,076 Income before provision for income taxes 4,047 3,974 4,715 8,021 9,907 Provision for income taxes 777 777 1,040 1,554 2,144 Net income attributable to common stockholders $ 3,270 $ 3,197 $ 3,675 $ 6,467 $ 7,763 Per share information: Basic earnings $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.35 $ 0.65 $ 0.75 Diluted earnings $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.35 $ 0.65 $ 0.75 Cash dividends paid $ — $ 0.36 $ — $ 0.36 $ 0.32 Book value per share at end of period $ 18.36 $ 18.02 $ 17.10 $ 18.36 $ 17.10 Tangible book value per share at end of period (non-GAAP) $ 15.15 $ 14.79 $ 13.91 $ 15.15 $ 13.91

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 GAAP pretax income $ 4,047 $ 3,974 $ 4,715 $ 8,021 $ 9,907 Branch closure costs (1) — — 168 — 168 Pretax income as adjusted (2) $ 4,047 $ 3,974 $ 4,883 $ 8,021 $ 10,075 Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted (3) 777 777 1,077 1,554 2,180 Net income as adjusted (non-GAAP) (2) $ 3,270 $ 3,197 $ 3,806 $ 6,467 $ 7,895 GAAP diluted earnings per share, net of tax $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.35 $ 0.65 $ 0.75 Branch closure costs, net of tax — — 0.01 — 0.01 Diluted earnings per share, as adjusted, net of tax (non-GAAP) $ 0.33 $ 0.32 $ 0.36 $ 0.65 $ 0.76 Average diluted shares outstanding 9,997,229 10,000,818 10,373,089 9,998,813 10,407,983

(1) Branch closure costs include severance pay recorded in compensation and benefits and depreciation and right of use lease asset accelerated expense included in other non-interest expense in the consolidated statement of operations.

(2) Pretax income as adjusted and net income as adjusted are non-GAAP measures that management believes enhance the market’s ability to assess the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities.

(3) Provision for income tax on net income as adjusted is calculated at our effective tax rate for each respective period presented.

Loan Composition

(in thousands)

June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 Total Loans: Commercial/Agricultural real estate: Commercial real estate $ 693,382 $ 709,975 $ 709,018 $ 729,236 Agricultural real estate 69,237 71,071 73,130 78,248 Multi-family real estate 238,953 237,872 220,805 234,758 Construction and land development 70,477 58,461 78,489 87,898 C&I/Agricultural operating: Commercial and industrial 109,202 109,620 115,657 127,386 Agricultural operating 31,876 29,310 31,000 27,409 Residential mortgage: Residential mortgage 125,818 129,070 132,341 133,503 Purchased HELOC loans 2,368 2,560 2,956 2,915 Consumer installment: Originated indirect paper 2,959 3,434 3,970 5,110 Other consumer 4,275 4,679 5,012 5,860 Gross loans $ 1,348,547 $ 1,356,052 $ 1,372,378 $ 1,432,323 Unearned net deferred fees and costs and loans in process (2,629 ) (2,542 ) (2,547 ) (2,733 ) Unamortized discount on acquired loans (298 ) (782 ) (850 ) (1,002 ) Total loans receivable $ 1,345,620 $ 1,352,728 $ 1,368,981 $ 1,428,588

Nonperforming Assets

Loan Balances at Amortized Cost

(in thousands, except ratios)

June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 June 30, 2024 Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans Commercial real estate $ 5,013 $ 4,948 $ 4,594 $ 5,350 Agricultural real estate 5,447 5,934 6,222 382 Construction and land development — — 103 — Commercial and industrial (“C&I”) 600 701 597 422 Agricultural operating — 725 793 1,017 Residential mortgage 549 782 858 1,145 Consumer installment — 1 1 36 Total nonaccrual loans $ 11,609 $ 13,091 $ 13,168 $ 8,352 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more 521 568 186 256 Total nonperforming loans (“NPLs”) at amortized cost 12,130 13,659 13,354 8,608 Foreclosed and repossessed assets, net 895 876 915 1,662 Total nonperforming assets (“NPAs”) $ 13,025 $ 14,535 $ 14,269 $ 10,270 Loans, end of period $ 1,345,620 $ 1,352,728 $ 1,368,981 $ 1,428,588 Total assets, end of period $ 1,735,164 $ 1,779,963 $ 1,748,519 $ 1,802,307 Ratios: NPLs to total loans 0.90 % 1.01 % 0.98 % 0.60 % NPAs to total assets 0.75 % 0.82 % 0.82 % 0.57 %

Average Balances, Interest Yields and Rates

(in thousands, except yields and rates)

Three Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2025 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average interest earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 44,377 $ 493 4.46 % $ 47,835 $ 524 4.44 % $ 18,894 $ 272 5.79 % Loans receivable 1,353,332 20,105 5.96 % 1,363,352 18,602 5.53 % 1,439,535 19,921 5.57 % Investment securities 223,318 1,735 3.12 % 228,514 1,808 3.21 % 238,147 2,012 3.40 % Other investments 12,400 169 5.47 % 12,498 169 5.48 % 13,051 258 7.95 % Total interest earning assets $ 1,633,427 $ 22,502 5.53 % $ 1,652,199 $ 21,103 5.18 % $ 1,709,627 $ 22,463 5.28 % Average interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 160,849 $ 335 0.84 % $ 167,001 $ 407 0.99 % $ 174,259 $ 429 0.99 % Demand deposits 372,723 1,986 2.14 % 382,355 2,033 2.16 % 354,850 2,023 2.29 % Money market accounts 361,420 2,510 2.79 % 365,528 2,535 2.81 % 377,346 2,958 3.15 % CD’s 342,959 3,456 4.04 % 343,751 3,622 4.27 % 352,323 3,928 4.48 % Total deposits $ 1,237,951 $ 8,287 2.69 % $ 1,258,635 $ 8,597 2.77 % $ 1,258,778 $ 9,338 2.98 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 61,781 904 5.87 % 64,635 912 5.72 % 121,967 1,549 5.11 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,299,732 $ 9,191 2.84 % $ 1,323,270 $ 9,509 2.91 % $ 1,380,745 $ 10,887 3.17 % Net interest income $ 13,311 $ 11,594 $ 11,576 Interest rate spread 2.69 % 2.27 % 2.11 % Net interest margin 3.27 % 2.85 % 2.72 % Average interest earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 1.26 1.25 1.24





Six Months Ended

June 30, 2025 Six Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average

Balance Interest

Income/

Expense Average

Yield/

Rate Average interest earning assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 46,097 $ 1,017 4.45 % $ 15,982 $ 463 5.83 % Loans receivable 1,358,314 38,707 5.75 % 1,448,061 40,089 5.57 % Investment securities 225,902 3,544 3.16 % 241,069 4,072 3.40 % Other investments 12,448 337 5.46 % 13,200 518 7.89 % Total interest earning assets $ 1,642,761 $ 43,605 5.35 % $ 1,718,312 $ 45,142 5.28 % Average interest-bearing liabilities: Savings accounts $ 163,908 $ 742 0.91 % $ 175,548 $ 850 0.97 % Demand deposits 377,512 4,018 2.15 % 354,423 4,040 2.29 % Money market accounts 363,463 5,046 2.80 % 377,410 5,878 3.13 % CD’s 343,353 7,078 4.16 % 356,250 7,779 4.39 % Total deposits $ 1,248,236 $ 16,884 2.73 % $ 1,263,631 $ 18,547 2.95 % FHLB advances and other borrowings 63,200 1,816 5.79 % 123,334 3,114 5.08 % Total interest-bearing liabilities $ 1,311,436 $ 18,700 2.88 % $ 1,386,965 $ 21,661 3.14 % Net interest income $ 24,905 $ 23,481 Interest rate spread 2.47 % 2.14 % Net interest margin 3.06 % 2.75 % Average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities 1.25 1.24

Wholesale Deposits

(in thousands)

Quarter Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Brokered certificate accounts $ — $ 5,489 $ 14,123 $ 48,578 $ 54,123 Brokered money market accounts 5,092 5,053 5,002 18,076 42,673 Third party originated reciprocal deposits 19,316 16,451 14,125 26,266 17,237 Total $ 24,408 $ 26,993 $ 33,250 $ 92,920 $ 114,033

Key Financial Metric Ratios:

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Ratios based on net income: Return on average assets (annualized) 0.75 % 0.74 % 0.81 % 0.74 % 0.86 % Return on average equity (annualized) 7.23 % 7.26 % 8.52 % 7.25 % 9.04 % Return on average tangible common equity4(annualized) 9.18 % 9.28 % 10.92 % 9.23 % 11.59 % Efficiency ratio 66 % 73 % 72 % 69 % 71 % Net interest margin with loan purchase accretion 3.27 % 2.85 % 2.72 % 3.06 % 2.75 % Net interest margin without loan purchase accretion 3.15 % 2.83 % 2.70 % 2.99 % 2.72 % Ratios based on net income as adjusted (non-GAAP) Return on average assets as adjusted2(annualized) 0.75 % 0.74 % 0.84 % 0.74 % 0.87 % Return on average equity as adjusted3(annualized) 7.23 % 7.26 % 8.82 % 7.25 % 9.20 %

Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 GAAP earnings after income taxes $ 3,270 $ 3,197 $ 3,675 $ 6,467 $ 7,763 Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $ 3,270 $ 3,197 $ 3,806 $ 6,467 $ 7,895 Average assets $ 1,745,897 $ 1,763,191 $ 1,815,693 $ 1,750,912 $ 1,825,723 Return on average assets (annualized) 0.75 % 0.74 % 0.81 % 0.74 % 0.86 % Return on average assets as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized) 0.75 % 0.74 % 0.84 % 0.74 % 0.87 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)





Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 GAAP earnings after income taxes $ 3,270 $ 3,197 $ 3,675 $ 6,467 $ 7,763 Net income as adjusted after income taxes (non-GAAP) (1) $ 3,270 $ 3,197 $ 3,806 $ 6,467 $ 7,895 Average equity $ 181,370 $ 178,470 $ 173,462 $ 179,901 $ 172,601 Return on average equity (annualized) 7.23 % 7.26 % 8.52 % 7.25 % 9.04 % Return on average equity as adjusted (non-GAAP) (annualized) 7.23 % 7.26 % 8.82 % 7.25 % 9.20 %

(1) See Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)





Reconciliation of Return on Average Tangible Common Equity (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Total stockholders’ equity $ 183,462 $ 180,051 $ 176,045 $ 183,462 $ 176,045 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (621 ) (800 ) (1,336 ) (621 ) (1,336 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 151,343 $ 147,753 $ 143,211 $ 151,343 $ 143,211 Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 149,161 $ 146,083 $ 140,539 $ 147,603 $ 139,588 GAAP earnings after income taxes 3,270 3,197 3,675 6,467 7,763 Amortization of intangible assets, net of tax 145 144 140 289 281 Tangible net income $ 3,415 $ 3,341 $ 3,815 $ 6,756 $ 8,044 Return on average tangible common equity (annualized) 9.18 % 9.28 % 10.92 % 9.23 % 11.59 %





Reconciliation of Efficiency Ratio

(in thousands, except ratios)

Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 10,750 $ 10,463 $ 10,299 $ 21,213 $ 21,076 Less amortization of intangibles (179 ) (179 ) (179 ) (358 ) (358 ) Efficiency ratio numerator (GAAP) $ 10,571 $ 10,284 $ 10,120 $ 20,855 $ 20,718 Non-interest income $ 2,836 $ 2,593 $ 1,913 $ 5,429 $ 5,177 Add back net losses on debt and equity securities — — (658 ) — (491 ) Subtract net gains on debt and equity securities 99 10 — 109 — Net interest income 13,311 11,594 11,576 24,905 23,481 Efficiency ratio denominator (GAAP) $ 16,048 $ 14,177 $ 14,147 $ 30,225 $ 29,149 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 66 % 73 % 72 % 69 % 71 %

Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except per share data)

Tangible book value per share at end of period June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Total stockholders’ equity $ 183,462 $ 180,051 $ 179,084 $ 180,149 $ 176,045 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (621 ) (800 ) (979 ) (1,158 ) (1,336 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 151,343 $ 147,753 $ 146,607 $ 147,493 $ 143,211 Ending common shares outstanding 9,991,997 9,989,536 9,981,996 10,074,136 10,297,341 Book value per share $ 18.36 $ 18.02 $ 17.94 $ 17.88 $ 17.10 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) $ 15.15 $ 14.79 $ 14.69 $ 14.64 $ 13.91

Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)

(in thousands, except ratios)

Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets at end of period June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 Total stockholders’ equity $ 183,462 $ 180,051 $ 179,084 $ 180,149 $ 176,045 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) $ (31,498 ) $ (31,498 ) $ (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (621 ) (800 ) $ (979 ) $ (1,158 ) $ (1,336 ) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 151,343 $ 147,753 $ 146,607 $ 147,493 $ 143,211 Total Assets $ 1,735,164 $ 1,779,963 $ 1,748,519 $ 1,799,137 $ 1,802,307 Less: Goodwill (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) (31,498 ) Less: Intangible assets (621 ) (800 ) (979 ) (1,158 ) (1,336 ) Tangible Assets (non-GAAP) $ 1,703,045 $ 1,747,665 $ 1,716,042 $ 1,766,481 $ 1,769,473 Total stockholders’ equity to total assets ratio 10.57 % 10.12 % 10.24 % 10.01 % 9.77 % Tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.89 % 8.45 % 8.54 % 8.35 % 8.09 %

1Net income as adjusted and net income as adjusted per share are non-GAAP financial measures that management believes enhance investors’ ability to understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income and Net Income as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

2Return on average assets as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhance investors’ ability to understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average assets. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Return on Average Assets as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

3Return on average equity as adjusted is a non-GAAP measure that management believes enhance investors’ ability to understand the underlying business performance and trends relative to average equity. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of Return on Average Equity as Adjusted (non-GAAP)”.

4Tangible book value, tangible book value per share, tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets and return on tangible common equity are non-GAAP measures that management believes enhance investors’ ability to understand the Company’s financial position. For a detailed reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP results, see the accompanying financial table “Reconciliation of tangible book value per share (non-GAAP)”, “Reconciliation of tangible common equity as a percent of tangible assets (non-GAAP)”, and “Reconciliation of return on average tangible common equity)”.