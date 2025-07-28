Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. to Host Virtual Shareholder Teleconference Featuring World-Class Leadership Team, including Dr. James Orbinski, who received the Nobel Peace Prize on Behalf of Médecins Sans Frontières

SEATTLE, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. ( OTC: FITY ), a leader in AI-powered health and wellness solutions, today announced it will host a virtual shareholder teleconference on Monday, July 28, 2025, at 12:00 PM EST. The event will be broadcast on X (formerly Twitter), featuring Nobel Peace Prize recipient Dr. James Orbinski, who accepted the 1999 Nobel Peace Prize on behalf of Médecins Sans Frontières (Doctors Without Borders) for the organization's groundbreaking humanitarian medical aid in crisis zones worldwide. Dr. Orbinski's involvement highlights the company's commitment to global health innovation. Viewers can access the video teleconference directly on X by following @Fifty1Labs or searching for the live stream at the scheduled time.

The teleconference will showcase Fifty 1 Labs' world-class leadership team, including Dr. Orbinski as Senior Scientist, and provide insights into the company's strategic roadmap, with a focus on advancements in its subsidiary Fifty 1 AI Labs. Key talking points from the event include:

AI-Driven Drug Repurposing and Functional Medicine Leadership: Fifty 1 AI Labs' proprietary AI platform accelerates the repurposing of off-patent compounds, reducing development costs and enabling personalized wellness solutions. This positions the company to capture significant market share in functional medicine, projected to grow at a 10.9% CAGR through 2030.

Strategic Roadmap Pillars: The company's plan focuses on three core areas: (1) Innovation through a $1 million R&D investment to advance AI therapies for unmet needs in functional medicine; (2) Growth via a targeted $5–10 million biotech acquisition by July 2027 to expand the pipeline and market reach; and (3) Shareholder alignment with uplisting to OTCQB by Q1 2026 and NASDAQ thereafter, enhancing liquidity and visibility.

Management Commitment and Alignment: The leadership team has demonstrated strong confidence by personally investing $350,000 in the company and deferring salaries until a $50 million valuation is achieved or within two years. This aligns executive incentives directly with shareholder value and supports the R&D budget and acquisition strategy.

Expert Leadership Team: Led by CEO Paul Arora, a biotech veteran with successful exits in health tech, the team includes Nobel Peace Prize recipient James Orbinski (Senior Scientist), who accepted the 1999 Nobel Peace Prize for Médecins Sans Frontières and co-founded the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi); Chief Medical Officer Nima Sakian, a pioneer in anti-aging and functional medicine; CTO Alind Gupta, an AI and health analytics expert; Scientific Advisors Edward Mills (founder of the award-winning TOGETHER Trial) and Kristian Thorlund (top 1% cited expert in AI and trial methodology); Strategic Advisor Louis Dron, specializing in AI for drug discovery; and Founder/President Brandon Spikes, a former NFL linebacker bringing wellness and athletic performance insights.

Differentiation in AI Drug Development: Unlike traditional models, Fifty 1 AI Labs emphasizes off-patent repurposing with real-world clinical data and adaptive trials for faster, safer, and more affordable therapies. The team's global health and wellness expertise enables unique market positioning, including partnerships with leading universities for evidence-based supplements.

Team Cohesion and Academic Rigor: With decades of collaboration across clinical, tech, and global health sectors, the team operates with trust and scientific rigor, leveraging academic partnerships for cutting-edge research and peer-reviewed decision-making.

During the teleconference, the leadership team will address forward-looking strategies, including potential risks, and invite shareholders to submit questions post-event to IR@fifty1labs.com for future engagement. A recording will be available on the company's website following the broadcast.

"We are excited to share our transformative vision with shareholders," said Paul Arora, CEO of Fifty 1 Labs. "By harnessing AI to redefine preventative healthcare, we are not only pursuing exponential growth but also creating lasting value for our investors, partners, and patients."

For more details on the teleconference or to access related materials, visit www.fifty1ailabs.com. Shareholders are encouraged to tune in live on X at 12:00 PM EST on July 28, 2025.

About Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc. (OTC: FITY) is a forward-thinking company dedicated to AI-driven innovations in functional medicine and wellness. Through its subsidiary Fifty 1 AI Labs, the company leverages artificial intelligence to repurpose drugs and develop personalized health solutions, targeting high-growth markets in biotech and preventative care.

Investor Contact:

Investor Relations

Fifty 1 Labs, Inc.

Email: IR@fifty1labs.com

Phone: (877) 505-5006

Website: www.fifty1ailabs.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the company's future financial and operating performance, business strategy, plans, objectives, and expectations regarding future events or performance. These statements are based on current expectations, estimates, forecasts, and projections, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date they are made. The company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law. For additional details, refer to the company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.