ASP Isotopes Inc. and IsoBio, Inc. Announce Series Seed Funding of IsoBio, Inc. to Advance Innovative Antibody-Isotope Conjugates (AICsTM) For Cancer Treatment

WASHINGTON and SEATTLE and GLADWYNE, Pa., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ASP Isotopes Inc. NASDAQ: ASPI ("ASP Isotopes” or the “Company”), an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes for the production of isotopes for use in multiple industries, today announced that it has completed an initial Series Seed financing round of IsoBio, a U.S.-based radiotherapeutic development company. IsoBio plans to use the capital raised to develop potent targeted therapies for cancer patients using monoclonal antibodies against derisked and validated tumor antigens, as well as novel tumor targets, that will be combined with highly active novel isotopes to produce much-needed new treatments.

For the successful development and commercial supply of radiotherapeutics, the supply chain is critical and in recent years there have been many examples where the clinical development and commercial progress of radiotherapies have been constrained by limited supply of the required commonly used isotopes. The strategic partnership between IsoBio with ASP Isotopes Inc(including its nuclear medicine subsidiary, PET Labs) should reduce the uncertainty of the isotope supply chain and provide IsoBio with a significant advantage over other biotechnology companies trying to develop novel targeted radiotherapies particularly as some of the complex isotopes become tailored for the treatment of specific tumors and are not available for development.

IsoBio is developing radiotherapeutics containing Lutetium-177, Actinium-225, Terbium-161, and other undisclosed novel radioisotopes, which will be attached to antibodies using novel proprietary linker and conjugation technology to create highly potent antibody-isotope conjugates (AICsTM). AICs will provide a highly targeted approach for difficult to treat tumors allowing for maximal efficacy while minimizing off-target toxicity.

IsoBio was co-founded and is being led by well-known biotech executive and entrepreneur, Bruce Turner, M.D., PhD, a radiation oncologist, who has recruited a team of industry experts and scientific innovators that includes leading radiation oncologists, medical oncologists, nuclear medicine physicians, and manufacturing experts. Dr. Turner most recently co-led the merger of companies now known as Immunome (NASDAQ: IMNM), a targeted oncology biotech, that has clinical programs focusing on radiation therapeutics and antibody-dependent cytotoxic antibodies (ADCs). Dr. Turner is also the co-founder and CEO of Xanadu Bio, which is a second-generation nanoparticle company delivering nucleic acids and is focused in the areas of immunology, oncology, and vaccines. Previously, Dr. Turner was an executive with Roche Pharmaceuticals in Basel, Switzerland. IsoBio will have offices and labs in Seattle, WA and Gladwyne, PA.

Bruce Turner, M.D., PhD., CEO of IsoBio commented: “My entire career has been spent caring for and treating cancer patients. Now with the help of ASPI and PET Labs we will be able to quickly create novel radioisotopes using established antibodies that have been validated by regulatory authorities and millions of patients throughout the world. I am looking forward to working with ASPI and PET Labs to get these therapeutics into clinical trials quickly”.

Dr. Gerdus Kemp, PhD., CEO of PET Labs commented: “Over the past 15 years, PET Labs has developed incredible drug development expertise and invested in and scaled its formulation capabilities. ASP Isotopes’ investment into PET Labs has meant that we now have the capability to help IsoBio develop new novel radiotherapeutics and diagnostics that should improve patient outcomes in many difficult to treat cancers.”

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASP Isotopes Inc. is a development stage advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes to produce isotopes for use in multiple industries. The Company employs proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process (“ASP technology”). The Company’s initial focus is on producing and commercializing highly enriched isotopes for the healthcare and technology industries. The Company also plans to enrich isotopes for the nuclear energy sector using Quantum Enrichment technology that the Company is developing. The Company has isotope enrichment facilities in Pretoria, South Africa, dedicated to the enrichment of isotopes of elements with a low atomic mass (light isotopes).

There is a growing demand for isotopes such as Silicon-28, which will enable quantum computing, and Molybdenum-100, Molybdenum-98, Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, and Nickel-64 for new, emerging healthcare applications, as well as Chlorine-37, Lithium-6, and Uranium-235 for green energy applications. The ASP Technology (Aerodynamic Separation Process) is ideal for enriching low and heavy atomic mass molecules. For more information, please visit www.aspisotopes.com .

About IsoBio, Inc.

IsoBio, Inc. is a privately held radiotherapeutic development company focused on the development of antibody-isotope conjugates (AICs) for use in cancer treatment. AICs are monoclonal antibodies against both validated and novel tumor targets conjugated to radioactive isotopes to provide potent anti-tumor activity with reduced off-target side-effects. IsoBio plans to explore the use of novel isotopes in AICs as well as develop propriety linker and conjugation methods. IsoBio and AIC are trademarks of IsoBio, Inc.

