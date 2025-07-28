CMI Media Group 2025 Agility Philadelphia Event to Feature Daymond John and Mick Ebeling

PHILADELPHIA, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategic media healthcare agency CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP), is proud to announce that Daymond John will keynote this year's Agility Philadelphia: Hype to Hope to Health. John is an entrepreneur and investor, CEO of clothing brand FUBU, NY Times bestselling author, and star of ABC's Shark Tank. He is also founder of the award-winning Black Entrepreneurs Day initiative, which focused on the power of diverse-owned businesses.

Also joining Agility Philadelphia is Mick Ebeling, founder of Not Impossible Labs. Mick is a trailblazer in using technology to solve some of the world's most pressing humanitarian challenges. His breakthrough initiative, Project Daniel, delivered 3D-printed prosthetic arms to war amputees in Sudan—earning international acclaim and sparking global conversations about what's truly possible. Mick's extraordinary commitment to creating positive change has earned him some of the world's highest honors, including the Muhammad Ali Humanitarian Award for Innovation and a spot on Fortune Magazine's list of the "World's 50 Greatest Leaders." His TED Talks have reached millions, and his work has been featured by CNN, Forbes, The New York Times, and more.

The US-based event will take place on September 8 at the prestigious Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts in Center City Philadelphia and aligns to the start of Fierce Pharma Week.

"In an industry constantly evolving, Agility Philadelphia stands as a beacon of possibility. Our 'Hype to Hope to Health' theme isn't just a catchy phrase; it's a call to action. We believe that by fostering innovative partnerships and embracing a patient-centric approach, we can transform the healthcare landscape. This event is about igniting inspiration, challenging the status quo, and collectively charting a course towards a future where hope truly translates into improved health outcomes for all," said Dr. Susan Dorfman, CEO, CMI Media Group.

"We are absolutely thrilled to welcome Daymond John and Mick Ebeling to Agility Philadelphia this year. Daymond's unparalleled entrepreneurial vision and his commitment to empowering diverse voices perfectly align with our mission to drive innovation in healthcare media. Coupled with Mick's groundbreaking work in leveraging technology for profound humanitarian impact, their combined presence promises to deliver an unparalleled experience, inspiring our attendees to transform 'Hype into Hope into Health' and truly redefine what's possible in our industry," said Jim Woodland, CEO, Compas.

This year's theme will explore how we can disrupt healthcare communications and prioritize the patient experience in an era of inevitable change. As our industry navigates many forms of hype — everything from tech advancements to legislation and beyond — this event will focus on how we can continue to create hope and ultimately improve health.

Event programming will include discussion about the future of AI and search, the challenges and opportunities for healthcare related to advancements in technology and AI, women's health, innovative partnerships, social influencers, and more.

In its third year, CMI Media Group's Agility event offers opportunities to ideate on what will shape the future of our industry and share ways we can continue to bring inspiration into our roles. In its non-conference style, Agility is a place for networking with peers and influential guests in an energizing setting.

In an exciting addition, Agility Berlin: Transformative Thinking, Rx Precision in Healthcare Marketing, will take place on Thursday, October 16 in Berlin, Germany. This event will explore how to navigate the rapidly evolving healthcare climate and how we can prioritize patient-centric experiences that deliver impact, with learnings and comparisons to US markets. Speakers will soon be announced for this invitation-only gathering featuring international thought leaders.

Agility is an invitation-only event for healthcare marketing professionals. Those interested in attending can share their interest on the event page.

About CMI Media Group

CMI Media Group, a WPP company (NYSE: WPP, http://www.wpp.com), is a global, full-service media agency focused solely on health, wellness, and pharmaceutical marketing. CMI Media Group's core offerings include Audience Strategy, Planning, Development, and Insights; Data and Analytics; Buying and Investment; and Direct Response and Customer Experience. As the leading media resource for the world's top healthcare companies, CMI Media Group brings together leading technology, data, and talent to deliver seamless capabilities for clients. CMI Media Group has been recognized as a leader in inclusivity, talent retention and employee development as well as one of the industry's best places to work. To apply for a position within our teams visit https://www.cmimediagroup.com/careers.

Press contact:

Carly Kuper

610 731 5409

ckuper@cmimediagroup.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/838c7920-8e17-487b-96e8-fae901a84ce6