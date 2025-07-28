Varonis Introduces Next-Gen Database Activity Monitoring

MIAMI, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Varonis Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRNS), the data security leader, today announced the release of Varonis Next-Gen Database Activity Monitoring (DAM), a groundbreaking new approach to database security that deploys quickly and overcomes the challenges legacy vendors face in preventing data breaches and ensuring regulatory compliance.

Databases are the backbone of the global economy and serve as the central nervous system of AI, yet they’ve never been harder to protect. Lack of competition and complex barriers to entry have stifled innovation in the DAM market—until now.

“Legacy DAM solutions like Imperva and IBM Guardium use outdated, agent-based technology that takes years to deploy and require hardware and multiple FTEs to operate,” said Varonis VP of Product Strategy and former Imperva CTO Terry Ray. “Even when deployed successfully, legacy DAM rarely provides more than a compliance checkbox. Varonis offers customers a modern alternative that is fast, cloud-based, and delivers security outcomes far beyond what legacy DAM offers.”

Next-Gen DAM is part of the flagship Varonis Data Security Platform and includes:

Activity monitoring. Capture every database query, in the cloud or on-premises, with a complete audit trail of who accessed which data, when, and how.

Capture every database query, in the cloud or on-premises, with a complete audit trail of who accessed which data, when, and how. User and entity behavior analytics. Automatically detect and block suspicious activity and sensitive data exfiltration attempts in real-time.

Automatically detect and block suspicious activity and sensitive data exfiltration attempts in real-time. Data discovery and classification. Understand which databases contain your most sensitive data and determine what’s exposed, at risk, or inactive.

Understand which databases contain your most sensitive data and determine what’s exposed, at risk, or inactive. Database access control. Connect database permissions to corporate identities for a complete picture of which users, apps, and agents can read, modify, or delete critical data.

Connect database permissions to corporate identities for a complete picture of which users, apps, and agents can read, modify, or delete critical data. Automated remediation. Revoke excessive permissions, mask sensitive data, and enforce other security policies automatically.





A Unified Data Security Platform

The AI era demands a new and novel approach to data security. The days of fragmented data security products are ending. Varonis protects data wherever it lives, at rest or in motion, from a single unified platform—enabling organizations to continuously reduce their sensitive data exposure and respond to threats automatically.

Varonis’ Next-Gen DAM capabilities are now available natively in the Varonis Data Security Platform, with support for major databases such as Databricks, Microsoft SQL Server, Amazon RDS, Postgres, Oracle, Snowflake, and countless others.

Additional Resources

About Varonis

Varonis (Nasdaq: VRNS) is the leader in data security, fighting a different battle than conventional cybersecurity companies. Our cloud-native Data Security Platform continuously discovers and classifies critical data, removes exposures, and detects advanced threats with AI-powered automation.

Thousands of organizations worldwide trust Varonis to defend their data wherever it lives — across SaaS, IaaS, and hybrid cloud environments. Customers use Varonis to automate a wide range of security outcomes, including data security posture management (DSPM), data classification, data access governance (DAG), data detection and response (DDR), data loss prevention (DLP), database activity monitoring (DAM), identity protection, and AI security.

Varonis protects data first, not last. Learn more at www.varonis.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Tim Perz

Varonis Systems, Inc.

646-640-2112

investors@varonis.com

News Media Contact:

Rachel Hunt

Varonis Systems, Inc.

877-292-8767 (ext. 1598)

pr@varonis.com