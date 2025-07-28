Cint Brings Verified Consumer Data to Snowflake Marketplace, Powering Smarter Customer Intelligence

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Cint , the leader in research and measurement technology, announced the launch of Cint Verified Audiences on Snowflake Marketplace . This collaboration with Snowflake , the AI Data Cloud company, will enable joint users to boost their customer intelligence with self-reported consumer data from the world’s largest research marketplace .

Key benefits of the collaboration include:

Easy activation of customer data and seamless integration of Cint Verified Audiences, allowing for maximum value of first-party data, crucial due to evolving privacy standards and third-party cookie restrictions.

Snowflake users gain quick access to demographic data collected directly from consumers, enabling data enrichment, validation, and activation for customer intelligence and audience modeling.

Expanded accessibility to the Cint Verified Audiences product with a platform offering data privacy protection and usage control.





Integrating Cint Verified Audiences is now easier than ever thanks to the Snowflake platform. Customers can simply select their preferred match key and seamlessly integrate the dataset with their existing first-party data. With the ability to choose specific attributes for ingestion, users can build models and analyses with tremendous accuracy. This level of precision is only achievable with self-reported consumer data, sourced directly from the world’s largest global research marketplace , the Cint Exchange .

“We're thrilled to bring Cint Verified Audiences to Snowflake Marketplace," said Kevin Evers, Managing Director of Data Solutions and Measurement at Cint. "This integration empowers joint customers to seamlessly access high-quality, self-reported demographic data. In today's data-driven world, leveraging such verified information is crucial for enriching customer intelligence, and this partnership makes it simpler and faster than ever before."



“We're excited to welcome Cint to Snowflake Marketplace," said Per Enell, Country Manager for Sweden at Snowflake. "This collaboration underscores our commitment to enabling data sharing and innovation within the AI Data Cloud. By making Cint's high-quality demographic data readily accessible through our easy, connected and trusted platform, we're empowering our joint customers to build richer insights, drive more effective strategies and improve business decision-making throughout their organisations."

About Cint:

Cint is a global leader in research and measurement technology connecting brands, researchers, academics, or anyone with a question, to a network of over 800 suppliers representing millions of engaged respondents in 130+ countries. The Cint Exchange empowers users to gather insights at scale to build business strategies, develop research-enabled solutions, publish credible research, and more. Lucid Measurement by Cint, our advanced set of media measurement solutions, gives advertisers, media owners, and agencies the tools to measure the effectiveness and brand lift of cross-channel advertising campaigns in real time to optimize media performance while campaigns are live. Both products leverage Cint’s global network of suppliers including panel providers, mobile apps, loyalty programs, and other online communities. These companies use our audience monetization tools to monetize their communities by matching them to survey opportunities.

At Cint, we’re feeding the world’s curiosity.

Cint Group AB (publ), listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (STO: CINT).

Media Contact

Lara Schembri Sant

lara@kitehillpr.com