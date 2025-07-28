Smith Profits Offers its Junior Patriots #1 Best Selling Authors Initiative to Tunnels to Towers Families

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Smith Profits, the Winter Garden, Florida-based business consulting, PR, and publishing firm, and its Junior Patriots (JuniorPatriots.us), a groundbreaking non-profit initiative designed to support children, offers its services to Tunnels to Towers families, while promoting patriotic education across America. The organization targets transforming 1,000 patriotic students, volunteers, teachers, coaches, and support staff into #1 Best Selling Authors in 2025, with plans to expand to 10,000 individuals in 2026.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

Junior Patriots operates with a dual mission of providing grief support to children who have lost family members in service to America, while fostering patriotic values through creative expression. The organization extends its reach to public and private schools, youth sports leagues, scouts, clubs, and various youth organizations throughout the United States.

Revolutionary Approach Combines Grief Support with Patriotic Publishing

The organization's flagship initiative centers on the "WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA!" book series, which encourages children to express themselves through short essays. This innovative approach provides grieving children with purposeful projects that offer mental respite from their grief while building confidence and instilling a strong sense of purpose through patriotic engagement.

Robert J. Smith, MFA, founder of Smith Profits, brings decades of #1 worldwide production rankings and record-setting achievements to this charitable endeavor. Smith earned #1 worldwide rankings at Mutual of New York (MONY)/AXA Equitable and BankAtlantic/BB&T, setting production and achievement records at John Hancock and New York Life.

"Smith Profits is an American company that proudly serves American Patriots and helps Junior Patriots become #1 Best Selling Authors; from elementary school, through middle school, high school, college, graduate school, law school, and medical school," said Smith. "We are committed to shaping America's next generation through patriotic expression and meaningful projects."

Proven Track Record of Success and Authority Building

Smith's credentials include being the only financial advisor in the United States who has earned the CLU®, ChFC®, LIC, CCCC, RIA, AAMS®, CMP®, and CMPS® professional designations. He earned his Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing as Valedictorian at Full Sail University while concurrently finishing at the top of his class to earn his Feature Film Writing degree “With Distinction” at UCLA.

The founder has been featured on ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, and The CW Network, ranking in the top 1% worldwide in financial services production for decades. Smith is an International #1 Best Selling Author with #1 rankings for "INFLUENCE IN ACTION GAINS PROVEN RESULTS AND DRIVES SALES" and his follow-up book, "INFLUENCE IN ACTION BRINGS MORE BUSINESS TO ENTREPRENEURS." Smith is currently accepting chapters from CEOs, business owners, and other professionals for future titles in his “INFLUENCE IN ACTION” series.

Smith Profits has increased profits for companies an average of $1,445,000.00 per year. Smith has raised millions of dollars for charities since 1992, and he has faithfully volunteered in both public and private schools since 1999.

Structured Pathway for Processing Grief Through Creative Expression

Junior Patriots positions itself as a nonprofit organization dedicated to creating a structured pathway for children to process difficult emotions while developing confidence and national pride. The approach centers on providing grieving children with purposeful projects that offer mental respite from their grief through patriotic engagement.

The organization's activities are designed to build confidence and instill a strong sense of purpose through patriotic expression. By combining grief support with creative writing and publishing opportunities, Junior Patriots creates meaningful outcomes for participating children.

Smith has demonstrated innovation in educational approaches through his creation of the “SHORT ATTENTION SPAN DAN” comic book series to teach students his trademarked “WRITING WITH EASE” program as well as “PUBLIC SPEAKING WITH EASE.” This creative methodology extends to his financial services marketing innovations including “THE ADVENTURES OF INSURANCEMAN”, “REAL ESTATE WOMAN”, and “THE LOAN ARRANGER.”

Expanding Corporate Social Responsibility Through Youth Development

The Junior Patriots initiative represents Smith Profits' commitment to corporate social responsibility and community impact. The organization extends support beyond individual families to encompass educational institutions and youth organizations nationwide.

Smith's extensive background includes earning #1 worldwide production rankings and setting records with major brands including Coca-Cola, Mobil Oil, BankAtlantic, New York Life, Mutual of New York (MONY), John Hancock, The Equitable, and AXA Financial. This corporate experience provides the foundation for the systematic approach applied to youth development through Junior Patriots.

"My team and I work to increase authority and brand visibility to increase sales, revenues, and profits for American businesses. We set up our Junior Patriots nonprofit to do the same for America’s children." Smith explained regarding the organization's mission to transform young Americans into published authors.

Ambitious Growth Targets and National Impact Goals

The organization has established specific numerical targets for impact measurement. In 2025, Junior Patriots aims to transform 1,000 patriotic students, teachers, coaches, and support staff into #1 Best Selling Authors. The following year, 2026, the organization plans to expand this achievement to 10,000 additional participants.

Smith's academic achievements include Feature Film Writing, BBA, CLU, ChFC, LIC, CCCC, CMPS, AAMS, and Leadership degrees. He has won Director's Awards for The Art of Visual Storytelling as well as Editing for Film, Games and Animation, demonstrating the comprehensive skill set applied to the Junior Patriots adventure.

The organization operates from Smith Profits' headquarters in Winter Garden, Florida, with Smith serving as President since the nonprofit’s creation on Liberation Day. Smith’s name appears on a plaque in the lobby of the New York Life building on Madison Avenue, reflecting his significant contributions to the financial services industry.

About Smith Profits

Founded in 2010, Smith Profits operates from Winter Garden, Florida, specializing in business consulting, publishing, and public relations. The company provides GUARANTEED television coverage and #1 Best Selling Book services to CEOs, business owners and professionals, nationwide.

Robert J. Smith, MFA, has achieved #1 production rankings with multiple Fortune 500 Companies and maintains consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in the entertainment industry, after decades of consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in financial services. His international #1 Best Selling books have outranked major offerings, Best Selling Books by legends such as W. Edwards Deming, Edward Bernays, and Adam Smith.

For media inquiries regarding the Tunnels to Towers offer, or bringing the offer to your youth group, contact Smith Profits at their Winter Garden, Florida headquarters at (407) 508-0200.

About Junior Patriots

Junior Patriots provides mentorship and guidance to children and young adults, turning them into published authors. From there, the nonprofit puts its founder, Robert J. Smith, MFA’s experience of turning many adults into #1 Best Selling Authors, to use for youth and brings their writing in their specific “WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA!” edition, into a #1 Best Seller! Junior Patriots™ mission is to inspire, educate, and support America’s patriotic leaders of tomorrow.

For more information about Junior Patriots’ “WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA!” series, or to inquire about co-authorship opportunities in future publications, contact Robert J. Smith, MFA, directly through Smith Profits or Junior Patriots.

