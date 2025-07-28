Overwatch Imaging Secures $6M in Venture Funding

HOOD RIVER, Ore., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Overwatch Imaging, a leader in airborne imaging systems and intelligence automation software, has raised a new round of $6 million in venture capital financing to accelerate the go-to-market and partner-driven customer expansion of its AI-powered Automated Sensor Operator (ASO) software.

The round, led by Squadra Ventures with participation from SEMCAP AI, the Elevate Oregon Venture Direct Fund, and Edo Capital, recognizes the significant opportunity in national security and emergency management markets for AI and autonomy transformation to intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) operations.

Overwatch Imaging’s ASO technology enables real-time autonomy for both new and existing electro-optical and infrared (EO/IR) video imaging systems, delivering intelligent sensor control, automated data analysis, and mission-specific outputs, while reducing operator workload and delivering superhuman detection capabilities to operators.



“Our team has built a strong, customer-focused business serving daily mission-critical operations in defense and civil applications,” said Greg Davis, founder and CEO of Overwatch Imaging. “Over the past year, we have operated cash-flow positive, collected a ton of unique image data and customer feedback, and invested heavily in R&D to develop our ASO software product for partner imaging systems as well as for our own Smart Sensors. We keep hearing the same needs from every agency we meet, for more sensing and more timely intelligence but less data to manage and less demand on operating crews. This investment allows us to accelerate the delivery of our ASO software to sensor-maker partners, customers and end users around the world, and to advance the state of the art in autonomous airborne ISR.”



“Overwatch Imaging’s ASO tech will immediately catapult currently underutilized assets across multiple departments into the future — at the border, in the Indo-Pacific, and at home, they’re bringing scalable, accessible, and operationally relevant AI-enabled automation to the operator,” said Squadra Ventures Managing Partner Guy Filippelli. “This incredible team has created tremendous value across domains, deployed across the globe. We couldn’t be more supportive of this next phase of the journey, directly shaping the future mission.”



Alongside this investment in expanding the reach of its ASO software, Overwatch Imaging will continue to advance its purpose-built for automation Smart Sensors, which combine best-in-class multispectral imaging hardware with ASO software for applications ranging from wildfire detection and maritime domain awareness to border security and infrastructure inspection. Deployed globally with a diverse range of customers and aircraft, both piloted and drones, Overwatch Imaging’s Smart Sensors effectively and efficiently capture, process and deliver real-time, wide-area intelligence in dynamic, resource-constrained environments.

“SEMCAP AI invests in next-generation AI companies that are disrupting how entire industries operate,” said Walter Buckley, Co-Founder and Co-CIO, SEMCAP AI. “We are excited about the innovative work Overwatch is doing to improve and automate geospatial intelligence. We’re pleased to partner with Greg and his talented team to accelerate growth and success as they transform the way time-critical intelligence is collected and analyzed.”

“We’re excited to have the support of mission-aligned investors who understand the critical need, and the business opportunity, for AI-enabled automated intelligence,” said Davis. “This funding enables us to grow our team, expand partnerships, and bring ASO to more missions with the US government, state and local agencies, and global customers.”



About Overwatch Imaging

Overwatch Imaging develops advanced airborne imaging systems and AI-enabled automation software for time-critical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. Founded in 2016 and based in Hood River, Oregon, the company’s flagship product, Automated Sensor Operator (ASO) software, brings intelligent autonomy to EO/IR imaging systems, enabling real-time detection, mapping, and mission-specific outputs with reduced operator workload. Overwatch Imaging technology is deployed globally on crewed and uncrewed aircraft, supporting a wide range of defense, civil, and commercial missions. More at www.overwatchimaging.com

About Squadra Ventures

Squadra Ventures is a venture capital firm led by founder-operators that invests in early stage cyber and national security companies. Grounded in the belief that success is a combination of people, product, and planning, the Squadra team provides transformational support to startup leaders in the complex dual-use technology ecosystem. By applying a growth-stage mindset at the seed stage and a commitment to building alongside entrepreneurs, Squadra empowers extraordinary teams to win and leave a lasting positive impact on the world. More at https://squadra.vc

About SEMCAP AI

SEMCAP AI invests in high-growth, next-generation AI companies that are disrupting how businesses operate, boosting productivity and transforming markets. Led by a highly skilled investment team with deep operating and investing experience in technology and AI, the team provides unique deal insight and support for strategic partnering and enhanced growth. SEMCAP AI is one of SEMCAP’s three platforms – AI, food & nutrition and health. SEMCAP is a growth equity platform committed to investing across sectors that have the greatest impact on society. More at www.semcap.com

About Elevate Capital

Founded in 2016, Elevate Capital is the nation’s first institutional-backed venture capital fund primarily targeting investments in underestimated founders and those with limited regional access to capital and opportunities. Through the SSBCI and Innovation Gap Funds, Elevate also supports high-risk research-driven innovation in Oregon by investing at the earliest stages in startups from healthcare, life sciences, cleantech, sustainability, and other target-traded sector industries. More at www.elevate.vc

About Edo Capital:

Edo Capital is an early stage private investment group that partners with Computer Vision, SaaS, AI and Machine Learning companies.

More at www.edocap.com