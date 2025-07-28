HEIDMAR Corporate Presentation: A Strategic Overview of the Business Model, Commercial Strategy & Growth Focus

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Link is pleased to announce the addition of Heidmar (NASDAQ: HMR) to the Capital Link Company Presentation Series.

Mr. Pankaj Khanna, the CEO of Heidmar (NASDAQ: HMR) delivered a presentation, providing a comprehensive overview of the company’s business model, commercial pooling platform, strategy and growth focus.

The presentation outlines the company’s differentiated approach to commercial and technical vessel management, its expanding market presence across the tanker, dry bulk, and container segments, and its strategy to drive long-term value for shipowners and investors alike.

The session includes a 20-minute slide presentation followed by a brief Q&A segment addressing key topics.

To access the full presentation, please click here.

To access the Q&A segment, please click here.

About Heidmar, Inc.

Celebrating its 40th anniversary this year, Heidmar is an Athens based, commercial and pool management business servicing the crude and product tanker market and is committed to safety, performance, relationships and transparency. With operations in Athens, London, Singapore, Chennai, Hong Kong and Dubai, Heidmar has a reputation as a reliable and responsible partner with a goal of maximizing our customers' profitability. Heidmar seeks to offer vessel owners a "one stop" solution for all maritime services in the crude oil, refined petroleum products and dry bulk shipping sectors. Heidmar believes its unique business model and extensive experience in the maritime industry allows the Company to achieve premier market coverage and utilization, as well as provide customers in the sector with seamless commercial transportation services. For more information, please visit www.heidmar.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws with respect to the Company. All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release, including statements regarding the Company’s future results of operations and financial position, business strategy, prospective costs, timing and likelihood of success, plans and objectives of management for future operations, future results of current and anticipated operations of Heidmar are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements generally are identified by the words "believe," "project," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "intend," "strategy," "future," "opportunity," "plan," "may," "should," "will," "would," "will be," "will continue," "will likely result," and similar expressions.

The forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, Company management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in the Company’s records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond the Company’s control, the Company cannot assure you that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.

In addition to these important factors, other important factors that, in the Company’s view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include unforeseen liabilities, expansion and growth of the Company’s operations, the failure of counterparties to fully perform their contracts with the Company, the strength of world economies and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter rates and vessel values, changes in demand for tanker, drybulk or container vessel capacity, changes in the Company’s operating expenses, demand for the Company’s managed fleet, ability to obtain financing and comply with covenants in such financing arrangements, changes in governmental rules and regulations or actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, general international geopolitical conditions and conflicts, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents or political events, vessel breakdowns and instances of off‐hires, and other factors. Please see the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission for a more complete discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties.

Because forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond the Company’s control, you should not rely on these forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and except as required by law, the Company assumes no obligation and does not intend to update or revise these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise. The Company does not give any assurance that it will achieve its expectations.

ORGANIZER – CAPITAL LINK, INC. - DISCLAIMER

Capital Link’s webinars, podcasts, articles, and presentations may contain "forward-looking statements." Statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "projects," "forecasts," "may," "will," "should" and similar expressions are forward-looking statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the beliefs of the participating companies regarding future results, many of which, in their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the control of the Companies. Actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For more information about risks and uncertainties associated with the participating companies, please refer to the regulatory filings of each company with the SEC or other Stock Exchanges where they are listed.

Founded in 1995, Capital Link provides Investor & Public Relations and Media services to several listed and private companies, including companies featured in these webinars, podcasts, articles, and presentations. All these are for informational and educational purposes and should not be relied upon. They do not constitute an offer to buy or sell securities or investment advice or advice of any kind. The views expressed are not those of Capital Link, which bears no responsibility for them. In addition, Capital Link organizes a series of industry and investment conferences annually in key industry centers in the United States, Europe, and Asia, all of which are known for combining rich educational and informational content with unique marketing and networking opportunities. Capital Link is a data partner of the Baltic Exchange. Based in New York City, Capital Link has presence in London, Athens & Oslo. For additional information please visit: www.capitallink.com

CONTACT INFORMATION:

Investor Relations/Media Contact:

Nicolas Bornozis / Daniela Guerrero

Capital Link, Inc.

230 Park Avenue, Suite 1540

New York, N.Y. 10169

Tel.: (212) 661-7566

Email: heidmar@capitallink.com