Full Alliance Group Reports Second Quarter Preliminary results, Unveils Expansion into High-Growth Men's Wellness Personal Care and Health Virility segment, Association Digital Benefits, and Expands its Contract Manufacturing Markets

TAMPA, Fla., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Full Alliance Group, Inc. (OTC: FAGI) today announced preliminary unaudited revenue results for the second quarter of 2025 and provided an exciting outlook for the remainder of the year, driven by strategic expansion into rapidly growing multi-billion-dollar markets including men's wellness, telehealth benefits, and contract manufacturing.

Q2 2025 Financial Highlights (Pro Forma)

Total Revenue: Estimated Revenue in excess of $750,000 versus 2024 Q2 Revenue of $508,097 at least a 47% Year over year increase.





The company expects continued growth into Q3 2025, with projected revenues estimated at well over $1 million dollars, driven by new product launches, newly launched affiliate revenue, new manufacturing agreements, and DTC subscription momentum.

Men's Wellness Division Accelerates Growth The company's men's personal care line drove consistent Q2 revenue growth, capitalizing on the expanding global men's grooming market projected to reach $78.8 billion by 2030 (Mordor Intelligence, 2025). Full Alliance Group is expanding its men's health portfolio with targeted supplements for focus, energy, and vitality within the testosterone booster market, valued at $5.84 billion in 2025 and growing at 6.5% CAGR. Strong customer response and measurable outcomes provide a validated foundation for scalable growth across the men's wellness sector.

HOCl Manufacturing Gains Major Traction The company's hypochlorous acid division secured significant contract manufacturing opportunities for Amazon outlets and major retail chains. Through dedicated R&D efforts, the company developed an innovative HOCl solution for agricultural applications, specifically designed for pig farmers' umbilical cord sanitization. This breakthrough solution proved safer, more effective, and more cost-effective than traditional alternatives, resulting in the company's first agricultural purchase order and opening up a new revenue stream.

Strategic Market Positioning

Full Alliance Group is strategically positioned across three high-growth sectors:

Men's Wellness Market Modern consumer behavior shows increasing male investment in personal care, with the men's health supplement sector experiencing double-digit growth driven by awareness of testosterone support, energy enhancement, and overall vitality among men aged 25-55.

Digital Health & Telehealth The global telehealth market is expanding from $186.4 billion in 2025 to a projected $791 billion by 2032, representing 22.9% CAGR. Post-pandemic adoption has normalized virtual healthcare, creating substantial opportunities for subscription-based benefit platforms.

Clean Science & HOCl Technology The hypochlorous acid market was valued at $5.65 billion in 2024, projected to grow at 5.6% CAGR through 2030 According to (Grand View Research, 2025). Market growth is driven by increasing hospital-acquired infections (1.7 million annually in the US), demand for safe disinfectants, and expanding applications in personal care and agriculture. Aquaox produces pure hypochlorous acid, providing competitive advantages in quality and efficacy as a non-toxic, environmentally safe alternative to traditional chemicals.

Business Development Highlights

Pure Solutions Manufacturing The company's FDA-registered manufacturing subsidiary serves emerging health, beauty, and performance brands, supporting Amazon-native and TikTok-first private label brands while delivering turnkey production for small-to-medium scale clients.

Aquaox HOCl Platform

Completed FDA MOCRA registration and passed RIPT testing for cosmetic applications

Secured supply agreement with global beauty brand for bulk HOCl ingredients

Launched private label HOCl facial mist SKUs on Amazon and TikTok Shop





FV Products Consumer Division Launched direct-to-consumer marketing strategy utilizing Video Sales Letters (VSLs)—long-form video content that educates consumers and drives higher conversion rates than traditional advertising. This proven direct-response approach is particularly effective in health and wellness markets, enabling the company to scale customer acquisition through affiliate networks. The strategy supports three key product lines:

Men's Personal Care: Clean-label grooming products as modern alternatives to traditional colognes and aftershave. Men's Vitality & Health: Natural supplements targeting energy, focus, and performance. Digital Lifestyle Benefits (Q3 Launch): Subscription membership combining telehealth access, roadside assistance, prescription benefits, and home warranty protections.





Management Commentary

"We're building a modern wellness company that integrates compliant manufacturing, clean ingredients, and compelling consumer offers," said William "Billy" Heneghan, Chairman of Full Alliance Group. "Our strategic positioning across men's wellness, regulated HOCl supply, and digital health services creates multiple pathways for long-term recurring revenue in rapidly expanding markets."

About Full Alliance Group Inc. and its Subsidiaries

Full Alliance Group Inc. (OTC: FAGI) is a publicly traded diversified holding company focused on building high-impact businesses at the intersection of finance, health, and digital innovation. Through its operating subsidiaries and strategic investments, FAGI is actively developing platforms across blockchain infrastructure, cross-chain fintech applications, health and wellness products and solutions, and next-generation ecommerce.



The company's latest initiative includes the launch of Qubitera Holdings, Inc., its majority-owned subsidiary spearheading blockchain development. Qubitera is rolling out the Quant Block Chain, a next gen blockchain tailored for medical, merchant, and fintech use cases. Its first flagship product, YAHBEE, is a cross-chain wallet app designed to modernize peer-to-peer payments and real-world crypto utility.



Full Alliance Group is executing a bold operational relaunch centered around decentralized finance, consumer trust, and a multi-vertical ecosystem strategy — bridging Web3 infrastructure with mainstream utility.



