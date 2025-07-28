Alumni Ventures Joins SEI Access Platform, Expanding Advisors’ Access to Diversified Venture Capital Investments

MANCHESTER, N.H., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alumni Ventures (AV), one of the most active venture-capital firms in the United States, today announced that it has joined SEI Access™, SEI’s end-to-end digital marketplace for alternative investments, expanding the venture-capital options available to eligible RIAs and fiduciaries. The addition gives RIAs streamlined access to a professionally managed, highly diversified venture-capital portfolio within the same workflow they use for other private-market solutions. AV is among 17 fund managers added to the platform in its continuing expansion, joining industry leaders such as BlackRock, Hamilton Lane, and KKR.

“Our mission is to democratize venture investing for a broader range of investors, and advisors are looking for efficient tools to deliver innovative asset classes to their clients,” said Mike Collins, Chief Executive Officer of Alumni Ventures. “Partnering with SEI Access accelerates that mission by making it simple for RIAs to incorporate a venture capital allocation into portfolios without building an internal deal-sourcing infrastructure. We’re excited to help advisors offer clients a simple, transparent on-ramp to this high-growth asset class.”

SEI Access aims to give advisors a public-markets experience for private-markets investing, combining electronic subscription documents, custodial forms, and e-signature in a single workflow. Since inception, SEI Access has processed more than 23,500 subscriptions and $5.1 billion in alternative-investment transactions, as of June 30, 2025.

“Alumni Ventures has established itself as a co-investor alongside the world’s best-known VCs and a pioneer in making venture capital more accessible,” added Kevin Crowe, Senior Vice President and Head of SEI Access. “Their addition strengthens the breadth and depth of venture-capital solutions available on SEI Access, supporting our goal of delivering an efficient, end-to-end experience for both fund managers and advisors.”

With Alumni Ventures on the platform, advisors get:

One-click access to venture capital: AV joins a short list of venture strategies on the SEI Access platform, giving advisors a new solution for clients seeking innovation-driven growth.

Institutional diversification: The fund reflects AV's broader strategy of assembling a portfolio of companies across sectors such as AI, fintech, health tech, and deep tech through co-investments alongside large, well-known VCs such as Andreessen Horowitz, Sequoia, and General Catalyst.

Streamlined onboarding: SEI Access integrates electronic documents, custodian forms, and e-signatures, creating a public-markets-style experience for private-markets investing.



About Alumni Ventures

Founded in 2014, Alumni Ventures (AV) is one of the world’s most active venture capital firms. With more than $1.4 billion in committed capital from over 11,000 accredited investors, AV is democratizing venture capital by expanding access to professional, high-quality venture investment opportunities. AV’s extensive portfolio spans over 1,600 current and historical companies across diverse sectors and stages. Learn more at av.vc .

About SEI Access™

SEI Access™ is an end-to-end alternatives platform that connects registered investment advisors, broker-dealers, and private banks with a broad universe of alternative-investment fund managers. The platform’s smart workflow integrates electronic documentation, proprietary firm paperwork, custodian forms, and e-signature capabilities to help ensure fast and accurate transaction processing. As of March 31, 2025, SEI Access has processed more than $5.1 billion in alternatives transactions.

