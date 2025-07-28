Unity Consortium Announces Publication of Journal of Adolescent Health Supplement: “Expert Perspectives on Evolving Adolescent Well Visits and Immunization Platforms”

VENTNOR CITY, N.J., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity® Consortium, a leading advocate for adolescent and young adult preventive healthcare, is proud to announce the release of a special supplement in the Journal of Adolescent Health titled "Expert Perspectives on Evolving Adolescent Well Visits and Immunization Platforms" edited by Amy Middleman, M.D., M.S.Ed., M.P.H., and Holly Fontenot, Ph.D., R.N., N.P. The supplement offers a deep dive into the evolution, effectiveness, and future of adolescent immunization platform visits and their critical role in adolescent health.

This special issue follows a Unity-led national roundtable in September 2024 that convened experts to assess the challenges and opportunities in adolescent immunization delivery. The resulting supplement features expert commentary and peer-reviewed research on the evidence base, policy landscape, and implementation strategies supporting structured immunization visits for adolescents.

“In addition to providing opportunities to vaccinate, adolescent immunization platform visits are critical touchpoints for delivering preventive health services during a pivotal time in a young person’s development,” said Judy Klein, President of Unity Consortium. “This supplement provides healthcare providers with the knowledge and context needed to sustain and improve these essential visits in the face of shifting vaccination policies, ubiquitous misinformation, and distrust in traditional vaccine information sources.”

Featured Articles in the Supplement:

“The Historical Impact of the Adolescent Immunization Platform in the United States” explores the origins of the adolescent platform, its alignment with preventive care, and its measurable success in increasing vaccination rates and well-visit adherence.



examines the implications of state and federal policy decisions, including school-entry requirements, pharmacy access, and consent laws, on adolescent vaccine uptake and equity.



considers future shifts in vaccine recommendations—such as changes to meningococcal vaccine timing—and their potential impact on structured platform visits.



presents original research demonstrating that over 75% of surveyed parents favor bundled vaccines and fewer visits, reinforcing the value of the platform structure.



outlines the conceptual framework of immunization platforms as age-based "scaffolds" for preventive care.



Together, these articles underscore the adolescent immunization platform’s importance in delivering evidence-based care while highlighting the dangers of dismantling this successful structure without solid evidence or support.

“Immunization platforms provide a structured, science-backed approach to protecting adolescents against serious infectious diseases,” said Paul Offit, MD, Director of the Vaccine Education Center at Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia. “Now more than ever, we must ensure these platforms are preserved, supported, and understood by healthcare professionals and the public alike.”

Unity Consortium is a non-profit organization that brings together diverse stakeholders from both public and private sectors with a common goal of protecting adolescents and young adults from vaccine-preventable diseases to support lifelong health. As the first organization of its kind, Unity convenes immunization experts, public health leaders, healthcare professionals, researchers, advocacy groups, and industry partners to share insights, promote evidence-based collaboration, and shape national strategies for adolescent and young adult immunization.



The Journal of Adolescent Health supplement "Expert Perspectives on Adolescent Immunization Platform Visits" is now available online at the Journal of Adolescent Health or through Elsevier's ScienceDirect platform.

