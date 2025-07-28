Green Impact Exchange Appoints Five New Board Members

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Green Impact Exchange (GIX) announced the appointment of five new board members across its parent company and to the board of the Green Impact Exchange. The new members bring extensive experience in information security operations, sustainability, market structure, and corporate governance. With backgrounds spanning both public and private sectors, this group has been pivotal in shaping the vision and infrastructure of GIX, the first stock market in the US dedicated to the emerging $50 trillion sustainability economy.

The board will include Kirk Kellogg, who will represent GIX’s parent company on the exchange board, and four new independent directors—General William (Bill) Bender (Ret.), James Andrus, Maria Mahl, and Oscar Onyema. The exchange expects to appoint more board members in the near future.

“These appointments represent a meaningful expansion of our board leadership and reinforce our mission to build a trusted, globally relevant exchange,” said Dan Labovitz, Chairman of the Board and CEO. “Their experience in innovation, financial governance, and sustainability will be instrumental in the advancement of sustainable finance and helping companies raise capital for their sustainable transitions.”

These new board members bring world-class expertise spanning cybersecurity, capital markets, ESG strategy, and global regulatory governance:

General Bill Bender is a seasoned board member, tech industry executive, former USAF CIO, and retired three-star general with extensive expertise in IT, cybersecurity, and governance. As CIO, he oversaw a $17B IT spend and a 54,000-person workforce. He is widely credited with pioneering modernization initiatives, including the Department of Defense’s first Chief Innovation Officer role. He also envisioned a first of its kind initiative to leverage the Silicon Valley entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem, establishing the Air Force Innovation Unit, which led to today's Defense Innovation Unit with the Office of the Secretary of Defense. He also developed key initiatives like Agile Software Factory and USAF’s Cloud First strategy.

James Andrus brings extensive experience in corporate governance and sustainability. Mr. Andrus has held several prominent leadership roles, including Vice President of Public Policy and Vice President of Sustainability for Global Markets at Franklin Templeton, as well as interim Managing Investment Director for Board Governance and Sustainability at CalPERS. He currently chairs the Investor as Purchaser Subcommittee of the Securities and Exchange Commission’s Investor Advisory Committee and serves on the Investor Advisory Group of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. His extensive advisory experience includes appointments to the IFRS Advisory Council and the Financial Accounting Standards Advisory Council. A graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point and the University of Texas School of Law, Andrus’s career exemplifies a deep commitment to public service, investor protection, policy development, and collaborative leadership across sectors.

Maria Mähl is a sustainability leader with over 15 years of experience delivering cutting edge technology solutions at the intersection of sustainable finance, corporate sustainability and carbon markets. She currently serves as a Partner at ESG Book, a leading provider of climate and sustainability data and technology, where she has held senior business and product development roles. Previously, she was a Partner at the ESG quantitative asset manager Arabesque. Maria’s work is grounded in a background that bridges fintech, startups and supply chain management, informed by early experience with circular economy and artificial intelligence through roles at Volvo Group, Capgemini, the Clinton Global Initiative, the United Nations, the International Institute for Environment and Development (IIED), and blockchain company Demia.

Oscar N. Onyema, OON is a capital markets executive who led the transformation of the Nigerian Stock Exchange into a world-class multi-asset platform and took NGX Group public. With over 15 years of board leadership, he has chaired key market infrastructure institutions and driven landmark initiatives across African and global exchanges. He brings deep expertise in governance, exchange operations, and strategic capital formation to the GIX Board, where he also serves as Chairman of the Board Regulatory Oversight Committee.

Kirk Kellogg was the Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Kellogg Group LLC, owner of Kellogg Specialist Group and Kellogg Capital Markets, former New York Stock Exchange an American Stock Exchange member firms respectively. Prior to founding Kellogg Group, LLC, Kirk was a Director of National Discount Brokers. Kellogg is a Board member of IAT Insurance Group. Additionally, Kirk serves as Trustee of St. Lawrence University and the Ritt Kellogg Fund, a Colorado College Program. He is also a board member of Berkshire School and the U. S. Ski & Snowboard Foundation. Kirk is the former President of The Bond Club of New York and a former board member of the NJ chapter of the Young Presidents Organization. Kellogg holds an MBA from the College of William and Mary and currently resides in Palm Beach FL.



