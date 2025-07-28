Rubber Process Oil Market is Projected with a Value of USD 3.40 Billion by 2032, Driven by Expanding Tyre Manufacturing Demand | Report by SNS Insider

Austin, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Rubber Process Oil Market Size was valued at USD 2.43 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 3.40 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.28% over the forecast period of 2025-2032.

Expanding automotive production and sustainable innovations propel global rubber process oil demand

Global rubber process oil demand is rising, supported by higher tyre production and broader industrial use. USTMA reported US tire shipments climbing to 334.8 million units in 2023, while IRSG noted a 3.1% global rubber consumption increase. Producers like ExxonMobil and TotalEnergies boosted capacities, focusing on sustainable, low-PAH formulations aligned with REACH and EPA standards. Rapid urbanization drives demand across footwear, adhesives, and wire coverings, while innovation in bio-based oils and R&D investment by Shell further accelerates market diversification and steady growth.





The U.S. Rubber Process Oil market is valued at USD 321.14 million in 2024 and is projected to reach a value of USD 440.48 million by 2032, with a market share of approximately 71%.

The US Rubber Process Oil Market grew steadily, driven by rising vehicle production and replacement tyre demand. For example, USTMA’s 2023 report showed increased demand for replacement passenger tires and growing interest in sustainable formulations by local producers like Ergon and HollyFrontier.

Key Players:

Nynas AB

Ergon, Inc.

H&R Group (Hansen & Rosenthal)

Apar Industries Ltd.

Panama Petrochem Ltd.

Raj Petro Specialities Pvt. Ltd. (A Brenntag Group Company)

Behran Oil Company

Sinopec Lubricant Company

ORGI Chemie FZC

Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.

Rubber Process Oil Market Report Scope:

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2024 USD 2.43 billion Market Size by 2032 USD 3.40 billion CAGR CAGR of 4.28% From 2025 to 2032 Base Year 2024 Forecast Period 2025-2032 Historical Data 2021-2023 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Product (Aromatic, Paraffinic, Naphthenic, Others)

• By Application (Tyre, Footwear, Wire & Cable Covering, Flooring Materials, Paints & Coatings, Adhesive & Sealants, and Others)

By Product, Aromatic Segment dominated the Rubber Process Oil Market in 2024, with a 50.3% Market Share.

The dominance is due to aromatic oils’ excellent compatibility with natural rubber, making them essential for tyres and conveyor belts. ExxonMobil’s 2023 brief shows tyre makers favor these oils for processing benefits, despite low-PAH trends. Paraffinic and naphthenic oils are growing in synthetic rubber applications, while TotalEnergies and Shell invest in hybrid oils to serve diverse demands. Flexible regulations in Asia Pacific and Latin America also sustain strong aromatic oil use alongside low-PAH product launches by leading producers.

By Application, Tyre Segment dominated the Rubber Process Oil Market in 2024, with a 52.3% Market Share.

The dominance is due to rising vehicle production, higher replacement tyre demand, and rapid radial tyre adoption worldwide. According to the U.S. Tire Manufacturers Association, US replacement passenger tire shipments hit 222 million units in 2023. Post-COVID auto production recovery boosted process oil use, while EV-focused tyre designs from Bridgestone and Goodyear continue to rely on performance oils. Though footwear, adhesives, and cables grew too, they remain secondary to tyre manufacturing’s scale and consistency.

By Region, Asia Pacific dominated the Rubber Process Oil Market in 2024, Holding A 46.7% Market Share.

The dominance is due to vast automotive hubs in China, India, and Thailand, plus rapid urbanization and infrastructure investment. China’s auto production surpassed 30 million units in 2023 (CAAM), fueling demand. Regional leaders like Sinopec and Indian Oil boosted aromatic oil output to meet tyre sector needs. Additionally, expanding footwear manufacturing and lower production costs support consumption. More flexible regulations compared to Europe further enable continued use of traditional aromatic oils despite global sustainability trends.

Recent Developments

In February 2024, TotalEnergies commissioned a dedicated low-PAH aromatic oil line at its Antwerp site, directly expanding RPO output.

commissioned a dedicated low-PAH aromatic oil line at its Antwerp site, directly expanding RPO output. In March 2023, ExxonMobil increased capacity of its Baytown paraffinic/RPO unit by 20%, explicitly to meet growing tyre-oils demand.

increased capacity of its Baytown paraffinic/RPO unit by 20%, explicitly to meet growing tyre-oils demand. In January 2023: Shell began pilot production of its first renewable rubber process oils at its Texas facility, targeting biobased RPO applications.

