Ski Travel Market Case Study 2025 | Rising Demand, Industry Challenges, Consumer Insights, and Emerging Trends

This case study looks at the increasing interest behind ski tourism. It discusses the concept of ski tourism and the role of travel industry and tourism bodies. The case study also discusses the challenges facing ski tourism and the impacts it may have as well as the potential opportunities associated with it. Finally, this case study looks at insight of ski tourism consumers and explores key trends of ski tourism around the world.



Reasons to Buy

Gain an understanding of Ski Tourism.

Recognize the range of the potential challenges and associated opportunities around Ski Tourism.

Gain an understanding of Ski Tourism consumers motivations and role of media.

Gain an understanding of the role of tourism bodies and the Government.

Key Topics Covered:

Ski Travel Overview

Types of Ski Travel

Key Trends in Ski Travel

Key Ski Travel Destinations

Company Spotlight

Opportunities in Ski Travel

Challenges in Ski Travel

Appendix

Companies Featured

Compagnie des Alpes SA

Vail Resorts Inc

Intrawest ULC

SkiStar AB

