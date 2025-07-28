Ted Thomas Inc. Unveils the Six-Figure Income Secret Hidden in Tax Lien Certificates

Unlocking the Potential of Tax Lien Certificate Investing

Ted Thomas Inc. Launches National Online Workshop to Educate Public on Little-Known Tax Lien Investing Strategy

Melbourne, Florida, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In response to rising interest in alternative investment strategies, Ted Thomas Inc., a pioneer in tax lien and tax deed investing education, has launched a half-day online workshop aimed at helping individuals understand the opportunities, risks, and mechanics of tax lien certificate investing.



For decades, tax lien certificates have flown under the radar as a legitimate yet largely misunderstood investment vehicle. Now, with U.S. property tax delinquencies exceeding $20 billion annually, tax lien investing is gaining the attention of everyday investors seeking diversification outside traditional markets.





“Tax lien certificates are backed by state law and secured by real estate, which can offer an unusual level of protection when compared to more volatile assets,” said Ted Thomas, Founder of Ted Thomas Inc. “But like all investments, success depends on education and due diligence — that’s where we come in.”

The newly launched Tax Lien Certificate Investing Workshop will guide participants through laws governing different U.S. states, how to research liens, and how to identify potential opportunities. Tools like the firm’s proprietary Tax Liens Hot Spot Finder will help participants analyze markets with the highest activity or return potential.



Unlike traditional real estate investing, tax lien certificates allow individuals to enter the market with relatively low upfront capital while acquiring interest-bearing assets backed by real property. The workshop aims to demystify the complex legal and administrative systems surrounding these assets.



The curriculum spans:

State-specific laws that govern tax liens and redemption.

Evaluation of lien quality and real estate value.

Bidding methods and acquisition strategies at public auctions.

Risk mitigation practices and tax deed conversion procedure.

“Our goal is to level the playing field by giving new and experienced investors access to structured, well-researched education based on our decades of experience in the field,” Thomas added.

Enrollment in the live online workshop is now available. Full details, including participation requirements and session outlines, can be found at www.TaxLienProfessor.com.



About Ted Thomas Inc.

Ted Thomas Inc. is a U.S.-based education provider specializing in tax lien and tax deed investment training. With over 25 years of experience in the market, the company provides research tools, live training, and resources to help individuals make informed investment decisions in the tax-defaulted property sector.

