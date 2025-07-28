rEvolution Appoints Peter Gansler as Vice President of Business Development

CHICAGO, IL, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- rEvolution, the global leader in sports marketing, is pleased to announce the appointment of Peter Gansler as Vice President of Business Development. An industry veteran with more than two decades of experience across sponsorship sales, brand marketing, and global sports strategy, Gansler brings an extensive network and proven track record of innovation and results-driven leadership to this role.

In this position, Gansler will be instrumental in driving the agency’s continued growth by leading integrated business development initiatives, cultivating strategic partnerships, and expanding rEvolution’s presence across global markets.

“Peter is an exciting addition to our leadership team,” said Bruce Bundrant, Chief Commercial Officer at rEvolution. “His deep understanding of the international sports marketing landscape, paired with a remarkable ability to craft creative, measurable solutions for brands and rights holders alike, will further strengthen our ability to deliver world-class services to clients around the globe.”

Gansler joins rEvolution from Legends, where he served as Vice President of Partnerships for International and the Americas, working with marquee clients including Audi F1, Real Madrid, Aston Villa, and the Soccer Champions Tour.

He previously founded GANZ LLC, advising brands like Bayern Munich, the Arizona Diamondbacks, and Major League Pickleball, as well as provided sponsorship consultancy for Mother and Gopuff. He also held leadership positions at Under Armour and adidas, where he drove global campaigns with FIFA, UEFA, and EA Sports. He also served as Commercial Director for Dutch club Vitesse Arnhem, delivering increased revenue from ticket sales, and record sponsorship deals through strategic brand and activation initiatives.

“I am excited to join rEvolution, a well-respected global sports marketing agency,” said Gansler. “Throughout my career, I’ve been passionate about building partnerships that create lasting impact and drive business objectives for clients. I look forward to working with the rEvolution team to continue delivering innovative, strategic marketing solutions for our global clients.”

Gansler holds an MBA from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Notre Dame.

About rEvolution

rEvolution is a global, independent and full-service sports marketing agency for brands comprised of industry experts in consulting and business strategy alongside marketing and creative specialists who produce award-winning sponsorship and marketing campaigns for brands and rights holders throughout the sports industry. At scale, it is a one-of-a-kind agency connecting brands to fans that drive business performance. For more information, visit revolutionworld.com.