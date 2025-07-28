Staffbase announces integration with Google Workspace to enable more seamless internal communications for enterprises

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Staffbase, the leading employee communications cloud platform, trusted by thousands of global organizations, today announced an integration with Google Workspace, reinforcing its commitment to delivering seamless, scalable internal communications experiences for enterprises using Google Workspace.

With valuable information often scattered across digital tools, organizations using Google Workspace need to ensure they can deliver the right communication to employees at the right time. Staffbase helps address this need by meeting employees where they are with intuitive, mobile-first, and personalized communication experiences that span the entire workforce.

Available integrations allow Staffbase customers using Google Workspace to embed key Google tools directly into the Staffbase experience, including enhanced Google Search functionality, content widgets, and deeper connectivity across Google Docs, Google Drive, and other Workspace components. These capabilities make it easier for organizations to drive awareness, engagement, and usage of their internal resources.

“Staffbase has long supported customers operating within the Google ecosystem, and this new integration we created for Google Workspace reinforces our commitment,” said David Maffei, Staffbase GM and SVP of the Americas. “We’re proud to offer enterprises a unified solution that complements Google Workspace and helps address the need to reach every employee with relevant, trusted communication, whether they’re behind a desk or out in the field.”

About Staffbase

Staffbase is a leading platform for employee communications, enabling companies to engage, inform, and align their workforces across locations, languages, and devices. With solutions built for the modern intranet, personalized communication, and measurable impact, Staffbase helps organizations drive employee connection and business performance. Learn more at www.staffbase.com .