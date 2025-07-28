CyberArena Officially Rebrands from 188BET to taptap

Belize City, Belize, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

CyberArena, a global leader in online gaming and interactive entertainment, is proud to announce the official rebranding of its flagship platform from 188BET to taptap, effective July 1, 2025. This marks a bold evolution in the company’s journey, reinforcing its mission to provide modern, secure, and seamless gaming experiences for audiences around the world.

The transition to taptap represents more than a name change it introduces a refreshed brand identity designed to meet the demands of today’s fast-moving, mobile-first users. Combining cutting-edge technology with global design sensibilities, taptap elevates the user experience while preserving the trust, familiarity, and excitement that millions of users have come to expect.

“taptap reflects our forward-thinking approach and our commitment to providing intuitive, high-performance gaming for global players,” said a CyberArena spokesperson. “While the brand is new, the values remain: reliability, innovation, and exceptional entertainment.”

What’s Changing?

New Brand Identity: 188BET is now officially taptap

Enhanced User Interface: A modern, mobile-first design for faster navigation and improved performance

Refreshed Look and Feel: Updated visual elements that reflect taptap’s global outlook and digital-first philosophy

What Stays the Same?

Your Account: All login credentials, balances, and play histories remain fully intact

No Registration Needed: Existing users can continue using their accounts as normal

Full Game Line-Up: All services, promotions, and favorite games are available without interruption

A Comprehensive Global Gaming Experience

With the launch of taptap, users will continue to enjoy access to a complete portfolio of entertainment, including:

Sports and Esports Interactive Play

Live Gaming and RNG Table Games

Virtual Sports, Lottery, and Skill-Based Games

Tournaments, Promotions, and Exclusive Global Campaigns

Whether on desktop or mobile, taptap is engineered to deliver smooth, reliable performance, backed by industry-leading security protocols and 24/7 multilingual customer support.

A Global Vision for the Future of Online Gaming

CyberArena’s rebrand to taptap is a strategic step forward in shaping the future of digital gaming. Built with scalability and international expansion in mind, the platform combines next-generation usability with a strong foundation of trust, compliance, and responsible entertainment.

“This rebranding represents a renewal of our promise to global users,” added the spokesperson. “As taptap, we will push boundaries, embrace innovation, and set new standards for excellence in online gaming.”

About taptap

taptap is the reimagined online gaming platform operated by CyberArena, formerly known as 188BET. With headquarters at 9 Barrack Road, Belize City, Belize, taptap offers a dynamic mix of sports betting, esports, live casino, and virtual gaming to users worldwide. The platform is built on advanced technology, user trust, and a commitment to delivering a safe, exciting, and future-ready gaming environment.

Media & Customer Support Contact

Address: CyberArena 9 Barrack Road, Belize City, Belize

Email: support-en@taptap.support

Website: https://www.taptap.asia





