Historic $23 Billion Credit Access Milestone Achieved by Esusu and NRHC, Elevating Renters Nationwide

HARLEM, N.Y., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Esusu, a leading provider of rent reporting and financial health solutions, and the National Rental Home Council (NRHC), the trade association for the single-family rental home (SFR) industry, today announced major milestones from their two-year partnership aimed at improving financial outcomes for renters. Together, they have helped renters build credit, access capital, and improve long-term financial stability. Key results from the initiative include:

27,722 renters established a credit score for the first time

An average credit score increase of 46 points and 9% of renters moving from subprime to prime

More than $23.2 billion in credit access unlocked, including: Over $16.3 billion in mortgage loans 760,000+ new credit lines established

Millions deployed in rent relief, preventing 745 households from eviction

These outcomes were measured through anonymized data analyzed by Esusu from participating renters. Renters in the NRHC ecosystem now have access to Esusu’s full suite of financial services, including credit monitoring, financial coaching, free tax filing, connections to local social services, and much more. This holistic platform empowers renters to take greater control of their financial futures.

“The outcomes from our work with NRHC are transformational,” said Samir Goel and Wemimo Abbey, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Esusu. “When families are equipped with the right tools, they can build credit, access capital, and change the trajectory of their lives. We’re excited to scale this partnership to reach even more renters across the country.”

The collaboration includes participation from many of the nation’s largest single-family rental home providers, including: ARK Homes for Rent, Brandywine Homes, Clarion Partners, Evergreen Residential, Invitation Homes, Kairos Living, Lafayette RE, Progress Residential, Roots Management Group, SimplyHome, Sylvian Road, and The Promise Homes Company.

“NRHC is proud to partner with Esusu to support the financial growth of single-family renters,” said David Howard, Chief Executive Officer of NRHC. “With housing affordability under pressure, our members are committed to giving renters access to powerful tools that can help them build credit, improve stability, and realize their financial goals.

“Our collaboration with Esusu’s positive credit reporting program is helping our residents achieve financial wellness, one rent payment at a time,” said Dallas Tanner, Chief Executive Officer of Invitation Homes. “More than half of our residents have improved their credit scores since enrolling, which could potentially help them achieve thousands of dollars in lifetime savings on their borrowing costs, further enhancing the value proposition of choosing to lease a home with us.”

“As a pioneer in offering free positive rent reporting across the single-family rental industry, Progress Residential is helping residents strengthen their credit and unlock significant financial opportunities,” said Dave Feldman, Co-President of Progress Residential. “From auto and student loans to first-time home mortgages, this program is creating meaningful pathways to homeownership and supporting long-term financial stability for the families who call our homes their own.”

“Empowering today’s renters and expanding access to financial opportunity is at the core of our mission at ARK,” said John Isakson, CEO of ARK Homes for Rent.“Through our ongoing partnership with Esusu and the National Rental Home Council, we’ve helped nearly 500 residents become credit visible, with half seeing improvements in their credit scores by more than 44 points on average. These results show the real, lasting impact we can have when we unite around a shared vision of economic inclusion.”

This partnership between Esusu and NRHC proves that when industry leaders come together with a shared vision for impact and innovation, the results can be life-changing. By turning rent payments into pathways to credit, stability, and upward mobility, this initiative is not just transforming financial systems—it’s transforming lives. As housing challenges persist nationwide, Esusu and NRHC remain committed to scaling this model to ensure that every renter, regardless of background or circumstance, has the tools to build a stronger financial future.

About Esusu

Esusu is the leading financial technology platform that leverages data solutions to empower residents and improve property performance. Esusu's rent reporting platform captures rental payment data and reports it to credit bureaus to boost credit scores. Founded in 2018, Esusu reaches over 5 million rental units across all 50 states in the United States. Learn more at www.esusurent.com and follow on Instagram @myesusu and on Twitter @getesusu.

About NRHC

The National Rental Home Council (NRHC) is the nonprofit trade association representing the single-family rental home industry. NRHC members provide families and individuals with access to high-quality, single-family rental homes that contribute to the vitality and vibrancy of neighborhoods and communities. For more information on NRHC or the single-family rental home industry visit www.rentalhomecouncil.org.