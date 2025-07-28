ARA to Highlight Space and Missile Defense Solutions at 2025 SMD Symposium

Huntsville, AL, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) will highlight next-generation defense solutions at the 2025 Space and Missile Defense Symposium August 5-7 in Huntsville, AL.

Subject matter experts will feature ARA’s application of physics-based modeling, modular architectures, and collaborative innovation combined with rapid testing and prototyping to counter emerging threats to the U.S. homeland.

Themed “Advanced Solutions for Next-Generation Space and Missile Defense,” ARA will showcase the following capabilities in booth 831:

Digital Engineering: ARA’s digital engineering expertise streamlines system development and integration, enhances lifecycle management and collaboration, and ensures end-to-end data traceability – enabling faster, more informed decisions throughout the mission lifecycle.

The Space and Missile Defense Symposium is the leading educational, professional development and networking event in the space and missile defense community. The symposium is widely attended by leaders and professionals from the United States and its allies around the world.

Come See Us

Booth 831

dgranica@ara.com

About ARA

Applied Research Associates, Inc. (ARA) was founded in 1979, in Albuquerque, New Mexico, to offer science and engineering research to solve problems of national importance. ARA delivers leading-edge products and innovative solutions for national defense, energy, homeland security, aerospace, healthcare, transportation, and manufacturing. With over 2,300 employee-owners at locations in the U.S. and Canada, ARA offers a broad range of technical expertise in defense technologies, civil engineering, computer software and simulation, systems analysis, biomedical engineering, environmental technologies, and blast testing and measurement.

