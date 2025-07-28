Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme

 | Source: Ageas Ageas

Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme 

Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 86,210 Ageas shares in the period from 21-07-2025 until 25-07-2025.

DateNumber of
Shares		Total amount
(EUR)		Average price
(EUR)		Lowest price
(EUR)		Highest price
(EUR)
21-07-202517,6021,017,37557.8057.6057.95
22-07-202522,5121,296,96857.6157.2557.90
23-07-202519,4961,135,43258.2458.0058.35
24-07-202512,512732,75158.5658.3558.85
25-07-202514,088825,31458.5858.3558.95
Total86,2105,007,84058.0957.2558.95

Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,856,343 shares for a total amount of EUR 196,821,591. This corresponds to 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.

The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.

Attachment


Attachments

Pdf version of the press release

Recommended Reading