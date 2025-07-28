Ageas reports on the progress of share buy-back programme
Further to the initiation of the share buy-back programme announced on 28 August 2024, Ageas reports the purchase of 86,210 Ageas shares in the period from 21-07-2025 until 25-07-2025.
|Date
|Number of
Shares
|Total amount
(EUR)
|Average price
(EUR)
|Lowest price
(EUR)
|Highest price
(EUR)
|21-07-2025
|17,602
|1,017,375
|57.80
|57.60
|57.95
|22-07-2025
|22,512
|1,296,968
|57.61
|57.25
|57.90
|23-07-2025
|19,496
|1,135,432
|58.24
|58.00
|58.35
|24-07-2025
|12,512
|732,751
|58.56
|58.35
|58.85
|25-07-2025
|14,088
|825,314
|58.58
|58.35
|58.95
|Total
|86,210
|5,007,840
|58.09
|57.25
|58.95
Since the start of the share buy-back programme on 16 September 2024, Ageas has bought back 3,856,343 shares for a total amount of EUR 196,821,591. This corresponds to 1.94% of the total shares outstanding.
The overview relating to the share buy-back programme is available on our website.
