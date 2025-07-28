Sing Out Loud Festival Celebrates Music on Florida’s Historic Coast

St. Augustine, FL, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- For the ninth consecutive year, St. Augustine will host one of the Southeast's biggest music festivals, the Sing Out Loud Festival. Sing Out Loud presents a unique blend of music, featuring local acts alongside national headliners and other musical events.

The festival’s main event, Live Wildly Showcase is a full weekend of live music from chart-topping performers at Francis Field in Historic Downtown St. Augustine. The lineup on Saturday, Sept. 20 includes Beabadoobee, Vance Joy, Father John Misty, Maren Morris, David Kushner, and Sarah Kinsley. Sunday, Sept. 21 features Hozier, The Teskey Brothers, Rilo Kiley, Gigi Perez, sombr, and Brenn!. The Live Wildly Showcase is a ticketed event, with $10 from every ticket sold going directly to land conservation efforts in St. Johns County, Fl.

The heart of the Sing Out Loud Festival is the Sing Out Loud Local Showcases. The showcases feature local singers, songwriters, and musicians performing a diverse range of genres, including indie rock, bluegrass, hip hop, and country. This series of free concerts is hosted on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays throughout the festival at more than a dozen venues throughout St. Augustine. Stay tuned to singoutloudfestival.com for performer announcements and schedules.

The newly renovated Ponte Vedra Concert Hall is hosting An Evening with Chuck Leavell on Wednesday, Sept. 17. The event includes a special screening of “The Tree Man,” a documentary exploring Leavell’s life and intertwined passion for music, forests, and family, in addition to a live music performance and moderated conversation with Chuck Leavell. This is a ticketed event, with tickets including a $1 charity fee to be donated to conservation efforts.

The Music Business Panel on Wednesday, Sept. 24, at the historic Markland House at Flagler College connects aspiring and experienced musicians with industry experts. The distinguished panelists will engage in an in-depth discussion about the current state of the music industry. The panel is free and open to the public; however, an RSVP is required.

The St. Augustine Songwriters Festival, running Friday, Sept. 26, through Sunday, Sept. 28, is a chance for music lovers to hear the stories and inspiration behind some of the charts greatest hits. This year’s songwriters include Rodney Clawson (“Sure Be Cool If You Did,” by Blake Shelton), Brock Berryhill (“Good As You,” by Kane Brown), Emily Landis (“The Good Ones,” by Gabby Barrett), and more. The Songwriters Festival is hosted at some of St. Augustine’s popular live music venues including Prohibition Kitchen, Colonial Oak Music Park, and Tradewinds Lounge.

The St. Augustine Record Fair returns to The St. Augustine Amphitheatre on Sunday, Sept. 28. Hosted by ToneVendor Records, music aficionados and collectors can find limited-edition vinyls, tour posters, vintage t-shirts, cassette tapes, record players, and other music memorabilia. Additional vendors include on-site screen printing, food trucks, and live entertainment by DJ Papi Disco. The St. Augustine Record Fair is free and family-friendly.

Produced by SJC Cultural Events, Inc., which operates St. Augustine Amphitheatre, Ponte Vedra Concert Hall and the nationally recognized Fort Mose Jazz & Blues Series, Sing Out Loud’s month of music is just a short drive or flight away. Use the helpful trip planner to find flights, lodging, and more activities, and get in the groove with curated Spotify channels featuring music from local performers and headline artists scheduled to perform at the Live Wildly Showcase.

Located midway between Daytona Beach and Jacksonville, Florida's Historic Coast includes historic St. Augustine, the outstanding golf and seaside elegance of Ponte Vedra, the rural beauty of Hastings, Elkton, St. Johns, and 42 miles of pristine Atlantic beaches. Visitor Information Centers are located at 10 Castillo Drive, St. Augustine; 200 Solana Rd. Suite B, Ponte Vedra Beach: and at the St. Johns County Beach Pier Park, 350 A1A Beach Blvd., St. Augustine Beach. For advance travel information, call 1.800.653.2489 or go to the Visitors and Convention Bureau website at www.FloridasHistoricCoast.com. Check us out on social media Instagram @FloridasHistoricCoast; @ViajaStAugustine, Facebook.com/OfficialStAugustine, and Facebook.com/ViajaStAugustine and X @FlHistoricCoast,

Attachments