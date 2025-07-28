INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of The J.M. Smucker Company - SJM

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of The J.M. Smucker Company (“Smucker” or the “Company”) (NYSE: SJM). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Smucker and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On November 7, 2023, Smucker announced the closing of a transaction to acquire Hostess Brands for about $5.5 billion, $2.4 billion of which was recorded as goodwill in SJM’s Sweet Baked Snacks segment. On February 27, 2025, Smucker announced disappointing Q3 2025 results, including in part a comparable net sales decrease of 8% in Sweet Baked Snacks, a $794 million impairment charge related to the goodwill of the Sweet Baked Snacks segment, a $208 impairment charge to the Hostess Brand trademark, and a $268 million loss on the disposal of the Voortman business. On June 10, 2025, Smucker reported disappointing Q4 2025 results, including in part a comparable net sales decrease of 14% in Sweet Baked Snacks, an additional $867 million impairment charge related to the goodwill of the Sweet Baked Snacks segment and an additional $113 million impairment of the Hostess Brand trademark. In contrast to prior assurances about synergies driving sustainable growth, the Company said its updated its 2026 financial plan reflects decreased net sales in the Sweet Baked Snacks segment, noting “the sustained underperformance of the sweet baked goods since acquisition, led to a reduction of the forecasted growth rate for the Sweet Baked Snacks reporting unit.”

On this news, Smucker’s stock price fell $17.44 per share, or 15.59%, to close at $94.41 per share on June 10, 2025.

