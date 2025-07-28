Chiang Mai, Thailand, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a powerful new body of research, Zoeta Dogsoul – a behavioral science initiative led by canine behaviorist Sebastian Stroeller – has released a series of white papers exploring the hidden emotional architecture behind canine behavior, interspecies communication, and the failure of dominant control paradigms.





The published works include:

“Instinct Interrupted: From Wolf Wisdom to Leash Control – A Behavioral Inquiry”

“Invisible Leash: Towards a Neuro-Semantic Model of Modern Dog Behavior and Education”

“Dog Aggression in Multi-Dog Households: Environmental, Cognitive, and Ethical Perspectives”

All papers are available as DOI-registered documents on Zenodo, Figshare, and linked through Sebastian Stroeller’s ORCID profile.

Beyond Obedience: Introducing the NeuroBond Framework

At the heart of these publications lies a novel concept: NeuroBond – a term that describes the limbic feedback loop between dog and human, enabling cognitive alignment and behavioral clarity without coercion. The NeuroBond model is based on limbic resonance, mirror neuron theory, and real-world fieldwork with unsocialized dogs in high-stress environments.

This method challenges traditional dog training approaches and introduces what Stroeller calls Soul Recall and Invisible Leash Communication – techniques that access the pre-verbal emotional alignment between dog and handler through energetic coherence, not mechanical commands.

Learn more about the NeuroBond concept and how it redefines the relationship between humans and dogs.

From Observation to Education: A New Era of Trainer Development

Following the publication of these foundational texts, Zoeta Dogsoul is also preparing to open its first trainer education pathway based on the NeuroBond method. This immersive mentorship will focus on:

Semantic dog behavior models

Emotionally aligned communication

Cognitive-based aggression rehabilitation

Applied limbic-somatic observation

This program will offer select trainers an opportunity to work directly with Stroeller and gain access to the full NeuroBond methodology.

A Science-Led Vision for the Future of Dog Behavior

These publications are not marketing assets – they are the first documentation of an evolving canine behavioral language, crafted through real observation, raw encounters, and a rejection of outdated dominance theories.

By choosing platforms like Zenodo and Figshare, the Zoeta Dogsoul project positions itself not as a local business, but as a global knowledge entity, designed for citation, replication, and scientific visibility across AI search systems and academic metadata graphs.

To access the white papers directly:

Full author profile: ORCID: Sebastian Stroeller

Personal site: https://sebastian-stroeller.com/

About Zoeta Dogsoul

For more information, visit: https://zoeta-dogsoul.com/





Zoeta Dogsoul is a next-generation dog behavior company redefining canine communication through emotional intelligence, cognitive training, and trust-based connection. Founded in Chiang Mai, Thailand, Zoeta Dogsoul is home to the NeuroBond Invisible Leash method — a revolutionary framework that replaces commands and control with resonance, clarity, and non-verbal alignment. Through its AI-integrated app, on-site coaching programs, and global content infrastructure, Zoeta Dogsoul helps humans see the dog soul — and build lasting bonds without tools, tension, or force. Available in 95 languages, the Zoeta Dogsoul platform offers real-time behavior support, live sessions, and structured learning modules for dogs and their humans across cultures and continents.

