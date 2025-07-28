BOLLORÉ

PRESS RELEASE

July 28, 2025

Bolloré SE has decided to seek, before the Paris Court of Appeal, the annulment of the ‘Autorité des marchés financiers’ (AMF) decision dated July 18, 2025 requiring the filing of a public buyout offer on the shares of Vivendi SE within a six-month timeframe.

Such decision by the AMF was taken pursuant to a judgment of the Paris Court of Appeal dated April 22, 2025 against which Bolloré SE and Vivendi SE have filed appeals with the French Supreme Court (Cour de cassation), the hearing of being set for November 25, 2025.

Attachment