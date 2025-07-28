Aircraft Pumps Market is Forecasted to Reach US$8.0 Billion in 2034, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global aircraft pumps market is projected to witness a growth rate of 3.4% annually from 2024 to 2034, with an anticipated size of US$8.0 billion by 2034, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm has launched a report on the global aircraft pumps market which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2024 US$5.6 billion Market Size in 2034 US$8.0 billion Growth (CAGR) 3.4% during 2024-2034 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2034 US$77.51 billion Leading Aircraft Type Commercial Aircraft Leading Pump Type Hydraulic Pumps Leading Technology Type Engine-Driven Pumps Leading Category Type Positive Displacement Pumps Leading Application Type Hydraulic System Leading End-User Type OEM Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2034 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 7 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights on the Aircraft Pumps Market:

The report dives deep into the segmentation of the Aircraft Pumps market based on critical parameters:

Based on Aircraft Type –

The aircraft pumps market is segmented into commercial aircraft, military aircraft, regional aircraft, business jets, and helicopters.

Commercial aircraft are expected to remain dominant as well as the fastest-growing aircraft type in the market during the forecast period . Commercial aircraft dominate the aircraft pumps market due to their large-scale operations, high production rates, and continuous demand for maintenance and upgrades. These aircraft require various pumps for essential functions such as fuel delivery, hydraulic control, lubrication, and cooling systems.

. Commercial aircraft dominate the aircraft pumps market due to their large-scale operations, high production rates, and continuous demand for maintenance and upgrades. These aircraft require various pumps for essential functions such as fuel delivery, hydraulic control, lubrication, and cooling systems. As global air travel grows, airlines are expanding and modernizing their fleets, driving consistent demand for both new and replacement pump systems. One of the biggest reasons for this dominance is the sheer volume of commercial aircraft in operation worldwide. Major manufacturers like Boeing and Airbus deliver hundreds of jets annually, each equipped with multiple pump systems. Unlike military procurement, which is periodic and budget-dependent, commercial aviation sees steady, predictable growth based on passenger traffic and airline profitability.

Additionally, commercial aircraft have long service lives, often 20 years or more, which leads to sustained demand for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) services. Pumps are among the critical components that require regular service to ensure flight safety and system reliability, making the aftermarket a major revenue driver in the commercial category. The shift toward more electric aircraft (MEA) is also accelerating pump innovation in commercial aviation. With a global network of airlines, high utilization rates, and constant technological upgrades, commercial aviation represents the most dynamic and profitable segment of the aircraft pumps market, ensuring its continued dominance in the years ahead.



Based on the Application Type –

The market is segmented into hydraulic system, engine, auxiliary & emergency applications, gearbox, onboard lavatory system, and ECS.

Hydraulic system applications are dominant in the aircraft pumps market because they are essential for controlling critical aircraft functions that require high power, precision, and reliability. From operating landing gear and flight control surfaces to actuating brakes and thrust reversers, hydraulic systems are central to the safe and efficient operation of virtually all types of aircraft. These systems rely heavily on pumps to generate the necessary pressure, making them the largest application area for aircraft pumps. One of the biggest reasons for their dominance is their versatility and high force output. Hydraulic systems can handle intense mechanical loads while maintaining precise control, making them indispensable in both commercial and military aircraft. As aircraft designs evolve, the need for reliable, compact, and efficient hydraulic actuation continues to grow, reinforcing the importance of pumps in these systems.

because they are essential for controlling critical aircraft functions that require high power, precision, and reliability. From operating landing gear and flight control surfaces to actuating brakes and thrust reversers, hydraulic systems are central to the safe and efficient operation of virtually all types of aircraft. These systems rely heavily on pumps to generate the necessary pressure, making them the largest application area for aircraft pumps. One of the biggest reasons for their dominance is their versatility and high force output. Hydraulic systems can handle intense mechanical loads while maintaining precise control, making them indispensable in both commercial and military aircraft. As aircraft designs evolve, the need for reliable, compact, and efficient hydraulic actuation continues to grow, reinforcing the importance of pumps in these systems. Gearbox applications are emerging as the fastest-growing category, driven by the increasing complexity and performance demands of modern engines and propulsion systems. Gearboxes require dedicated pumps to provide lubrication, cooling, and pressure regulation, ensuring optimal performance and durability of rotating components under extreme conditions. The rapid growth in fuel-efficient engines, geared turbofan technology, and electric hybrid propulsion systems has accelerated the need for high-performance pumps for gearboxes. With hydraulic systems serving as the backbone of traditional flight control and aircraft operation, and gearboxes powering the next generation of propulsion technologies, these two application areas are defining the current and future landscape of the aircraft pumps market.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market for Aircraft Pumps during the forecast period. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following–

North America is the dominant region in the aircraft pumps market due to its well-established aerospace industry, presence of major aircraft OEMs, and strong military aviation capabilities. Home to global aerospace leaders like Boeing, Lockheed Martin, and Raytheon Technologies, the region has a highly developed ecosystem for aircraft production, innovation, and defense operations. These companies consistently generate high demand for advanced pump systems across both commercial and military aircraft platforms.

One of the biggest reasons for North America’s dominance is its large fleet of in-service aircraft and steady production output, particularly in the United States. The region also benefits from substantial defense spending, which fuels continuous development and procurement of fighter jets, transport aircraft, and other military platforms requiring high-performance pumps. Additionally, a mature MRO (Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul) infrastructure supports aftermarket demand, further reinforcing North America’s leading position in the market.

Likewise, the Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth during the same period, driven by rapid air traffic growth, expanding commercial airline fleets, and increasing defense investments. Countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea are heavily investing in both civil and military aviation, leading to rising aircraft production and modernization programs that demand new-generation pump systems. Asia-Pacific's commercial aviation industry is experiencing a surge in passenger traffic, prompting major airlines to place large aircraft orders and expand routes across the region.



Aircraft Pumps Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Increasing global air travel, the expansion of commercial airline fleets, and defense modernization programs. As next-generation aircraft demand lighter, more energy-efficient components, the development of advanced, electronically controlled, and lightweight pumps is gaining momentum. In military aviation, higher performance expectations and increased mission complexity further amplify the need for robust and adaptable pumping solutions.

With rising aircraft production rates, growing demand for fuel-efficient systems, and the continued evolution of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and electric aircraft, the need for advanced aircraft pump technologies is accelerating. As aerospace OEMs and suppliers innovate to meet strict performance and environmental standards, the aircraft pumps market is positioned for substantial expansion in the coming years.



Top Companies in the Aircraft Pumps Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

Eaton Corporation plc

Parker Hannifin Corporation

Safran S.A.

Triumph Group

Crane Aerospace & Electronics

Liebherr Group

Woodward Inc.

RTX Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

ESCO Technologies Inc. (Crissair Inc.)



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Aircraft Pumps Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



