Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market is Forecasted to Reach US$ 1.1 Billion in 2030, Says Stratview Research

Detroit, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market size was valued at US$ 0.8 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach US$ 1.1 billion by 2030, witnessing a market growth CAGR of 4.6% from 2024 to 2030, according to an analysis by Stratview Research.



Stratview Research, a global market research firm, has launched a report on the global Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market, which provides a comprehensive outlook of the global and regional industry forecast, current & emerging market trends, segment analysis, competitive landscape, & more.



Market Statistics

Market Size in 2023 US$ 0.8 billion Market Size in 2030 US$ 1.1 billion Growth (CAGR) 4.6% during 2024-2030 Cumulative Sales Opportunity 2024 to 2030 US$ 6.8 billion Leading Application Type Water Main Pipes Leading Material Type Cement Mortar Leading Pipe Diameter Type 18-36-inch pipes Leading Region North America Forecast Period 2024-2030 Trend Period 2018-2022 Base Year 2023 Number of Segments Covered 4 Number of Tables & Graphs 100+ Country-Level Market Assessment 20



Segment Insights & Market Share Analysis of the Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market:

The global Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market is segmented based on application type, material type, diameter type, and region.

Based on application type

The market is segmented by application type into water main pipes, wastewater pipes, and storm pipes.

The main water pipe is likely to generate most of the demand. It is also the fastest-growing application during the forecast period .

Large infrastructure pipelines of water mains, coupled with the increasing propensity of government waterbodies to rehabilitate deteriorated water main pipelines to conserve the loss of clean drinking water, are likely to be the major demand generators of the market over the next five years.

The rehabilitation of wastewater and storm pipes is comparatively less regulated; thus, there are a large number of players in this field.



Based on material type

The market is segmented by material type into cement mortar, epoxy coating, polyurea coating, polyurethane coating, and geopolymer mortar.

Cement mortar is most widely used among the mentioned raw material geopolymer coating is gaining faster momentum for the production of sprayed-in place pipe market .

Cement mortar is the oldest material in the SIPP family. It has been used since the 1920s for the rehabilitation of pipelines, and hence, it dominates the market.

Cement mortar offers key benefits compared to other materials, including longer service life, low cost, excellent corrosion resistance, ease of installation, and excellent structural strength.

Based on diameter type

18-36-inch diameter pipes are most widely used, constituting over 50% of the market. Pipes with diameter <18-inch are estimated to grow fastest in the mentioned period.

Municipal water and sewer systems for small-diameter pipes (<18 inches) mostly use residential and urban distribution. These small pipes represent a large segment of existing infrastructure.

The growth of this subsegment is propelled by a wide variety of pipes falling within this pipe diameter range. Many factors depend on the diameter of the pipe, such as the selection of equipment and the quantity of material to be used.

SIPP is among the most preferred trenchless methods for rehabilitating 18-36-inch diameter pipes.



Which Region Shows the Most Promising Growth Forecast and Opportunity?

The analysis suggests that North America is expected to remain the largest market. This growth outlook is majorly attributed to the following–

Aging pipeline infrastructures, coupled with an increasing focus on government utilities to control water main break rates, are the key demand generators of the region’s market.

The USA is not only the largest market for SIPP in North America but also in the world. The country is the early mover in trenchless pipe rehabilitation concerning material adoption and technology.



Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market Drivers:

Some of the key drivers listed in the report are given below.

Over the past five years, the SIPP market has tremendously grown with the rise in government expenditures on rehabilitating pipeline infrastructures, coupled with the aging pipeline infrastructures of several major economies worldwide.

However, the quick recovery from COVID-19's impact on the market was led by increased government spending on pipeline infrastructure coupled with the growing usage of trenchless technologies in developing economies, which filled voids generated due to the pandemic.

Furthermore, aging pipelines, continuous increases in government spending and awareness of trenchless methods, with a constant shift from conventional dig-and-replace methods to trenchless rehabilitation methods, and incessant efforts by the major players to develop high-performance and cost-effective trenchless methods are likely to propel the market at a healthy pace over the next few years.



Competitive Landscape: Top 5 Companies in the Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market:

Stratview Research has identified the following companies as the top market players:

PURIS Corporation

Vortex Companies

SAK Construction, LLC

Michels Corporation

Waterline Renewal Technologies



What Deliverables Will You Get in this Report?

Key questions this report answers Relevant contents in the report How big is the sales opportunity? In-depth analysis of the Sprayed-in-Place Pipe Market How lucrative is the future? Market forecast and trend data and emerging trends Which regions offer the best sales opportunities? Global, regional, and country-level historical data and forecasts Which are the most attractive market segments? Market segment analysis and forecast Who are the top players and their market positioning? Competitive landscape analysis, Market share analysis How complex is the business environment? Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST analysis, Life cycle analysis What are the factors affecting the market? Drivers & challenges Will I get the information on my specific requirements? 10% free customization



