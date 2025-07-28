Floe Health Launches to Power Intelligence at Every Patient Touchpoint

San Francisco, CA, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Floe Health, a new Healthcare AI company focused on solving the hidden operational gaps in healthcare, today announced the official launch of its platform built to manage high-friction patient workflows across the care journey — from intake and calls to follow-ups and referrals.

Backed by clinical leaders and already live in enterprise settings, Floe is the first product to help health systems act intelligently across patient interactions between visits — reducing leakage, improving throughput, and increasing retention without adding headcount.

“Most of healthcare’s breakdowns happen in the space between visits,” said Anirudh, Co-founder of Floe Health. “Missed calls, delayed intake, unclosed referrals. These problems cost health systems billions and burn out staff. We built Floe to act on those gaps, intelligently and automatically.”

Unlike point solutions focused on one task, Floe connects the full chain of patient touchpoints — tracing where patients stall, and triggering the right actions across voice, web, and form-based workflows. It integrates directly with existing EHR and telephony systems and can be deployed in days.

Floe is currently expanding availability and offering a limited number of pilots to health systems, community clinics, and multisite groups across the U.S. and abroad.

To learn more or request a pilot, visit https://floe.health

