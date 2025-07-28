INVESTOR ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. - EWTX

NEW YORK, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (“Edgewise” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EWTX). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether Edgewise and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

June 26, 2025, Edgewise issued a press release reporting data from clinical trials for its lead asset, sevasemten, against Becker and Duchenne muscular dystrophies. Although Edgewise characterized the results as “positive,” it also said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration had “deemed the CANYON data alone insufficient for an accelerated approval” during a recent Type C meeting.

On this news, Edgewise’s stock price fell $1.27 per share, or 8.86%, to close at $14.33 per share on June 26, 2025.

