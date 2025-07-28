Canada Stands with Ukraine. Now Ukrainians Stand with Canada.

TORONTO, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a heartfelt gesture of solidarity and gratitude, the Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC) announced a $100,000 donation to the Canadian Red Cross to help meet the needs of people impacted by wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Canadians have stood with Ukraine in extraordinary ways. Together, CUF and UCC, through the Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal (UHA), have raised and committed over $95 million in aid, impacting the lives of more than 6 million Ukrainians. Much of that support has come from communities now facing their own crisis.

"As wildfires destroy homes, displace families, and blanket communities in smoke, we see firsthand the toll this emergency is taking on Canadians, many of whom stood with Ukrainians when they needed them most," said Andrew Maleckyj, Chair of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation. "This donation is our way of standing with Canadians now."

“We are grateful to the Canada-Ukraine Foundation and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress for their generous support that will benefit people impacted by wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan,” said Melanie Soler, vice-president, emergency management, Canadian Red Cross. “As we continue to respond to one of the worst wildfire seasons in the prairies, the Red Cross is committed to helping people while they are away from home and as they begin to recover.”

“Our hearts go out to our neighbours whose lives and homes are affected by these wildfires,” said Alexandra Chyczij, National President, Ukrainian Canadian Congress. “The Ukrainian Canadian Congress will do all we can to support these communities during their time of need.”

The $100,000 contribution to the Canadian Red Cross will be used for assisting those impacted by the wildfires in Manitoba and Saskatchewan with immediate and ongoing relief. This includes financial assistance, support to evacuees and the communities hosting them, recovery and resilience efforts in response to the wildfires, as well as supporting community preparedness and risk reduction for future all-hazard disaster events within Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

United by care and driven by community, CUF and UCC reaffirm their ongoing commitment to the Canadian communities that continue to make their work possible.

To donate and learn more about the CUF, please visit www.cufoundation.ca .

Social Media:

Instagram: @ canadaukrainefoundation

Facebook: @cufoundation

YouTube: @canada-ukrainefoundation2010

Media Contacts:

Zai Karim zai@kaphacommunications.com - 647-983-6669

Shannon Kenney shannon@kaphacommunications.com - 416-770-0359

About the Canada-Ukraine Foundation

Founded in 1995 during the 18th Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), the Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) was established to coordinate, develop, and deliver humanitarian assistance from Canadians to Ukraine.

CUF continues to play a vital role as a national charitable foundation, working to monitor, promote, and support humanitarian aid initiatives. Its mission includes evaluating projects, fostering collaboration among aid providers, setting strategic priorities, and ensuring resources are directed where they can have the greatest impact. CUF also serves as a forum for individuals and organizations—across community, private, and public sectors—committed to supporting Ukraine. In addition to its work abroad, CUF also supports related initiatives within Canada.

To learn more: cufoundation.ca

About the CUF-UCC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal

A joint initiative of the Canada-Ukraine Foundation (CUF) and the Ukrainian Canadian Congress (UCC), the CUF-UCC Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal (UHA) was launched in January 2022 to coordinate the efficient delivery of humanitarian aid in response to Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine. Its efforts focus on supporting displaced persons, medical care, emergency shelter, and food security—both in Ukraine and among those displaced to Europe and Canada. To date, the UHA has delivered over $95 million in aid, helping more than 6 million people.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5e56b84-4478-427c-b683-90e5c7aca983