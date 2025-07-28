Pegasus Insights Selected to Present at Treasury Tank Innovation Showcase

Miami, FL, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pegasus Insights, a next-generation cash and liquidity platform for mid-market finance teams, has been selected to present at the highly competitive Treasury Tank event during the TMANY NYC Cash Exchange. The showcase, which highlights emerging technologies poised to transform treasury and cash management, will feature Pegasus among a select group of innovators recognized for driving impact across the office of the CFO.

Pegasus will present its platform during the Treasury Tank session on September 18-19, 2025, at the Sheraton Times Square in New York City.



“We built Pegasus to solve the real, daily pain points we saw over and over in the field—manual reporting, fragmented data, and slow decision cycles,” said Benjamin Garthwaite, President of Pegasus Insights. “Being chosen to present at Treasury Tank is a reflection of how urgently the market is demanding smarter tools to manage liquidity with confidence.”

Pegasus Insights was founded by experienced financial consultants who spent years building cash flow models and reporting systems for private equity-backed and mid-market companies. Frustrated by the limitations of existing tools, they created a purpose-built solution that connects directly to bank and ERP systems to give finance teams daily cash visibility, automated forecasting, and working capital insights—all without the lengthy implementation timelines and rigid workflows common in traditional FP&A software.

The Pegasus platform includes:

Real-time cash visibility: Automatically consolidates balances across all bank accounts and entities.

Automated 13-week forecasting: Customizable by business unit, scenario, or customer group.

Collections tracking with Pegasus Collect: Streamlines overdue follow-ups and helps reduce days sales outstanding (DSO).

Working capital levers: Highlights actionable insights to improve cash flow without external financing.

Designed for mid-market organizations—especially those navigating the complexities of private equity ownership—Pegasus stands out by offering a white-glove onboarding model, rapid time-to-value, and an intuitive user experience designed for finance professionals, not IT teams. According to early customer feedback, teams using Pegasus have reported a 50–70% reduction in time spent on weekly liquidity reports and improved responsiveness to investor and board requests.

“We’re honored to showcase how Pegasus helps finance leaders turn fragmented data into confident action,” said Garthwaite. "Treasury Tank is about surfacing tools that drive real impact, and that’s exactly what we set out to build.”

To learn more about Pegasus Insights or schedule a demo, visit www.pegasusinsights.com.

About

Pegasus Insights is a modern cash and liquidity management platform built by financial consultants for mid-market companies. The platform helps finance teams gain real-time cash visibility, automate cash forecasting, and optimize working capital. Pegasus is SOC 2 Type I certified and trusted by private equity-backed businesses across manufacturing, healthcare, SaaS, and business services.

