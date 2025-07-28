Strategus Launches SalesLink for Auto: First-of-Its-Kind CTV Attribution Solution Linking Ad Exposure to Real-World Outcomes

DENVER, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strategus, a leader in data-driven Connected TV (CTV) advertising, today announced the launch of SalesLink for Auto, the first-of-its-kind closed-loop attribution solution from a managed services provider to directly tie CTV ad exposure to real-world sales outcomes. Designed specifically for automotive marketers, SalesLink for Auto represents a major step forward in the evolution of Performance TV, delivering campaign transparency and business impact with unmatched precision.

SalesLink for Auto enables advertisers to link CTV ad impressions to actual sales activity using compliant, identity-resolved data. Unlike conventional DSP reporting that offers limited, one-size-fits-all analytics, Strategus delivers custom reporting tailored to the KPIs that matter most to the advertiser—whether that’s vehicle sales, dealership visits, or high-intent web engagement.

“We’re proud to lead the market with an attribution solution that reflects what advertisers actually want to know—not just what the DSP can show,” said Todd Porch, CEO of Strategus. “SalesLink for Auto provides auto marketers with proof of performance that’s actionable, timely, and designed around their business goals.”

The solution is powered by Snowflake’s secure data collaboration capabilities and Experian Outcomes™, a powerful measurement solution that combines identity, consumer marketing, and automotive data to quantify real-world results. This enables precise attribution at scale while protecting consumer privacy. Marketers gain near real-time insights into which campaigns are driving meaningful outcomes—like vehicle sales or dealership visits—so they can confidently optimize media strategy and prove performance.

“Our relationship with Strategus is another example of how Experian is more than just a credit bureau. We are committed to helping marketers connect digital advertising to real-world results in a privacy-first way," said Erik Hjermstad, Vice President of Product, of Experian Automotive. “Our identity and data assets play a critical role in enabling closed-loop attribution at scale, and we’re excited to collaborate with Strategus to bring this capability to CTV advertisers.”

“It’s always a challenge to determine which media channels drive traffic and how they convert. The SalesLink tool gives us a way to validate our targeting strategies by geo, audience, and media channel,” said Thomas Manning, Vice President at Star Performance Marketing. "There are no guarantees in advertising, but the principles of advertising suggest that reaching the right audience, at the right time, with the right message leads to mindshare which translates to market share. SalesLink allows our agency to see how all of this works in one portal.”

“SalesLink bridges the gap between media exposure and real-world action, giving us a strong understanding of how our CTV campaigns prompt consumers to actually take action and make purchases,” said Scott Fanelli, Chief Revenue Officer at Edmunds. “These insights, grounded in real consumer behavior, help Edmunds deliver even greater value to our dealer partners by making it easier to measure performance and optimize results.”

A recent Tier 2 Honda campaign shows just how effective SalesLink for Auto can be. Using attribution powered by Experian Outcomes™, the campaign drove a 133% lift in vehicle sales compared to the control group—and CTV alone delivered a 237% lift. It also led to a 3871% increase in qualified site visits and a 971% lift in dealership foot traffic. These results show how access to real vehicle purchase data at scale gives marketers the confidence to connect ad spend to business outcomes and make smarter decisions mid-campaign.

SalesLink for Auto builds on Strategus’ legacy of innovation in CTV, reinforcing its role as a pioneer in Performance TV—CTV advertising that’s measurable, accountable, and designed to drive results, not just reach.

Strategus plans to expand the SalesLink solution to additional verticals, including retail and financial services, giving more marketers access to closed-loop attribution in CTV campaigns—without needing to build a custom tech stack.

To learn more about SalesLink for Auto, visit strategus.com.

About Experian

Experian is a global data and technology company, powering opportunities for people and businesses around the world. We help to redefine lending practices, uncover and prevent fraud, simplify healthcare, deliver digital marketing solutions, and gain deeper insights into the automotive market, all using our unique combination of data, analytics and software. We also assist millions of people to realize their financial goals and help them to save time and money.

We operate across a range of markets, from financial services to healthcare, automotive, agrifinance, insurance, and many more industry segments.

We invest in talented people and new advanced technologies to unlock the power of data and innovate. As a FTSE 100 Index company listed on the London Stock Exchange (EXPN), we have a team of 25,200 people across 32 countries. Our corporate headquarters are in Dublin, Ireland. Learn more at experianplc.com.

About Strategus

Strategus revolutionized the advertising industry by running the first-ever programmatic CTV campaign in 2015 and continues to push the industry forward with its CTV expertise and experience. The Strategus platform delivers audience-centric campaigns to CTVs and other streaming devices by leveraging premium data partnerships, curated publisher deals and advanced targeting techniques. Strategus a full suite of managed services including attribution, targeting, optimization and analytics. Strategus has been featured on the Inc. 5000 list for five consecutive years. Learn more at strategus.com .

