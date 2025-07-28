Digitalia 21 Launches Proprietary Reputation Strategy to Help Companies Convert Visibility into Market Value

Roma, It , July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digitalia 21, a strategic communications studio, has launched a proprietary method to help companies turn visibility into market value by strengthening their reputation. The announcement comes amid mounting data that underscores the financial impact of corporate perception.

In 2024, the market sent a clear message: corporate reputation is no longer an accessory, but a strategic lever that accounts for up to 28% of market capitalization, according to the Reputation Dividend Report. In the United States alone, companies listed on the S&P 500 lost $182 billion due to the deterioration of their public image. In Italy, the stock exchange (Piazza Affari) saw a value loss of €27.9 billion.

“Anyone who thinks visibility alone is enough to sell is seriously mistaken,” says Gio Talente, founder of Digitalia 21 and recognized as one of Italy’s leading experts in reputation, media positioning, and strategic communication. “Today, the market doesn’t reward those who speak the most, but those who are perceived as credible. And credibility can’t be bought—it must be built.”

In today’s landscape—shaped by AI, trust crises, and economic instability—companies can no longer afford to appear without substance. Reputation is what separates the visible from the authoritative. According to Talente, it’s the decisive factor that turns visibility into revenue, notoriety into investment, and words into opportunity.

Digitalia 21 has developed a proprietary method that combines editorial strategy, personal branding, and institutional communication. The results? SMEs and professionals who tripled commercial inquiries after a targeted reputation campaign, or secured strategic funding following a single feature in national media.

“It’s no longer the time for likes,” warns Talente. “It’s the time for decisions. And only those who are recognized as authoritative will sit at the tables that matter: those of investors, partners, and clients.”

Today, reputation is a measurable economic asset. The data confirms it: 94% of analyzed companies increased shareholder value thanks to a strong reputation. Sectors like technology, healthcare, and basic materials attribute up to 52% of their market value to reputation. A standout case is Nvidia, where 58% of its market capitalization is based on brand trust, surpassing even its financial performance.

Yet in Italy, a structured culture around reputation is still lacking. “We have entrepreneurs who spend millions on advertising but not a single euro to position themselves as trustworthy. They talk to everyone, but no one truly listens,” Talente points out.

With Italy’s GDP growing only 0.3% in Q1 2025 and industrial production down 1.8%, trust has become the rarest currency in the market. In this fragile scenario, reputation is not just a competitive advantage—it’s a gatekeeper for relevance.

“Either you invest in your reputation now, or you’ll be excluded from the decisions that matter,” concludes Talente. “The countdown has already begun. And without reputation, no strategy can survive.”





