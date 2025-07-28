New York, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

A trending pink salt recipe is sweeping TikTok as a supposed shortcut for weight loss. But what’s really behind this viral drink, and why are experts raising concerns? In this report, we break down the trend’s rise, the controversy around AI-generated celebrity endorsements, and how the new supplement ProZenith aims to support hormonal metabolism in a safer, research-backed way.

In This Release, You’ll Discover:

What the ‘Pink Salt Trick’ recipe really is — and how it became a top 2025 TikTok trend

Why AI-generated celebrity videos are being used to fuel misinformation

The health risks of using saltwater as a weight loss tool

What medical professionals and dietitians are saying about the trend

Why women over 30 are most vulnerable to wellness misinformation

How ProZenith compares biologically to salt-based hacks

What makes ProZenith a better option for long-term metabolic balance

What Is the Pink Salt Trick Recipe Everyone’s Talking About?

The pink salt trick refers to a homemade drink recipe that’s gone viral on TikTok and YouTube. It’s typically presented as a “weight loss drink” or “morning metabolism hack” involving:

The Recipe:

1/2 teaspoon pink Himalayan or Hawaiian salt

Juice from 1/2 lemon

8–12 oz of warm or room temperature water

Optional: 1 tsp apple cider vinegar or a dash of cayenne pepper

The promise? Drink it first thing in the morning to “reset metabolism,” suppress appetite, detox the body, and kickstart fat loss — without caffeine or fasting.

Videos promoting the recipe often use phrases like:

“My pants are literally falling off!”

“This is what celebrities are using now.”

“Better than Ozempic!”

But the science behind these claims is flimsy at best. And in many cases, entirely fabricated. Despite anecdotal praise, there are no peer-reviewed studies supporting the metabolic effects of pink salt water. Experts say any perceived benefits are likely due to placebo or temporary hydration effects, not real fat loss.

The Deepfake Endorsement Controversy: Why the Internet Believed Oprah Promoted the Pink Salt Trick

While the drink itself has gone viral, much of the attention in 2025 stems from AI-generated videos of Oprah Winfrey praising the recipe. These videos are so realistic that thousands believed they were real endorsements.

In reality, Oprah never promoted the pink salt trick — and she condemned such deepfake scams in a 2022 Instagram video, stating:

“It is a fraud. It is a fake. It’s a lie. I have nothing to do with any weight loss gummies or pink salt drinks that claim I use them.”

Despite this, new videos using AI facial mapping and voice-cloning tools continue to circulate. Social media platforms have struggled to moderate these videos in real time, which has only contributed to their virality.

This issue was spotlighted in Yahoo’s creator series — What’s Up with the Oprah Pink Salt Trick Recipe for Weight Loss? and What’s the Deal with the Miracle Pink Salt Trick for Weight Loss? — where journalist Cassandra Brooklyn described how the fake endorsements kept showing up in her feed even though she never searched for weight loss tips.

This narrative was later expanded in syndicated coverage referenced by multiple expert roundups and discussed in leading health commentary throughout 2025.

Why the Pink Salt Trick Doesn’t Work — and Might Be Harmful

According to Dr. Alison Childress, a registered dietitian at Texas Tech University:

“Too much sodium can lead to water retention... this could result in weight gain — not fat, but fluid — especially in those who are salt-sensitive.”

While the drink may provide a fleeting sense of fullness, there’s no thermogenic benefit, hormonal regulation, or appetite suppression involved.

Moreover, repeated use of this drink without iodine-rich salt can increase the risk of iodine deficiency, particularly among women of reproductive age. Iodine plays a critical role in thyroid hormone production, and inadequate levels can lead to fatigue, cold sensitivity, dry skin, and weight gain — all symptoms ironically counterproductive to the goals of the pink salt drink.

Why Women Over 30 Are Most Vulnerable to These Trends

Many women over 30 experience hormonal changes that affect metabolism, energy, and cravings. As stress levels increase and sleep quality declines, quick-fix trends feel even more attractive.

Wellness journalist Cassandra Brooklyn explains:

“The pink salt videos started showing up in my feed even though I never searched for them. It made me wonder how many other women were seeing them too — especially those actively looking for help.”

Research published in the International Journal of Behavioral Medicine shows that women exposed to “rapid weight loss” messaging experienced higher body dissatisfaction and stress eating patterns.

Compounding the issue is the algorithmic nature of social media, which can push diet content to vulnerable audiences based on a few clicks or likes. For women experiencing hormonal shifts and psychological stress, these seemingly innocent videos can drive harmful behaviors.

How ProZenith Works — Ingredient Structure and Use

ProZenith is a non-stimulant supplement formulated to help women manage appetite, cravings, and metabolic sluggishness without trendy hacks or viral gimmicks.

What’s Inside:

Magnesium + Calcium – Regulate cortisol and stabilize energy

– Regulate cortisol and stabilize energy BHB (Beta-Hydroxybutyrate) – Mimics ketone states to curb cravings

– Mimics ketone states to curb cravings Turmeric Extract (95% curcuminoids) – Supports inflammation reduction

– Supports inflammation reduction BioPerine® – Enhances nutrient absorption and delivery

Unlike the pink salt trick, ProZenith doesn’t rely on a placebo effect. Its ingredients have been clinically reviewed to support appetite hormones like ghrelin, reduce emotional eating triggers, and help restore metabolic rhythm in women after 30.

New research highlighted in our related ingredient profile article further explores how BHB and curcumin may complement female metabolic responses during high-cortisol states.

Why ProZenith Is a Better Alternative to the Pink Salt Trick

The pink salt drink may get attention on TikTok, but ProZenith is built for real results. The supplement is designed specifically for the hormonal shifts and metabolic slowdowns women face in their 30s, 40s, and beyond.

While pink salt offers hydration at best, ProZenith provides:

Consistent fat metabolism support via BHB and turmeric

Appetite stabilization with magnesium, calcium, and BioPerine®

No caffeine, stimulants, or crash-risk

Clinically aligned ingredients backed by published studies

Manufactured in FDA-registered, cGMP facilities in the U.S.

The pink salt drink is a short-lived fad. ProZenith is a long-term wellness ally.

Objection Handling: Is This Just Another Fad?

Many supplements rely on stimulants or aggressive claims. ProZenith is stimulant-free and rooted in biology — not buzzwords. It's designed for women who’ve tried everything and are tired of being misled by trends.

Common objections:

“Will it make me jittery?” – No, there are no stimulants.

– No, there are no stimulants. “Is this just another scam?” – No, all ingredients are transparently disclosed and supported by peer-reviewed research.

– No, all ingredients are transparently disclosed and supported by peer-reviewed research. “What if I have dietary restrictions?” – ProZenith is gluten-free, soy-free, and manufactured in a GMP-certified facility.

Manufacturing, Shipping, and Safety Standards

Every bottle of ProZenith is produced in a U.S.-based, FDA-registered facility compliant with cGMP standards. It is non-GMO, hormone-free, and independently tested for purity and potency.

Domestic shipping typically arrives within 3–5 business days. International delivery varies based on location. All orders come with a satisfaction guarantee through ClickBank.

About the Brand

ProZenith is a non-stimulant nutritional supplement designed to support women navigating hormonal appetite shifts, stress cravings, and metabolism slowdown. With clinically supported ingredients and zero caffeine, ProZenith offers a daily ritual for consistent metabolic support — without buzzwords, gimmicks, or fake endorsements.

