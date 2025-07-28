Three Builder Resources to Help Meet Codes

Lake City, Colo., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the construction industry adjusts to the updated ENERGY STAR for Homes Version 3.2 certification requirements, Green Builder Media and DuPont are helping builders stay compliant—and competitive—with the release of three new articles that offer clear, actionable guidance on meeting the updated 2021 IECC-aligned insulation and air sealing standards.

“We partnered with Dupont to create resources that are designed to support builders, architects, raters, and energy consultants as they respond to the higher thermal performance and design flexibility expectations tied to ENERGY STAR compliance and Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) tax incentives,” says Green Builder Media CEO Sara Gutterman.

Each article includes expert commentary, product recommendations, and design tips for getting the most out of insulation investments while navigating increasingly stringent code environments.

Featured Articles (click on each headline to access the story):

Streamlined Calculation with UA for New ENERGY STAR Requirements

Learn how DuPont’s proprietary UA Calculator can simplify compliance by enabling strategic trade-offs within the thermal envelope—without sacrificing performance or driving up costs. ENERGY STAR for Homes: Simplifying New Insulation Rules

Get an overview of what’s changed under Version 3.2, how continuous insulation like Styrofoam™ Brand XPS can help meet new standards, and why proper installation and product choice are critical for long-term energy savings. 8 Reasons to Get Ahead of the Curve with Continuous Insulation

Understand the performance, labor, and cost benefits of continuous insulation, and how it supports code compliance, improves energy efficiency, and future-proofs new builds.

“ENERGY STAR Version 3.2 represents a significant shift in residential performance expectations,” says Aaron Grin, Residential Applications Technology Leader at DuPont. “Our new resources are meant to help simplify decision-making and provide practical tools—like our UA Calculator and design consultations—that builders can apply immediately.”

