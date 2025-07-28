7 Days. 3 Wings. 8 Fries. $5. Welcome to Wing Week at Royal Farms

BALTIMORE, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Royal Farms is giving chicken lovers everywhere a reason to celebrate a little longer—and stay golden—this summer. In honor of National Chicken Wing Day (July 29), the Mid-Atlantic convenience store known for its World-Famous chicken is launching National Wing Week, a full seven days of bold flavor and crispy goodness, running Monday, July 28 through Sunday, August 3, 2025.

The Star of the Week? A Finger-Lickin’ $5 Wing Meal

This year’s Wing Week headliner is a limited-time, delicious combo featuring 3 pieces of Royal Farms’ iconic wings and a side of golden Western Fries—all for just $5.

“One day isn’t enough to celebrate wings,” said Morgan Cannon, Director of Food Service at Royal Farms. “This is Chickenpalooza season, and that means going sky high. Our customers expect bold flavor, and this deal brings the heat, the crunch, and the fries to back it up.”

Wing Week Extras: Collect the Flavor

To make Wing Week even more festive, customers can also pick up limited-edition Chickenpalooza t-shirts and our new mini chicken toys—available while supplies last. These fun extras are the perfect way to show off your RoFo love while the wings fly.

This offer is available to all customers at all Royal Farms locations and not exclusive to ROFO Rewards members. But Rewards members always get the most out of every visit. By registering a ROFO Rewards card or downloading our app you gain access to special member offers and can earn rewards points on purchases. Every time you visit Royal Farms and make a purchase, you will receive 2 points for every dollar you spend with ROFO Rewards, and 1 point for every gallon of gas you purchase when you upgrade to ROFO Pay (excl. New Jersey Stores). You can keep track of points and offers at www.roforewards.com or by downloading the ROFO Rewards app on your phone.

How to Register as a ROFO Rewards Member

Download the Royal Farms app here: https://engagement.punchh.com/b/royalfarms and click "Sign Up" to create a ROFO Rewards account. You can also visit https://www.roforewards.com/register/ to create an account.

About Royal Farms

Royal Farms is a renowned operator of fast and friendly neighborhood convenience stores with over 300 locations. Royal Farms opened its first store in Baltimore, MD in 1959. Today, the chain has locations in Maryland, Delaware, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Virginia, West Virginia, and North Carolina. Royal Farms has been satisfying customers’ hunger for Real Fresh food served Real Fast. The Royal Farms Kitchen is well known for its Always Fresh, Never Frozen World-Famous Royal Farms Chicken that is lightly hand-breaded and pressure-cooked in Trans Fat Free cooking oil to golden brown perfection. Royal Farms Western Fries are hand-cut from fresh Idaho potatoes, hand-breaded, and cooked right in store. Most locations are open 24 hours, 365 days a year. For more information about Royal Farms, visit: www.royalfarms.com