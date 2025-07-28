Canada’s First Watch Repair App Brings Generations of Craftsmanship to Every Corner of the Country

Burnaby, B.C., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

On Time Service launches a game-changing mail-in app that makes professional watch and jewellery repair accessible, no matter where you live.

For nearly five decades, On Time Service has been the go-to name in trusted watch and jewellery repair for Canadians. From department store counters at Woodward’s, Eaton’s, and Hudson’s Bay, to their new home inside London Drugs, this family-run business has quietly cared for more than half a million timepieces and heirlooms since 1979.

Today, they’re changing everything—again.

On Time Service has launched Canada’s first-ever app for mail-in watch repair, revolutionizing access to certified, professional repair services for customers across the country. With instant quotes, secure online payments, pre-paid insured shipping, and real-time repair tracking, it’s the first platform of its kind in Canada—and quite possibly the world.

“This app was built from everything we’ve learned in 46 years,” says co-owner Chris Skews. “People have always trusted us with their most meaningful items. But we kept hearing the same thing: ‘I don’t live near a repair shop.’ Or, ‘I’ve had this watch in a drawer for 20 years and I don’t know what to do with it.’ Now, they finally have a way. And for me, that’s incredibly exciting. We’ve created something that not only honors our legacy but expands it, bringing trusted, hands-on service to people we’ve never been able to reach before. That’s the kind of innovation I’m proud to stand behind.”

Watch Repair, Reinvented for the Real World

The new On Time Service app is more than a digital convenience—it’s a breakthrough in accessibility, designed for Canadians in every province and territory, including rural and underserved areas that have historically had little or no access to trusted repair shops. It’s also a major step forward for people with mobility challenges, busy schedules, or limited access to transportation, making expert repair available to anyone, regardless of ability, location, or lifestyle. There’s no need to book an appointment, meet with a technician, or return later to pick up your item. Just drop it off once, and On Time takes care of the rest.

Here’s how it works:

Get an instant quote for hundreds of repair types across dozens of brands, including shipping, before you commit.

Receive a pre-paid, fully insured FedEx label right inside the app. Drop your watch at any FedEx location.

Track your repair through every stage, from technician review to reassembly and shipping.

Pay securely online with Square. A small upfront deposit, and the balance is only once your repair is complete.

Enjoy free return shipping right to your door, with no hidden fees.

Whether repairing a cracked crystal, replacing a battery, or restoring a century-old heirloom, your piece is sent directly to On Time Service’s Burnaby facility, where it’s handled by certified in-house technicians with more than 200 years of combined experience.

“Times have changed, and so have the ways people access services, but the need for expert, trustworthy repair hasn’t,” says co-owner Lyndell Skews. “We’ve transitioned through decades of retail shifts by staying focused on our community. This app is simply the next evolution of that commitment. We're still a family-run service company built on trust, and now we can offer that same care to Canadians, no matter where they are.”

A Legacy That Keeps Ticking

This launch follows a significant milestone for On Time Service: their transition from now-closed Hudson’s Bay to 18 new counters inside London Drugs locations across Western Canada. That move preserved not just jobs and expertise but also a culture of precision, patience, and pride that spans generations.

Now, the new app extends that same service to everyone in Canada, urban or remote, young or old, tech-savvy or not.

“Your watch doesn’t have to be expensive to be important,” says Director of Operations Candice Johnston. “We see so many people who just want to keep something that reminds them of someone they love. That’s what makes this app so special. We’ve made it incredibly simple! It's barely an app; it's more like a guided form anyone can use. It’s easy, accessible, and removes all the barriers to getting something meaningful repaired. Do it all without guessing, without risk, and without leaving home.”

Built for the Watch You Haven’t Worn in Years

This isn’t just a luxury concierge service. It’s an affordable, everyday answer to a widespread problem, built to handle the long-forgotten watch in your nightstand, the link you needed removed two years ago, or the timepiece that stopped working before you moved provinces.

It’s about preserving what matters, no matter where you are or what you wear.

“Every watch tells time,” Chris reflects. “But more importantly, every watch tells a story. Our job is to make sure those stories keep going.”

The app is available now at www.ontimeservice.com

Ready to Fix What Matters?

Whether it’s been hiding in a jewelry box, sitting on a shelf, or just stopped ticking last week, your watch deserves a second chance. The On Time Service app makes it easier than ever to restore the pieces that matter most, with no appointments, no guessing, and no barriers.

Don’t wait another year. Drop it off today - from anywhere!

About On Time Service

On Time Service Corp. has been Canada’s trusted watch and jewellery repair company since 1979, with a reputation built on expert craftsmanship, transparency, and care. All repairs are completed by certified in-house technicians at the company’s Burnaby, B.C. facility. In 2025, the company expanded its in-person service through 18 London Drugs locations and launched Canada’s first-ever nationwide mail-in repair app.