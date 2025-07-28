Octofit Announces Milestone of 50,000 Completed Workouts on Its “Anti-Video” Training Platform

Meppen, Germany, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Octofit, a science-based fitness programming platform founded by veteran coach Peter Schäfer, announces that its users have completed over 50,000 workouts using its unconventional “anti-video” model. Designed to address Germany’s growing demand for structured, professional training, Octofit delivers systematic PDF-based workout programs that prioritize performance and progress over entertainment.





Peter Schäfer, founder of Octofit, breaking down the science behind effective training methodologies. He advocates for a systematic, evidence-based approach to fitness over common industry myths.

While the German fitness market is saturated with video workouts, it suffers from a significant "programming gap," according to veteran coach and Octofit founder, Peter Schäfer. He argues that Germany lacks the culture of structured, professional training programming that is standard in the U.S. fitness community.

"There is a huge difference between a workout and a program," says Schäfer. "The German market is flooded with random, standalone video workouts. What's missing is the systematic, long-term approach—the 'programming'—that turns effort into real, measurable progress. Athletes are looking for guidance inspired by the professional systems common in the U.S., and they are not finding it."

Octofit was founded to fill this exact gap, but with a deliberately unconventional method: The platform completely forgoes video content in favor of meticulously designed, science-based PDF training plans. This "anti-video" approach has proven remarkably successful, with the platform recently surpassing 50,000 completed user workouts.

"Video is entertainment. A PDF is a blueprint for serious training," Schäfer explains. "Our success shows that there is a strong demand from athletes who want to focus on their performance without distractions. They want a system to follow, not a personality to watch."

This philosophy is the backbone of all Octofit plans, including the comprehensive OCT-FIT program, which is designed to develop well-rounded, athletic capabilities for ambitious users by providing a clear, systematic path to holistic fitness.

"We are proving that a focus on pure, intelligent programming is what dedicated athletes in Germany have been waiting for," Schäfer concludes. "The results speak for themselves."

Octofit stands for science-based training systems founded on real performance, not just aesthetics. Developed by Coach Peter for everyone who takes their training seriously and wants to achieve sustainable results.

