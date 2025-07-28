CBNK Reports 2Q ROA of 1.60% and EPS of $0.78 Growth across Loans, Deposits, and Cards accompanied by Improving Credit Delivers Strong Profitability

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights
- GAAP Net Income of $13.1 million, or $0.78 per share, and return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.60%
- Core net income(1) of $14.2 million, or $0.85 per share, and core ROA(1) of 1.73%
- Book value per common share of $22.92 at June 30, 2025, increased $0.73 compared to 1Q 2025, and increased $3.66 when compared to 2Q 2024
- Tangible book value per share(1) of $20.64, increased 4.2% (not annualized), or $0.83 as compared to 1Q 2025, and increased 7.2%, or $1.38 compared to 2Q 2024
- Return on average equity ("ROE") of 14.17%, and return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE")(1) of 16.10%
- Core ROE(1) of 15.33%, and core ROTCE(1) of 17.39%
- Gross Loans(2) grew $61.4 million, or 9.2% (annualized), during 2Q 2025, and growth of $718.2 million year-over-year including $344.7 million from organic growth and $373.5 million from the IFH acquisition
- Total deposits grew $49.4 million, or 6.9% (annualized), from 1Q 2025. Year-over-year growth of $840.3 million includes $381.3 million from organic growth, and $459.0 million from the acquisition of IFH, or 44.2% from 2Q 2024
- Customer Deposit3 growth of $87.1 million, or 13.5% (annualized) from 1Q 2025, and $725.3 million year-over-year, or 37.3% from 2Q 2024, including $431.8 million of organic growth, and $293.5 million from the acquisition of IFH
- Net Interest Income increased $1.6 million, or 3.5% (not annualized), from 1Q 2025 due to strong balance sheet growth from the Commercial Bank , and increased $10.6 million, or 28.6%, year-over-year, primarily driven by strong organic growth and the acquisition of IFH
- Net Interest Margin ("NIM") of 6.04% decreased 1 bps compared to 1Q 2025 and decreased 42 bps compared to 2Q 2024 due to the acquisition of commercial loans from IFH, diluting the impact from OpenSky™
- Commercial Bank NIM(1) of 4.36% increased by 4 bps, or 7 bps when excluding purchase accounting accretion ("PAA"), when compared to 1Q 2025, and 46 bps,or 30 bps excluding PAA, compared to 2Q 2024
- 2Q 2025 net PAA of $1.3 million, or 16 bps of NIM and Commercial Bank NIM(1), decreased $0.2 million, or 3 bps, compared to 1Q 2025
- Commercial Bank NIM(1) of 4.36% increased by 4 bps, or 7 bps when excluding purchase accounting accretion ("PAA"), when compared to 1Q 2025, and 46 bps,or 30 bps excluding PAA, compared to 2Q 2024
- The allowance for credit losses to total loans ("ACL Coverage Ratio") equaled 1.73% at June 30, 2025 down 8 bps from March 31, 2025 and up 20 bps from June 30, 2024, primarily due to the acquisition of IFH loans. The Commercial Bank ACL Coverage Ratio(1) equaled 1.56% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.67% at March 31, 2025
- Fee Revenue (noninterest income) totaled $13.1 million, or 21.6% of total revenue for 2Q 2025, an increase of $0.6 million, from 1Q 2025 and an increase of $6.2 million, from 2Q 2024
- Cash Dividend of $0.12 per share declared by the Board of Directors, an increase of 20% from 1Q 2025
- Shares repurchased and retired during the three months ended June 30, 2025, as part of the Company's stock repurchase program, totaled 93,170 shares at an average price of $26.66, for a total cost of $2.5 million including commissions
(1) As used in this press release, core net income, core ROA, core ROE, ROTCE, core ROTCE, Commercial Bank NIM, Commercial Bank ACL Coverage Ratio, and Tangible Book Value are non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
(2) Gross loans represent portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs
(3) Customer Deposits represents total deposits excluding brokered deposits
ROCKVILLE, Md., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $13.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for 2Q 2025, compared to net income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for 1Q 2025, and $8.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for 2Q 2024. Core net income(4) for 2Q 2025 of $14.2 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to $14.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share in 1Q 2025.
The Company also declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.12 per share, a 20% increase from the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on August 27, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 11, 2025.
“We are pleased with the significant progress we are making on our Strategic Plan, demonstrated by our record results for the first half of 2025,” said Ed Barry, CEO of the Company and the Bank. “Our teams continue to unlock the value of our acquisition of IFH, grow the franchise, and strengthen our diversified business model."
"Although earnings did not advance quarter over quarter, our continued focus on growing commercial and industrial loans, our success at building core deposits, and our strong net interest margin have the Commercial Bank well-positioned for profitable growth,” said Steven J. Schwartz, Chairman of the Company. “As the integration of the IFH transaction progresses, we are pleased that we have been able to maintain our fee revenue above 20% of total revenue. And, in the absence of any unexpected headwinds, which do not appear to be materializing at present, our multiple growth levers provide the means to achieve robust EPS and TBV growth. This marks the 4th consecutive year that we have increased our dividend payout. Our consistent dividend payments and continued stock buybacks evidence our sustained commitment to reward our shareholders.”
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Core (Non-GAAP) Net Income
The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's net income under GAAP to Core net income (non-GAAP) results excluding merger-related expenses and other one-time non-recurring transactions.
|Second Quarter 2025
|First Quarter 2025
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|Income
Before
Income
Taxes
|Income
Tax
Expense
|Net
Income
|Diluted
Earnings
per
Share
|Income
Before
Income
Taxes
|Income
Tax
Expense
|Net
Income
|Diluted
Earnings
per
Share
|GAAP Net Income
|$
|17,099
|$
|3,963
|$
|13,136
|$
|0.78
|$
|18,297
|$
|4,365
|$
|13,932
|$
|0.82
|Add: Merger-Related Expenses
|1,398
|328
|1,070
|1,266
|302
|964
|Core Net Income(1)
|$
|18,497
|$
|4,291
|$
|14,206
|$
|0.85
|$
|19,563
|$
|4,667
|$
|14,896
|$
|0.88
|Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|(in thousands except per share data)
|Income
Before
Income
Taxes
|Income
Tax
Expense
|Net Income
|Diluted Earnings
per Share
|GAAP Earnings
|$
|35,396
|$
|8,328
|$
|27,068
|$
|1.60
|Add: Merger-Related Expenses
|2,664
|630
|2,034
|Core Net Income(1)
|$
|38,060
|$
|8,958
|$
|29,102
|$
|1.72
Note: The income tax expense reflects the non-deductibility of certain merger-related expenses.
1 As used in this press release, core net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial metric excludes merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
Second Quarter 2025 Results
Earnings Summary
Net income of $13.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for 1Q 2025, and $8.2 million or $0.59 per diluted share, for 2Q 2024. 2Q 2025 core net income(5) of $14.2 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to 1Q 2025 of $14.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share.
- Net interest income of $47.6 million increased $1.6 million, or 3.5% (not annualized), compared to 1Q 2025, and increased $10.6 million, or 28.6%, year-over-year.
- Interest income of $64.6 million increased $1.8 million, or 2.9% (not annualized), over 1Q 2025, and increased $14.0 million, or 27.6%, year-over-year. The increase quarter-over-quarter was driven by an increase from Commercial Bank loan interest income due to portfolio growth, while the increase year-over-year was primarily driven by organic growth and the acquisition of IFH.
- Interest income included $0.4 million from net purchase accounting accretion in 2Q 2025, flat compared to 1Q 2025. There was no impact related to purchase accounting during 2Q 2024.
- Interest expense of $16.9 million increased $0.2 million, or 1.4% (not annualized) compared to 1Q 2025, and increased $3.4 million, or 24.9%, year-over-year. The increase quarter-over-quarter was mainly due to a lower benefit from net purchase accounting accretion, as higher deposit volumes were offset by lower deposit rates. The increase year-over-year was driven by organic growth and the acquisition of IFH.
- Interest expense included a $0.9 million benefit from net purchase accounting accretion in 2Q 2025 compared to a $1.1 million benefit in 1Q 2025. There was no impact related to purchase accounting during 2Q 2024.
- Interest income of $64.6 million increased $1.8 million, or 2.9% (not annualized), over 1Q 2025, and increased $14.0 million, or 27.6%, year-over-year. The increase quarter-over-quarter was driven by an increase from Commercial Bank loan interest income due to portfolio growth, while the increase year-over-year was primarily driven by organic growth and the acquisition of IFH.
- The 2Q 2025 provision for credit losses was $4.1 million, an increase of $1.8 million from 1Q 2025. The increase over the prior quarter was primarily driven by $1.1 million from OpenSky™ due to higher volumes in both the secured and unsecured portfolio, and $0.7 million from the Commercial Bank due to higher charge-offs not previously provided for. Net charge-offs totaled $5.1 million, or 0.75% of portfolio loans (annualized), including $3.0 million from the Commercial Bank and $2.1 million from OpenSky™ loans. The Commercial Bank charge-offs were driven by $2.1 million from balances charged off from the acquired IFH portfolio, including a loan sale resulting in a charge-off of $1.5 million. Net charge-offs for 1Q 2025 totaled $2.4 million, or 0.38% of portfolio loans (annualized), mainly driven by $2.3 million from OpenSky™ loans.
- At June 30, 2025, the ACL Coverage Ratio was 1.73%, down 8 bps from the ratio of 1.81% at March 31, 2025, primarily due to the sale during the quarter of a purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") loan acquired from IFH .
1As used in this press release, core net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial metric excludes merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
Earnings Summary (Continued)
- Fee Revenue of $13.1 million increased $0.6 million, compared to 1Q 2025 and increased $6.2 million year-over-year primarily due to the contributions made by the businesses IFH brought to the merged entity. During 2Q 2025, core fee revenue(6) of $13.1 million increased $0.6 million as a result of $2.0 million higher government lending revenue (net gain on sale), $0.6 million higher credit card fees from OpenSky™, and $0.1 million higher government loan servicing revenue (Windsor Advantage™), offset by a $1.1 million negative impact from the fair value adjustment related to the loan servicing portfolio, and $1.0 million lower other income. Core fee revenue mix was 21.6% of total revenue for 2Q 2025, compared to 21.4% during 1Q 2025, and 15.7% during 2Q 2024.
- Noninterest expense of $39.6 million increased $1.5 million compared to 1Q 2025 and $10.1 million compared to 2Q 2024. Core noninterest expense(1) of $38.2 million increased $1.4 million compared to 1Q 2025 and $8.8 million compared to 2Q 2024. Core comparisons include:
- The increase of $1.4 million quarter-over-quarter was driven by an increase from personnel expenses, growth from business related activities including costs associated with servicing the USDA portfolio, and continued investments in technology including the implementation of a new digital banking solution.
- Year-over-year expense growth of $8.8 million was primarily due to the acquisition of IFH.
- Income tax expense of $4.0 million, or 23.2% of pre-tax income for 2Q 2025, decreased $0.4 million from $4.4 million, or 23.9% of pre-tax income for 1Q 2025. The core effective income tax rate(1) for 2Q 2025 and 1Q 2025 would have been 23.2% and 23.7%, respectively.
1As used in this press release, core fee revenue, core noninterest expense, and core effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
Balance Sheet
Total assets of $3.4 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $38.9 million, or 4.7% (annualized), from March 31, 2025. Total assets growth year-over-year of $1.0 billion, or 39.0%, included $559.4 million acquired with the IFH acquisition, net of purchase accounting, and $440.6 million of organic growth.
- The $38.9 million growth in total assets quarter-over-quarter is primarily driven by Gross Loan growth of $61.4 million, Investment portfolio growth of $15.5 million, partially offset by decreases in total Cash of $19.4 million and Loans Held for Sale of $13.7 million.
- Gross Loans of $2.74 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $61.4 million, or 9.2% (annualized), from March 31, 2025 and increased $718.2 million year-over-year including $373.5 million from the acquisition of IFH and $344.7 million of organic growth.
- Compared to March 31, 2025, the growth of $61.4 million was primarily driven by $26.7 million from commercial real estate, $17.1 million from residential real estate, $12.3 million from OpenSky™, and $9.3 million from lender finance.
- Commercial and industrial loans, plus owner-occupied commercial real estate loans totaled 37.6% of total portfolio loans at June 30, 2025, consistent with the prior quarter, and 28.4% at June 30, 2024.
- Total deposits of $2.94 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $49.4 million, or 6.9% (annualized), from March 31, 2025, and increased $840.3 million, or 40.0% (annualized) from June 30, 2024. The increase quarter-over-quarter includes $47.8 million of growth in customer money market deposits, $24.8 million of noninterest-bearing deposits, and $23.0 million from interest-bearing demand accounts, partially offset by a decrease in brokered time deposits of $37.7 million and $8.6 million of customer time deposits. The increase of $840.3 million year-over-year is driven by $459.0 million from the acquisition of IFH and $381.3 million from organic growth.
- Insured and protected7 deposits were approximately $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2025 representing 69.9% of the Company's deposit portfolio.
- Low-and-no interest-bearing DDA deposits of $1.2 billion, or 39.8% of deposits, increased $47.8 million, or 17.1% (annualized) from 1Q 2025, and increased $214.4 million, or 22.4% year-over-year, including $122.9 million of organic growth, and $91.5 million from the acquisition of IFH.
- The average rate on the low-and-no interest-bearing deposits was 0.14% for 2Q 2025, a decrease of 1 bps from 1Q 2025 and an increase of 8 bps year-over-year.
- The average portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio was 96.2% for 2Q 2025, compared to 95.2% for 1Q 2025, and 99.1% for 2Q 2024.
- The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available-for-sale and had a fair market value of $228.9 million, or 6.8% of total assets, an effective duration of 2.7 years, with U.S. Treasury Securities representing 60% of the overall investment portfolio at June 30, 2025. The accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the investment securities portfolio improved $1.1 million during the quarter to negative $8.1 million after-tax as of June 30, 2025, which represents 2.1% of total stockholders' equity. The Company does not have a held-to-maturity investment securities portfolio.
- Liquidity – The Company maintains stable and reliable sources of available borrowings, generally consistent with prior quarter. Sources of available borrowings at June 30, 2025 totaled $834.8 million, compared to $820.9 from 1Q 2025. During 2Q 2025, available collateralized lines of credit totaled $750.6 million, unsecured lines of credit with other banks totaled $76.0 million and unpledged investment securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings of $8.2 million.
- Capital Positions – As of June 30, 2025, the Company reported a Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio of 13.58%, compared to 13.24% at March 31, 2025. At June 30, 2025, the Company and the Bank maintained regulatory capital ratios that exceed all capital adequacy requirements.
- Shares repurchased and retired during the three months ended June 30, 2025, as part of the Company's stock repurchase program, totaled 93,170 shares at an average price of $26.66, for a total cost of $2.5 million including commissions. There is $11.9 million remaining to be repurchased under the authorized and approved stock repurchase plan. The stock repurchase program will expire on February 28, 2026.
1Protected deposits includes deposits that are indirectly protected under the product terms
Financial Metrics
Net Interest Margin – NIM of 6.04% for 2Q 2025, decreased 1 bps compared to the prior quarter, and decreased 42 bps year-over-year. Commercial Bank NIM(1), of 4.36% increased 4 bps, compared to the prior quarter, and increased 46 bps year-over-year. Net purchase accounting accretion for 2Q 2025 was 16 bps for NIM and Commercial Bank NIM(1).
- The average yield on interest earning assets of 8.19% decreased 5 bps compared to the prior quarter, due to minor changes in portfolio mix, and decreased 63 bps year-over-year primarily due to the acquisition of commercial loans diluting the positive impact from OpenSky™. The Commercial Bank Loan Yield(1) of 7.14% for 2Q 2025 was flat compared to 1Q 2025, and increased 10 bps year-over-year.
- The total cost of deposits of 2.36% for 2Q 2025 decreased 6 bps compared to the prior quarter due to lower rates on most products and mix shift and decreased 25 bps year-over-year. The total cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 8 bps quarter-over-quarter, and 57 bps year-over-year, to 3.29% for 2Q 2025 primarily due to changes in product mix.
- Net purchase accounting accretion of $1.3 million during 2Q 2025, decreased $0.2 million from 1Q 2025. There was no impact from purchase accounting during 2Q 2024.
Fee Revenue Mix – The fee revenue mix was 21.6% of total revenue for 2Q 2025, compared to 21.4% during 1Q 2025, and 15.7% during 2Q 2024. The core fee revenue mix(8) was consistent with fee revenue mix for these periods.
Credit Metrics and Asset Quality – The ACL Coverage Ratio equaled 1.73% at June 30, 2025, a decrease of 8 bps from March 31, 2025, and an increase of 20 bps year-over-year driven by the acquisition of IFH.
Nonperforming assets decreased 17 bps to 1.11% of total assets at June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025, primarily due to the sale of a PCD loan acquired from IFH during the quarter, and increased 53 bps year-over-year. Total nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2025 decreased $5.4 million to $37.5 million compared to March 31, 2025, and increased $23.5 million year-over-year, mainly due to the acquisition of IFH. At June 30, 2025, special mention loans totaled $54.2 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, compared to $63.0 million, or 2.4% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2025, and $23.3 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025, substandard loans totaled $44.6 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, compared to $48.4 million, or 1.8% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2025 and $22.1 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2024.
Efficiency Ratios – The efficiency ratio was 65.1% for 2Q 2025, compared to 64.9% for 1Q 2025 and 67.1% for 2Q 2024. The core efficiency ratio(1) was 62.8%, for 2Q 2025, which was flat compared to the prior quarter, and 66.9% for 2Q 2024.
1As used in this press release, Commercial Bank NIM, Commercial Bank Loan Yield, core fee revenue mix and core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
Financial Metrics (Continued)
Performance Ratios – ROA was 1.60% for 2Q 2025, compared to 1.75% for 1Q 2025, and 1.40% for 2Q 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets. Core ROA(9) for 2Q 2025 was 1.73%, compared to 1.87% for 1Q 2025, and 1.41% for 2Q 2024.
- ROE was 14.17% for 2Q 2025, compared to 15.56% for 1Q 2025, and 12.53% for 2Q 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets. Core ROE(1) was 15.33% for 2Q 2025, compared to 16.64% for 1Q 2025, and 12.62% for 2Q 2024.
- ROTCE was 16.10% for 2Q 2025, compared to 17.57% for 1Q 2025, and 12.53% for 2Q 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets. Core ROTCE(1) for 2Q 2025 was 17.39%, compared to 18.77% for 1Q 2025, and 12.62% for 2Q 2024.
Book Value and Tangible Book Value – Book value per common share of $22.92 at June 30, 2025, increased $0.73 when compared to March 31, 2025, and increased $3.66 when compared to June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share(1) increased $0.83, or 4.2%, to $20.64 at June 30, 2025 when compared to March 31, 2025, and increased $1.39, or 7.2%, when compared to June 30, 2024. Tangible book value was impacted by the purchase accounting adjustments required as part of the IFH acquisition. Tangible book value per share(1) was equal to book value per share for periods prior to 4Q 2024.
1As used in this press release, core ROA, core ROE, ROTCE, core ROTCE, and Tangible Book Value are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
Commercial Bank
Loan Growth – Portfolio loans(10) increased $52.0 million at June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025, driven by $10.9 million from CRE owner and non-owner occupied, $17.1 million from residential real estate, and $9.3 million from lender finance loans. Historical gross portfolio loan balances are disclosed in the Composition of Loans table within the Historical Financial Highlights.
Net Interest Income – Interest income of $49.9 million increased $1.8 million from the prior quarter, primarily driven by loan growth and slightly higher loan yields. Interest expense of $16.9 million increased $0.2 million, primarily due to lower benefit from purchase accounting adjustments in 2Q 2025.
Credit Metrics – Nonperforming assets, comprised solely of nonaccrual loans, decreased 17 bps to 1.11% of total assets at June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025. Total nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2025 decreased to $37.5 million compared to $42.9 million at March 31, 2025.
Classified and Criticized Loans – At June 30, 2025, special mention loans totaled $54.2 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, compared to $63.0 million, or 2.4% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2025. At June 30, 2025, substandard loans totaled $44.6 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, compared to $45.7 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2025.
OpenSky™
Accounts – During 2Q 2025, credit card accounts of 585.4 thousand increased by 21.7 thousand, or 3.8% (not annualized) from March 31, 2025, and increased 47.6 thousand, or 8.9% year-over-year.
Loan and Deposit Balances – Secured and unsecured loan balances, net of reserves, of $131.0 million at June 30, 2025 increased by $12.3 million, or 10.4% (not annualized), compared to March 31, 2025. Deposit balances of $168.9 million for 2Q 2025 remained flat compared to 1Q 2025. Gross unsecured loan balances of $46.4 million at June 30, 2025 increased $7.4 million, or 18.9% (not annualized), compared to $39.0 million at March 31, 2025, and increased $12.8 million year-over-year. Gross secured loan balances of $86.4 million at June 30, 2025 increased $5.1 million, or 6.3% (not annualized), compared to $81.3 million at March 31, 2025, and decreased $4.6 million, or 5.0% (not annualized) year-over-year.
Net Interest Income – Interest income of $14.5 million was in-line with the prior quarter. Average OpenSky credit card loan balances, net of reserves and deferred fees of $121.4 million for 2Q 2025, increased $2.7 million, or 2.3% (not annualized), compared to 1Q 2025.
Fee Revenue - Total fee revenue of $4.3 million increased $0.6 million from the prior quarter primarily driven by interchange income due to higher volume and other credit-card related fees.
Noninterest Expense – Total noninterest expense of $13.1 million remained generally consistent with the prior quarter.
OpenSky™ Credit – Portfolio credit metrics continued to be consistent with modeled expectations during 2Q 2025. The provision for credit losses of $2.9 million increased $1.1 million when compared to the prior quarter mainly due to growth in the secured and unsecured portfolio. OpenSky's unsecured loan product continues to be offered exclusively to current and former secured card customers to retain customers who have successfully improved their credit profiles. Unsecured loans have been offered by OpenSky since the fourth quarter of 2021 and have generally performed in accordance with management expectations over that time period.
(1)Portfolio loans represents portfolio loans receivable excluding deferred origination fees
Capital Bank Home Loans
Originations of loans held for sale totaled $80.3 million during 2Q 2025, with $59.7 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.6 million, representing a 2.68% gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold. Originations of loans held for sale totaled $65.8 million during 1Q 2025, with $54.1 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.7 million, representing a 3.07% gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold.
Windsor Advantage™
Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.7 million, including $1.1 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 2Q 2025. Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.6 million, including $1.0 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 1Q 2025. Windsor's™ total servicing portfolio was $2.9 billion at June 30, 2025, and $2.7 billion at March 31, 2025.
|COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
|Quarter Ended
|2Q25 vs 1Q25
|2Q25 vs 2Q24
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2025
|March 31,
2025
|June 30,
2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|$ Change
|% Change
|Earnings Summary
|Interest income
|$
|64,586
|$
|62,760
|$
|50,615
|$
|1,826
|2.9
|%
|$
|13,971
|27.6
|%
|Interest expense
|16,940
|16,713
|13,558
|227
|1.4
|%
|3,382
|24.9
|%
|Net interest income
|47,646
|46,047
|37,057
|1,599
|3.5
|%
|10,589
|28.6
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|4,081
|2,246
|3,417
|1,835
|81.7
|%
|664
|19.4
|%
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|—
|—
|104
|—
|—
|%
|(104
|)
|(100.0
|)%
|Noninterest income
|13,106
|12,549
|6,890
|557
|4.4
|%
|6,216
|90.2
|%
|Noninterest expense
|39,572
|38,053
|29,493
|1,519
|4.0
|%
|10,079
|34.2
|%
|Income before income taxes
|17,099
|18,297
|10,933
|(1,198
|)
|(6.5
|)%
|6,166
|56.4
|%
|Income tax expense
|3,963
|4,365
|2,728
|(402
|)
|(9.2
|)%
|1,235
|45.3
|%
|Net income
|$
|13,136
|$
|13,932
|$
|8,205
|$
|(796
|)
|(5.7
|)%
|$
|4,931
|60.1
|%
|Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1)
|$
|21,180
|$
|20,543
|$
|14,454
|$
|637
|3.1
|%
|$
|6,726
|46.5
|%
|Core PPNR(1)
|$
|22,578
|$
|21,809
|$
|14,537
|$
|769
|3.5
|%
|$
|8,041
|55.3
|%
|Common Share Data
|Earnings per share - Basic
|$
|0.79
|$
|0.84
|$
|0.59
|$
|(0.05
|)
|(6.0
|)%
|$
|0.20
|33.9
|%
|Earnings per share - Diluted
|$
|0.78
|$
|0.82
|$
|0.59
|$
|(0.04
|)
|(4.9
|)%
|$
|0.19
|32.2
|%
|Core earnings per share - Diluted(1)
|$
|0.85
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.59
|$
|(0.03
|)
|(3.4
|)%
|$
|0.26
|44.1
|%
|Weighted average common shares - Basic
|16,584
|16,666
|13,895
|Weighted average common shares - Diluted
|16,802
|16,925
|13,895
|Return Ratios
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.60
|%
|1.75
|%
|1.40
|%
|Core return on average assets (annualized)(1)
|1.73
|%
|1.87
|%
|1.41
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|14.17
|%
|15.56
|%
|12.53
|%
|Core return on average equity (annualized)(1)
|15.33
|%
|16.64
|%
|12.62
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1)
|16.10
|%
|17.57
|%
|12.53
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1)
|17.39
|%
|18.77
|%
|12.62
|%
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
|COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
|Six Months Ended
|June 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|$ Change
|% Change
|Earnings Summary
|Interest income
|$
|127,346
|$
|98,984
|$
|28,362
|28.7
|%
|Interest expense
|33,653
|26,919
|6,734
|25.0
|%
|Net interest income
|93,693
|72,065
|21,628
|30.0
|%
|Provision for credit losses
|6,327
|6,144
|183
|3.0
|%
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|—
|246
|(246
|)
|(100.0
|)%
|Noninterest income
|25,655
|12,862
|12,793
|99.5
|%
|Noninterest expense
|77,625
|58,980
|18,645
|31.6
|%
|Income before income taxes
|35,396
|19,557
|15,839
|81.0
|%
|Income tax expense
|8,328
|4,790
|3,538
|73.9
|%
|Net income
|$
|27,068
|$
|14,767
|$
|12,301
|83.3
|%
|Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1)
|$
|41,723
|$
|25,947
|$
|15,776
|60.8
|%
|Core PPNR(1)
|$
|44,387
|$
|26,742
|$
|17,645
|66.0
|%
|Common Share Data
|Earnings per share - Basic
|$
|1.63
|$
|1.06
|$
|0.57
|53.8
|%
|Earnings per share - Diluted
|$
|1.60
|$
|1.06
|$
|0.54
|50.9
|%
|Core earnings per share - Diluted(1)
|$
|1.72
|$
|1.10
|Weighted average common shares - Basic
|16,624
|13,907
|Weighted average common shares - Diluted
|16,872
|13,907
|Return Ratios
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.68
|%
|1.28
|%
|Core return on average assets (annualized)(1)
|1.80
|%
|1.33
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|14.85
|%
|11.37
|%
|Core return on average equity (annualized)(1)
|15.97
|%
|11.83
|%
|Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1)
|16.82
|%
|11.37
|%
|Core return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1)
|18.07
|%
|11.83
|%
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
|COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
|Quarter Ended
|Quarter Ended
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|2025
|2024
|% Change
|2025
|2024
|2024
|Balance Sheet Highlights
|Assets
|$
|3,388,662
|$
|2,438,583
|39.0
|%
|$
|3,349,805
|$
|3,206,911
|$
|2,560,788
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|228,923
|207,917
|10.1
|%
|213,452
|223,630
|208,700
|Mortgage loans held for sale
|20,925
|19,219
|8.9
|%
|34,656
|21,270
|19,554
|Portfolio loans receivable(2)
|2,739,808
|2,021,588
|35.5
|%
|2,678,406
|2,630,163
|2,107,522
|Allowance for credit losses
|47,447
|30,832
|53.9
|%
|48,454
|48,652
|31,925
|Deposits
|2,940,738
|2,100,428
|40.0
|%
|2,891,333
|2,761,939
|2,186,224
|FHLB borrowings
|22,000
|32,000
|(31.3
|)%
|22,000
|22,000
|52,000
|Other borrowed funds
|12,062
|12,062
|—
|%
|12,062
|12,062
|12,062
|Total stockholders' equity
|380,035
|267,854
|41.9
|%
|369,577
|355,139
|280,111
|Tangible common equity(1)
|342,262
|267,854
|27.8
|%
|329,936
|318,196
|280,111
|Common shares outstanding
|16,582
|13,910
|19.2
|%
|16,657
|16,663
|13,918
|Book value per share
|$
|22.92
|$
|19.26
|19.0
|%
|$
|22.19
|$
|21.31
|$
|20.13
|Tangible book value per share(1)
|$
|20.64
|$
|19.26
|7.2
|%
|$
|19.81
|$
|19.10
|$
|20.13
|Dividends per share
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.08
|25.0
|%
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
|$
|0.10
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.
|Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Six Months Ended
|(in thousands)
|June 30,
2025
|March 31,
2025
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|June 30,
2025
|June 30,
2024
|Interest income
|Loans, including fees
|$
|60,810
|$
|58,691
|$
|58,602
|$
|50,047
|$
|48,275
|$
|119,501
|$
|94,266
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|1,582
|1,861
|1,539
|1,343
|1,308
|3,443
|2,559
|Federal funds sold and other
|2,194
|2,208
|1,566
|1,220
|1,032
|4,402
|2,159
|Total interest income
|64,586
|62,760
|61,707
|52,610
|50,615
|127,346
|98,984
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|16,722
|16,512
|16,385
|13,902
|13,050
|33,234
|25,883
|Borrowed funds
|218
|201
|995
|354
|508
|419
|1,036
|Total interest expense
|16,940
|16,713
|17,380
|14,256
|13,558
|33,653
|26,919
|Net interest income
|47,646
|46,047
|44,327
|38,354
|37,057
|93,693
|72,065
|Provision for credit losses
|4,081
|2,246
|7,828
|3,748
|3,417
|6,327
|6,144
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|—
|—
|122
|17
|104
|—
|246
|Net interest income after provision for credit losses
|43,565
|43,801
|36,377
|34,589
|33,536
|87,366
|65,675
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposits
|262
|258
|241
|235
|200
|520
|407
|Credit card fees
|4,298
|3,722
|3,733
|4,055
|4,330
|8,020
|8,211
|Mortgage banking revenue
|1,754
|1,831
|1,821
|1,882
|1,990
|3,585
|3,443
|Government lending revenue
|3,112
|1,096
|2,301
|—
|—
|4,208
|—
|Government loan servicing revenue
|3,644
|3,568
|3,993
|—
|—
|7,212
|—
|Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)
|(590
|)
|472
|1,013
|—
|—
|(118
|)
|—
|Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down
|—
|—
|(2,620
|)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Other income
|626
|1,602
|1,431
|463
|370
|2,228
|801
|Total noninterest income
|13,106
|12,549
|11,913
|6,635
|6,890
|25,655
|12,862
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|18,460
|18,067
|16,513
|13,345
|13,272
|36,527
|26,179
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,995
|2,910
|2,976
|1,791
|1,864
|5,905
|3,477
|Professional fees
|2,422
|2,112
|2,150
|1,980
|1,769
|4,534
|3,716
|Data processing
|7,520
|7,112
|7,210
|6,930
|6,788
|14,632
|13,549
|Advertising
|1,371
|1,779
|1,032
|1,223
|2,072
|3,150
|4,104
|Loan processing
|979
|743
|969
|615
|476
|1,722
|847
|Foreclosed real estate expenses, net
|—
|1
|—
|1
|—
|1
|1
|Merger-related expenses
|1,398
|1,266
|2,615
|520
|83
|2,664
|795
|Operational losses
|933
|903
|993
|1,008
|782
|1,836
|1,713
|Regulatory assessment expenses
|884
|889
|554
|483
|427
|1,773
|900
|Other operating
|2,610
|2,271
|2,502
|1,829
|1,960
|4,881
|3,699
|Total noninterest expenses
|39,572
|38,053
|37,514
|29,725
|29,493
|77,625
|58,980
|Income before income taxes
|17,099
|18,297
|10,776
|11,499
|10,933
|35,396
|19,557
|Income tax expense
|3,963
|4,365
|3,243
|2,827
|2,728
|8,328
|4,790
|Net income
|$
|13,136
|$
|13,932
|$
|7,533
|$
|8,672
|$
|8,205
|$
|27,068
|$
|14,767
|Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(audited)
|(unaudited)
|(unaudited)
|(in thousands, except share data)
|June 30,
2025
|March 31,
2025
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|Assets
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|26,843
|$
|27,836
|$
|25,433
|$
|23,462
|$
|19,294
|Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions
|247,704
|266,092
|179,841
|133,180
|117,160
|Federal funds sold
|59
|59
|58
|58
|57
|Total cash and cash equivalents
|274,606
|293,987
|205,332
|156,700
|136,511
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|228,923
|213,452
|223,630
|208,700
|207,917
|Restricted investments
|7,043
|7,031
|4,479
|5,895
|4,930
|Loans held for sale
|20,925
|34,656
|21,270
|19,554
|19,219
|Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs
|2,739,808
|2,678,406
|2,630,163
|2,107,522
|2,021,588
|Less allowance for credit losses
|(47,447
|)
|(48,454
|)
|(48,652
|)
|(31,925
|)
|(30,832
|)
|Total portfolio loans held for investment, net
|2,692,361
|2,629,952
|2,581,511
|2,075,597
|1,990,756
|Premises and equipment, net
|14,863
|15,085
|15,525
|5,959
|5,551
|Accrued interest receivable
|15,149
|19,458
|16,664
|12,468
|12,162
|Goodwill
|22,478
|24,085
|21,126
|—
|—
|Intangible assets
|13,668
|13,861
|14,072
|—
|—
|Core deposit intangibles
|1,627
|1,695
|1,745
|—
|—
|Loan servicing assets
|2,221
|2,244
|5,511
|—
|—
|Deferred tax asset
|15,667
|15,902
|16,670
|10,748
|12,150
|Bank owned life insurance
|44,721
|44,335
|43,956
|38,779
|38,414
|Other assets
|34,410
|34,062
|35,420
|26,388
|10,973
|Total assets
|$
|3,388,662
|$
|3,349,805
|$
|3,206,911
|$
|2,560,788
|$
|2,438,583
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|836,979
|$
|812,224
|$
|810,928
|$
|718,120
|$
|684,574
|Interest-bearing
|2,103,759
|2,079,109
|1,951,011
|1,468,104
|1,415,854
|Total deposits
|2,940,738
|2,891,333
|2,761,939
|2,186,224
|2,100,428
|Federal Home Loan Bank advances
|22,000
|22,000
|22,000
|52,000
|32,000
|Other borrowed funds
|12,062
|12,062
|12,062
|12,062
|12,062
|Accrued interest payable
|8,158
|9,995
|9,393
|8,503
|6,573
|Other liabilities
|25,669
|44,838
|46,378
|21,888
|19,666
|Total liabilities
|3,008,627
|2,980,228
|2,851,772
|2,280,677
|2,170,729
|Stockholders' equity
|Common stock
|166
|167
|167
|139
|139
|Additional paid-in capital
|126,888
|128,692
|128,598
|55,585
|55,005
|Retained earnings
|261,093
|249,925
|237,843
|232,995
|225,824
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(8,112
|)
|(9,207
|)
|(11,469
|)
|(8,608
|)
|(13,114
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|380,035
|369,577
|355,139
|280,111
|267,854
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|3,388,662
|$
|3,349,805
|$
|3,206,911
|$
|2,560,788
|$
|2,438,583
The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.
|Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025
|Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025
|Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
|(in thousands)
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|182,192
|$
|2,065
|4.55
|%
|$
|203,053
|$
|2,138
|4.27
|%
|$
|77,069
|$
|937
|4.89
|%
|Federal funds sold
|59
|—
|—
|58
|1
|6.99
|56
|1
|7.18
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|230,317
|1,582
|2.76
|235,605
|1,861
|3.20
|223,973
|1,308
|2.35
|Restricted investments
|7,038
|129
|7.35
|5,761
|69
|4.86
|5,435
|94
|6.96
|Loans held for sale
|9,950
|163
|6.57
|9,356
|238
|10.32
|7,907
|132
|6.71
|Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3)
|2,733,865
|60,647
|8.90
|2,634,110
|58,453
|9.00
|1,992,630
|48,143
|9.72
|Total interest earning assets
|3,163,421
|64,586
|8.19
|3,087,943
|62,760
|8.24
|2,307,070
|50,615
|8.82
|Noninterest earning assets
|129,112
|134,021
|46,798
|Total assets
|$
|3,292,533
|$
|3,221,964
|$
|2,353,868
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand accounts
|$
|281,878
|391
|0.56
|$
|242,355
|368
|0.62
|$
|216,247
|148
|0.28
|Savings
|13,043
|16
|0.49
|13,204
|18
|0.55
|4,409
|1
|0.09
|Money market accounts
|924,784
|8,022
|3.48
|869,978
|7,399
|3.45
|671,240
|7,032
|4.21
|Time deposits
|816,809
|8,293
|4.07
|859,729
|8,727
|4.12
|465,822
|5,869
|5.07
|Borrowed funds
|34,062
|218
|2.57
|34,062
|201
|2.39
|54,863
|508
|3.72
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,070,576
|16,940
|3.28
|2,019,328
|16,713
|3.36
|1,412,581
|13,558
|3.86
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|45,523
|56,503
|24,844
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|804,639
|783,018
|653,018
|Stockholders’ equity
|371,795
|363,115
|263,425
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|3,292,533
|$
|3,221,964
|$
|2,353,868
|Net interest spread
|4.91
|%
|4.88
|%
|4.96
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|47,646
|$
|46,047
|$
|37,057
|Net interest margin(4)
|6.04
|%
|6.05
|%
|6.46
|%
(1) Annualized.
(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3) For the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, collectively, Commercial Bank Loan Yield was 7.14%, 7.14% and 7.04%, respectively.
(4) For the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, collectively, Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin was 4.36%, 4.32% and 3.90%, respectively.
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
|Average
Outstanding
Balance
|Interest
Income/
Expense
|Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
|(in thousands)
|Assets
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest-bearing deposits
|$
|192,565
|$
|4,203
|4.40
|%
|$
|80,800
|$
|1,986
|4.94
|%
|Federal funds sold
|59
|1
|3.42
|56
|2
|7.18
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|232,947
|3,443
|2.98
|228,602
|2,559
|2.25
|Restricted investments
|6,403
|198
|6.24
|5,018
|171
|6.85
|Loans held for sale
|9,654
|401
|8.38
|6,390
|215
|6.77
|Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3)
|2,684,263
|119,100
|8.95
|1,960,001
|94,051
|9.65
|Total interest earning assets
|3,125,891
|127,346
|8.22
|2,280,867
|98,984
|8.73
|Noninterest earning assets
|131,552
|45,684
|Total assets
|$
|3,257,443
|$
|2,326,551
|Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
|Interest-bearing liabilities:
|Interest-bearing demand accounts
|$
|262,226
|$
|759
|0.58
|%
|$
|199,732
|$
|258
|0.26
|%
|Savings
|13,123
|34
|0.52
|4,625
|2
|0.09
|Money market accounts
|897,532
|15,421
|3.46
|676,827
|14,168
|4.21
|Time deposits
|838,151
|17,020
|4.09
|457,892
|11,455
|5.03
|Borrowed funds
|34,062
|419
|2.48
|56,913
|1,036
|3.66
|Total interest-bearing liabilities
|2,045,094
|33,653
|3.32
|1,395,989
|26,919
|3.88
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
|Noninterest-bearing liabilities
|50,982
|24,332
|Noninterest-bearing deposits
|793,888
|645,071
|Stockholders’ equity
|367,479
|261,159
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|3,257,443
|$
|2,326,551
|Net interest spread
|4.90
|%
|4.85
|%
|Net interest income
|$
|93,693
|$
|72,065
|Net interest margin(4)
|6.04
|%
|6.35
|%
(1) Annualized.
(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3) For the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, collectively. Commercial Bank Loan Yield was 7.14% and 7.00%, respectively.
(4) For the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, collectively. Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin was 4.33% and 3.84%, respectively.
The Company’s reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, OpenSky™ (the Company’s credit card division), Windsor Advantage™ and Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company’s mortgage loan division).
Prior to March 31, 2025, the Company disclosed Corporate as a reportable segment. The Company has determined that what was previously deemed the Corporate reportable segment consists of other business activities that are associated with the Commercial Bank and are reflected in the tabular disclosures that follow. It should be noted that such restructuring of the tabular disclosure did not result in any changes to the Company's revenue and expense allocation methodology. The Company restructured prior period tabular disclosures to achieve appropriate comparability.
The following schedules reported internally for performance assessment by the chief operating decision maker presents financial information for each reportable segment for the periods indicated. Total assets are presented as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024.
|Segments
|For the three months ended June 30, 2025
|(in thousands)
|Commercial
Bank
|OpenSky™
|Windsor
Advantage™
|CBHL
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|49,929
|$
|14,494
|$
|—
|$
|163
|$
|64,586
|Interest expense
|16,856
|—
|84
|16,940
|Net interest income
|33,073
|14,494
|—
|79
|47,646
|Provision for credit losses
|1,159
|2,922
|—
|—
|4,081
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net interest income after provision
|31,914
|11,572
|—
|79
|43,565
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposits
|262
|—
|—
|—
|262
|Credit card fees
|—
|4,298
|—
|—
|4,298
|Mortgage banking revenue
|465
|—
|—
|1,289
|1,754
|Government lending revenue
|3,112
|—
|—
|—
|3,112
|Government loan servicing revenue(1)
|(1,052
|)
|—
|4,696
|—
|3,644
|Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)(2)
|(590
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(590
|)
|Other income
|349
|25
|—
|252
|626
|Total noninterest income
|2,546
|4,323
|4,696
|1,541
|13,106
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|11,090
|3,403
|2,509
|1,458
|18,460
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,903
|573
|368
|151
|2,995
|Professional fees
|1,572
|552
|71
|227
|2,422
|Data processing
|454
|6,897
|133
|36
|7,520
|Advertising
|795
|470
|35
|71
|1,371
|Loan processing
|650
|24
|54
|251
|979
|Foreclosed real estate expenses, net
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Merger-related expenses
|1,398
|—
|—
|—
|1,398
|Operational losses
|100
|833
|—
|—
|933
|Regulatory assessment expenses
|860
|15
|6
|3
|884
|Other operating
|1,817
|338
|354
|101
|2,610
|Total noninterest expenses
|20,639
|13,105
|3,530
|2,298
|39,572
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|$
|13,821
|$
|2,790
|$
|1,166
|$
|(678
|)
|$
|17,099
|Total assets
|$
|3,211,421
|$
|129,397
|$
|25,936
|$
|21,908
|$
|3,388,662
(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.7 million, including $1.1 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by Windsor, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
(2) Loan servicing revenue of negative $0.6 million for the Commercial Bank includes a $1.1 million negative fair value adjustment associated with loan servicing portfolio
|Segments
|For the three months ended March 31, 2025
|(in thousands)
|Commercial
Bank
|OpenSky™
|Windsor
Advantage™
|CBHL
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|48,164
|$
|14,444
|$
|—
|$
|152
|$
|62,760
|Interest expense
|16,649
|—
|—
|64
|16,713
|Net interest income
|31,515
|14,444
|—
|88
|46,047
|Provision for credit losses
|446
|1,800
|—
|—
|2,246
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net interest income after provision
|31,069
|12,644
|—
|88
|43,801
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposits
|258
|—
|—
|—
|258
|Credit card fees
|—
|3,722
|—
|—
|3,722
|Mortgage banking revenue
|263
|—
|—
|1,568
|1,831
|Government lending revenue
|1,096
|—
|—
|—
|1,096
|Government loan servicing revenue(1)
|(1,038
|)
|—
|4,606
|—
|3,568
|Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)
|472
|—
|—
|—
|472
|Other income
|1,423
|11
|—
|168
|1,602
|Total noninterest income
|2,474
|3,733
|4,606
|1,736
|12,549
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|10,626
|3,345
|2,406
|1,690
|18,067
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,577
|488
|711
|134
|2,910
|Professional fees
|1,151
|591
|120
|250
|2,112
|Data processing
|440
|6,582
|53
|37
|7,112
|Advertising
|718
|874
|104
|83
|1,779
|Loan processing
|477
|19
|7
|240
|743
|Foreclosed real estate expenses, net
|1
|—
|—
|—
|1
|Merger-related expenses
|1,266
|—
|—
|—
|1,266
|Operational losses
|31
|872
|—
|—
|903
|Regulatory assessment expenses
|865
|15
|5
|4
|889
|Other operating
|1,408
|516
|254
|93
|2,271
|Total noninterest expenses
|18,560
|13,302
|3,660
|2,531
|38,053
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|$
|14,983
|$
|3,075
|$
|946
|$
|(707
|)
|$
|18,297
|Total assets
|$
|3,192,327
|$
|119,636
|$
|23,750
|$
|14,092
|$
|3,349,805
(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.6 million, including $1.0 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by Windsor, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.
|Segments
|For the three months ended June 30, 2024
|(in thousands)
|Commercial
Bank
|OpenSky™
|Windsor
Advantage™
|CBHL
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|34,698
|$
|15,785
|$
|—
|$
|132
|$
|50,615
|Interest expense
|13,475
|—
|—
|83
|13,558
|Net interest income
|21,223
|15,785
|—
|49
|37,057
|Provision for credit losses
|1,118
|2,299
|—
|—
|3,417
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|104
|—
|—
|—
|104
|Net interest income after provision
|20,001
|13,486
|—
|49
|33,536
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposits
|200
|—
|—
|—
|200
|Credit card fees
|—
|4,330
|—
|—
|4,330
|Mortgage banking revenue
|334
|—
|—
|1,656
|1,990
|Other income
|143
|38
|—
|189
|370
|Total noninterest income
|677
|4,368
|—
|1,845
|6,890
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|8,595
|3,086
|—
|1,591
|13,272
|Occupancy and equipment
|1,221
|499
|—
|144
|1,864
|Professional fees
|855
|675
|—
|239
|1,769
|Data processing
|145
|6,597
|—
|46
|6,788
|Advertising
|404
|1,576
|—
|92
|2,072
|Loan processing
|233
|16
|—
|227
|476
|Foreclosed real estate expenses, net
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Merger-related expenses
|83
|—
|—
|—
|83
|Operational losses
|—
|782
|—
|—
|782
|Regulatory assessment expenses
|427
|—
|—
|—
|427
|Other operating
|1,255
|544
|—
|161
|1,960
|Total noninterest expenses
|13,218
|13,775
|—
|2,500
|29,493
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|$
|7,460
|$
|4,079
|$
|—
|$
|(606
|)
|$
|10,933
|Total assets
|$
|2,303,368
|$
|115,593
|$
|—
|$
|19,622
|$
|2,438,583
|Segments
|For the six months ended June 30, 2025
|(in thousands)
|Commercial
Bank
|OpenSky™
|Windsor
Advantage™
|CBHL
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|98,093
|$
|28,938
|$
|—
|$
|315
|$
|127,346
|Interest expense
|33,505
|—
|—
|148
|33,653
|Net interest income
|64,588
|28,938
|—
|167
|93,693
|Provision for credit losses
|1,605
|4,722
|—
|—
|6,327
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Net interest income after provision
|62,983
|24,216
|—
|167
|87,366
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposits
|520
|—
|—
|—
|520
|Credit card fees
|—
|8,020
|—
|—
|8,020
|Mortgage banking revenue
|728
|—
|—
|2,857
|3,585
|Government lending revenue
|4,208
|—
|—
|—
|4,208
|Government loan servicing revenue(1)
|(2,090
|)
|—
|9,302
|—
|7,212
|Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)
|(118
|)
|—
|—
|—
|(118
|)
|Other income
|1,772
|36
|—
|420
|2,228
|Total noninterest income
|5,020
|8,056
|9,302
|3,277
|25,655
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|21,716
|6,748
|4,915
|3,148
|36,527
|Occupancy and equipment
|3,480
|1,061
|1,079
|285
|5,905
|Professional fees
|2,723
|1,143
|191
|477
|4,534
|Data processing
|894
|13,479
|186
|73
|14,632
|Advertising
|1,513
|1,344
|139
|154
|3,150
|Loan processing
|1,127
|43
|61
|491
|1,722
|Foreclosed real estate expenses, net
|1
|—
|—
|—
|1
|Merger-related expenses
|2,664
|—
|—
|—
|2,664
|Operational losses
|131
|1,705
|—
|—
|1,836
|Regulatory assessment expenses
|1,725
|30
|11
|7
|1,773
|Other operating
|3,225
|854
|608
|194
|4,881
|Total noninterest expenses
|39,199
|26,407
|7,190
|4,829
|77,625
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|$
|28,804
|$
|5,865
|$
|2,112
|$
|(1,385
|)
|$
|35,396
|Total assets
|$
|3,211,421
|$
|129,397
|$
|25,936
|$
|21,908
|$
|3,388,662
(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $9.3 million, including $2.1 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by Windsor, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.
|Segments
|For the six months ended June 30, 2024
|(in thousands)
|Commercial
Bank
|OpenSky™
|Windsor
Advantage™
|CBHL
|Consolidated
|Interest income
|$
|68,063
|$
|30,706
|$
|—
|$
|215
|$
|98,984
|Interest expense
|26,795
|—
|—
|124
|26,919
|Net interest income
|41,268
|30,706
|—
|91
|72,065
|Provision for credit losses
|2,286
|3,858
|—
|—
|6,144
|Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments
|246
|—
|—
|—
|246
|Net interest income after provision
|38,736
|26,848
|—
|91
|65,675
|Noninterest income
|Service charges on deposits
|407
|—
|—
|—
|407
|Credit card fees
|—
|8,211
|—
|—
|8,211
|Mortgage banking revenue
|622
|—
|—
|2,821
|3,443
|Other income
|353
|72
|—
|376
|801
|Total noninterest income
|1,382
|8,283
|—
|3,197
|12,862
|Noninterest expenses
|Salaries and employee benefits
|17,304
|5,898
|—
|2,977
|26,179
|Occupancy and equipment
|2,265
|933
|—
|279
|3,477
|Professional fees
|1,656
|1,616
|—
|444
|3,716
|Data processing
|461
|13,004
|—
|84
|13,549
|Advertising
|786
|3,168
|—
|150
|4,104
|Loan processing
|392
|29
|—
|426
|847
|Foreclosed real estate expenses, net
|1
|—
|—
|—
|1
|Merger-related expenses
|795
|—
|—
|—
|795
|Operational losses
|5
|1,708
|—
|—
|1,713
|Regulatory assessment expenses
|900
|—
|—
|—
|900
|Other operating
|2,436
|1,018
|—
|245
|3,699
|Total noninterest expenses
|27,001
|27,374
|—
|4,605
|58,980
|Net income (loss) before taxes
|$
|13,117
|$
|7,757
|$
|—
|$
|(1,317
|)
|$
|19,557
|Total assets
|$
|2,303,368
|$
|115,593
|$
|—
|$
|19,622
|$
|2,438,583
|HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2025
|March 31,
2025
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|Earnings:
|Net income
|$
|13,136
|$
|13,932
|$
|7,533
|$
|8,672
|$
|8,205
|Earnings per common share, diluted
|0.78
|0.82
|0.45
|0.62
|0.59
|Net interest margin
|6.04
|%
|6.05
|%
|5.87
|%
|6.41
|%
|6.46
|%
|Commercial Bank net interest margin(2)
|4.36
|%
|4.32
|%
|3.99
|%
|4.01
|%
|3.90
|%
|Return on average assets(1)
|1.60
|%
|1.75
|%
|0.96
|%
|1.42
|%
|1.40
|%
|Return on average equity(1)
|14.17
|%
|15.56
|%
|8.50
|%
|12.59
|%
|12.53
|%
|Efficiency ratio
|65.14
|%
|64.94
|%
|66.70
|%
|66.07
|%
|67.11
|%
|Balance Sheet:
|Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees
|$
|2,739,808
|$
|2,678,406
|$
|2,630,163
|$
|2,107,522
|$
|2,021,588
|Total deposits
|2,940,738
|2,891,333
|2,761,939
|2,186,224
|2,100,428
|Total assets
|3,388,662
|3,349,805
|3,206,911
|2,560,788
|2,438,583
|Total stockholders' equity
|380,035
|369,577
|355,139
|280,111
|267,854
|Total average portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees
|2,733,865
|2,634,110
|2,592,960
|2,053,619
|1,992,630
|Total average deposits
|2,841,153
|2,768,284
|2,611,994
|2,091,294
|2,010,736
|Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances)
|93.17
|%
|92.64
|%
|95.23
|%
|96.40
|%
|96.25
|%
|Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (average balances)
|96.22
|%
|95.15
|%
|99.27
|%
|98.20
|%
|99.10
|%
|Asset Quality Ratios:
|Nonperforming assets to total assets
|1.11
|%
|1.28
|%
|0.94
|%
|0.60
|%
|0.58
|%
|Nonperforming loans to total loans
|1.37
|%
|1.60
|%
|1.15
|%
|0.73
|%
|0.70
|%
|Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans(1)
|0.75
|%
|0.38
|%
|0.37
|%
|0.51
|%
|0.39
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to total loans
|1.73
|%
|1.81
|%
|1.85
|%
|1.51
|%
|1.53
|%
|Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans
|126.51
|%
|119.73
|%
|160.88
|%
|206.50
|%
|219.40
|%
|Bank Capital Ratios:
|Total risk based capital ratio
|13.13
|%
|12.93
|%
|12.79
|%
|13.76
|%
|14.51
|%
|Tier-1 risk based capital ratio
|11.87
|%
|11.67
|%
|11.54
|%
|12.50
|%
|13.25
|%
|Leverage ratio
|9.39
|%
|9.27
|%
|9.17
|%
|9.84
|%
|10.36
|%
|Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio
|11.87
|%
|11.67
|%
|11.54
|%
|12.50
|%
|13.25
|%
|Tangible common equity
|8.84
|%
|8.66
|%
|9.31
|%
|9.12
|%
|9.53
|%
|Holding Company Capital Ratios:
|Total risk based capital ratio
|15.30
|%
|14.97
|%
|15.48
|%
|16.65
|%
|16.98
|%
|Tier-1 risk based capital ratio
|13.66
|%
|13.32
|%
|13.83
|%
|14.88
|%
|15.19
|%
|Leverage ratio
|10.90
|%
|10.68
|%
|11.07
|%
|11.85
|%
|11.93
|%
|Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio
|13.58
|%
|13.24
|%
|13.74
|%
|14.78
|%
|15.08
|%
|Tangible common equity
|10.22
|%
|9.94
|%
|11.07
|%
|10.94
|%
|10.98
|%
(1) Annualized.
(2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
|HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
|Quarter Ended
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|June 30,
2025
|March 31,
2025
|December 31,
2024
|September 30,
2024
|June 30,
2024
|Composition of Loans:
|Commercial real estate, non owner-occupied
|$
|495,341
|$
|484,399
|$
|471,329
|$
|403,487
|$
|397,080
|Commercial real estate, owner-occupied
|436,421
|420,643
|440,026
|351,462
|319,370
|Residential real estate
|710,730
|693,597
|688,552
|623,684
|601,312
|Construction real estate
|343,189
|343,280
|321,252
|301,909
|294,489
|Commercial and industrial
|593,279
|594,331
|554,550
|271,811
|255,686
|Lender finance
|32,494
|23,165
|28,574
|29,546
|33,294
|Business equity lines of credit
|2,853
|3,468
|3,090
|2,663
|2,989
|Credit card, net of reserve(3)
|131,029
|118,709
|127,766
|127,098
|122,217
|Other consumer loans
|2,727
|2,200
|2,089
|2,045
|1,930
|Portfolio loans receivable
|$
|2,748,063
|$
|2,683,792
|$
|2,637,228
|$
|2,113,705
|$
|2,028,367
|Deferred origination fees, net
|(8,255
|)
|(5,386
|)
|(7,065
|)
|(6,183
|)
|(6,779
|)
|Portfolio loans receivable, net
|$
|2,739,808
|$
|2,678,406
|$
|2,630,163
|$
|2,107,522
|$
|2,021,588
|Composition of Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|836,979
|$
|812,224
|$
|810,928
|$
|718,120
|$
|684,574
|Interest-bearing demand
|319,431
|296,455
|238,881
|266,493
|266,070
|Savings
|12,879
|12,819
|13,488
|3,763
|4,270
|Money markets
|960,237
|912,418
|816,708
|686,526
|672,455
|Customer time deposits
|541,079
|549,630
|548,901
|358,300
|317,911
|Brokered time deposits
|270,133
|307,787
|333,033
|153,022
|155,148
|Total deposits
|$
|2,940,738
|$
|2,891,333
|$
|2,761,939
|$
|2,186,224
|$
|2,100,428
|Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:
|Origination of loans held for sale
|$
|80,334
|$
|65,815
|$