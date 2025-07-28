CBNK Reports 2Q ROA of 1.60% and EPS of $0.78 Growth across Loans, Deposits, and Cards accompanied by Improving Credit Delivers Strong Profitability

 | Source: Capital Bancorp, Inc. Capital Bancorp, Inc.

Second Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • GAAP Net Income of $13.1 million, or $0.78 per share, and return on average assets ("ROA") of 1.60%
    • Core net income(1) of $14.2 million, or $0.85 per share, and core ROA(1) of 1.73%
  • Book value per common share of $22.92 at June 30, 2025, increased $0.73 compared to 1Q 2025, and increased $3.66 when compared to 2Q 2024
    • Tangible book value per share(1) of $20.64, increased 4.2% (not annualized), or $0.83 as compared to 1Q 2025, and increased 7.2%, or $1.38 compared to 2Q 2024
  • Return on average equity ("ROE") of 14.17%, and return on average tangible common equity ("ROTCE")(1) of 16.10%
    • Core ROE(1) of 15.33%, and core ROTCE(1) of 17.39%
  • Gross Loans(2) grew $61.4 million, or 9.2% (annualized), during 2Q 2025, and growth of $718.2 million year-over-year including $344.7 million from organic growth and $373.5 million from the IFH acquisition
  • Total deposits grew $49.4 million, or 6.9% (annualized), from 1Q 2025. Year-over-year growth of $840.3 million includes $381.3 million from organic growth, and $459.0 million from the acquisition of IFH, or 44.2% from 2Q 2024
    • Customer Deposit3 growth of $87.1 million, or 13.5% (annualized) from 1Q 2025, and $725.3 million year-over-year, or 37.3% from 2Q 2024, including $431.8 million of organic growth, and $293.5 million from the acquisition of IFH
  • Net Interest Income increased $1.6 million, or 3.5% (not annualized), from 1Q 2025 due to strong balance sheet growth from the Commercial Bank , and increased $10.6 million, or 28.6%, year-over-year, primarily driven by strong organic growth and the acquisition of IFH
  • Net Interest Margin ("NIM") of 6.04% decreased 1 bps compared to 1Q 2025 and decreased 42 bps compared to 2Q 2024 due to the acquisition of commercial loans from IFH, diluting the impact from OpenSky™
    • Commercial Bank NIM(1) of 4.36% increased by 4 bps, or 7 bps when excluding purchase accounting accretion ("PAA"), when compared to 1Q 2025, and 46 bps,or 30 bps excluding PAA, compared to 2Q 2024
      • 2Q 2025 net PAA of $1.3 million, or 16 bps of NIM and Commercial Bank NIM(1), decreased $0.2 million, or 3 bps, compared to 1Q 2025
  • The allowance for credit losses to total loans ("ACL Coverage Ratio") equaled 1.73% at June 30, 2025 down 8 bps from March 31, 2025 and up 20 bps from June 30, 2024, primarily due to the acquisition of IFH loans. The Commercial Bank ACL Coverage Ratio(1) equaled 1.56% at June 30, 2025, compared to 1.67% at March 31, 2025
  • Fee Revenue (noninterest income) totaled $13.1 million, or 21.6% of total revenue for 2Q 2025, an increase of $0.6 million, from 1Q 2025 and an increase of $6.2 million, from 2Q 2024
  • Cash Dividend of $0.12 per share declared by the Board of Directors, an increase of 20% from 1Q 2025
  • Shares repurchased and retired during the three months ended June 30, 2025, as part of the Company's stock repurchase program, totaled 93,170 shares at an average price of $26.66, for a total cost of $2.5 million including commissions

____________________________________________
(1) As used in this press release, core net income, core ROA, core ROE, ROTCE, core ROTCE, Commercial Bank NIM, Commercial Bank ACL Coverage Ratio, and Tangible Book Value are non–U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP") financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.
(2) Gross loans represent portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs
(3) Customer Deposits represents total deposits excluding brokered deposits

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Capital Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") (NASDAQ: CBNK), the holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $13.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, for 2Q 2025, compared to net income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for 1Q 2025, and $8.2 million, or $0.59 per diluted share, for 2Q 2024. Core net income(4) for 2Q 2025 of $14.2 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to $14.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share in 1Q 2025.

The Company also declared a cash dividend on its common stock of $0.12 per share, a 20% increase from the prior quarterly dividend. The dividend is payable on August 27, 2025 to shareholders of record on August 11, 2025.

“We are pleased with the significant progress we are making on our Strategic Plan, demonstrated by our record results for the first half of 2025,” said Ed Barry, CEO of the Company and the Bank. “Our teams continue to unlock the value of our acquisition of IFH, grow the franchise, and strengthen our diversified business model."

"Although earnings did not advance quarter over quarter, our continued focus on growing commercial and industrial loans, our success at building core deposits, and our strong net interest margin have the Commercial Bank well-positioned for profitable growth,” said Steven J. Schwartz, Chairman of the Company. “As the integration of the IFH transaction progresses, we are pleased that we have been able to maintain our fee revenue above 20% of total revenue. And, in the absence of any unexpected headwinds, which do not appear to be materializing at present, our multiple growth levers provide the means to achieve robust EPS and TBV growth. This marks the 4th consecutive year that we have increased our dividend payout. Our consistent dividend payments and continued stock buybacks evidence our sustained commitment to reward our shareholders.”

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income to Core (Non-GAAP) Net Income

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Company's net income under GAAP to Core net income (non-GAAP) results excluding merger-related expenses and other one-time non-recurring transactions.

 Second Quarter 2025 First Quarter 2025
(in thousands, except per share data)Income
Before
Income
Taxes		 Income
Tax
Expense		 Net
Income		 Diluted
Earnings
per
Share		 Income
Before
Income
Taxes		 Income
Tax
Expense		 Net
Income		 Diluted
Earnings
per
Share
GAAP Net Income$17,099 $3,963 $13,136 $0.78 $18,297 $4,365 $13,932 $0.82
Add: Merger-Related Expenses 1,398  328  1,070    1,266  302  964  
Core Net Income(1)$18,497 $4,291 $14,206 $0.85 $19,563 $4,667 $14,896 $0.88


 Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
(in thousands except per share data)Income
Before
Income
Taxes		 Income
Tax
Expense		 Net Income Diluted Earnings
per Share
GAAP Earnings$35,396 $8,328 $27,068 $1.60
Add: Merger-Related Expenses 2,664  630  2,034  
Core Net Income(1)$38,060 $8,958 $29,102 $1.72

Note: The income tax expense reflects the non-deductibility of certain merger-related expenses.

____________________________________________
1 As used in this press release, core net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial metric excludes merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

 

Second Quarter 2025 Results

Earnings Summary

Net income of $13.1 million, or $0.78 per diluted share, compared to net income of $13.9 million, or $0.82 per diluted share, for 1Q 2025, and $8.2 million or $0.59 per diluted share, for 2Q 2024. 2Q 2025 core net income(5) of $14.2 million, or $0.85 per diluted share, compared to 1Q 2025 of $14.9 million, or $0.88 per diluted share.

  • Net interest income of $47.6 million increased $1.6 million, or 3.5% (not annualized), compared to 1Q 2025, and increased $10.6 million, or 28.6%, year-over-year.
    • Interest income of $64.6 million increased $1.8 million, or 2.9% (not annualized), over 1Q 2025, and increased $14.0 million, or 27.6%, year-over-year. The increase quarter-over-quarter was driven by an increase from Commercial Bank loan interest income due to portfolio growth, while the increase year-over-year was primarily driven by organic growth and the acquisition of IFH.
      • Interest income included $0.4 million from net purchase accounting accretion in 2Q 2025, flat compared to 1Q 2025. There was no impact related to purchase accounting during 2Q 2024.
    • Interest expense of $16.9 million increased $0.2 million, or 1.4% (not annualized) compared to 1Q 2025, and increased $3.4 million, or 24.9%, year-over-year. The increase quarter-over-quarter was mainly due to a lower benefit from net purchase accounting accretion, as higher deposit volumes were offset by lower deposit rates. The increase year-over-year was driven by organic growth and the acquisition of IFH.
      • Interest expense included a $0.9 million benefit from net purchase accounting accretion in 2Q 2025 compared to a $1.1 million benefit in 1Q 2025. There was no impact related to purchase accounting during 2Q 2024.
  • The 2Q 2025 provision for credit losses was $4.1 million, an increase of $1.8 million from 1Q 2025. The increase over the prior quarter was primarily driven by $1.1 million from OpenSky™ due to higher volumes in both the secured and unsecured portfolio, and $0.7 million from the Commercial Bank due to higher charge-offs not previously provided for. Net charge-offs totaled $5.1 million, or 0.75% of portfolio loans (annualized), including $3.0 million from the Commercial Bank and $2.1 million from OpenSky™ loans. The Commercial Bank charge-offs were driven by $2.1 million from balances charged off from the acquired IFH portfolio, including a loan sale resulting in a charge-off of $1.5 million. Net charge-offs for 1Q 2025 totaled $2.4 million, or 0.38% of portfolio loans (annualized), mainly driven by $2.3 million from OpenSky™ loans.
    • At June 30, 2025, the ACL Coverage Ratio was 1.73%, down 8 bps from the ratio of 1.81% at March 31, 2025, primarily due to the sale during the quarter of a purchase credit deteriorated ("PCD") loan acquired from IFH .

____________________________________________
1As used in this press release, core net income is a non-GAAP financial measure. This non-GAAP financial metric excludes merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of this and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Earnings Summary (Continued)

  • Fee Revenue of $13.1 million increased $0.6 million, compared to 1Q 2025 and increased $6.2 million year-over-year primarily due to the contributions made by the businesses IFH brought to the merged entity. During 2Q 2025, core fee revenue(6) of $13.1 million increased $0.6 million as a result of $2.0 million higher government lending revenue (net gain on sale), $0.6 million higher credit card fees from OpenSky™, and $0.1 million higher government loan servicing revenue (Windsor Advantage™), offset by a $1.1 million negative impact from the fair value adjustment related to the loan servicing portfolio, and $1.0 million lower other income. Core fee revenue mix was 21.6% of total revenue for 2Q 2025, compared to 21.4% during 1Q 2025, and 15.7% during 2Q 2024.
  • Noninterest expense of $39.6 million increased $1.5 million compared to 1Q 2025 and $10.1 million compared to 2Q 2024. Core noninterest expense(1) of $38.2 million increased $1.4 million compared to 1Q 2025 and $8.8 million compared to 2Q 2024. Core comparisons include:
    • The increase of $1.4 million quarter-over-quarter was driven by an increase from personnel expenses, growth from business related activities including costs associated with servicing the USDA portfolio, and continued investments in technology including the implementation of a new digital banking solution.
    • Year-over-year expense growth of $8.8 million was primarily due to the acquisition of IFH.
  • Income tax expense of $4.0 million, or 23.2% of pre-tax income for 2Q 2025, decreased $0.4 million from $4.4 million, or 23.9% of pre-tax income for 1Q 2025. The core effective income tax rate(1) for 2Q 2025 and 1Q 2025 would have been 23.2% and 23.7%, respectively.

____________________________________________
1As used in this press release, core fee revenue, core noninterest expense, and core effective income tax rate are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Balance Sheet

Total assets of $3.4 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $38.9 million, or 4.7% (annualized), from March 31, 2025. Total assets growth year-over-year of $1.0 billion, or 39.0%, included $559.4 million acquired with the IFH acquisition, net of purchase accounting, and $440.6 million of organic growth.

  • The $38.9 million growth in total assets quarter-over-quarter is primarily driven by Gross Loan growth of $61.4 million, Investment portfolio growth of $15.5 million, partially offset by decreases in total Cash of $19.4 million and Loans Held for Sale of $13.7 million.
  • Gross Loans of $2.74 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $61.4 million, or 9.2% (annualized), from March 31, 2025 and increased $718.2 million year-over-year including $373.5 million from the acquisition of IFH and $344.7 million of organic growth.
    • Compared to March 31, 2025, the growth of $61.4 million was primarily driven by $26.7 million from commercial real estate, $17.1 million from residential real estate, $12.3 million from OpenSky™, and $9.3 million from lender finance.
    • Commercial and industrial loans, plus owner-occupied commercial real estate loans totaled 37.6% of total portfolio loans at June 30, 2025, consistent with the prior quarter, and 28.4% at June 30, 2024.
  • Total deposits of $2.94 billion at June 30, 2025 increased $49.4 million, or 6.9% (annualized), from March 31, 2025, and increased $840.3 million, or 40.0% (annualized) from June 30, 2024. The increase quarter-over-quarter includes $47.8 million of growth in customer money market deposits, $24.8 million of noninterest-bearing deposits, and $23.0 million from interest-bearing demand accounts, partially offset by a decrease in brokered time deposits of $37.7 million and $8.6 million of customer time deposits. The increase of $840.3 million year-over-year is driven by $459.0 million from the acquisition of IFH and $381.3 million from organic growth.
    • Insured and protected7 deposits were approximately $2.1 billion as of June 30, 2025 representing 69.9% of the Company's deposit portfolio.
    • Low-and-no interest-bearing DDA deposits of $1.2 billion, or 39.8% of deposits, increased $47.8 million, or 17.1% (annualized) from 1Q 2025, and increased $214.4 million, or 22.4% year-over-year, including $122.9 million of organic growth, and $91.5 million from the acquisition of IFH.
      • The average rate on the low-and-no interest-bearing deposits was 0.14% for 2Q 2025, a decrease of 1 bps from 1Q 2025 and an increase of 8 bps year-over-year.
  • The average portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio was 96.2% for 2Q 2025, compared to 95.2% for 1Q 2025, and 99.1% for 2Q 2024.
  • The investment securities portfolio continues to be classified as available-for-sale and had a fair market value of $228.9 million, or 6.8% of total assets, an effective duration of 2.7 years, with U.S. Treasury Securities representing 60% of the overall investment portfolio at June 30, 2025. The accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) on the investment securities portfolio improved $1.1 million during the quarter to negative $8.1 million after-tax as of June 30, 2025, which represents 2.1% of total stockholders' equity. The Company does not have a held-to-maturity investment securities portfolio.
  • Liquidity The Company maintains stable and reliable sources of available borrowings, generally consistent with prior quarter. Sources of available borrowings at June 30, 2025 totaled $834.8 million, compared to $820.9 from 1Q 2025. During 2Q 2025, available collateralized lines of credit totaled $750.6 million, unsecured lines of credit with other banks totaled $76.0 million and unpledged investment securities available as collateral for potential additional borrowings of $8.2 million.
  • Capital Positions As of June 30, 2025, the Company reported a Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio of 13.58%, compared to 13.24% at March 31, 2025. At June 30, 2025, the Company and the Bank maintained regulatory capital ratios that exceed all capital adequacy requirements.
    • Shares repurchased and retired during the three months ended June 30, 2025, as part of the Company's stock repurchase program, totaled 93,170 shares at an average price of $26.66, for a total cost of $2.5 million including commissions. There is $11.9 million remaining to be repurchased under the authorized and approved stock repurchase plan. The stock repurchase program will expire on February 28, 2026.

____________________________________________
1Protected deposits includes deposits that are indirectly protected under the product terms

Financial Metrics

Net Interest Margin – NIM of 6.04% for 2Q 2025, decreased 1 bps compared to the prior quarter, and decreased 42 bps year-over-year. Commercial Bank NIM(1), of 4.36% increased 4 bps, compared to the prior quarter, and increased 46 bps year-over-year. Net purchase accounting accretion for 2Q 2025 was 16 bps for NIM and Commercial Bank NIM(1).

  • The average yield on interest earning assets of 8.19% decreased 5 bps compared to the prior quarter, due to minor changes in portfolio mix, and decreased 63 bps year-over-year primarily due to the acquisition of commercial loans diluting the positive impact from OpenSky™. The Commercial Bank Loan Yield(1) of 7.14% for 2Q 2025 was flat compared to 1Q 2025, and increased 10 bps year-over-year.
  • The total cost of deposits of 2.36% for 2Q 2025 decreased 6 bps compared to the prior quarter due to lower rates on most products and mix shift and decreased 25 bps year-over-year. The total cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 8 bps quarter-over-quarter, and 57 bps year-over-year, to 3.29% for 2Q 2025 primarily due to changes in product mix.
  • Net purchase accounting accretion of $1.3 million during 2Q 2025, decreased $0.2 million from 1Q 2025. There was no impact from purchase accounting during 2Q 2024.

Fee Revenue Mix – The fee revenue mix was 21.6% of total revenue for 2Q 2025, compared to 21.4% during 1Q 2025, and 15.7% during 2Q 2024. The core fee revenue mix(8) was consistent with fee revenue mix for these periods.

Credit Metrics and Asset Quality – The ACL Coverage Ratio equaled 1.73% at June 30, 2025, a decrease of 8 bps from March 31, 2025, and an increase of 20 bps year-over-year driven by the acquisition of IFH.

Nonperforming assets decreased 17 bps to 1.11% of total assets at June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025, primarily due to the sale of a PCD loan acquired from IFH during the quarter, and increased 53 bps year-over-year. Total nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2025 decreased $5.4 million to $37.5 million compared to March 31, 2025, and increased $23.5 million year-over-year, mainly due to the acquisition of IFH. At June 30, 2025, special mention loans totaled $54.2 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, compared to $63.0 million, or 2.4% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2025, and $23.3 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2024. At June 30, 2025, substandard loans totaled $44.6 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, compared to $48.4 million, or 1.8% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2025 and $22.1 million, or 1.2% of total portfolio loans, at June 30, 2024.

Efficiency Ratios – The efficiency ratio was 65.1% for 2Q 2025, compared to 64.9% for 1Q 2025 and 67.1% for 2Q 2024. The core efficiency ratio(1) was 62.8%, for 2Q 2025, which was flat compared to the prior quarter, and 66.9% for 2Q 2024.

____________________________________________
1As used in this press release, Commercial Bank NIM, Commercial Bank Loan Yield, core fee revenue mix and core efficiency ratio are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Financial Metrics (Continued)

Performance Ratios – ROA was 1.60% for 2Q 2025, compared to 1.75% for 1Q 2025, and 1.40% for 2Q 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets. Core ROA(9) for 2Q 2025 was 1.73%, compared to 1.87% for 1Q 2025, and 1.41% for 2Q 2024.

  • ROE was 14.17% for 2Q 2025, compared to 15.56% for 1Q 2025, and 12.53% for 2Q 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets. Core ROE(1) was 15.33% for 2Q 2025, compared to 16.64% for 1Q 2025, and 12.62% for 2Q 2024.
  • ROTCE was 16.10% for 2Q 2025, compared to 17.57% for 1Q 2025, and 12.53% for 2Q 2024. As of June 30, 2024, the Company did not have goodwill or other intangible assets. Core ROTCE(1) for 2Q 2025 was 17.39%, compared to 18.77% for 1Q 2025, and 12.62% for 2Q 2024.

Book Value and Tangible Book Value – Book value per common share of $22.92 at June 30, 2025, increased $0.73 when compared to March 31, 2025, and increased $3.66 when compared to June 30, 2024. Tangible book value per common share(1) increased $0.83, or 4.2%, to $20.64 at June 30, 2025 when compared to March 31, 2025, and increased $1.39, or 7.2%, when compared to June 30, 2024. Tangible book value was impacted by the purchase accounting adjustments required as part of the IFH acquisition. Tangible book value per share(1) was equal to book value per share for periods prior to 4Q 2024.

____________________________________________
1As used in this press release, core ROA, core ROE, ROTCE, core ROTCE, and Tangible Book Value are non-GAAP financial measures. These non-GAAP financial metrics exclude merger-related expenses and other certain one-time non-recurring pre-tax adjustments and tax impacts of such adjustments. Reconciliations of these and other non–GAAP measures to their comparable GAAP measures are set forth in the Appendix at the end of this press release.

Commercial Bank

Loan Growth – Portfolio loans(10) increased $52.0 million at June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025, driven by $10.9 million from CRE owner and non-owner occupied, $17.1 million from residential real estate, and $9.3 million from lender finance loans. Historical gross portfolio loan balances are disclosed in the Composition of Loans table within the Historical Financial Highlights.

Net Interest Income – Interest income of $49.9 million increased $1.8 million from the prior quarter, primarily driven by loan growth and slightly higher loan yields. Interest expense of $16.9 million increased $0.2 million, primarily due to lower benefit from purchase accounting adjustments in 2Q 2025.

Credit Metrics – Nonperforming assets, comprised solely of nonaccrual loans, decreased 17 bps to 1.11% of total assets at June 30, 2025 compared to March 31, 2025. Total nonaccrual loans at June 30, 2025 decreased to $37.5 million compared to $42.9 million at March 31, 2025.

Classified and Criticized Loans At June 30, 2025, special mention loans totaled $54.2 million, or 2.0% of total portfolio loans, compared to $63.0 million, or 2.4% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2025. At June 30, 2025, substandard loans totaled $44.6 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, compared to $45.7 million, or 1.7% of total portfolio loans, at March 31, 2025.

OpenSky

Accounts – During 2Q 2025, credit card accounts of 585.4 thousand increased by 21.7 thousand, or 3.8% (not annualized) from March 31, 2025, and increased 47.6 thousand, or 8.9% year-over-year.

Loan and Deposit Balances – Secured and unsecured loan balances, net of reserves, of $131.0 million at June 30, 2025 increased by $12.3 million, or 10.4% (not annualized), compared to March 31, 2025. Deposit balances of $168.9 million for 2Q 2025 remained flat compared to 1Q 2025. Gross unsecured loan balances of $46.4 million at June 30, 2025 increased $7.4 million, or 18.9% (not annualized), compared to $39.0 million at March 31, 2025, and increased $12.8 million year-over-year. Gross secured loan balances of $86.4 million at June 30, 2025 increased $5.1 million, or 6.3% (not annualized), compared to $81.3 million at March 31, 2025, and decreased $4.6 million, or 5.0% (not annualized) year-over-year.

Net Interest Income Interest income of $14.5 million was in-line with the prior quarter. Average OpenSky credit card loan balances, net of reserves and deferred fees of $121.4 million for 2Q 2025, increased $2.7 million, or 2.3% (not annualized), compared to 1Q 2025.

Fee Revenue - Total fee revenue of $4.3 million increased $0.6 million from the prior quarter primarily driven by interchange income due to higher volume and other credit-card related fees.

Noninterest Expense – Total noninterest expense of $13.1 million remained generally consistent with the prior quarter.

OpenSky Credit – Portfolio credit metrics continued to be consistent with modeled expectations during 2Q 2025. The provision for credit losses of $2.9 million increased $1.1 million when compared to the prior quarter mainly due to growth in the secured and unsecured portfolio. OpenSky's unsecured loan product continues to be offered exclusively to current and former secured card customers to retain customers who have successfully improved their credit profiles. Unsecured loans have been offered by OpenSky since the fourth quarter of 2021 and have generally performed in accordance with management expectations over that time period.

____________________________________________
(1)Portfolio loans represents portfolio loans receivable excluding deferred origination fees

Capital Bank Home Loans

Originations of loans held for sale totaled $80.3 million during 2Q 2025, with $59.7 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.6 million, representing a 2.68% gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold. Originations of loans held for sale totaled $65.8 million during 1Q 2025, with $54.1 million of mortgage loans sold resulting in a gain on sale of loans of $1.7 million, representing a 3.07% gain on sale as a percentage of total loans sold.

Windsor Advantage

Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.7 million, including $1.1 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 2Q 2025. Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.6 million, including $1.0 million of Capital Bank related servicing fees, during 1Q 2025. Windsor's total servicing portfolio was $2.9 billion at June 30, 2025, and $2.7 billion at March 31, 2025.


COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited      
              
 Quarter Ended 2Q25 vs 1Q25 2Q25 vs 2Q24
(in thousands, except per share data)June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 June 30,
2024		 $ Change % Change $ Change % Change
Earnings Summary             
Interest income$64,586  $62,760  $50,615  $1,826   2.9% $13,971   27.6%
Interest expense 16,940   16,713   13,558   227   1.4%  3,382   24.9%
Net interest income 47,646   46,047   37,057   1,599   3.5%  10,589   28.6%
Provision for credit losses 4,081   2,246   3,417   1,835   81.7%  664   19.4%
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments       104      %  (104)  (100.0)%
Noninterest income 13,106   12,549   6,890   557   4.4%  6,216   90.2%
Noninterest expense 39,572   38,053   29,493   1,519   4.0%  10,079   34.2%
Income before income taxes 17,099   18,297   10,933   (1,198)  (6.5)%  6,166   56.4%
Income tax expense 3,963   4,365   2,728   (402)  (9.2)%  1,235   45.3%
Net income$13,136  $13,932  $8,205  $(796)  (5.7)% $4,931   60.1%
                
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1)$21,180  $20,543  $14,454  $637   3.1% $6,726   46.5%
Core PPNR(1)$22,578  $21,809  $14,537  $769   3.5% $8,041   55.3%
              
Common Share Data             
Earnings per share - Basic$0.79  $0.84  $0.59  $(0.05)  (6.0)% $0.20   33.9%
Earnings per share - Diluted$0.78  $0.82  $0.59  $(0.04)  (4.9)% $0.19   32.2%
Core earnings per share - Diluted(1)$0.85  $0.88  $0.59  $(0.03)  (3.4)% $0.26   44.1%
Weighted average common shares - Basic 16,584   16,666   13,895           
Weighted average common shares - Diluted 16,802   16,925   13,895         
              
Return Ratios             
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.60%  1.75%  1.40%        
Core return on average assets (annualized)(1) 1.73%  1.87%  1.41%        
Return on average equity (annualized) 14.17%  15.56%  12.53%        
Core return on average equity (annualized)(1) 15.33%  16.64%  12.62%        
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 16.10%  17.57%  12.53%        
Core return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 17.39%  18.77%  12.62%        

____________________________________________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.



COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued) 
        
 Six Months Ended    
 June 30,    
(in thousands, except per share data) 2025   2024  $ Change % Change
Earnings Summary       
Interest income$127,346  $98,984  $28,362  28.7%
Interest expense 33,653   26,919   6,734  25.0%
Net interest income 93,693   72,065   21,628  30.0%
Provision for credit losses 6,327   6,144   183  3.0%
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments    246   (246) (100.0)%
Noninterest income 25,655   12,862   12,793  99.5%
Noninterest expense 77,625   58,980   18,645  31.6%
Income before income taxes 35,396   19,557   15,839  81.0%
Income tax expense 8,328   4,790   3,538  73.9%
Net income$27,068  $14,767  $12,301  83.3%
        
Pre-tax pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR")(1)$41,723  $25,947  $15,776  60.8%
Core PPNR(1)$44,387  $26,742  $17,645  66.0%
        
Common Share Data       
Earnings per share - Basic$1.63  $1.06  $0.57  53.8%
Earnings per share - Diluted$1.60  $1.06  $0.54  50.9%
Core earnings per share - Diluted(1)$1.72  $1.10     
Weighted average common shares - Basic 16,624   13,907     
Weighted average common shares - Diluted 16,872   13,907     
        
Return Ratios       
Return on average assets (annualized) 1.68%  1.28%    
Core return on average assets (annualized)(1) 1.80%  1.33%    
Return on average equity (annualized) 14.85%  11.37%    
Core return on average equity (annualized)(1) 15.97%  11.83%    
Return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 16.82%  11.37%    
Core return on average tangible common equity (annualized)(1) 18.07%  11.83%    

____________________________________________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

 


COMPARATIVE FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)    
            
 Quarter Ended   Quarter Ended
 June 30,  March 31, December 31, September 30,
(in thousands, except per share data) 2025   2024  % Change  2025   2024   2024 
Balance Sheet Highlights           
Assets$3,388,662  $2,438,583   39.0% $3,349,805  $3,206,911  $2,560,788 
Investment securities available-for-sale 228,923   207,917   10.1%  213,452   223,630   208,700 
Mortgage loans held for sale 20,925   19,219   8.9%  34,656   21,270   19,554 
Portfolio loans receivable(2) 2,739,808   2,021,588   35.5%  2,678,406   2,630,163   2,107,522 
Allowance for credit losses 47,447   30,832   53.9%  48,454   48,652   31,925 
Deposits 2,940,738   2,100,428   40.0%  2,891,333   2,761,939   2,186,224 
FHLB borrowings 22,000   32,000   (31.3)%  22,000   22,000   52,000 
Other borrowed funds 12,062   12,062   %  12,062   12,062   12,062 
Total stockholders' equity 380,035   267,854   41.9%  369,577   355,139   280,111 
Tangible common equity(1) 342,262   267,854   27.8%  329,936   318,196   280,111 
            
Common shares outstanding 16,582   13,910   19.2%  16,657   16,663   13,918 
Book value per share$22.92  $19.26   19.0% $22.19  $21.31  $20.13 
Tangible book value per share(1)$20.64  $19.26   7.2% $19.81  $19.10  $20.13 
Dividends per share$0.10  $0.08   25.0% $0.10  $0.10  $0.10 

____________________________________________
(1) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.
(2) Loans are reflected net of deferred fees and costs.

 


Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)    
 Three Months EndedSix Months Ended
(in thousands)June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2025		 June 30,
2024
Interest income             
Loans, including fees$60,810  $58,691  $58,602  $50,047  $48,275  $119,501  $94,266 
Investment securities available-for-sale 1,582   1,861   1,539   1,343   1,308   3,443   2,559 
Federal funds sold and other 2,194   2,208   1,566   1,220   1,032   4,402   2,159 
Total interest income 64,586   62,760   61,707   52,610   50,615   127,346   98,984 
              
Interest expense             
Deposits 16,722   16,512   16,385   13,902   13,050   33,234   25,883 
Borrowed funds 218   201   995   354   508   419   1,036 
Total interest expense 16,940   16,713   17,380   14,256   13,558   33,653   26,919 
              
Net interest income 47,646   46,047   44,327   38,354   37,057   93,693   72,065 
Provision for credit losses 4,081   2,246   7,828   3,748   3,417   6,327   6,144 
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments       122   17   104      246 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 43,565   43,801   36,377   34,589   33,536   87,366   65,675 
Noninterest income             
Service charges on deposits 262   258   241   235   200   520   407 
Credit card fees 4,298   3,722   3,733   4,055   4,330   8,020   8,211 
Mortgage banking revenue 1,754   1,831   1,821   1,882   1,990   3,585   3,443 
Government lending revenue 3,112   1,096   2,301         4,208    
Government loan servicing revenue 3,644   3,568   3,993         7,212    
Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed) (590)  472   1,013         (118)   
Non-recurring equity and debt investment write-down       (2,620)            
Other income 626   1,602   1,431   463   370   2,228   801 
Total noninterest income 13,106   12,549   11,913   6,635   6,890   25,655   12,862 
Noninterest expenses             
Salaries and employee benefits 18,460   18,067   16,513   13,345   13,272   36,527   26,179 
Occupancy and equipment 2,995   2,910   2,976   1,791   1,864   5,905   3,477 
Professional fees 2,422   2,112   2,150   1,980   1,769   4,534   3,716 
Data processing 7,520   7,112   7,210   6,930   6,788   14,632   13,549 
Advertising 1,371   1,779   1,032   1,223   2,072   3,150   4,104 
Loan processing 979   743   969   615   476   1,722   847 
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net    1      1      1   1 
Merger-related expenses 1,398   1,266   2,615   520   83   2,664   795 
Operational losses 933   903   993   1,008   782   1,836   1,713 
Regulatory assessment expenses 884   889   554   483   427   1,773   900 
Other operating 2,610   2,271   2,502   1,829   1,960   4,881   3,699 
Total noninterest expenses 39,572   38,053   37,514   29,725   29,493   77,625   58,980 
Income before income taxes 17,099   18,297   10,776   11,499   10,933   35,396   19,557 
Income tax expense 3,963   4,365   3,243   2,827   2,728   8,328   4,790 
Net income$13,136  $13,932  $7,533  $8,672  $8,205  $27,068  $14,767 



Consolidated Balance Sheets         
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited) (unaudited) (unaudited)
(in thousands, except share data)June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Assets         
Cash and due from banks$26,843  $27,836  $25,433  $23,462  $19,294 
Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 247,704   266,092   179,841   133,180   117,160 
Federal funds sold 59   59   58   58   57 
Total cash and cash equivalents 274,606   293,987   205,332   156,700   136,511 
Investment securities available-for-sale 228,923   213,452   223,630   208,700   207,917 
Restricted investments 7,043   7,031   4,479   5,895   4,930 
Loans held for sale 20,925   34,656   21,270   19,554   19,219 
Portfolio loans receivable, net of deferred fees and costs 2,739,808   2,678,406   2,630,163   2,107,522   2,021,588 
Less allowance for credit losses (47,447)  (48,454)  (48,652)  (31,925)  (30,832)
Total portfolio loans held for investment, net 2,692,361   2,629,952   2,581,511   2,075,597   1,990,756 
Premises and equipment, net 14,863   15,085   15,525   5,959   5,551 
Accrued interest receivable 15,149   19,458   16,664   12,468   12,162 
Goodwill 22,478   24,085   21,126       
Intangible assets 13,668   13,861   14,072       
Core deposit intangibles 1,627   1,695   1,745       
Loan servicing assets 2,221   2,244   5,511       
Deferred tax asset 15,667   15,902   16,670   10,748   12,150 
Bank owned life insurance 44,721   44,335   43,956   38,779   38,414 
Other assets 34,410   34,062   35,420   26,388   10,973 
Total assets$3,388,662  $3,349,805  $3,206,911  $2,560,788  $2,438,583 
          
Liabilities         
Deposits         
Noninterest-bearing$836,979  $812,224  $810,928  $718,120  $684,574 
Interest-bearing 2,103,759   2,079,109   1,951,011   1,468,104   1,415,854 
Total deposits 2,940,738   2,891,333   2,761,939   2,186,224   2,100,428 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 22,000   22,000   22,000   52,000   32,000 
Other borrowed funds 12,062   12,062   12,062   12,062   12,062 
Accrued interest payable 8,158   9,995   9,393   8,503   6,573 
Other liabilities 25,669   44,838   46,378   21,888   19,666 
Total liabilities 3,008,627   2,980,228   2,851,772   2,280,677   2,170,729 
          
Stockholders' equity         
Common stock 166   167   167   139   139 
Additional paid-in capital 126,888   128,692   128,598   55,585   55,005 
Retained earnings 261,093   249,925   237,843   232,995   225,824 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (8,112)  (9,207)  (11,469)  (8,608)  (13,114)
Total stockholders' equity 380,035   369,577   355,139   280,111   267,854 
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity$3,388,662  $3,349,805  $3,206,911  $2,560,788  $2,438,583 



The following tables show the average outstanding balance of each principal category of our assets, liabilities and stockholders’ equity, together with the average yields on our assets and the average costs of our liabilities for the periods indicated. Such yields and costs are calculated by dividing the annualized income or expense by the average daily balances of the corresponding assets or liabilities for the same period.

 Three Months Ended
June 30, 2025		 Three Months Ended
March 31, 2025		 Three Months Ended
June 30, 2024
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
 (in thousands)
Assets                 
Interest earning assets:                 
Interest-bearing deposits$182,192  $2,065   4.55% $203,053  $2,138   4.27% $77,069  $937   4.89%
Federal funds sold 59         58   1   6.99   56   1   7.18 
Investment securities available-for-sale 230,317   1,582   2.76   235,605   1,861   3.20   223,973   1,308   2.35 
Restricted investments 7,038   129   7.35   5,761   69   4.86   5,435   94   6.96 
Loans held for sale 9,950   163   6.57   9,356   238   10.32   7,907   132   6.71 
Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3) 2,733,865   60,647   8.90   2,634,110   58,453   9.00   1,992,630   48,143   9.72 
Total interest earning assets 3,163,421   64,586   8.19   3,087,943   62,760   8.24   2,307,070   50,615   8.82 
Noninterest earning assets 129,112       134,021       46,798     
Total assets$3,292,533      $3,221,964      $2,353,868     
                  
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity                 
Interest-bearing liabilities:                 
Interest-bearing demand accounts$281,878   391   0.56  $242,355   368   0.62  $216,247   148   0.28 
Savings 13,043   16   0.49   13,204   18   0.55   4,409   1   0.09 
Money market accounts 924,784   8,022   3.48   869,978   7,399   3.45   671,240   7,032   4.21 
Time deposits 816,809   8,293   4.07   859,729   8,727   4.12   465,822   5,869   5.07 
Borrowed funds 34,062   218   2.57   34,062   201   2.39   54,863   508   3.72 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,070,576   16,940   3.28   2,019,328   16,713   3.36   1,412,581   13,558   3.86 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:                 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 45,523       56,503       24,844     
Noninterest-bearing deposits 804,639       783,018       653,018     
Stockholders’ equity 371,795       363,115       263,425     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,292,533      $3,221,964      $2,353,868     
                  
Net interest spread     4.91%      4.88%      4.96%
Net interest income  $47,646      $46,047      $37,057   
Net interest margin(4)     6.04%      6.05%      6.46%

____________________________________________
(1) Annualized.
(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3) For the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, collectively, Commercial Bank Loan Yield was 7.14%, 7.14% and 7.04%, respectively.
(4) For the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024, collectively, Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin was 4.36%, 4.32% and 3.90%, respectively.



 Six Months Ended June 30,
  2025   2024 
 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)		 Average
Outstanding
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate(1)
 (in thousands)
Assets           
Interest earning assets:           
Interest-bearing deposits$192,565  $4,203   4.40% $80,800  $1,986   4.94%
Federal funds sold 59   1   3.42   56   2   7.18 
Investment securities available-for-sale 232,947   3,443   2.98   228,602   2,559   2.25 
Restricted investments 6,403   198   6.24   5,018   171   6.85 
Loans held for sale 9,654   401   8.38   6,390   215   6.77 
Portfolio loans receivable(2)(3) 2,684,263   119,100   8.95   1,960,001   94,051   9.65 
Total interest earning assets 3,125,891   127,346   8.22   2,280,867   98,984   8.73 
Noninterest earning assets 131,552       45,684     
Total assets$3,257,443      $2,326,551     
            
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
Interest-bearing demand accounts$262,226  $759   0.58% $199,732  $258   0.26%
Savings 13,123   34   0.52   4,625   2   0.09 
Money market accounts 897,532   15,421   3.46   676,827   14,168   4.21 
Time deposits 838,151   17,020   4.09   457,892   11,455   5.03 
Borrowed funds 34,062   419   2.48   56,913   1,036   3.66 
Total interest-bearing liabilities 2,045,094   33,653   3.32   1,395,989   26,919   3.88 
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:           
Noninterest-bearing liabilities 50,982       24,332     
Noninterest-bearing deposits 793,888       645,071     
Stockholders’ equity 367,479       261,159     
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$3,257,443      $2,326,551     
            
Net interest spread     4.90%      4.85%
Net interest income  $93,693      $72,065   
Net interest margin(4)     6.04%      6.35%

____________________________________________
(1) Annualized.
(2) Includes nonaccrual loans.
(3) For the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, collectively. Commercial Bank Loan Yield was 7.14% and 7.00%, respectively.
(4) For the years ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, collectively. Commercial Bank Net Interest Margin was 4.33% and 3.84%, respectively.

 

The Company’s reportable segments represent business units with discrete financial information whose results are regularly reviewed by management. The four segments include Commercial Banking, OpenSky™ (the Company’s credit card division), Windsor Advantage™ and Capital Bank Home Loans (the Company’s mortgage loan division).

Prior to March 31, 2025, the Company disclosed Corporate as a reportable segment. The Company has determined that what was previously deemed the Corporate reportable segment consists of other business activities that are associated with the Commercial Bank and are reflected in the tabular disclosures that follow. It should be noted that such restructuring of the tabular disclosure did not result in any changes to the Company's revenue and expense allocation methodology. The Company restructured prior period tabular disclosures to achieve appropriate comparability.

The following schedules reported internally for performance assessment by the chief operating decision maker presents financial information for each reportable segment for the periods indicated. Total assets are presented as of June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024.

Segments         
For the three months ended June 30, 2025    
(in thousands)Commercial
Bank		 OpenSky Windsor
Advantage		 CBHL Consolidated
Interest income$49,929  $14,494  $  $163  $64,586 
Interest expense 16,856        84   16,940 
Net interest income 33,073   14,494      79   47,646 
Provision for credit losses 1,159   2,922         4,081 
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments              
Net interest income after provision 31,914   11,572      79   43,565 
Noninterest income         
Service charges on deposits 262            262 
Credit card fees    4,298         4,298 
Mortgage banking revenue 465         1,289   1,754 
Government lending revenue 3,112            3,112 
Government loan servicing revenue(1) (1,052)     4,696      3,644 
Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed)(2) (590)           (590)
Other income 349   25      252   626 
Total noninterest income 2,546   4,323   4,696   1,541   13,106 
Noninterest expenses         
Salaries and employee benefits 11,090   3,403   2,509   1,458   18,460 
Occupancy and equipment 1,903   573   368   151   2,995 
Professional fees 1,572   552   71   227   2,422 
Data processing 454   6,897   133   36   7,520 
Advertising 795   470   35   71   1,371 
Loan processing 650   24   54   251   979 
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net              
Merger-related expenses 1,398            1,398 
Operational losses 100   833         933 
Regulatory assessment expenses 860   15   6   3   884 
Other operating 1,817   338   354   101   2,610 
Total noninterest expenses 20,639   13,105   3,530   2,298   39,572 
Net income (loss) before taxes$13,821  $2,790  $1,166  $(678) $17,099 
          
Total assets$3,211,421  $129,397  $25,936  $21,908  $3,388,662 

____________________________________________
(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.7 million, including $1.1 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by Windsor, for the three months ended June 30, 2025.
(2Loan servicing revenue of negative $0.6 million for the Commercial Bank includes a $1.1 million negative fair value adjustment associated with loan servicing portfolio

 


 

Segments         
For the three months ended March 31, 2025    
(in thousands)Commercial
Bank		 OpenSky Windsor
Advantage		 CBHL Consolidated
Interest income$48,164  $14,444  $  $152  $62,760 
Interest expense 16,649         64   16,713 
Net interest income 31,515   14,444      88   46,047 
Provision for credit losses 446   1,800         2,246 
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments              
Net interest income after provision 31,069   12,644      88   43,801 
Noninterest income         
Service charges on deposits 258            258 
Credit card fees    3,722         3,722 
Mortgage banking revenue 263         1,568   1,831 
Government lending revenue 1,096            1,096 
Government loan servicing revenue(1) (1,038)     4,606      3,568 
Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed) 472            472 
Other income 1,423   11      168   1,602 
Total noninterest income 2,474   3,733   4,606   1,736   12,549 
Noninterest expenses         
Salaries and employee benefits 10,626   3,345   2,406   1,690   18,067 
Occupancy and equipment 1,577   488   711   134   2,910 
Professional fees 1,151   591   120   250   2,112 
Data processing 440   6,582   53   37   7,112 
Advertising 718   874   104   83   1,779 
Loan processing 477   19   7   240   743 
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net 1            1 
Merger-related expenses 1,266            1,266 
Operational losses 31   872         903 
Regulatory assessment expenses 865   15   5   4   889 
Other operating 1,408   516   254   93   2,271 
Total noninterest expenses 18,560   13,302   3,660   2,531   38,053 
Net income (loss) before taxes$14,983  $3,075  $946  $(707) $18,297 
          
Total assets$3,192,327  $119,636  $23,750  $14,092  $3,349,805 

____________________________________________
(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $4.6 million, including $1.0 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by Windsor, for the three months ended March 31, 2025.

 


Segments         
For the three months ended June 30, 2024    
(in thousands)Commercial
Bank		 OpenSky Windsor
Advantage		 CBHL Consolidated
Interest income$34,698  $15,785  $  $132  $50,615 
Interest expense 13,475         83   13,558 
Net interest income 21,223   15,785      49   37,057 
Provision for credit losses 1,118   2,299         3,417 
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 104            104 
Net interest income after provision 20,001   13,486      49   33,536 
Noninterest income         
Service charges on deposits 200            200 
Credit card fees    4,330         4,330 
Mortgage banking revenue 334         1,656   1,990 
Other income 143   38      189   370 
Total noninterest income 677   4,368      1,845   6,890 
Noninterest expense         
Salaries and employee benefits 8,595   3,086      1,591   13,272 
Occupancy and equipment 1,221   499      144   1,864 
Professional fees 855   675      239   1,769 
Data processing 145   6,597      46   6,788 
Advertising 404   1,576      92   2,072 
Loan processing 233   16      227   476 
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net              
Merger-related expenses 83            83 
Operational losses    782         782 
Regulatory assessment expenses 427            427 
Other operating 1,255   544      161   1,960 
Total noninterest expenses 13,218   13,775      2,500   29,493 
Net income (loss) before taxes$7,460  $4,079  $  $(606) $10,933 
          
Total assets$2,303,368  $115,593  $  $19,622  $2,438,583 



Segments         
For the six months ended June 30, 2025    
(in thousands)Commercial
Bank		 OpenSky Windsor
Advantage		 CBHL Consolidated
Interest income$98,093  $28,938  $  $315  $127,346 
Interest expense 33,505         148   33,653 
Net interest income 64,588   28,938      167   93,693 
Provision for credit losses 1,605   4,722         6,327 
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments              
Net interest income after provision 62,983   24,216      167   87,366 
Noninterest income         
Service charges on deposits 520            520 
Credit card fees    8,020         8,020 
Mortgage banking revenue 728         2,857   3,585 
Government lending revenue 4,208            4,208 
Government loan servicing revenue(1) (2,090)     9,302      7,212 
Loan servicing rights (government guaranteed) (118)           (118)
Other income 1,772   36      420   2,228 
Total noninterest income 5,020   8,056   9,302   3,277   25,655 
Noninterest expenses         
Salaries and employee benefits 21,716   6,748   4,915   3,148   36,527 
Occupancy and equipment 3,480   1,061   1,079   285   5,905 
Professional fees 2,723   1,143   191   477   4,534 
Data processing 894   13,479   186   73   14,632 
Advertising 1,513   1,344   139   154   3,150 
Loan processing 1,127   43   61   491   1,722 
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net 1            1 
Merger-related expenses 2,664            2,664 
Operational losses 131   1,705         1,836 
Regulatory assessment expenses 1,725   30   11   7   1,773 
Other operating 3,225   854   608   194   4,881 
Total noninterest expenses 39,199   26,407   7,190   4,829   77,625 
Net income (loss) before taxes$28,804  $5,865  $2,112  $(1,385) $35,396 
          
Total assets$3,211,421  $129,397  $25,936  $21,908  $3,388,662 

____________________________________________
(1) Gross government loan servicing revenue totaled $9.3 million, including $2.1 million of servicing fees earned from the Commercial Bank by Windsor, for the six months ended June 30, 2025.

 


 

Segments         
For the six months ended June 30, 2024    
(in thousands)Commercial
Bank		 OpenSky™ Windsor
Advantage		 CBHL Consolidated
Interest income$68,063  $30,706  $  $215  $98,984 
Interest expense 26,795         124   26,919 
Net interest income 41,268   30,706      91   72,065 
Provision for credit losses 2,286   3,858         6,144 
Provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments 246            246 
Net interest income after provision 38,736   26,848      91   65,675 
Noninterest income         
Service charges on deposits 407            407 
Credit card fees    8,211         8,211 
Mortgage banking revenue 622         2,821   3,443 
Other income 353   72      376   801 
Total noninterest income 1,382   8,283      3,197   12,862 
Noninterest expenses         
Salaries and employee benefits 17,304   5,898      2,977   26,179 
Occupancy and equipment 2,265   933      279   3,477 
Professional fees 1,656   1,616      444   3,716 
Data processing 461   13,004      84   13,549 
Advertising 786   3,168      150   4,104 
Loan processing 392   29      426   847 
Foreclosed real estate expenses, net 1            1 
Merger-related expenses 795            795 
Operational losses 5   1,708         1,713 
Regulatory assessment expenses 900            900 
Other operating 2,436   1,018      245   3,699 
Total noninterest expenses 27,001   27,374      4,605   58,980 
Net income (loss) before taxes$13,117  $7,757  $  $(1,317) $19,557 
          
Total assets$2,303,368  $115,593  $  $19,622  $2,438,583 



HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited
 Quarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Earnings:         
Net income$13,136  $13,932  $7,533  $8,672  $8,205 
Earnings per common share, diluted 0.78   0.82   0.45   0.62   0.59 
Net interest margin 6.04%  6.05%  5.87%  6.41%  6.46%
Commercial Bank net interest margin(2) 4.36%  4.32%  3.99%  4.01%  3.90%
Return on average assets(1) 1.60%  1.75%  0.96%  1.42%  1.40%
Return on average equity(1) 14.17%  15.56%  8.50%  12.59%  12.53%
Efficiency ratio 65.14%  64.94%  66.70%  66.07%  67.11%
          
Balance Sheet:         
Total portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees$2,739,808  $2,678,406  $2,630,163  $2,107,522  $2,021,588 
Total deposits 2,940,738   2,891,333   2,761,939   2,186,224   2,100,428 
Total assets 3,388,662   3,349,805   3,206,911   2,560,788   2,438,583 
Total stockholders' equity 380,035   369,577   355,139   280,111   267,854 
Total average portfolio loans receivable, net deferred fees 2,733,865   2,634,110   2,592,960   2,053,619   1,992,630 
Total average deposits 2,841,153   2,768,284   2,611,994   2,091,294   2,010,736 
Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (period-end balances) 93.17%  92.64%  95.23%  96.40%  96.25%
Portfolio loans-to-deposit ratio (average balances) 96.22%  95.15%  99.27%  98.20%  99.10%
          
Asset Quality Ratios:         
Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.11%  1.28%  0.94%  0.60%  0.58%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.37%  1.60%  1.15%  0.73%  0.70%
Net charge-offs to average portfolio loans(1) 0.75%  0.38%  0.37%  0.51%  0.39%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.73%  1.81%  1.85%  1.51%  1.53%
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans 126.51%  119.73%  160.88%  206.50%  219.40%
          
Bank Capital Ratios:         
Total risk based capital ratio 13.13%  12.93%  12.79%  13.76%  14.51%
Tier-1 risk based capital ratio 11.87%  11.67%  11.54%  12.50%  13.25%
Leverage ratio 9.39%  9.27%  9.17%  9.84%  10.36%
Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio 11.87%  11.67%  11.54%  12.50%  13.25%
Tangible common equity 8.84%  8.66%  9.31%  9.12%  9.53%
Holding Company Capital Ratios:         
Total risk based capital ratio 15.30%  14.97%  15.48%  16.65%  16.98%
Tier-1 risk based capital ratio 13.66%  13.32%  13.83%  14.88%  15.19%
Leverage ratio 10.90%  10.68%  11.07%  11.85%  11.93%
Common Equity Tier-1 capital ratio 13.58%  13.24%  13.74%  14.78%  15.08%
Tangible common equity 10.22%  9.94%  11.07%  10.94%  10.98%

____________________________________________
(1) Annualized.
(2) Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures.

 



HISTORICAL FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS - Unaudited (Continued)
 Quarter Ended
(in thousands, except per share data)June 30,
2025		 March 31,
2025		 December 31,
2024		 September 30,
2024		 June 30,
2024
Composition of Loans:         
Commercial real estate, non owner-occupied$495,341  $484,399  $471,329  $403,487  $397,080 
Commercial real estate, owner-occupied 436,421   420,643   440,026   351,462   319,370 
Residential real estate 710,730   693,597   688,552   623,684   601,312 
Construction real estate 343,189   343,280   321,252   301,909   294,489 
Commercial and industrial 593,279   594,331   554,550   271,811   255,686 
Lender finance 32,494   23,165   28,574   29,546   33,294 
Business equity lines of credit 2,853   3,468   3,090   2,663   2,989 
Credit card, net of reserve(3) 131,029   118,709   127,766   127,098   122,217 
Other consumer loans 2,727   2,200   2,089   2,045   1,930 
Portfolio loans receivable$2,748,063  $2,683,792  $2,637,228  $2,113,705  $2,028,367 
Deferred origination fees, net (8,255)  (5,386)  (7,065)  (6,183)  (6,779)
Portfolio loans receivable, net$2,739,808  $2,678,406  $2,630,163  $2,107,522  $2,021,588 
          
Composition of Deposits:         
Noninterest-bearing$836,979  $812,224  $810,928  $718,120  $684,574 
Interest-bearing demand 319,431   296,455   238,881   266,493   266,070 
Savings 12,879   12,819   13,488   3,763   4,270 
Money markets 960,237   912,418   816,708   686,526   672,455 
Customer time deposits 541,079   549,630   548,901   358,300   317,911 
Brokered time deposits 270,133   307,787   333,033   153,022   155,148 
Total deposits$2,940,738  $2,891,333  $2,761,939  $2,186,224  $2,100,428 
          
Capital Bank Home Loan Metrics:         
Origination of loans held for sale$80,334  $65,815  $