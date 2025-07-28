Woodward Reports Third Quarter Fiscal Year 2025 Results

FORT COLLINS, Colo., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) reported financial results for its third quarter of fiscal year 2025.
All amounts are presented on an as reported (U.S. GAAP) basis unless otherwise indicated. All per share amounts are presented on a fully diluted basis. All comparisons are made to the same period of the prior year unless otherwise stated. All references to years are references to the Company’s fiscal year unless otherwise stated.
Third Quarter Overview
|Third Quarter 2025
|Year-to-Date 2025
|Net Sales
|$915M, 8%
|$2.6B, 4%
|Net Earnings
|$108M, 6%
|$304M, 5%
|Adjusted Net Earnings1
|-
|$294M, 1%
|Earnings Per Share (EPS)
|$1.76, 8%
|$4.96, 7%
|Adjusted EPS1
|-
|$4.80, 2%
|Cash from Operations
|$126, -18%
|$238, -20%
|Free Cash Flow1
|$99, -28%
|$159, -29%
"We delivered strong results in the third quarter underpinned by robust demand across our end markets, coupled with disciplined execution by our global teams,” said Chip Blankenship, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “The Aerospace segment generated substantial sales growth and margin expansion, driven by smart defense and commercial services. This was partially offset by lower commercial OEM and defense services, although both achieved sequential improvement. Our Industrial business again delivered double-digit sales growth in oil and gas and marine transportation. This was offset by an expected decrease in China on-highway natural gas truck sales.
Based on our strong year-to-date performance and solid fourth quarter outlook, we are raising our full-year sales and earnings guidance. However, given the demands to support higher sales in a dynamic supply chain and production environment, we are lowering our full-year free cash flow guidance. We remain focused on growth, operational excellence, and innovation, which continue to position Woodward to deliver sustained long-term shareholder value.”
|Third Quarter and Fiscal Year 2025 Company Results
|Total Company Results
(Dollars in millions, except per share amounts)
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Nine Months Ended June 30
|2025
|2024
|Year
over
Year
|2025
|2024
|Year
over
Year
|Income Statement
|Total Sales
|$
|915
|$
|848
|8.0
|%
|$
|2,572
|$
|2,470
|4.1
|%
|Net Earnings
|108
|102
|6.2
|%
|304
|290
|5.1
|%
|Adjusted Net Earnings1
|-
|-
|-
|294
|293
|0.6
|%
|EPS
|$
|1.76
|$
|1.63
|8.0
|%
|$
|4.96
|$
|4.65
|6.7
|%
|Adjusted EPS1
|-
|-
|-
|$
|4.80
|$
|4.70
|2.1
|%
|EBIT
|137
|132
|4.1
|%
|394
|382
|3.0
|%
|Adjusted EBIT1
|-
|-
|-
|381
|386
|-1.4
|%
|Effective Tax Rate
|14.5
|%
|16.4
|%
|-190 bps
|15.8
|%
|17.8
|%
|-200 bps
|Adjusted Effective Tax Rate1
|-
|-
|-
|15.5
|%
|17.8
|%
|-230 bps
|Cash Flow and Financial Position
|Cash from Operating Activities
|$
|126
|$
|153
|-18.0
|%
|$
|238
|$
|297
|-20.0
|%
|Capital Expenditures
|27
|16
|67.0
|%
|79
|72
|8.8
|%
|Free Cash Flow
|99
|137
|-27.8
|%
|159
|225
|-29.2
|%
|Dividends Paid
|17
|15
|10.7
|%
|48
|43
|10.9
|%
|Share Repurchases
|45
|305
|-
|124
|305
|-
|Total Debt
|-
|-
|-
|933
|923
|1.1
|%
|EBITDA1Leverage
|-
|-
|-
|1.5x
|1.5x
|-
|Segment Results
|Aerospace
(Dollars in millions)
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Nine Months Ended June 30
|2025
|2024
|Year
over
Year
|2025
|2024
|Year
over
Year
|Commercial OEM
|$
|175
|$
|190
|-7.6
|%
|$
|497
|$
|545
|-8.8
|%
|Commercial Aftermarket
|215
|166
|30.0
|%
|581
|467
|24.4
|%
|Defense OEM
|150
|97
|55.7
|%
|401
|281
|42.7
|%
|Defense Aftermarket
|55
|66
|-16.2
|%
|173
|183
|-5.7
|%
|Sales
|596
|518
|15.2
|%
|1,652
|1,476
|11.9
|%
|Segment Earnings
|126
|102
|23.5
|%
|345
|279
|23.6
|%
|Segment Margin %
|21.1
|%
|19.7
|%
|140 bps
|20.9
|%
|18.9
|%
|200 bps
The increase in Aerospace segment earnings in the third quarter was primarily a result of price realization and volume, partially offset by planned strategic investments in manufacturing capabilities to meet current and future growth, inflation, and unfavorable mix.
The increase in Aerospace segment earnings for the nine months ended June 30, 2025, was primarily a result of price realization and volume, partially offset by planned strategic investments in manufacturing capabilities to meet current and future growth, inflation, and unfavorable mix.
|Industrial
(Dollars in millions)
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Nine Months Ended June 30
|2025
|2024
|Year
over
Year
|2025
|2024
|Year
over
Year
|Transportation
|$
|144
|$
|163
|-12.0
|%
|$
|402
|$
|512
|-21.4
|%
|Power Generation
|109
|110
|-0.2
|%
|326
|315
|3.5
|%
|Oil and Gas
|66
|57
|16.1
|%
|193
|168
|14.7
|%
|Sales
|319
|330
|-3.2
|%
|920
|994
|-7.4
|%
|Segment Earnings
|48
|60
|-20.3
|%
|134
|192
|-30.3
|%
|Segment Margin %
|14.9
|%
|18.1
|%
|-320 bps
|14.5
|%
|19.3
|%
|-480 bps
The decrease in Industrial segment earnings in the third quarter was primarily a result of lower China on-highway volume and inflation, partially offset by price realization.
The decrease in Industrial segment earnings in the nine months ended June 30, 2025, was primarily a result of lower China on-highway volume and unfavorable mix, partially offset by price realization.
|Nonsegment
(Dollars in millions)
|Three Months Ended June 30
|Nine Months Ended June 30
|2025
|2024
|Year
over
Year
|2025
|2024
|Year
over
Year
|Nonsegment Expenses
|$
|(36
|)
|$
|(30
|)
|21.8
|%
|$
|(85
|)
|$
|(89
|)
|-4.2
|%
|Adjusted Nonsegment Expenses
|-
|-
|-
|(98
|)
|(85
|)
|15.6
|%
|Fiscal Year 2025 Guidance
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Revised Guidance
(In millions, except per share amount and percentages)
|Prior FY25 Guidance
|Revised FY25 Guidance
|April 28, 2025
|July 28, 2025
|Total Company
|Sales
|$3,375 - $3,500
|$3,450 - $3,525
|Adjusted Effective Tax Rate
|~19%
|~17%
|Adjusted Free Cash Flow
|$350 - $400
|$315 - $350
|Capital Expenditures
|~$115
|No change
|Shares
|~61.5
|No change
|Adjusted EPS
|$5.95 - $6.25
|$6.50 - $6.75
|Segment Data
|Aerospace
|Sales Growth
|Up 8% to 13%
|Up 11% to 13%
|Segment Earnings (% of Sales)
|20% - 21%
|21% - 21.5%
|Industrial
|Sales Growth
|Down 7% to 9%
|Down 5% to 7%
|Segment Earnings (% of Sales)
|13% - 14%
|~14.5%
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|Three Months
Ended June 30
|Nine Months
Ended June 30
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|915,446
|$
|847,688
|$
|2,571,800
|$
|2,469,761
|Costs and expenses:
|Cost of goods sold
|666,287
|617,702
|1,892,908
|1,801,037
|Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|88,703
|73,812
|242,241
|229,770
|Research and development costs
|41,088
|38,728
|108,525
|105,987
|Interest expense
|11,234
|11,516
|35,464
|34,482
|Interest income
|(838
|)
|(1,728
|)
|(3,236
|)
|(4,494
|)
|Other (income) expense, net
|(17,864
|)
|(14,438
|)
|(65,755
|)
|(49,461
|)
|Total costs and expenses
|788,610
|725,592
|2,210,147
|2,117,321
|Earnings before income taxes
|126,836
|122,096
|361,653
|352,440
|Income taxes
|18,388
|20,021
|57,165
|62,765
|Net earnings
|$
|108,448
|$
|102,075
|$
|304,488
|$
|289,675
|Earnings per share amounts:
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.82
|$
|1.69
|$
|5.12
|$
|4.80
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.76
|$
|1.63
|$
|4.96
|$
|4.65
|Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|59,680
|60,425
|59,442
|60,290
|Diluted
|61,488
|62,522
|61,374
|62,295
|Cash dividends paid per share
|$
|0.28
|$
|0.25
|$
|0.81
|$
|0.72
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|June
2025
|September
2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|473,159
|$
|282,270
|Accounts receivable
|829,581
|770,066
|Inventories
|657,121
|609,092
|Income taxes receivable
|35,883
|22,016
|Other current assets
|65,413
|60,167
|Total current assets
|2,061,157
|1,743,611
|Property, plant, and equipment, net
|942,103
|940,715
|Goodwill
|813,779
|806,643
|Intangible assets, net
|435,057
|440,419
|Deferred income tax assets
|85,714
|84,392
|Other assets
|374,040
|353,135
|Total assets
|$
|4,711,850
|$
|4,368,915
|Liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|Current liabilities:
|Short-term debt
|$
|353,000
|$
|217,000
|Current portion of long-term debt
|76,020
|85,719
|Accounts payable
|284,029
|287,457
|Income taxes payable
|35,768
|40,692
|Accrued liabilities
|261,381
|292,642
|Total current liabilities
|1,010,198
|923,510
|Long-term debt, less current portion
|503,851
|569,751
|Deferred income tax liabilities
|127,744
|121,858
|Other liabilities
|601,491
|577,380
|Total liabilities
|2,243,284
|2,192,499
|Stockholders’ equity
|2,468,566
|2,176,416
|Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
|$
|4,711,850
|$
|4,368,915
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|Nine Months Ended June 30
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|$
|237,976
|$
|297,329
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Payments for purchase of property, plant, and equipment
|(78,537
|)
|(72,193
|)
|Proceeds from sale of assets
|41
|84
|Proceeds from business divestitures
|48,043
|900
|Payments for short-term investments
|-
|(6,767
|)
|Proceeds from sales of short-term investments
|2,935
|9,737
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(27,518
|)
|(68,239
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Cash dividends paid
|(48,195
|)
|(43,457
|)
|Proceeds from sales of treasury stock
|96,064
|90,142
|Payments for repurchases of common stock
|(124,276
|)
|(304,811
|)
|Borrowings on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings
|1,957,900
|2,258,600
|Payments on revolving lines of credit and short-term borrowings
|(1,821,900
|)
|(1,983,800
|)
|Payments of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
|(85,719
|)
|(75,644
|)
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(26,126
|)
|(58,970
|)
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|6,557
|765
|Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|190,889
|170,885
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year
|282,270
|137,447
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|$
|473,159
|$
|308,332
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Segment Net Sales and Net Earnings
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|Three Months
Ended June 30
|Nine Months Ended
June 30
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Segment net sales:
|Aerospace
|595,990
|517,560
|1,651,601
|1,475,828
|Industrial
|319,456
|330,128
|920,199
|993,933
|Total consolidated net sales
|$
|915,446
|$
|847,688
|$
|2,571,800
|$
|2,469,761
|Segment earnings*:
|Aerospace
|125,740
|101,842
|345,081
|279,295
|As a percent of segment net sales
|21.1
|%
|19.7
|%
|20.9
|%
|18.9
|%
|Industrial
|47,622
|59,717
|133,786
|191,842
|As a percent of segment net sales
|14.9
|%
|18.1
|%
|14.5
|%
|19.3
|%
|Total segment earnings
|$
|173,362
|$
|161,559
|$
|478,867
|$
|471,137
|Nonsegment expenses
|(36,130
|)
|(29,675
|)
|(84,986
|)
|(88,709
|)
|EBIT
|$
|137,232
|$
|131,884
|$
|393,881
|$
|382,428
|Interest expense, net
|(10,396
|)
|(9,788
|)
|(32,228
|)
|(29,988
|)
|Consolidated earnings before income taxes
|$
|126,836
|$
|122,096
|$
|361,653
|$
|352,440
|*This schedule reconciles segment earnings, which exclude certain costs, to consolidated earnings before taxes.
|Payments for property, plant and equipment
|$
|26,547
|$
|15,892
|$
|78,537
|$
|72,193
|Depreciation expense
|$
|21,482
|$
|20,661
|$
|63,238
|$
|61,494
There were no adjustments to net earnings, earnings per share, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted nonsegment, and adjusted income tax expense in the three months ended June 30, 2025 or the three months ended June 30, 2024.
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earnings to Adjusted Earnings1
(Unaudited – In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
|Nine Months Ended June 30
|
|2025
|2024
|
|Net
Earnings
|Earnings
Per Share
|Net
Earnings
|Earnings
Per Share
|Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|304,488
|$
|4.96
|$
|289,675
|$
|4.65
|Non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments
|
|
|
|Product rationalization1
|(20,524
|)
|(0.33
|)
|-
|-
|Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition1
|-
|-
|(4,803
|)
|(0.08
|)
|Business development activities1
|7,310
|0.12
|5,902
|0.09
|Certain non-restructuring separation costs2
|-
|-
|2,666
|0.05
|Tax Effect of Non-U.S. GAAP Net Earnings Adjustments
|3,130
|0.05
|(729
|)
|(0.01
|)
|Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments
|(10,084
|)
|(0.16
|)
|3,036
|0.05
|Adjusted Net Earnings(Non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|294,404
|$
|4.80
|$
|292,711
|$
|4.70
- Presented in the line item "Other (income) expense, net" in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.
- Presented in item "Selling, general and administrative" expenses in Woodward's Condensed Consolidated Statement of Earnings.
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Income Tax Expense
to Adjusted Income Tax Expense1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Nine Months Ended June 30
|
|2025
|2024
|Income tax expense (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|57,165
|$
|62,765
|Tax Effect of Non-U.S. GAAP Net Earnings Adjustments
|(3,130
|)
|729
|Adjusted Income Tax Expense (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|54,035
|$
|63,494
|Adjusted Income Tax Rate (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|15.5
|%
|17.8
|%
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earning to EBIT1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Three Months Ended June 30
|
|2025
|2024
|Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|108,448
|$
|102,075
|Income Tax Expense
|18,388
|20,021
|Interest Expense
|11,234
|11,516
|Interest Income
|(838
|)
|(1,728
|)
|EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|137,232
|131,884
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earning to EBIT1and Adjusted EBIT1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Nine Months Ended June 30
|
|2025
|2024
|Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|304,488
|$
|289,675
|Income Tax Expense
|57,165
|62,765
|Interest Expense
|35,464
|34,482
|Interest Income
|(3,236
|)
|(4,494
|)
|EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|393,881
|382,428
|Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments
|(13,214
|)
|3,765
|Adjusted EBIT (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|380,667
|$
|386,193
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earning to EBITDA1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Three Months Ended June 30
|
|2025
|2024
|Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|108,448
|$
|102,075
|Income Tax Expense
|18,388
|20,021
|Interest Expense
|11,234
|11,516
|Interest Income
|(838
|)
|(1,728
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|7,172
|8,131
|Depreciation Expanse
|21,482
|20,661
|EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|165,886
|160,676
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Net Earning to EBITDA1and Adjusted EBITDA1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Nine Months Ended June 30
|
|2025
|2024
|Net Earnings (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|304,488
|$
|289,675
|Income Tax Expense
|57,165
|62,765
|Interest Expense
|35,464
|34,482
|Interest Income
|(3,236
|)
|(4,494
|)
|Amortization of Intangible Assets
|20,858
|25,348
|Depreciation Expanse
|63,238
|61,494
|EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|477,977
|469,270
|Total non-U.S. GAAP Adjustments
|(13,214
|)
|3,765
|Adjusted EBITDA (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|464,763
|$
|473,035
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Non-Segment Expenses
to Adjusted Non-Segment Expenses1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Nine Months Ended June 30
|
|2025
|2024
|Non-Segment Expenses (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|(84,986
|)
|$
|(88,709
|)
|Product rationalization
|(20,524
|)
|-
|Non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition
|-
|(4,803
|)
|Business development activities
|7,310
|5,902
|Certain non-restructuring separation costs
|-
|2,666
|Adjusted Non-Segment Expenses (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|(98,200
|)
|$
|(84,944
|)
|Woodward, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Reconciliation of Cash Flow from Operating Activities
to Free Cash Flow1
(Unaudited – In thousands)
|
|Nine Months Ended June 30
|
|2025
|2024
|Net cash provided by operating activities (U.S. GAAP)
|$
|237,976
|$
|297,329
|Payments for property, plant, and equipment
|(78,537
|)
|(72,193
|)
|Free cash flow (Non-U.S. GAAP)
|$
|159,439
|$
|225,136
1Adjusted and Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Measures: Adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses exclude, as applicable (i) product rationalization, (ii) a non-recurring gain related to a previous acquisition, (iii) costs related to business development activities, and (iv) certain non-restructuring separation costs. The product rationalization adjustment pertains to gains related to the elimination of certain product lines. The Company believes that these excluded items are short‐term in nature, not directly related to the ongoing operations of the business, and therefore, the exclusion of them illustrates more clearly how the underlying business of Woodward is performing. Guidance with respect to non-U.S. GAAP measures as provided in this release excludes, as applicable, (i) product rationalization, and (ii) business development activities.
EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes), EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization), free cash flow, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted income tax expense, adjusted effective tax rate, and adjusted nonsegment expenses are financial measures not prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (U.S. GAAP). Management uses EBIT and adjusted EBIT to evaluate Woodward’s operating performance without the impacts of financing and tax related considerations. Management uses EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA in evaluating Woodward’s operating performance, making business decisions, including developing budgets, managing expenditures, forecasting future periods, and evaluating capital structure impacts of various strategic scenarios. Management also uses free cash flow, which is derived from net cash provided by or used in operating activities less payments for property, plant, and equipment in reviewing the financial performance of Woodward’s various business segments and evaluating cash generation levels. Securities analysts, investors, and others frequently use EBIT, EBITDA, and free cash flow in their evaluation of companies, particularly those with significant property, plant, and equipment, and intangible assets that are subject to amortization. The use of any of these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation of, or as a substitute for, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Because adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted EBIT, and adjusted EBITDA exclude certain financial information compared with net earnings, the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measure, users of this financial information should consider the information that is excluded. Free cash flow does not necessarily represent funds available for discretionary use and is not necessarily a measure of our ability to fund our cash needs. Woodward’s calculations of EBIT, EBITDA, adjusted net earnings, adjusted earnings per share, adjusted EBIT, adjusted EBITDA, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted nonsegment expenses, and free cash flow may differ from similarly titled measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness as comparative measures.
