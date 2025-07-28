Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. Announces 2025 Second Quarter Results

OTTAWA, Ill., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. (the “Company”) (OTCQX: OTTW), the holding company for OSB Community Bank (the “Bank”), announced net income of $0.5 million, or $0.21 per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to a net loss of $(0.2) million, or $(0.08) per basic and diluted common share, for the three months ended June 30, 2024. For the six months ended June 30, 2025, the Company announced net income of $0.9 million, or $0.39 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net income of $0.01 million, or $0.02 per basic and diluted common share for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The loan portfolio, net of allowance, increased to $302.2 million as of June 30, 2025 from $301.7 million as of December 31, 2024 as originations exceeded payments and payoffs. Non-performing loans decreased to $3.8 million at June 30, 2025 from $4.8 million at December 31, 2024. This was due to the substantial resolution of the multi-loan commercial relationship originally identified as impaired in the third quarter of 2022. Thus, the ratio of non-performing loans to gross loans decreased from 1.58% at December 31, 2024 to 1.23% at June 30, 2025.

As announced on April 24, 2025, the Company initiated its seventh stock repurchase program approved by the Board of Directors since the Company completed its second step conversion in 2016. Through June 30, 2025, the Company has repurchased a total of 1,140,427 shares of its common stock at an average price of $13.59 per share. Under the current repurchase plan, the Company has repurchased a total of 59,053 shares of its common stock at an average price of $14.74 per share.

“I am pleased with the results of operations in the second quarter,” said Craig M. Hepner, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continued to see a reduction in our cost of funds along with an increase in asset yields which led to continued expansion in our net interest margin during the quarter. In addition, we continued to pay down our higher-cost wholesale funding during the quarter as loan growth remained relatively flat. Even though our 1-4 family residential loan activity continues to remain sluggish due primarily to higher mortgage interest rates, economic conditions in our local markets have remained relatively stable, and we remain cautiously optimistic about our other areas of lending as we progress through the remainder of 2025.”

Mr. Hepner continued, “I am also pleased with the success we had during the second quarter with our current stock repurchase plan. Through the stock repurchase plan and the payment of cash dividends, we continue to remain a significant source of liquidity to our shareholders. The Board continues to evaluate and execute on strategies designed to maximize overall shareholder value.”

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024

Net income for the three months ended June 30, 2025 was $0.5 million compared to $(0.2) million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Total interest and dividend income was $4.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $4.0 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024 due to an increase in the average yield on interest-earning assets. The yield on interest-earning assets increased by 0.32% to 5.10%. Interest expense decreased to $1.6 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 from $1.8 million during the three months ended June 30, 2024, as our average cost of funds decreased to 2.13% from 2.29%. Net interest income after provision for credit losses increased by $0.5 million to $2.7 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to $2.2 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Total other income was $0.4 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $0.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. Total other expenses were $2.3 million for the three months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $2.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024. During the 2nd quarter of 2024, the Company executed a balance sheet management strategy designed to re-position the investment portfolio, generate additional liquidity and improve net interest income on a go-forward basis. Twenty-one investment securities were sold generating about $4 million of cash and a realized loss of $0.6 million resulting in the higher level of other expenses. Proceeds were utilized to purchase more favorable investment securities and pay down higher-cost wholesale funding. This caused total other expenses to be higher in 2024.

The multi-loan commercial relationship that was identified in 2022 as being impaired, meaning that it is probable that we will be unable to collect all amounts due according to the contractual terms of the loan agreements, was substantially resolved during the first half of 2025 as we received principal paydowns on a number of the loans. The relationship as of December 31, 2024 had balances of approximately $0.7 million with a specific allocation of $0.2 million. As of June 30, 2025, this relationship has a remaining balance of $0.1 million with no specific allocation. No additional reserves will be required to resolve these impaired loans, and we do not anticipate any further losses as we work to resolve the remainder of the relationship.

The Company recorded a recovery of approximately $49 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2025 to decrease the Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) position. During the three months ended June 30, 2024, there was a recovery of approximately $40 thousand. The ACL on loans was $4.1 million, or 1.34% of total gross loans, at June 30, 2025 compared to $4.3 million, or 1.40% of gross loans, at June 30, 2024. Net recoveries during the second quarter of 2025 were approximately $75 thousand compared to net recoveries of $2 thousand during the second quarter of 2024. The current period adjustment to the ACL is the result of the quarterly calculation of Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL). The required reserves on non-performing loans as of June 30, 2025 decreased by $213 thousand from the required reserves as of June 30, 2024.

The Company recorded income tax expense of $0.2 million for the three-month period ended June 30, 2025 as compared to an income tax benefit of $43 thousand for the three months ended June 30, 2024 as pre-tax income during the three months ended June 30, 2025 was higher as compared to pre-tax loss during the three months ended June 30, 2024.

Comparison of Results of Operations for the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024

Net income was $0.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $0.1 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Total interest and dividend income was $8.4 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to $7.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024 as the average yield on interest-earning assets improved to 5.02% from 4.70%. Interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2025 was $0.2 million lower as a result of the reduction in short-term interest rates that occurred in late 2024 and a reduction in our higher-cost wholesale funding. This has resulted in a decrease in our average cost of funds from 2.27% to 2.15%. Due to the increase in yield on earning assets and lower interest expense, net interest income for the six months ended June 30, 2025 increased to $5.2 million as compared to $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. Total other income was flat at $0.6 million during the six months ended June 30, 2025 and the six months ended June 30, 2024. Other expense levels were $0.4 million lower, decreasing to $4.5 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025 as compared to $4.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2024. The decrease was related to the net realized loss of $0.6 million on the sale of investment securities in 2024 discussed above.

The Company recorded a recovery of $139 thousand for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 to decrease the ACL position. This compares to a recovery of $77 thousand for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024. Net charge-offs during the six months ended June 30, 2025 were approximately $44 thousand compared to net recoveries of approximately $7 thousand during the six months ended June 30, 2024. The current period adjustment to the ACL is the result of the quarterly calculation of CECL.

We recorded an income tax expense of approximately $390 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2025 compared to an income tax expense of $48 thousand for the six months ended June 30, 2024. This increase is due primarily to higher pre-tax earnings in 2025 as compared to 2024.

Comparison of Financial Condition at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024

Total consolidated assets as of June 30, 2025 were $346.8 million, a decrease of $6.9 million, or 1.9%, from $353.7 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease was due primarily to a decrease of $3.3 million in cash and cash equivalents, a $3.4 million decrease in federal funds sold, a decrease of $0.2 million in loans held for sale, a $0.1 million decrease in premises and equipment, net, a decrease of $0.4 million in deferred tax assets, a decrease of $0.1 million in accrued interest receivable and a decrease in other assets of $0.5 million. These decreases were partially offset by an increase of $0.5 million in loans, net of allowance, and a $0.5 million increase in securities available for sale.

Cash and cash equivalents decreased $3.3 million, or 26.2%, to $9.2 million at June 30, 2025 from $12.5 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease in cash and cash equivalents was primarily the result of cash used in financing activities of $8.2 million exceeding the cash provided by investing activities of $3.1 million and cash provided by operating activities of $1.8 million.

Securities available for sale increased $0.6 million, or 3.3%, to $17.4 million at June 30, 2025 from $16.8 million at December 31, 2024 as purchases and market value fluctuations exceeded payments, calls and maturities during the period.

Net loans increased $0.5 million, or 0.2%, to $302.2 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $301.7 million at December 31, 2024 primarily due to an increase of $7.8 million in non-residential real estate loans and an increase of $1.6 million in commercial loans. These increases were partially offset by a decrease of $2.7 million in one-to-four family loans, a decrease of $5.5 million in multi-family loans and a decrease of $0.9 million in consumer loans. The allowance for credit losses on loans decreased by $0.2 million at June 30, 2025.

Total deposits decreased $6.0 million, or 2.1%, to $276.9 million at June 30, 2025 from $282.9 million at December 31, 2024. During the six months ended June 30, 2025 non-interest bearing checking accounts decreased by $0.7 million, interest bearing checking accounts decreased by $1.5 million, and certificate of deposit accounts decreased by $6.6 million. Partially offsetting these decreases were increases in money market accounts of $2.6 million and in savings accounts of $0.2 million.

FHLB advances decreased $0.8 million, or 3.4%, to $21.5 million at June 30, 2025 compared to $22.3 million at December 31, 2024.

Stockholders’ equity decreased to $39.6 million at June 30, 2025 as compared to $40.2 million at December 31, 2024. The decrease reflects $0.8 million used to repurchase and retire 59,053 outstanding shares of Company common stock and $0.5 million in cash dividends. Net income was $0.9 million for the six months ended June 30, 2025. In addition, there was a $0.4 million increase in other comprehensive income due to an increase in fair value of securities available for sale during the second quarter.

About Ottawa Bancorp, Inc.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for OSB Community Bank which provides various financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. The Bank offers various deposit accounts, including checking, money market, regular savings, club savings, certificates of deposit, and various retirement accounts. Its loan portfolio includes one-to-four family residential mortgage, multi-family and non-residential real estate, commercial, and construction loans as well as auto loans and home equity lines of credit. OSB Community Bank was founded in 1871 and is headquartered in Ottawa, Illinois. For more information about the Company and the Bank, please visit www.myosb.bank.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Statements in this release that are not strictly historical are forward-looking and are based upon current expectations that may differ materially from actual results. These forward-looking statements, identified by words such as “will,” “expected,” “believe,” and “prospects,” involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated by the statements made herein. These risks and uncertainties involve general economic trends and changes in interest rates, increased competition, changes in consumer demand for financial services, the possibility of unforeseen events affecting the industry generally, the uncertainties associated with newly developed or acquired operations, market disruptions, our ability to pay future dividends and if so at what level, our ability to receive any required regulatory approval or non-objection for the payment of dividends from the Bank to the Company or from the Company to stockholders, and our efforts to maximize stockholder value, including our ability to execute any capital management strategies, such as the repurchase of shares of the Company’s common stock, and our ability to execute any controlled growth and balance sheet strategies designed to lower the cost of funds and enhance earnings and liquidity. Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. undertakes no obligation to release revisions to these forward-looking statements publicly to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required to be reported under applicable law.

Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Consolidated Balance Sheets June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024 (Unaudited) June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 3,828,655 $ 9,863,824 Interest bearing deposits 5,411,905 2,651,481 Total cash and cash equivalents 9,240,560 12,515,305 Federal funds sold 1,120,000 4,493,000 Securities available for sale, at fair value 17,374,082 16,821,297 Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $4,093,016 and $4,276,409 at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 302,204,823 301,741,977 Loans held for sale - 232,000 Premises and equipment, net 5,881,249 6,005,515 Accrued interest receivable 2,049,360 2,108,565 Deferred tax assets, net 2,216,626 2,553,346 Cash value of life insurance 528,301 528,129 Goodwill 649,869 649,869 Other assets 5,546,148 6,002,358 Total assets $ 346,811,018 $ 353,651,361 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest bearing $ 21,955,752 $ 22,663,274 Interest bearing 254,963,094 260,276,358 Total deposits 276,918,846 282,939,632 Accrued interest payable 486,061 853,122 FHLB advances 21,500,000 22,250,000 Long term debt 1,310,755 1,380,988 Allowance for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures 76,629 79,199 Other liabilities 4,863,232 4,365,113 Total liabilities 305,155,523 311,868,054 Commitments and contingencies ESOP Repurchase Obligation 2,101,581 1,583,522 Stockholders' Equity Common stock, $.01 par value, 12,000,000 shares authorized; 2,351,795 and 2,419,911 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively 23,518 24,199 Additional paid-in-capital 21,899,778 22,898,558 Retained earnings 21,913,528 21,503,222 Unallocated ESOP shares (358,737 ) (358,737 ) Unallocated management recognition plan shares (49,658 ) (70,193 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,772,934 ) (2,213,742 ) 41,655,495 41,783,307 Less: ESOP Owned Shares (2,101,581 ) (1,583,522 ) Total stockholders' equity 39,553,914 40,199,785 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 346,811,018 $ 353,651,361





Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Consolidated Statements of Operations Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 3,925,744 $ 3,698,334 $ 7,716,904 $ 7,401,252 Securities: Residential mortgage-backed and related securities 101,287 76,395 204,587 155,068 State and municipal securities 24,952 18,577 43,980 37,177 Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 28,500 28,500 57,000 66,215 Interest-bearing deposits 166,628 145,375 359,150 208,916 Total interest and dividend income 4,247,111 3,967,181 8,381,621 7,868,628 Interest expense: Deposits 1,464,485 1,548,857 2,983,457 3,069,745 Borrowings 177,208 211,953 346,628 429,993 Total interest expense 1,641,693 1,760,810 3,330,085 3,499,738 Net interest income 2,605,418 2,206,371 5,051,536 4,368,890 Recovery of credit losses - loans (49,179 ) (40,188 ) (139,077 ) (77,331 ) Recovery of credit losses – off-balance sheet credit exposures - - (2,570 ) (12,709 ) Net interest income after recovery of credit losses 2,654,597 2,246,559 5,193,183 4,458,930 Other income: Gain on sale of loans 58,190 45,754 79,429 64,365 Loan origination and servicing income 158,200 155,296 285,093 288,122 Net origination (amortization) of mortgage servicing rights 17,167 (24,029 ) (20,641 ) (47,204 ) Customer service fees 123,141 110,272 234,517 215,397 Increase in cash surrender value of life insurance 98 12,980 172 25,527 Other 1,298 1,326 3,682 8,255 Total other income 358,094 301,599 582,252 554,462 Other expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 1,292,896 1,166,594 2,500,853 2,348,152 Directors’ fees 45,000 45,000 90,000 85,000 Occupancy 162,646 156,080 322,774 313,101 Deposit insurance premium 33,000 32,902 78,000 74,702 Legal and professional services 90,398 217,444 173,243 335,491 Data processing 302,151 292,964 603,612 599,401 Loss on sale of securities - 600,408 - 600,408 Loan expense 70,279 87,294 133,808 167,238 Other 308,554 195,332 552,881 379,531 Total other expenses 2,304,924 2,794,018 4,455,171 4,903,024 Income (loss) before income tax 707,767 (245,860 ) 1,320,264 110,368 Income tax expense (benefit) 212,961 (42,919 ) 389,938 47,683 Net income (loss) $ 494,806 $ (202,941 ) $ 930,326 $ 62,685 Basic earnings (losses) per share $ 0.21 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.39 $ 0.02 Diluted earnings (losses) per share $ 0.21 $ (0.08 ) $ 0.39 $ 0 02 Dividends per share $ 0.11 $ 0.11 $ 0.22 $ 0.22





Ottawa Bancorp, Inc. & Subsidiary Selected Financial Data and Ratios (Unaudited) At or for the At or for the Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2025 2024 2025 2024 Performance Ratios: Return on average assets (5) 0.56 % (0.23 ) % 0.53 % 0.03 % Return on average stockholders' equity (5) 5.02 (2.05 ) 4.72 0.30 Average stockholders' equity to average assets 11.24 11.40 11.24 11.44 Stockholders' equity to total assets at end of period 11.37 11.72 11.37 11.72 Net interest rate spread (1) (5) 2.97 2.48 2.86 2.43 Net interest margin (2) (5) 3.14 2.66 3.02 2.61 Other expense to average assets 0.66 0.80 1.27 1.38 Efficiency ratio (3) 77.77 111.45 79.07 99.61 Dividend payout ratio 52.38 (134.79 ) 64.14 145.15





At or for the At or for the Six Months Ended Twelve Months Ended June 30, December 31, 2025 2024 Regulatory Capital Ratios (4): Total risk-based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 17.51 % 18.17 % Tier 1 core capital (to risk-weighted assets) 16.26 16.92 Common equity Tier 1 (to risk-weighted assets) 16.26 16.92 Tier 1 leverage (to adjusted total assets) 11.47 12.06 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs to average gross loans outstanding 0.01 0.01 Allowance for credit losses on loans to gross loans outstanding 1.34 1.41 Non-performing loans to gross loans (6) 1.23 1.58 Non-performing assets to total assets (6) 1.08 1.37 Other Data: Book Value per common share $16.76 $16.61 Tangible Book Value per common share (7) $16.49 $16.34 Number of full-service offices 3 3 (1) Represents the difference between the weighted average yield on average interest-earning assets and the weighted average cost of funds on average interest-bearing liabilities. (2) Represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets. (3) Represents total other expenses divided by the sum of net interest income and total other income. (4) Ratios are for OSB Community Bank. (5) Annualized. (6) Non-performing assets consist of non-performing loans, foreclosed real estate and other foreclosed assets. Non-performing loans consist of all loans 90 days or more past due and all loans no longer accruing interest. (7) Non-GAAP measure. Excludes goodwill and core deposit intangible.

Contact:

Craig Hepner

President and Chief Executive Officer

(815) 366-5437