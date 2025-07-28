ScanTech AI Secures Letter of Intent from Visiontec Systems for Multiple SENTINEL™ Systems

Atlanta, GA, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (the "Company" or "ScanTech AI") (Nasdaq: STAI), a leading innovator in advanced security screening technologies, today announced that it has entered into a non-binding Letter of Intent (“LOI”) with Visiontec Systems Ltd. (“Visiontec”) for the planned purchase of additional SENTINEL Fixed Gantry CT inspection systems. The systems are intended for deployment at one of the world’s largest nuclear power facilities.

The Company believes that this LOI represents a strategic expansion of ScanTech AI’s presence in the energy and infrastructure sectors, building on the Company’s initial $3.5 million engagement with Visiontec. The Company estimates the value of the planned system deployments to exceed $1 million, based on the LOI and historical purchasing trends with Visiontec and demand patterns within the nuclear energy sector.

“We believe that this follow-on commitment from Visiontec reflects accelerating market adoption of our SENTINEL platform and the value it brings to protecting mission-critical assets,” said Dolan Falconer, CEO of ScanTech AI. “We are honored to support Visiontec in working to deliver enhanced safety, regulatory compliance, and operational continuity at one of North America’s most vital nuclear sites. We view this collaboration as an encouraging step toward achieving our 2025 growth objectives and advancing our energy sector initiatives.”

About ScanTech AI

ScanTech AI Systems Inc. (Nasdaq: STAI) has developed one of the world’s most advanced non-intrusive ‘fixed-gantry’ CT screening technologies. Utilizing proprietary artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities, ScanTech AI’s state-of-the-art scanners accurately and quickly detect hazardous materials and contraband. Engineered to automatically locate, discriminate, and identify threat materials and items of interest, ScanTech AI’s solutions are designed for use in airports, seaports, borders, embassies, corporate headquarters, government and commercial buildings, factories, processing plants, and other facilities where security is a priority.

For more information, visit www.scantechais.com and investor.scantechais.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended (“Exchange Act”), including statements regarding ScanTech AI’s management team’s expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions, plans, prospects or strategies regarding the future, including any sales pursuant to the LOI (and the timing and amount of any such sales) or any subsequent definitive agreement memorializing the terms of the LOI, revenue growth and financial performance, product expansion and sales, and future services. The LOI is not binding and there can be no assurance that the LOI will lead to any definitive agreement or any future orders of ScanTech AI’s products. Any statements contained herein that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Additionally, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words “may,” “will,” “could,” “would,” “should,” “expect,” “intend,” “plan,” “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “predict,” “project,” “potential,” “continue,” “ongoing,” “target,” “seek” or the negative or plural of these words, or other similar expressions that are predictions or indicate future events or prospects, may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based on the current expectations and beliefs made by the management of ScanTech AI, in light of their respective experience and their perception of historical trends, current conditions and expected future developments and their potential effect on ScanTech AI, as well as other factors they believe are appropriate under the circumstances. There can be no assurance that future developments affecting ScanTech AI will be those that it has anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties (some of which are beyond the control of the parties) or other assumptions that may cause actual results or performance to be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including product and service acceptance, regulatory oversights, research and development success, and that ScanTech AI will have sufficient capital to operate as anticipated. Should one or more of these risks of uncertainties materialize, or should any of the assumptions of ScanTech AI prove incorrect, actual results may vary in material respects from those projected in these forward-looking statements. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ are discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” and in other sections of the filings of ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars Acquisition Corp.) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), and in the current and periodic reports filed or furnished by ScanTech AI (and its predecessor, Mars Acquisition Corp.) from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements in this press release are made as of the date hereof, based on the information available to ScanTech AI as of the date hereof, and ScanTech AI assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may otherwise be required under applicable securities laws.

Contact

ScanTech AI Systems Inc.

James White, CFO

jwhite@scantechibs.com

Investor & Media Relations Contact:

International Elite Capital Inc.

Annabelle Zhang

+1(646) 866-7928

annabelle@iecapitalusa.com



