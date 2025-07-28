Abivax Announces Closing of $747.5 Million Public Offering

PARIS, France, July 28, 2025 – 10:15 p.m. (CEST) – Abivax SA (Euronext Paris: FR0012333284 – ABVX) (“Abivax” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to modulate the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases, today announces the closing of its previously announced underwritten public offering of 11,679,400 American Depositary Shares (“ADSs”), each representing one ordinary share, €0.01 nominal value per share (each an “Ordinary Share”), of the Company, in the United States (the “Offering”), which includes the full exercise of the underwriters’ option to purchase additional ADSs (the “Underwriters’ Option”). The aggregate gross proceeds, after exercise of the Underwriters’ Option, amounted to approximately $747.5 million, equivalent to approximately €637.5 million1, before deduction of underwriting commissions and estimated expenses payable by the Company, and the estimated net proceeds, after deducting underwriting commissions and estimated offering expenses payable by the Company, will be approximately $700.3 million, equivalent to approximately €597.2 million1. All of the ADSs in the Offering were offered by Abivax.

The Company believes that the net proceeds from the Offering, together with its current cash and cash equivalents, will allow it to finance its operations into the fourth quarter of 2027, allowing it to reach 12 months of expected cash runway following the planned NDA submission for Ulcerative Colitis, assuming positive results from its Phase 3 maintenance trial.

Abivax’s Ordinary Shares are listed on the regulated market of Euronext Paris under the symbol “ABVX” and its ADSs are listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “ABVX”.

Leerink Partners, Piper Sandler & Co. and Guggenheim Securities acted as joint bookrunning managers for the Offering. LifeSci Capital acted as lead manager, with BTIG and Van Lanschot Kempen acting as co-managers for the Offering.

An automatic shelf registration statement on Form F-3 (including a prospectus) relating to the Company’s securities was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) on July 23, 2025 and became effective upon filing. The Company has also filed with the SEC a final prospectus supplement (and accompanying prospectus) relating to and describing the terms of the Offering (the “Final Prospectus Supplement”). These documents may be obtained free of charge by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, a copy of the Final Prospectus Supplement (and accompanying prospectus) may be obtained from Leerink Partners LLC, Attention: Syndicate Department, 53 State Street, 40th Floor, Boston, MA 02109, by telephone at (800) 808-7525, ext. 6105, or by email at syndicate@leerink.com; or from Piper Sandler & Co., 350 North 5th Street, Suite 1300, Minneapolis, MN 55402, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at 800-747-3924 or by email at prospectus@psc.com; or from Guggenheim Securities, LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 330 Madison Avenue, 8th Floor, New York, NY 10017, by telephone at (212) 518-9544 or by email at GSEquityProspectusDelivery@guggenheimpartners.com.

About Abivax

Abivax is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing therapeutics that harness the body’s natural regulatory mechanisms to stabilize the immune response in patients with chronic inflammatory diseases. Based in France and the United States, Abivax’s lead drug candidate, obefazimod (ABX464), is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

Contacts:

Abivax Investor Relations

Patrick Malloy

patrick.malloy@abivax.com

+1 847 987 4878

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates, including those relating to the Company’s business and financial objectives. Words such as “design,” “intend,” “expect,” “forward,” “future,” “can,” “could,” “may,” “might,” “potential,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “will” and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements include statements regarding the anticipated use of net proceeds from the Offering, the period of time through which the Company anticipates its financial resources will be adequate to support its operations, timing of planned NDA submission, as well as statements concerning or implying the therapeutic potential of Abivax's drug candidates, clinical development plans, business and regulatory strategy, and anticipated future performance and other statements that are not historical fact. Although Abivax’s management believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, investors are cautioned that forward-looking information and statements are subject to various risks, contingencies and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond the control of Abivax, that could cause actual results and developments to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied or projected by, the forward-looking information and statements. A description of these risks, contingencies and uncertainties can be found in the documents filed by the Company with the AMF pursuant to its legal obligations, including its universal registration document (Document d’Enregistrement Universel), and in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission on March 24, 2025 under the caption “Risk Factors.” These risks, contingencies and uncertainties include among other things, the uncertainties inherent in research and development, future clinical data and analysis, decisions by regulatory authorities, such as the FDA or the EMA, regarding whether and when to approve any drug candidate, as well as their decisions regarding labelling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of such product candidates and the availability of funding sufficient for the Company’s foreseeable and unforeseeable operating expenses and capital expenditure requirements. Special consideration should be given to the potential hurdles of clinical and pharmaceutical development including further assessment by the Company and regulatory agencies and IRBs/ethics committees following the assessment of preclinical, pharmacokinetic, carcinogenicity, toxicity, CMC and clinical data. Furthermore, these forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates are made only as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Abivax disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, forecasts or estimates to reflect any subsequent changes that the Company becomes aware of, except as required by law. Information about pharmaceutical products (including products currently in development) that is included in this press release is not intended to constitute an advertisement. This press release does not give and should not be treated as giving investment advice. It has no connection with the investment objectives, financial situation or specific needs of any recipient. It should not be regarded by recipients as a substitute for exercise of their own judgment. All opinions expressed herein are subject to change without notice.

1 Based on an exchange rate of €1.00 = $1.1726 as published by the European Central Bank on July 23, 2025.