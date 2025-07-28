Vestis Corporation Investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses. August 8, 2025 Deadline to file Lead Plaintiff Motion

Investors can contact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Vestis Corporation ("Open Lending" or the "Company") (NYSE: VSTS) investors of a class action representing investors that bought securities between May 2, 2024 and May 6, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Open Lending investors have until August 8, 2025 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Case Allegations: Vestis provides uniform rental services and workplace supplies across the United States and Canada.

The class action lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, Vestis misled investors by creating the false impression that it had reliable information supporting its revenue forecasts and growth projections, while downplaying risks related to seasonality and broader economic conditions. In reality, according to the complaint, Vestis' optimistic outlook—promising a return to positive growth in fiscal 2025 driven by improved service, annual price increases, and stronger customer satisfaction, loyalty, and retention—was unfounded. Instead, these efforts led to a substantial decline in revenue from existing customers, undermining the company’s growth projections.

The lawsuit further claims that on May 7, 2025, Vestis withdrew its full-year 2025 revenue and growth guidance and issued third-quarter forecasts that significantly missed market expectations. Vestis reportedly attributed its disappointing results to "lost business exceeding new business" and primarily to "lower adds over stops," referring to reduced net volume from existing customers. Vestis also cited an "increasingly uncertain macro environment" as a reason for pulling its full-year outlook. Following this announcement, Vestis’ stock price dropped more than 37%.



