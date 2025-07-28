Alta Equipment Group Announces Date of Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results Release, Conference Call and Webcast

LIVONIA, Mich., July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE: ALTG) (“Alta” or “the Company”), a leading provider of premium material handling, construction and environmental processing equipment and related services, today announced that it will report its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, August 7, 2025. In conjunction with this announcement, Alta management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss and answer questions about the Company’s financial results. Prior to the conference call and webcast, Alta will issue a press release and supplementary presentation slides reporting these results on the Investors portion of the Company’s website, https://investors.altaequipment.com.

Conference Call Details:

What: Alta Equipment Group Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Call and Webcast

Date: Thursday, August 7, 2024

Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time

Live call: (833) 470-1428

International: (404) 975-4839

Live call access code: 407288

Audio Replay: (866) 813-9403

Replay access code: 638487

Webcast: https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/783909544

The audio replay will be archived through August 14, 2025.

About Alta Equipment Group Inc.

Alta owns and operates one of the largest integrated equipment dealership platforms in North America. Through our branch network, the Company sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for several categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and other material handling equipment, heavy and compact earthmoving equipment, crushing and screening equipment, environmental processing equipment, cranes and aerial work platforms, paving and asphalt equipment, other construction equipment and allied products. Alta has operated as an equipment dealership for 41 years and has developed a branch network that includes over 85 total locations across Michigan, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Maine, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, Rhode Island, New York, Virginia, Nevada and Florida and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Quebec. Alta offers its customers a one-stop-shop for their equipment needs through its broad, industry-leading product portfolio. More information can be found at www.altg.com .

Contacts

Investors:

Kevin Inda

SCR Partners, LLC

kevin@scr-ir.com

(225) 772-0254

Media:

Glenn Moore

Alta Equipment

glenn.moore@altg.com

(248) 305-2134