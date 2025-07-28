Park National Corporation reports financial results for second quarter and first half of 2025

NEWARK, Ohio, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per common share, payable on September 10, 2025, to common shareholders of record as of August 15, 2025.

“Our quarterly and mid-year performance reflects our organization’s soundness and our bankers’ unwavering dedication,” said Park Chairman and CEO David Trautman. “Their commitment to serving our customers and communities with integrity and care continues to set us apart. We remain focused on navigating change, serving our customers and delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

Park’s net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $48.1 million, a 22.2 percent increase from $39.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. Second quarter of 2025 net income per diluted common share was $2.97, compared to $2.42 for the second quarter of 2024. Park's net income for the first half of 2025 was $90.3 million, a 21.1 percent increase from $74.6 million for the first half of 2024. Net income per diluted common share for the first half of 2025 was $5.56, compared to $4.60 for the first half of 2024.

Park's total loans increased 1.9 percent (3.8 percent annualized) during the first half of 2025 and increased 3.9 percent for the 12-month period ended June 30, 2025.

Park's reported period end deposits increased 1.2 percent (2.3 percent annualized) during the first half of 2025, with an increase of 2.8 percent (5.7 percent annualized), including deposits that Park moved off balance sheet as of June 30, 2025. Park's reported period end deposits decreased 0.9 percent for the 12-month period ended June 30, 2025, with an increase of 2.2 percent, including deposits that Park moved off balance sheet as of June 30, 2025. The combination of solid loan growth and steady deposits continue to contribute to Park's success in the first half of 2025.

“Through the first half of 2025, we delivered a 21 percent increase in earnings per share compared to the same period last year – driven by disciplined expense control, continued margin expansion and a clear focus on execution,” said Park President Matthew Miller. “I’ve had the privilege of seeing firsthand how our bankers show up every day; their service mindset is a key driver for our steady financial performance.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of June 30, 2025). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary, The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company), Park Investments, Inc. and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024
       
  2025  2025  2024  Percent change 2Q ’25 vs.
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios)2nd QTR1st QTR2nd QTR 1Q '252Q '24
INCOME STATEMENT:      
Net interest income$108,991 $104,377 $97,837  4.4%11.4%
Provision for credit losses 2,853  756  3,113  277.4%(8.4)%
Other income 32,186  25,746  28,794  25.0%11.8%
Other expense 78,977  78,164  75,189  1.0%5.0%
Income before income taxes$59,347 $51,203 $48,329  15.9%22.8%
Income taxes 11,228  9,046  8,960  24.1%25.3%
Net income$48,119 $42,157 $39,369  14.1%22.2%
       
MARKET DATA:      
Earnings per common share - basic (a)$2.98 $2.61 $2.44  14.2%22.1%
Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 2.97  2.60  2.42  14.2%22.7%
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 1.07  1.07  1.06  %0.9%
Book value per common share at period end 80.55  79.00  73.27  2.0%9.9%
Market price per common share at period end 167.26  151.40  142.34  10.5%17.5%
Market capitalization at period end 2,688,093  2,451,370  2,298,723  9.7%16.9%
       
Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,129,951  16,159,342  16,149,523  (0.2)%(0.1)%
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,215,565  16,238,701  16,239,617  (0.1)%(0.1)%
Common shares outstanding at period end 16,071,347  16,191,347  16,149,523  (0.7)%(0.5)%
       
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)      
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.92% 1.70% 1.61% 12.9%19.3%
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 14.96% 13.46% 13.52% 11.1%10.7%
Yield on loans 6.37% 6.26% 6.13% 1.8%3.9%
Yield on investment securities 3.21% 3.25% 3.83% (1.2)%(16.2)%
Yield on money market instruments 4.34% 4.46% 5.33% (2.7)%(18.6)%
Yield on interest earning assets 5.95% 5.85% 5.78% 1.7%2.9%
Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.73% 1.76% 1.99% (1.7)%(13.1)%
Cost of borrowings 3.92% 3.94% 4.08% (0.5)%(3.9)%
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 1.83% 1.86% 2.10% (1.6)%(12.9)%
Net interest margin (g) 4.75% 4.62% 4.39% 2.8%8.2%
Efficiency ratio (g) 55.68% 59.79% 59.09% (6.9)%(5.8)%
       
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:      
Tangible book value per common share (d)$70.44 $68.94 $63.14  2.2%11.6%
Average interest earning assets 9,252,016  9,210,385  9,016,905  0.5%2.6%
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j) 62,200  51,959  51,442  19.7%20.9%
       
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.
       
       
PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights (continued)
As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024  
       
     Percent change 2Q ’25 vs.
(in thousands, except ratios)June 30, 2025March 31, 2025June 30, 2024 1Q '252Q '24
BALANCE SHEET:      
Investment securities$1,062,526 $1,042,163 $1,264,858  2.0%(16.0)%
Loans 7,963,221  7,883,735  7,664,377  1.0%3.9%
Allowance for credit losses 89,785  88,130  86,575  1.9%3.7%
Goodwill and other intangible assets 162,485  162,758  163,607  (0.2)%(0.7)%
Other real estate owned (OREO) 638  119  1,210  436.1%(47.3)%
Total assets 9,949,578  9,886,612  9,919,783  0.6%0.3%
Total deposits 8,237,766  8,201,695  8,312,505  0.4%(0.9)%
Borrowings 285,582  270,757  283,874  5.5%0.6%
Total shareholders' equity 1,294,480  1,279,042  1,183,257  1.2%9.4%
Tangible equity (d) 1,131,995  1,116,284  1,019,650  1.4%11.0%
Total nonperforming loans 65,507  63,148  72,745  3.7%(9.9)%
Total nonperforming assets 66,145  63,267  73,955  4.5%(10.6)%
       
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:      
Loans as a % of period end total assets 80.04% 79.74% 77.26% 0.4%3.6%
Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 0.82% 0.80% 0.95% 2.5%(13.7)%
Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 0.83% 0.80% 0.96% 3.8%(13.5)%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.13% 1.12% 1.13% 0.9%%
Net loan charge-offs$1,198 $592 $1,622  102.4%(26.1)%
Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.06% 0.03% 0.09% 100.0%(33.3)%
       
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:      
Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 13.01% 12.94% 11.93% 0.5%9.1%
Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 11.57% 11.48% 10.45% 0.8%10.7%
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 12.80% 12.64% 11.94% 1.3%7.2%
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 16.28% 16.22% 15.44% 0.4%5.4%
Average loans / Average deposits (b) 94.37% 93.56% 92.53% 0.9%2.0%
       
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Highlights
Six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024
     
  2025  2024   
(in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios)Six months
ended June 30		Six months
ended June 30		 Percent change
’25 vs '24
INCOME STATEMENT:    
Net interest income$213,368 $193,460  10.3%
Provision for credit losses 3,609  5,293  (31.8)%
Other income 57,932  54,994  5.3%
Other expense 157,141  152,417  3.1%
Income before income taxes$110,550 $90,744  21.8%
Income taxes 20,274  16,171  25.4%
Net income$90,276 $74,573  21.1%
     
MARKET DATA:    
Earnings per common share - basic (a)$5.59 $4.62  21.0%
Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 5.56  4.60  20.9%
Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 2.14  2.12  0.9%
     
Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,144,647  16,133,183  0.1%
Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,227,150  16,215,342  0.1%
     
PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized)    
Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.81% 1.52% 19.1%
Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 14.22% 12.88% 10.4%
Yield on loans 6.32% 6.06% 4.3%
Yield on investment securities 3.23% 3.87% (16.5)%
Yield on money market instruments 4.40% 5.42% (18.8)%
Yield on interest earning assets 5.90% 5.72% 3.1%
Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.75% 1.97% (11.2)%
Cost of borrowings 3.93% 4.17% (5.8)%
Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 1.84% 2.09% (12.0)%
Net interest margin (g) 4.69% 4.33% 8.3%
Efficiency ratio (g) 57.65% 61.05% (5.6)%
     
ASSET QUALITY RATIOS:    
Net loan charge-offs$1,790 $2,463  (27.3)%
Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.05% 0.07% (28.6)%
     
CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY:    
Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 12.72% 11.84% 7.4%
Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 16.25% 15.46% 5.1%
Average loans / Average deposits (b) 93.96% 91.82% 2.3%
     
OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION:    
Average interest earning assets 9,231,316  9,032,554  2.2%
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j) 114,159  96,037  18.9%
     
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Income
        
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30 June 30
(in thousands, except share and per share data) 2025  2024  2025  2024
        
Interest income:       
Interest and fees on loans$125,543 $115,318 $246,191 $226,529
Interest on debt securities:       
Taxable 6,693  10,950  13,823  22,849
Tax-exempt 1,503  1,382  2,772  2,792
Other interest income 2,757  1,254  5,910  3,374
Total interest income 136,496  128,904  268,696  255,544
        
Interest expense:       
Interest on deposits:       
Demand and savings deposits 19,055  20,370  37,491  40,225
Time deposits 5,821  7,525  12,591  14,863
Interest on borrowings 2,629  3,172  5,246  6,996
Total interest expense 27,505  31,067  55,328  62,084
        
Net interest income 108,991  97,837  213,368  193,460
        
Provision for credit losses 2,853  3,113  3,609  5,293
        
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 106,138  94,724  209,759  188,167
        
Other income 32,186  28,794  57,932  54,994
        
Other expense 78,977  75,189  157,141  152,417
        
Income before income taxes 59,347  48,329  110,550  90,744
        
Income taxes 11,228  8,960  20,274  16,171
        
Net income$48,119 $39,369 $90,276 $74,573
        
Per common share:       
Net income - basic$2.98 $2.44 $5.59 $4.62
Net income - diluted$2.97 $2.42 $5.56 $4.60
        
Weighted average common shares - basic 16,129,951  16,149,523  16,144,647  16,133,183
Weighted average common shares - diluted 16,215,565  16,239,617  16,227,150  16,215,342
        
Cash dividends declared:       
Quarterly dividend$1.07 $1.06 $2.14 $2.12


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Balance Sheets
   
(in thousands, except share data)June 30, 2025December 31, 2024
   
Assets  
   
Cash and due from banks$147,917 $122,363 
Money market instruments 45,202  38,203 
Investment securities 1,062,526  1,100,861 
Loans 7,963,221  7,817,128 
Allowance for credit losses (89,785) (87,966)
Loans, net 7,873,436  7,729,162 
Bank premises and equipment, net 64,205  69,522 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 162,485  163,032 
Other real estate owned 638  938 
Other assets 593,169  581,269 
Total assets$9,949,578 $9,805,350 
   
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity  
   
Deposits:  
Noninterest bearing$2,620,106 $2,612,708 
Interest bearing 5,617,660  5,530,818 
Total deposits 8,237,766  8,143,526 
Borrowings 285,582  280,083 
Other liabilities 131,750  137,893 
Total liabilities$8,655,098 $8,561,502 
   
   
Shareholders' Equity:  
Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 or December 31, 2024)$ $ 
Common shares (No par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2025 and 20,000,000 at December 31, 2024; 17,623,104 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 461,266  463,706 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (31,507) (46,175)
Retained earnings 1,032,793  977,599 
Treasury shares (1,551,757 shares at June 30, 2025 and 1,464,122 shares at December 31, 2024) (168,072) (151,282)
Total shareholders' equity$1,294,480 $1,243,848 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$9,949,578 $9,805,350 


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets
      
 Three Months Ended Six Months Ended
 June 30 June 30
(in thousands) 2025  2024   2025  2024 
      
Assets     
      
Cash and due from banks$114,619 $124,906  $120,889 $134,310 
Money market instruments 254,697  94,658   270,767  125,084 
Investment securities 1,061,693  1,285,086   1,065,635  1,326,807 
Loans 7,922,263  7,587,127   7,877,994  7,534,889 
Allowance for credit losses (88,773) (85,397)  (88,799) (84,732)
Loans, net 7,833,490  7,501,730   7,789,195  7,450,157 
Bank premises and equipment, net 65,800  73,340   67,387  74,130 
Goodwill and other intangible assets 162,664  163,816   162,800  163,977 
Other real estate owned 40  1,389   477  1,239 
Other assets 585,458  566,401   584,975  561,648 
Total assets$10,078,461 $9,811,326  $10,062,125 $9,837,352 
      
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity     
Deposits:     
Noninterest bearing$2,626,232 $2,572,947  $2,602,666 $2,570,989 
Interest bearing 5,768,900  5,626,577   5,781,338  5,635,332 
Total deposits 8,395,132  8,199,524   8,384,004  8,206,321 
Borrowings 269,088  312,963   269,170  337,333 
Other liabilities 124,200  127,492   128,746  128,933 
Total liabilities$8,788,420 $8,639,979  $8,781,920 $8,672,587 
      
Shareholders' Equity:     
Preferred shares$ $  $ $ 
Common shares 460,238  459,546   462,132  461,532 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (34,291) (73,705)  (37,101) (70,524)
Retained earnings 1,022,323  937,765   1,009,930  927,705 
Treasury shares (158,229) (152,259)  (154,756) (153,948)
Total shareholders' equity$1,290,041 $1,171,347  $1,280,205 $1,164,765 
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$10,078,461 $9,811,326  $10,062,125 $9,837,352 
      


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters
      
 20252025202420242024
(in thousands, except per share data)2nd QTR1st QTR4th QTR3rd QTR2nd QTR
      
Interest income:     
Interest and fees on loans$125,543$120,648$120,870$120,203$115,318
Interest on debt securities:     
Taxable 6,693 7,130 8,641 10,228 10,950
Tax-exempt 1,503 1,269 1,351 1,381 1,382
Other interest income 2,757 3,153 2,751 1,996 1,254
Total interest income 136,496 132,200 133,613 133,808 128,904
      
Interest expense:     
Interest on deposits:     
Demand and savings deposits 19,055 18,436 19,802 22,762 20,370
Time deposits 5,821 6,770 7,658 7,073 7,525
Interest on borrowings 2,629 2,617 2,708 2,859 3,172
Total interest expense 27,505 27,823 30,168 32,694 31,067
      
Net interest income 108,991 104,377 103,445 101,114 97,837
      
Provision for credit losses 2,853 756 3,935 5,315 3,113
      
Net interest income after provision for credit losses 106,138 103,621 99,510 95,799 94,724
      
Other income 32,186 25,746 31,064 36,530 28,794
      
Other expense 78,977 78,164 83,241 85,681 75,189
      
Income before income taxes 59,347 51,203 47,333 46,648 48,329
      
Income taxes 11,228 9,046 8,703 8,431 8,960
      
Net income $48,119$42,157$38,630$38,217$39,369
      
Per common share:     
Net income - basic$2.98$2.61$2.39$2.37$2.44
Net income - diluted$2.97$2.60$2.37$2.35$2.42


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters
      
 20252025202420242024
(in thousands)2nd QTR1st QTR4th QTR3rd QTR2nd QTR
      
Other income:     
Income from fiduciary activities$11,622$10,994 $11,122 $10,615$10,728 
Service charges on deposit accounts 2,514 2,407  2,319  2,362 2,214 
Other service income 3,731 2,936  3,277  3,036 2,906 
Debit card fee income 6,607 6,089  6,511  6,539 6,580 
Bank owned life insurance income 1,762 1,512  1,519  2,057 1,565 
ATM fees 367 335  415  471 458 
Pension settlement gain    365  5,783  
Gain (loss) on the sale of OREO, net 27 (229) (74) 2 (7)
Loss on sale of debt securities, net    (128)   
Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 2,480 (862) 1,852  1,557 358 
Other components of net periodic benefit income 2,344 2,344  2,651  2,204 2,204 
Miscellaneous 732 220  1,235  1,904 1,788 
Total other income$32,186$25,746 $31,064 $36,530$28,794 
      
Other expense:     
Salaries$38,560$36,216 $37,254 $38,370$35,954 
Employee benefits 9,108 10,516  10,129  10,162 9,873 
Occupancy expense 3,269 3,519  2,929  3,731 2,975 
Furniture and equipment expense 2,234 2,301  2,375  2,571 2,454 
Data processing fees 11,021 10,529  10,450  11,764 9,542 
Professional fees and services 7,395 7,307  10,465  7,842 6,022 
Marketing 1,295 1,528  1,949  1,464 1,164 
Insurance 1,667 1,686  1,600  1,640 1,777 
Communication 941 1,202  1,104  955 1,002 
State tax expense 1,350 1,186  1,145  1,116 1,129 
Amortization of intangible assets 273 274  288  287 320 
Foundation contributions      2,000  
Miscellaneous 1,864 1,900  3,553  3,779 2,977 
Total other expense$78,977$78,164 $83,241 $85,681$75,189 
      


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information
        
   Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios)June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		 2024  2023  2022  2021  2020 
        
Allowance for credit losses:       
Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period$88,130 $87,966 $83,745 $85,379 $83,197 $85,675 $56,679 
Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021     383    6,090   
Charge-offs 3,959  3,605  18,334  10,863  9,133  5,093  10,304 
Recoveries 2,761  3,013  8,012  5,942  6,758  8,441  27,246 
Net charge-offs (recoveries) 1,198  592  10,322  4,921  2,375  (3,348) (16,942)
Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,853  756  14,543  2,904  4,557  (11,916) 12,054 
Allowance for credit losses, end of period$89,785 $88,130 $87,966 $83,745 $85,379 $83,197 $85,675 
        
General reserve trends:       
Allowance for credit losses, end of period$89,785 $88,130 $87,966 $83,745 $85,379 $83,197 $85,675 
Allowance on accruing purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior)             167 
Allowance on purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior) N.A.  N.A.  N.A.  N.A.  N.A.  N.A.  678 
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - accrual           42  44 
Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual 774  1,044  1,299  4,983  3,566  1,574  5,390 
General reserves on collectively evaluated loans$89,011 $87,086 $86,667 $78,762 $81,813 $81,581 $79,396 
        
Total loans$7,963,221 $7,883,735 $7,817,128 $7,476,221 $7,141,891 $6,871,122 $7,177,785 
Accruing PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior) 2,004  2,139  2,174  2,835  4,653  7,149  11,153 
Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior) N.A.  N.A.  N.A.  N.A.  N.A.  N.A.  360,056 
Individually evaluated loans - accrual (k) 14,019  13,935  15,290    11,477  17,517  8,756 
Individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual 46,547  47,718  53,149  45,215  66,864  56,985  99,651 
Collectively evaluated loans$7,900,651 $7,819,943 $7,746,515 $7,428,171 $7,058,897 $6,789,471 $6,698,169 
        
Asset Quality Ratios:       
Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans 0.06% 0.03% 0.14% 0.07% 0.03%(0.05)%(0.24)%
Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.13% 1.12% 1.13% 1.12% 1.20% 1.21% 1.19%
General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans 1.13% 1.11% 1.12% 1.06% 1.16% 1.20% 1.19%
        
Nonperforming assets:       
Nonaccrual loans$63,080 $61,929 $68,178 $60,259 $79,696 $72,722 $117,368 
Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (k) N.A.  N.A.  N.A.  N.A.  20,134  28,323  20,788 
Loans past due 90 days or more 2,427  1,219  1,754  859  1,281  1,607  1,458 
Total nonperforming loans$65,507 $63,148 $69,932 $61,118 $101,111 $102,652 $139,614 
Other real estate owned 638  119  938  983  1,354  775  1,431 
Other nonperforming assets           2,750  3,164 
Total nonperforming assets$66,145 $63,267 $70,870 $62,101 $102,465 $106,177 $144,209 
Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 0.79% 0.79% 0.87% 0.81% 1.12% 1.06% 1.64%
Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.82% 0.80% 0.89% 0.82% 1.42% 1.49% 1.95%
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 0.83% 0.80% 0.91% 0.83% 1.43% 1.55% 2.01%
Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 0.66% 0.64% 0.72% 0.63% 1.04% 1.11% 1.55%
        
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION 
Asset Quality Information (continued)
        
   Year ended December 31,
(in thousands, except ratios)June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		20242023202220212020
        
New nonaccrual loan information:       
Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period$61,929$68,178$60,259$79,696$72,722$117,368$90,080
New nonaccrual loans 13,898 14,767 65,535 48,280 64,918 38,478 103,386
Resolved nonaccrual loans 12,747 21,016 57,616 67,717 57,944 83,124 76,098
Nonaccrual loans, end of period$63,080$61,929$68,178$60,259$79,696$72,722$117,368
        
Individually evaluated nonaccrual commercial loan portfolio information (period end):
Unpaid principal balance$50,048$51,134$58,158$47,564$68,639$57,609$100,306
Prior charge-offs 3,501 3,416 5,009 2,349 1,775 624 655
Remaining principal balance 46,547 47,718 53,149 45,215 66,864 56,985 99,651
Specific reserves 774 1,044 1,299 4,983 3,566 1,574 5,390
Book value, after specific reserves$45,773$46,674$51,850$40,232$63,298$55,411$94,261
        
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS
 THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED
(in thousands, except share and per share data)June 30,
2025		March 31,
2025		June 30,
2024		 June 30,
2025		June 30,
2024
Net interest income$108,991 $104,377 $97,837  $213,368 $193,460 
less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 168  175  271   343  623 
less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 1,006  1,019  5   2,025  7 
Net interest income - adjusted$107,817 $103,183 $97,561  $211,000 $192,830 
       
Provision for credit losses$2,853 $756 $3,113  $3,609 $5,293 
less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (717) (1,097) (117)  (1,814) (1,070)
Provision for credit losses - adjusted$3,570 $1,853 $3,230  $5,423 $6,363 
       
Other income$32,186 $25,746 $28,794  $57,932 $54,994 
less loss on sale of debt securities, net          (398)
less impact of strategic initiatives 18  (914) 813   (896) 658 
less Vision related (loss) gain on the sale of OREO, net   (229) (7)  (229) 114 
less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships   3  6   3  13 
Other income - adjusted$32,168 $26,886 $27,982  $59,054 $54,607 
       
Other expense$78,977 $78,164 $75,189  $157,141 $152,417 
less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 273  274  320   547  640 
less building demolition costs          65 
less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships 239  276     515   
Other expense - adjusted$78,465 $77,614 $74,869  $156,079 $151,712 
       
Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i)$(293)$(126)$(186) $(420)$(290)
       
Net income - reported$48,119 $42,157 $39,369  $90,276 $74,573 
Net income - adjusted (h)$47,015 $41,682 $38,670  $88,698 $73,481 
       
Diluted earnings per common share$2.97 $2.60 $2.42  $5.56 $4.60 
Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h)$2.90 $2.57 $2.38  $5.47 $4.53 
       
Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.92% 1.70% 1.61%  1.81% 1.52%
Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.87% 1.68% 1.59%  1.78% 1.50%
       
Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.95% 1.73% 1.64%  1.84% 1.55%
Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.90% 1.71% 1.61%  1.81% 1.53%
       
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 14.96% 13.46% 13.52%  14.22% 12.88%
Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 14.62% 13.31% 13.28%  13.97% 12.69%
       
Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 17.12% 15.44% 15.72%  16.29% 14.98%
Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 16.73% 15.27% 15.44%  16.01% 14.77%
       
Efficiency ratio (g) 55.68% 59.79% 59.09%  57.65% 61.05%
Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 55.78% 59.39% 59.35%  57.52% 61.01%
       
Annualized net interest margin (g) 4.75% 4.62% 4.39%  4.69% 4.33%
Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 4.70% 4.57% 4.38%  4.64% 4.32%
                 
Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations (continued)
 
(a) Reported measure uses net income.
(b) Averages are for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024 and the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, as appropriate.
(c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period..
       
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY:
 THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED
 June 30, 2025March 31, 2025June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025June 30, 2024
AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,290,041$1,270,259$1,171,347 $1,280,205$1,164,765
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 162,664 162,938 163,816  162,800 163,977
AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY$1,127,377$1,107,321$1,007,531 $1,117,405$1,000,788
(d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY:
 June 30, 2025March 31, 2025June 30, 2024   
TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY$1,294,480$1,279,042$1,183,257   
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 162,485 162,758 163,607   
TANGIBLE EQUITY$1,131,995$1,116,284$1,019,650   
(e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS
 THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED
 June 30, 2025March 31, 2025June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025June 30, 2024
AVERAGE ASSETS$10,078,461$10,045,607$9,811,326 $10,062,125$9,837,352
Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 162,664 162,938 163,816  162,800 163,977
AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS$9,915,797$9,882,669$9,647,510 $9,899,325$9,673,375
       
(f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS:
 June 30, 2025March 31, 2025June 30, 2024   
TOTAL ASSETS$9,949,578$9,886,612$9,919,783   
Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 162,485 162,758 163,607   
TANGIBLE ASSETS$9,787,093$9,723,854$9,756,176   
       
(g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period.
       
RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME
 THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED
 June 30, 2025March 31, 2025June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025June 30, 2024
Interest income$136,496$132,200$128,904 $268,696$255,544
Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 675 607 605  1,282 1,221
Fully taxable equivalent interest income$137,171$132,807$129,509 $269,978$256,765
Interest expense 27,505 27,823 31,067  55,328 62,084
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income$109,666$104,984$98,442 $214,650$194,681
       
(h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for credit losses, other income, other expense and tax effect of adjustments to net income.
(i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate.
(j) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for credit losses.
       


PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION
Financial Reconciliations (continued)
       
RECONCILIATION OF PRE-TAX, PRE-PROVISION NET INCOME
 THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED
 June 30, 2025March 31, 2025June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025June 30, 2024
Net income$48,119$42,157$39,369 $90,276$74,573
Plus: Income taxes 11,228 9,046 8,960  20,274 16,171
Plus: Provision for credit losses 2,853 756 3,113  3,609 5,293
Pre-tax, pre-provision net income$62,200$51,959$51,442 $114,159$96,037
       
(k) Effective January 1, 2023, Park adopted Accounting Standards Update ("ASU") 2022-02. Among other things, this ASU eliminated the concept of troubled debt restructurings ("TDRs"). As a result of the adoption of this ASU and elimination of the concept of TDRs, total nonperforming loans ("NPLs") and total nonperforming assets ("NPAs") each decreased by $20.1 million effective January 1, 2023. Additionally, as a result of the adoption of this ASU, accruing individually evaluated loans decreased by $11.5 million effective January 1, 2023.
 

            









    

        
