Park National Corporation reports financial results for second quarter and first half of 2025

NEWARK, Ohio, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Park National Corporation (Park) (NYSE American: PRK) today reported financial results for the second quarter and first half of 2025. Park's board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.07 per common share, payable on September 10, 2025, to common shareholders of record as of August 15, 2025.

“Our quarterly and mid-year performance reflects our organization’s soundness and our bankers’ unwavering dedication,” said Park Chairman and CEO David Trautman. “Their commitment to serving our customers and communities with integrity and care continues to set us apart. We remain focused on navigating change, serving our customers and delivering long-term value for our shareholders.”

Park’s net income for the second quarter of 2025 was $48.1 million, a 22.2 percent increase from $39.4 million for the second quarter of 2024. Second quarter of 2025 net income per diluted common share was $2.97, compared to $2.42 for the second quarter of 2024. Park's net income for the first half of 2025 was $90.3 million, a 21.1 percent increase from $74.6 million for the first half of 2024. Net income per diluted common share for the first half of 2025 was $5.56, compared to $4.60 for the first half of 2024.

Park's total loans increased 1.9 percent (3.8 percent annualized) during the first half of 2025 and increased 3.9 percent for the 12-month period ended June 30, 2025.

Park's reported period end deposits increased 1.2 percent (2.3 percent annualized) during the first half of 2025, with an increase of 2.8 percent (5.7 percent annualized), including deposits that Park moved off balance sheet as of June 30, 2025. Park's reported period end deposits decreased 0.9 percent for the 12-month period ended June 30, 2025, with an increase of 2.2 percent, including deposits that Park moved off balance sheet as of June 30, 2025. The combination of solid loan growth and steady deposits continue to contribute to Park's success in the first half of 2025.

“Through the first half of 2025, we delivered a 21 percent increase in earnings per share compared to the same period last year – driven by disciplined expense control, continued margin expansion and a clear focus on execution,” said Park President Matthew Miller. “I’ve had the privilege of seeing firsthand how our bankers show up every day; their service mindset is a key driver for our steady financial performance.”

Headquartered in Newark, Ohio, Park National Corporation has $9.9 billion in total assets (as of June 30, 2025). Park's banking operations are conducted through its subsidiary, The Park National Bank. Other Park subsidiaries are Scope Leasing, Inc. (d.b.a. Scope Aircraft Finance), Guardian Financial Services Company (d.b.a. Guardian Finance Company), Park Investments, Inc. and SE Property Holdings, LLC.

Complete financial tables are listed below.

PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024

2025 2025 2024 Percent change 2Q ’25 vs. (in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 2nd QTR 1Q '25 2Q '24 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 108,991 $ 104,377 $ 97,837 4.4 % 11.4 % Provision for credit losses 2,853 756 3,113 277.4 % (8.4 )% Other income 32,186 25,746 28,794 25.0 % 11.8 % Other expense 78,977 78,164 75,189 1.0 % 5.0 % Income before income taxes $ 59,347 $ 51,203 $ 48,329 15.9 % 22.8 % Income taxes 11,228 9,046 8,960 24.1 % 25.3 % Net income $ 48,119 $ 42,157 $ 39,369 14.1 % 22.2 % MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 2.98 $ 2.61 $ 2.44 14.2 % 22.1 % Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 2.97 2.60 2.42 14.2 % 22.7 % Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 1.07 1.07 1.06 — % 0.9 % Book value per common share at period end 80.55 79.00 73.27 2.0 % 9.9 % Market price per common share at period end 167.26 151.40 142.34 10.5 % 17.5 % Market capitalization at period end 2,688,093 2,451,370 2,298,723 9.7 % 16.9 % Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,129,951 16,159,342 16,149,523 (0.2 )% (0.1 )% Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,215,565 16,238,701 16,239,617 (0.1 )% (0.1 )% Common shares outstanding at period end 16,071,347 16,191,347 16,149,523 (0.7 )% (0.5 )% PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.92 % 1.70 % 1.61 % 12.9 % 19.3 % Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 14.96 % 13.46 % 13.52 % 11.1 % 10.7 % Yield on loans 6.37 % 6.26 % 6.13 % 1.8 % 3.9 % Yield on investment securities 3.21 % 3.25 % 3.83 % (1.2 )% (16.2 )% Yield on money market instruments 4.34 % 4.46 % 5.33 % (2.7 )% (18.6 )% Yield on interest earning assets 5.95 % 5.85 % 5.78 % 1.7 % 2.9 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.73 % 1.76 % 1.99 % (1.7 )% (13.1 )% Cost of borrowings 3.92 % 3.94 % 4.08 % (0.5 )% (3.9 )% Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 1.83 % 1.86 % 2.10 % (1.6 )% (12.9 )% Net interest margin (g) 4.75 % 4.62 % 4.39 % 2.8 % 8.2 % Efficiency ratio (g) 55.68 % 59.79 % 59.09 % (6.9 )% (5.8 )% OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION: Tangible book value per common share (d) $ 70.44 $ 68.94 $ 63.14 2.2 % 11.6 % Average interest earning assets 9,252,016 9,210,385 9,016,905 0.5 % 2.6 % Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j) 62,200 51,959 51,442 19.7 % 20.9 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section. PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights (continued) As of or for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025 and June 30, 2024 Percent change 2Q ’25 vs. (in thousands, except ratios) June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 1Q '25 2Q '24 BALANCE SHEET: Investment securities $ 1,062,526 $ 1,042,163 $ 1,264,858 2.0 % (16.0 )% Loans 7,963,221 7,883,735 7,664,377 1.0 % 3.9 % Allowance for credit losses 89,785 88,130 86,575 1.9 % 3.7 % Goodwill and other intangible assets 162,485 162,758 163,607 (0.2 )% (0.7 )% Other real estate owned (OREO) 638 119 1,210 436.1 % (47.3 )% Total assets 9,949,578 9,886,612 9,919,783 0.6 % 0.3 % Total deposits 8,237,766 8,201,695 8,312,505 0.4 % (0.9 )% Borrowings 285,582 270,757 283,874 5.5 % 0.6 % Total shareholders' equity 1,294,480 1,279,042 1,183,257 1.2 % 9.4 % Tangible equity (d) 1,131,995 1,116,284 1,019,650 1.4 % 11.0 % Total nonperforming loans 65,507 63,148 72,745 3.7 % (9.9 )% Total nonperforming assets 66,145 63,267 73,955 4.5 % (10.6 )% ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Loans as a % of period end total assets 80.04 % 79.74 % 77.26 % 0.4 % 3.6 % Total nonperforming loans as a % of period end loans 0.82 % 0.80 % 0.95 % 2.5 % (13.7 )% Total nonperforming assets as a % of period end loans + OREO + other nonperforming assets 0.83 % 0.80 % 0.96 % 3.8 % (13.5 )% Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.13 % 0.9 % — % Net loan charge-offs $ 1,198 $ 592 $ 1,622 102.4 % (26.1 )% Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.09 % 100.0 % (33.3 )% CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Total shareholders' equity / Period end total assets 13.01 % 12.94 % 11.93 % 0.5 % 9.1 % Tangible equity (d) / Tangible assets (f) 11.57 % 11.48 % 10.45 % 0.8 % 10.7 % Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 12.80 % 12.64 % 11.94 % 1.3 % 7.2 % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 16.28 % 16.22 % 15.44 % 0.4 % 5.4 % Average loans / Average deposits (b) 94.37 % 93.56 % 92.53 % 0.9 % 2.0 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Highlights Six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024 2025 2024 (in thousands, except common share and per common share data and ratios) Six months

ended June 30 Six months

ended June 30 Percent change

’25 vs '24 INCOME STATEMENT: Net interest income $ 213,368 $ 193,460 10.3 % Provision for credit losses 3,609 5,293 (31.8 )% Other income 57,932 54,994 5.3 % Other expense 157,141 152,417 3.1 % Income before income taxes $ 110,550 $ 90,744 21.8 % Income taxes 20,274 16,171 25.4 % Net income $ 90,276 $ 74,573 21.1 % MARKET DATA: Earnings per common share - basic (a) $ 5.59 $ 4.62 21.0 % Earnings per common share - diluted (a) 5.56 4.60 20.9 % Quarterly cash dividend declared per common share 2.14 2.12 0.9 % Weighted average common shares - basic (b) 16,144,647 16,133,183 0.1 % Weighted average common shares - diluted (b) 16,227,150 16,215,342 0.1 % PERFORMANCE RATIOS: (annualized) Return on average assets (a)(b) 1.81 % 1.52 % 19.1 % Return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 14.22 % 12.88 % 10.4 % Yield on loans 6.32 % 6.06 % 4.3 % Yield on investment securities 3.23 % 3.87 % (16.5 )% Yield on money market instruments 4.40 % 5.42 % (18.8 )% Yield on interest earning assets 5.90 % 5.72 % 3.1 % Cost of interest bearing deposits 1.75 % 1.97 % (11.2 )% Cost of borrowings 3.93 % 4.17 % (5.8 )% Cost of paying interest bearing liabilities 1.84 % 2.09 % (12.0 )% Net interest margin (g) 4.69 % 4.33 % 8.3 % Efficiency ratio (g) 57.65 % 61.05 % (5.6 )% ASSET QUALITY RATIOS: Net loan charge-offs $ 1,790 $ 2,463 (27.3 )% Annualized net loan charge-offs as a % of average loans (b) 0.05 % 0.07 % (28.6 )% CAPITAL & LIQUIDITY: Average shareholders' equity / Average assets (b) 12.72 % 11.84 % 7.4 % Average shareholders' equity / Average loans (b) 16.25 % 15.46 % 5.1 % Average loans / Average deposits (b) 93.96 % 91.82 % 2.3 % OTHER DATA (NON-GAAP) AND BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION: Average interest earning assets 9,231,316 9,032,554 2.2 % Pre-tax, pre-provision net income (j) 114,159 96,037 18.9 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (in thousands, except share and per share data) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 125,543 $ 115,318 $ 246,191 $ 226,529 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 6,693 10,950 13,823 22,849 Tax-exempt 1,503 1,382 2,772 2,792 Other interest income 2,757 1,254 5,910 3,374 Total interest income 136,496 128,904 268,696 255,544 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 19,055 20,370 37,491 40,225 Time deposits 5,821 7,525 12,591 14,863 Interest on borrowings 2,629 3,172 5,246 6,996 Total interest expense 27,505 31,067 55,328 62,084 Net interest income 108,991 97,837 213,368 193,460 Provision for credit losses 2,853 3,113 3,609 5,293 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 106,138 94,724 209,759 188,167 Other income 32,186 28,794 57,932 54,994 Other expense 78,977 75,189 157,141 152,417 Income before income taxes 59,347 48,329 110,550 90,744 Income taxes 11,228 8,960 20,274 16,171 Net income $ 48,119 $ 39,369 $ 90,276 $ 74,573 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 2.98 $ 2.44 $ 5.59 $ 4.62 Net income - diluted $ 2.97 $ 2.42 $ 5.56 $ 4.60 Weighted average common shares - basic 16,129,951 16,149,523 16,144,647 16,133,183 Weighted average common shares - diluted 16,215,565 16,239,617 16,227,150 16,215,342 Cash dividends declared: Quarterly dividend $ 1.07 $ 1.06 $ 2.14 $ 2.12





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Balance Sheets (in thousands, except share data) June 30, 2025 December 31, 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 147,917 $ 122,363 Money market instruments 45,202 38,203 Investment securities 1,062,526 1,100,861 Loans 7,963,221 7,817,128 Allowance for credit losses (89,785 ) (87,966 ) Loans, net 7,873,436 7,729,162 Bank premises and equipment, net 64,205 69,522 Goodwill and other intangible assets 162,485 163,032 Other real estate owned 638 938 Other assets 593,169 581,269 Total assets $ 9,949,578 $ 9,805,350 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 2,620,106 $ 2,612,708 Interest bearing 5,617,660 5,530,818 Total deposits 8,237,766 8,143,526 Borrowings 285,582 280,083 Other liabilities 131,750 137,893 Total liabilities $ 8,655,098 $ 8,561,502 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares (200,000 shares authorized; no shares outstanding at June 30, 2025 or December 31, 2024) $ — $ — Common shares (No par value; 40,000,000 shares authorized at June 30, 2025 and 20,000,000 at December 31, 2024; 17,623,104 shares issued at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024) 461,266 463,706 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (31,507 ) (46,175 ) Retained earnings 1,032,793 977,599 Treasury shares (1,551,757 shares at June 30, 2025 and 1,464,122 shares at December 31, 2024) (168,072 ) (151,282 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,294,480 $ 1,243,848 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,949,578 $ 9,805,350





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Average Balance Sheets Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30 June 30 (in thousands) 2025 2024 2025 2024 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 114,619 $ 124,906 $ 120,889 $ 134,310 Money market instruments 254,697 94,658 270,767 125,084 Investment securities 1,061,693 1,285,086 1,065,635 1,326,807 Loans 7,922,263 7,587,127 7,877,994 7,534,889 Allowance for credit losses (88,773 ) (85,397 ) (88,799 ) (84,732 ) Loans, net 7,833,490 7,501,730 7,789,195 7,450,157 Bank premises and equipment, net 65,800 73,340 67,387 74,130 Goodwill and other intangible assets 162,664 163,816 162,800 163,977 Other real estate owned 40 1,389 477 1,239 Other assets 585,458 566,401 584,975 561,648 Total assets $ 10,078,461 $ 9,811,326 $ 10,062,125 $ 9,837,352 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Noninterest bearing $ 2,626,232 $ 2,572,947 $ 2,602,666 $ 2,570,989 Interest bearing 5,768,900 5,626,577 5,781,338 5,635,332 Total deposits 8,395,132 8,199,524 8,384,004 8,206,321 Borrowings 269,088 312,963 269,170 337,333 Other liabilities 124,200 127,492 128,746 128,933 Total liabilities $ 8,788,420 $ 8,639,979 $ 8,781,920 $ 8,672,587 Shareholders' Equity: Preferred shares $ — $ — $ — $ — Common shares 460,238 459,546 462,132 461,532 Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of taxes (34,291 ) (73,705 ) (37,101 ) (70,524 ) Retained earnings 1,022,323 937,765 1,009,930 927,705 Treasury shares (158,229 ) (152,259 ) (154,756 ) (153,948 ) Total shareholders' equity $ 1,290,041 $ 1,171,347 $ 1,280,205 $ 1,164,765 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 10,078,461 $ 9,811,326 $ 10,062,125 $ 9,837,352





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Consolidated Statements of Income - Linked Quarters 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 (in thousands, except per share data) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR Interest income: Interest and fees on loans $ 125,543 $ 120,648 $ 120,870 $ 120,203 $ 115,318 Interest on debt securities: Taxable 6,693 7,130 8,641 10,228 10,950 Tax-exempt 1,503 1,269 1,351 1,381 1,382 Other interest income 2,757 3,153 2,751 1,996 1,254 Total interest income 136,496 132,200 133,613 133,808 128,904 Interest expense: Interest on deposits: Demand and savings deposits 19,055 18,436 19,802 22,762 20,370 Time deposits 5,821 6,770 7,658 7,073 7,525 Interest on borrowings 2,629 2,617 2,708 2,859 3,172 Total interest expense 27,505 27,823 30,168 32,694 31,067 Net interest income 108,991 104,377 103,445 101,114 97,837 Provision for credit losses 2,853 756 3,935 5,315 3,113 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 106,138 103,621 99,510 95,799 94,724 Other income 32,186 25,746 31,064 36,530 28,794 Other expense 78,977 78,164 83,241 85,681 75,189 Income before income taxes 59,347 51,203 47,333 46,648 48,329 Income taxes 11,228 9,046 8,703 8,431 8,960 Net income $ 48,119 $ 42,157 $ 38,630 $ 38,217 $ 39,369 Per common share: Net income - basic $ 2.98 $ 2.61 $ 2.39 $ 2.37 $ 2.44 Net income - diluted $ 2.97 $ 2.60 $ 2.37 $ 2.35 $ 2.42





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Detail of other income and other expense - Linked Quarters 2025 2025 2024 2024 2024 (in thousands) 2nd QTR 1st QTR 4th QTR 3rd QTR 2nd QTR Other income: Income from fiduciary activities $ 11,622 $ 10,994 $ 11,122 $ 10,615 $ 10,728 Service charges on deposit accounts 2,514 2,407 2,319 2,362 2,214 Other service income 3,731 2,936 3,277 3,036 2,906 Debit card fee income 6,607 6,089 6,511 6,539 6,580 Bank owned life insurance income 1,762 1,512 1,519 2,057 1,565 ATM fees 367 335 415 471 458 Pension settlement gain — — 365 5,783 — Gain (loss) on the sale of OREO, net 27 (229 ) (74 ) 2 (7 ) Loss on sale of debt securities, net — — (128 ) — — Gain (loss) on equity securities, net 2,480 (862 ) 1,852 1,557 358 Other components of net periodic benefit income 2,344 2,344 2,651 2,204 2,204 Miscellaneous 732 220 1,235 1,904 1,788 Total other income $ 32,186 $ 25,746 $ 31,064 $ 36,530 $ 28,794 Other expense: Salaries $ 38,560 $ 36,216 $ 37,254 $ 38,370 $ 35,954 Employee benefits 9,108 10,516 10,129 10,162 9,873 Occupancy expense 3,269 3,519 2,929 3,731 2,975 Furniture and equipment expense 2,234 2,301 2,375 2,571 2,454 Data processing fees 11,021 10,529 10,450 11,764 9,542 Professional fees and services 7,395 7,307 10,465 7,842 6,022 Marketing 1,295 1,528 1,949 1,464 1,164 Insurance 1,667 1,686 1,600 1,640 1,777 Communication 941 1,202 1,104 955 1,002 State tax expense 1,350 1,186 1,145 1,116 1,129 Amortization of intangible assets 273 274 288 287 320 Foundation contributions — — — 2,000 — Miscellaneous 1,864 1,900 3,553 3,779 2,977 Total other expense $ 78,977 $ 78,164 $ 83,241 $ 85,681 $ 75,189





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 Allowance for credit losses: Allowance for credit losses, beginning of period $ 88,130 $ 87,966 $ 83,745 $ 85,379 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 $ 56,679 Cumulative change in accounting principle; adoption of ASU 2022-02 in 2023 and ASU 2016-13 in 2021 — 383 — 6,090 — Charge-offs 3,959 3,605 18,334 10,863 9,133 5,093 10,304 Recoveries 2,761 3,013 8,012 5,942 6,758 8,441 27,246 Net charge-offs (recoveries) 1,198 592 10,322 4,921 2,375 (3,348 ) (16,942 ) Provision for (recovery of) credit losses 2,853 756 14,543 2,904 4,557 (11,916 ) 12,054 Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 89,785 $ 88,130 $ 87,966 $ 83,745 $ 85,379 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 General reserve trends: Allowance for credit losses, end of period $ 89,785 $ 88,130 $ 87,966 $ 83,745 $ 85,379 $ 83,197 $ 85,675 Allowance on accruing purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans (purchased credit impaired ("PCI") loans for years 2020 and prior) — — — — — — 167 Allowance on purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior) N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 678 Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - accrual — — — — — 42 44 Specific reserves on individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual 774 1,044 1,299 4,983 3,566 1,574 5,390 General reserves on collectively evaluated loans $ 89,011 $ 87,086 $ 86,667 $ 78,762 $ 81,813 $ 81,581 $ 79,396 Total loans $ 7,963,221 $ 7,883,735 $ 7,817,128 $ 7,476,221 $ 7,141,891 $ 6,871,122 $ 7,177,785 Accruing PCD loans (PCI loans for years 2020 and prior) 2,004 2,139 2,174 2,835 4,653 7,149 11,153 Purchased loans excluded from collectively evaluated loans (for years 2020 and prior) N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 360,056 Individually evaluated loans - accrual (k) 14,019 13,935 15,290 — 11,477 17,517 8,756 Individually evaluated loans - nonaccrual 46,547 47,718 53,149 45,215 66,864 56,985 99,651 Collectively evaluated loans $ 7,900,651 $ 7,819,943 $ 7,746,515 $ 7,428,171 $ 7,058,897 $ 6,789,471 $ 6,698,169 Asset Quality Ratios: Net charge-offs (recoveries) as a % of average loans 0.06 % 0.03 % 0.14 % 0.07 % 0.03 % (0.05 )% (0.24 )% Allowance for credit losses as a % of period end loans 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.13 % 1.12 % 1.20 % 1.21 % 1.19 % General reserve as a % of collectively evaluated loans 1.13 % 1.11 % 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.16 % 1.20 % 1.19 % Nonperforming assets: Nonaccrual loans $ 63,080 $ 61,929 $ 68,178 $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 Accruing troubled debt restructurings (for years 2022 and prior) (k) N.A. N.A. N.A. N.A. 20,134 28,323 20,788 Loans past due 90 days or more 2,427 1,219 1,754 859 1,281 1,607 1,458 Total nonperforming loans $ 65,507 $ 63,148 $ 69,932 $ 61,118 $ 101,111 $ 102,652 $ 139,614 Other real estate owned 638 119 938 983 1,354 775 1,431 Other nonperforming assets — — — — — 2,750 3,164 Total nonperforming assets $ 66,145 $ 63,267 $ 70,870 $ 62,101 $ 102,465 $ 106,177 $ 144,209 Percentage of nonaccrual loans to period end loans 0.79 % 0.79 % 0.87 % 0.81 % 1.12 % 1.06 % 1.64 % Percentage of nonperforming loans to period end loans 0.82 % 0.80 % 0.89 % 0.82 % 1.42 % 1.49 % 1.95 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end loans 0.83 % 0.80 % 0.91 % 0.83 % 1.43 % 1.55 % 2.01 % Percentage of nonperforming assets to period end total assets 0.66 % 0.64 % 0.72 % 0.63 % 1.04 % 1.11 % 1.55 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Asset Quality Information (continued) Year ended December 31, (in thousands, except ratios) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 2024 2023 2022 2021 2020 New nonaccrual loan information: Nonaccrual loans, beginning of period $ 61,929 $ 68,178 $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 $ 90,080 New nonaccrual loans 13,898 14,767 65,535 48,280 64,918 38,478 103,386 Resolved nonaccrual loans 12,747 21,016 57,616 67,717 57,944 83,124 76,098 Nonaccrual loans, end of period $ 63,080 $ 61,929 $ 68,178 $ 60,259 $ 79,696 $ 72,722 $ 117,368 Individually evaluated nonaccrual commercial loan portfolio information (period end): Unpaid principal balance $ 50,048 $ 51,134 $ 58,158 $ 47,564 $ 68,639 $ 57,609 $ 100,306 Prior charge-offs 3,501 3,416 5,009 2,349 1,775 624 655 Remaining principal balance 46,547 47,718 53,149 45,215 66,864 56,985 99,651 Specific reserves 774 1,044 1,299 4,983 3,566 1,574 5,390 Book value, after specific reserves $ 45,773 $ 46,674 $ 51,850 $ 40,232 $ 63,298 $ 55,411 $ 94,261 Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED (in thousands, except share and per share data) June 30,

2025 March 31,

2025 June 30,

2024 June 30,

2025 June 30,

2024 Net interest income $ 108,991 $ 104,377 $ 97,837 $ 213,368 $ 193,460 less purchase accounting accretion related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 168 175 271 343 623 less interest income on former Vision Bank relationships 1,006 1,019 5 2,025 7 Net interest income - adjusted $ 107,817 $ 103,183 $ 97,561 $ 211,000 $ 192,830 Provision for credit losses $ 2,853 $ 756 $ 3,113 $ 3,609 $ 5,293 less recoveries on former Vision Bank relationships (717 ) (1,097 ) (117 ) (1,814 ) (1,070 ) Provision for credit losses - adjusted $ 3,570 $ 1,853 $ 3,230 $ 5,423 $ 6,363 Other income $ 32,186 $ 25,746 $ 28,794 $ 57,932 $ 54,994 less loss on sale of debt securities, net — — — — (398 ) less impact of strategic initiatives 18 (914 ) 813 (896 ) 658 less Vision related (loss) gain on the sale of OREO, net — (229 ) (7 ) (229 ) 114 less other service income related to former Vision Bank relationships — 3 6 3 13 Other income - adjusted $ 32,168 $ 26,886 $ 27,982 $ 59,054 $ 54,607 Other expense $ 78,977 $ 78,164 $ 75,189 $ 157,141 $ 152,417 less core deposit intangible amortization related to NewDominion and Carolina Alliance acquisitions 273 274 320 547 640 less building demolition costs — — — — 65 less direct expenses related to collection of payments on former Vision Bank loan relationships 239 276 — 515 — Other expense - adjusted $ 78,465 $ 77,614 $ 74,869 $ 156,079 $ 151,712 Tax effect of adjustments to net income identified above (i) $ (293 ) $ (126 ) $ (186 ) $ (420 ) $ (290 ) Net income - reported $ 48,119 $ 42,157 $ 39,369 $ 90,276 $ 74,573 Net income - adjusted (h) $ 47,015 $ 41,682 $ 38,670 $ 88,698 $ 73,481 Diluted earnings per common share $ 2.97 $ 2.60 $ 2.42 $ 5.56 $ 4.60 Diluted earnings per common share, adjusted (h) $ 2.90 $ 2.57 $ 2.38 $ 5.47 $ 4.53 Annualized return on average assets (a)(b) 1.92 % 1.70 % 1.61 % 1.81 % 1.52 % Annualized return on average assets, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 1.87 % 1.68 % 1.59 % 1.78 % 1.50 % Annualized return on average tangible assets (a)(b)(e) 1.95 % 1.73 % 1.64 % 1.84 % 1.55 % Annualized return on average tangible assets, adjusted (a)(b)(e)(h) 1.90 % 1.71 % 1.61 % 1.81 % 1.53 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity (a)(b) 14.96 % 13.46 % 13.52 % 14.22 % 12.88 % Annualized return on average shareholders' equity, adjusted (a)(b)(h) 14.62 % 13.31 % 13.28 % 13.97 % 12.69 % Annualized return on average tangible equity (a)(b)(c) 17.12 % 15.44 % 15.72 % 16.29 % 14.98 % Annualized return on average tangible equity, adjusted (a)(b)(c)(h) 16.73 % 15.27 % 15.44 % 16.01 % 14.77 % Efficiency ratio (g) 55.68 % 59.79 % 59.09 % 57.65 % 61.05 % Efficiency ratio, adjusted (g)(h) 55.78 % 59.39 % 59.35 % 57.52 % 61.01 % Annualized net interest margin (g) 4.75 % 4.62 % 4.39 % 4.69 % 4.33 % Annualized net interest margin, adjusted (g)(h) 4.70 % 4.57 % 4.38 % 4.64 % 4.32 % Note: Explanations for footnotes (a) - (k) are included at the end of the financial tables in the "Financial Reconciliations" section.





PARK NATIONAL CORPORATION Financial Reconciliations (continued) (a) Reported measure uses net income. (b) Averages are for the three months ended June 30, 2025, March 31, 2025, and June 30, 2024 and the six months ended June 30, 2025 and June 30, 2024, as appropriate. (c) Net income for each period divided by average tangible equity during the period. Average tangible equity equals average shareholders' equity during the applicable period less average goodwill and other intangible assets during the applicable period.. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY: THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 AVERAGE SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,290,041 $ 1,270,259 $ 1,171,347 $ 1,280,205 $ 1,164,765 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 162,664 162,938 163,816 162,800 163,977 AVERAGE TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 1,127,377 $ 1,107,321 $ 1,007,531 $ 1,117,405 $ 1,000,788 (d) Tangible equity divided by common shares outstanding at period end. Tangible equity equals total shareholders' equity less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY TO TANGIBLE EQUITY: June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 1,294,480 $ 1,279,042 $ 1,183,257 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 162,485 162,758 163,607 TANGIBLE EQUITY $ 1,131,995 $ 1,116,284 $ 1,019,650 (e) Net income for each period divided by average tangible assets during the period. Average tangible assets equal average assets less average goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF AVERAGE ASSETS TO AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 AVERAGE ASSETS $ 10,078,461 $ 10,045,607 $ 9,811,326 $ 10,062,125 $ 9,837,352 Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets 162,664 162,938 163,816 162,800 163,977 AVERAGE TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,915,797 $ 9,882,669 $ 9,647,510 $ 9,899,325 $ 9,673,375 (f) Tangible equity divided by tangible assets. Tangible assets equal total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, in each case at the end of the period. RECONCILIATION OF TOTAL ASSETS TO TANGIBLE ASSETS: June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 TOTAL ASSETS $ 9,949,578 $ 9,886,612 $ 9,919,783 Less: Goodwill and other intangible assets 162,485 162,758 163,607 TANGIBLE ASSETS $ 9,787,093 $ 9,723,854 $ 9,756,176 (g) Efficiency ratio is calculated by dividing total other expense by the sum of fully taxable equivalent net interest income and other income. Fully taxable equivalent net interest income reconciliation is shown assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. Additionally, net interest margin is calculated on a fully taxable equivalent basis by dividing fully taxable equivalent net interest income by average interest earning assets, in each case during the applicable period. RECONCILIATION OF FULLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME TO NET INTEREST INCOME THREE MONTHS ENDED SIX MONTHS ENDED June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Interest income $ 136,496 $ 132,200 $ 128,904 $ 268,696 $ 255,544 Fully taxable equivalent adjustment 675 607 605 1,282 1,221 Fully taxable equivalent interest income $ 137,171 $ 132,807 $ 129,509 $ 269,978 $ 256,765 Interest expense 27,505 27,823 31,067 55,328 62,084 Fully taxable equivalent net interest income $ 109,666 $ 104,984 $ 98,442 $ 214,650 $ 194,681 (h) Adjustments to net income for each period presented are detailed in the non-GAAP reconciliations of net interest income, provision for credit losses, other income, other expense and tax effect of adjustments to net income. (i) The tax effect of adjustments to net income was calculated assuming a 21% corporate federal income tax rate. (j) Pre-tax, pre-provision ("PTPP") net income is calculated as net income, plus income taxes, plus the provision for credit losses, in each case during the applicable period. PTPP net income is a common industry metric utilized in capital analysis and review. PTPP is used to assess the operating performance of Park while excluding the impact of the provision for credit losses.



