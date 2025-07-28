Northeast Bank Reports Fourth Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

PORTLAND, Maine, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based bank, today reported net income of $25.2 million, or $3.00 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $15.1 million, or $1.91 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. Net income for the year ended June 30, 2025 was $83.4 million, or $10.08 per diluted common share, compared to $58.2 million, or $7.58 per diluted common share, for the year ended June 30, 2024.

The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on October 9, 2025, to shareholders of record as of September 25, 2025.

"I am pleased to report a very strong quarter,” said Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer. “Excluding a single quarter in which we had substantial gains from the sale of PPP loans, the June 30, 2025 quarter generated record earnings primarily attributable to record net interest income.  We are reporting earnings of $3.00 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 20.7%, and a return on average assets of 2.4%. Lending activity remained strong with total quarterly originations and purchases of $365.6 million. Originations and purchases for the year ending June 30, 2025 was $2.08 billion.  At June 30, 2025, the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, totaled $3.79 billion, representing an increase of $1.03 billion, or 37.3%, over June 30, 2024.”

As of June 30, 2025, total assets were $4.28 billion, an increase of $1.15 billion, or 36.6%, from total assets of $3.13 billion as of June 30, 2024.

1.   The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio, including loans held for sale, for the year ended June 30, 2025:

 Loan Portfolio Changes
 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 Change ($) Change (%)
 (Dollars in thousands)
National Lending Purchased$2,375,157 $1,708,551 $666,606  39.02%
National Lending Originated 1,251,768  981,497  270,271  27.54%
SBA National 144,974  48,405  96,569  199.50%
Community Banking 18,258  22,704  (4,446) (19.58%)
Total$3,790,157 $2,761,157 $1,029,000  37.27%


Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $258.3 million, which consisted of $41.7 million of purchased loans at an average price of 93.8% of unpaid principal balance, and $216.6 million of originated loans. Loans generated by the Bank’s SBA Division for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 totaled $107.3 million.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending Division portfolio follows:

 National Lending Portfolio
 Three Months Ended June 30,
  2025   2024 
 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total
            
 (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:           
Unpaid principal balance$44,419  $216,631  $261,050  $160,627  $114,272  $274,899 
Initial net investment basis (1) 41,680   216,631   258,311   143,571   114,272   257,843 
            
Loan returns during the period:           
Yield 8.52%  9.95%  8.99% 9.18%  9.68%  9.37%
Total Return on Purchased Loans (2) 8.76%  N/A   8.76%  9.47%  N/A   9.47%
            
 Year Ended June 30,
  2025   2024 
 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total
            
 (Dollars in thousands)
Loans purchased or originated during the period:           
Unpaid principal balance$946,112  $807,923  $1,754,035  $432,367  $399,149  $831,516 
Initial net investment basis (1) 863,165   807,923   1,671,088   382,047   399,149   781,196 
            
Loan returns during the period:           
Yield 8.62%  9.27%  8.90%  9.01%  9.90%  9.34%
Total Return on Purchased Loans (2) 8.71%  N/A   8.71%  9.11%  N/A   9.11%
            
Total loans as of period end:           
Unpaid principal balance$2,554,266  $1,251,768  $3,806,034  $1,886,383  $981,497  $2,867,880 
Net investment basis 2,375,157   1,251,768   3,626,925   1,708,551   981,497   2,690,048 
 
(1) Initial net investment basis on purchased loans is the initial amortized cost basis net of initial allowance for credit losses (credit mark).
(2) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains (losses) on real estate owned, release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans, and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”

2.   Deposits increased by $1.04 billion, or 44.3%, from June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily attributable to increases in time deposits of $937.4 million, or a 71.8% increase compared with the prior year. The significant drivers in the change in time deposits were the increase in brokered time deposits, which increased by $752.7 million, and Community Banking Division time deposits, which increased by $156.2 million compared to June 30, 2024.

3.   Federal Home Loan Bank (“FHLB”) advances decreased by $25.0 million, or 7.2%, from June 30, 2024. The decrease was attributable to maturities on outstanding advances and net paydowns on amortizing advances.

4.   Shareholders’ equity increased by $117.7 million, or 31.2%, from June 30, 2024, primarily due to net income of $83.4 million and $31.3 million of net proceeds on shares issued in connection with the Bank’s at-the-market (“ATM”) offering.

Net income increased by $6.5 million to $25.2 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to net income of $18.7 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025.

1.   Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses increased by $8.0 million to $53.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $46.0 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2025. The increase was primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in interest income earned on loans of $8.1 million, primarily due to the resolution of a significant nonaccrual National Lending Division originated loan and higher transactional income in the National Lending Division purchased portfolio; and
  • An increase in interest income earned on short-term investments of $0.8 million, due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates earned; partially offset by,
  • An increase in deposit interest expense of $1.4 million, primarily due to higher average balances, partially offset by lower rates on interest-bearing deposits.

The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

 Interest Income and Yield on Loans
 Three Months Ended June 30,
  2025   2024 
 Average
Balance (1)		 Interest
Income		 Yield Average
Balance (1)		 Interest
Income		 Yield
            
 (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking$19,378 $321 6.64% $23,511 $381 6.52%
SBA National 147,628  3,621 9.84%  40,004  1,437 14.45%
National Lending:           
Originated 1,176,989  29,183 9.95%  963,946  23,204 9.68%
Purchased 2,422,781  51,476 8.52%  1,645,647  37,562 9.18%
Total National Lending 3,599,770  80,659 8.99%  2,609,593  60,766 9.37%
Total$3,766,776 $84,601 9.01% $2,673,108 $62,584 9.42%
            
  
 Year Ended June 30,
  2025   2024 
 Average
Balance (1)		 Interest
Income		 Yield Average
Balance (1)		 Interest
Income		 Yield
            
 (Dollars in thousands)
Community Banking$20,843 $1,409 6.76% $25,267 $1,622 6.42%
SBA National 103,525  11,766 11.37%  32,581  4,270 13.11%
National Lending:           
Originated 1,083,654  100,479 9.27%  954,316  94,488 9.90%
Purchased 2,242,832  193,307 8.62%  1,580,485  142,342 9.01%
Total National Lending 3,326,486  293,786 8.83%  2,534,801  236,830 9.34%
Total$3,450,854 $306,961 8.90% $2,592,649 $242,722 9.36%
(1) Includes loans held for sale.


The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, transactional income increased by $0.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, and regularly scheduled interest and accretion increased by $13.2 million primarily due to the increase in average balances. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was 8.8%, a decrease from 9.5% for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

 Total Return on Purchased Loans
 Three Months Ended June 30,
  2025   2024 
 Income Return (1) Income Return (1)
        
 (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion$47,707 7.90% $34,504 8.43%
Transactional income:       
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 1,404 0.23%  1,202 0.29%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees 3,768 0.62%  3,058 0.75%
Total transactional income 5,172 0.86%  4,260 1.04%
Total$52,879 8.76% $38,764 9.47%
        
 Year Ended June 30,
  2025   2024 
 Income Return (1) Income Return (1)
        
 (Dollars in thousands)
Regularly scheduled interest and accretion$183,762 8.19% $133,009 8.42%
Transactional income:       
Release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans 2,138 0.10%  1,558 0.10%
Accelerated accretion and loan fees 9,545 0.43%  9,333 0.59%
Total transactional income 11,683 0.52%  10,891 0.69%
Total$195,445 8.71% $143,900 9.11%
 
(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, and gains (losses) on real estate owned, and release of allowance for credit losses on purchased loans recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the quarter. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.


2.   Provision for credit losses increased by $2.9 million to $3.5 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $547 thousand in the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase was primarily related to loan growth and increased reserves on the unguaranteed portion of the SBA portfolio.

3.   Noninterest income increased by $6.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to an increase in gain on sale of SBA loans of $6.8 million, due to the sale of $107.6 million in SBA loans during the quarter ended June 30, 2025 as compared to the sale of $26.8 million during the quarter ended June 30, 2024.

4.   Noninterest expense increased by $4.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2024, primarily due to the following:

  • An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.8 million, primarily due to increases in regular stock and incentive compensation expense;
  • An increase in loan expense of $2.1 million primarily related to increased expenses in connection with the origination of SBA 7(a) loans; and
  • An increase in Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (“FDIC”) insurance expense of $266 thousand, due to the growth of the Bank’s asset size and an increased assessment rate.

5.   Income tax expense increased by $5.3 million to $12.5 million, or an effective tax rate of 33.2%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $7.3 million, or an effective tax rate of 32.4%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. The increase in effective tax rate is primarily due to changes in income apportionment for state taxes.

As of June 30, 2025, nonperforming assets totaled $35.6 million, or 0.8% of total assets, compared to $28.3 million, or 0.9% of total assets, as of June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, past due loans totaled $30.1 million, or 0.8% of total loans, compared to past due loans totaling $26.3 million, or 1.0% of total loans, as of June 30, 2024.

As of June 30, 2025, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 11.6%, compared to 12.3% at June 30, 2024, and the Total risk-based capital ratio was 14.7% at June 30, 2025, compared to 14.8% at June 30, 2024. Capital ratios decreased primarily due to the increase in risk-weighted assets and average assets from significant loan growth during the year ended June 30, 2025, partially offset by increased retained earnings and additional capital raised under the Bank’s ATM offering.

About Northeast Bank
Northeast Bank (NASDAQ: NBN) is a bank headquartered in Portland, Maine. We offer personal and business banking services to the Maine market via seven branches. Our National Lending Division purchases and originates commercial loans on a nationwide basis. ableBanking, a division of Northeast Bank, offers online savings products to consumers nationwide. Information regarding Northeast Bank can be found at www.northeastbank.com

Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, and efficiency ratio. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Forward-Looking Statements
Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We may also make forward-looking statements in other documents we file with the FDIC, in our annual reports to our shareholders, in press releases and other written materials, and in oral statements made by our officers, directors or employees. You can identify forward-looking statements by the use of the words “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “assume,” “outlook,” “will,” “should,” and other expressions that predict or indicate future events and trends and which do not relate to historical matters. Although the Bank believes that these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable estimates and assumptions, they are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, contingencies, and other factors. You should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. You should exercise caution in interpreting and relying on forward-looking statements because they are subject to significant risks, uncertainties and other factors which are, in some cases, beyond the Bank’s control. The Bank’s actual results could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such the forward-looking statements as a result of, among other factors, changes in interest rates and real estate values; changes in employment levels, general business and economic conditions on a national basis and in the local markets in which the Bank operates; changes in customer behavior due to changing business and economic conditions (including the impact of actual or threatened tariffs imposed by the U.S. and foreign governments, inflation and concerns about liquidity) or legislative or regulatory initiatives; the possibility that future credits losses are higher than currently expected due to changes in economic assumptions, customer behavior or adverse economic developments; turbulence in the capital and debt markets; competitive pressures from other financial institutions; changes in loan defaults and charge-off rates; changes in the value of securities and other assets, adequacy of credit loss reserves, or deposit levels necessitating increased borrowing to fund loans and investments; changes in legislation and regulation under the new U.S. presidential administration; operational risks including, but not limited to, cybersecurity, fraud, natural disasters, climate change and future pandemics; the risk that the Bank may not be successful in the implementation of its business strategy; the risk that intangibles recorded in the Bank’s financial statements will become impaired; changes in assumptions used in making such forward-looking statements; and the other risks and uncertainties detailed in the Bank’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, as amended by Amendment No. 1 to the Annual Report on Form 10-K/A for the year ended June 30, 2024 as updated in the Bank’s Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings submitted to the FDIC. These statements speak only as of the date of this release and the Bank does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any of these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date of this communication or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

NORTHEAST BANK    
BALANCE SHEETS    
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)    
     
 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024
 (unaudited) (audited)
Assets   
Cash and due from banks$2,908  $2,711 
Short-term investments 410,711   239,447 
Total cash and cash equivalents 413,619   242,158 
    
Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 15,308   48,978 
Equity securities, at fair value 7,396   7,013 
Total securities 22,704   55,991 
    
SBA loans held for sale 33,768   14,506 
    
Loans:   
Commercial real estate 2,733,794   2,028,280 
Commercial and industrial 903,278   618,846 
Residential real estate 119,158   99,234 
Consumer 159   291 
Total loans 3,756,389   2,746,651 
Less: Allowance for credit losses 47,930   26,709 
Loans, net 3,708,459   2,719,942 
    
Premises and equipment, net 24,704   27,144 
Real estate owned and other possessed collateral, net 560   -
 
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 15,295   15,751 
Loan servicing rights, net 699   984 
Bank-owned life insurance 19,329   18,830 
Accrued interest receivable 16,897   15,163 
Other assets 23,034   21,734 
Total assets$4,279,068  $3,132,203 
    
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity   
Deposits:   
Demand$159,274  $146,727 
Savings and interest checking 880,016   732,029 
Money market 92,716   154,504 
Time 2,243,594   1,306,203 
Total deposits 3,375,600   2,339,463 
    
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 320,191   345,190 
Lease liability 19,044   20,252 
Other liabilities 69,947   50,664 
Total liabilities 3,784,782   2,755,569 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Shareholders’ equity   
Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 2024 -   - 
Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 8,525,362 and 8,127,690 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively 8,525   8,128 
Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; No shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and 2024 -   - 
Additional paid-in capital 98,728   64,762 
Retained earnings 387,035   303,927 
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2)  (183)
Total shareholders’ equity 494,286   376,634 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$4,279,068  $3,132,203 



NORTHEAST BANK       
STATEMENTS OF INCOME       
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)       
        
 Three Months Ended June 30, Year Ended June 30,
 2025 2024 2025 2024
 (unaudited) (unaudited) (unaudited) (audited)
Interest and dividend income:       
Interest and fees on loans$84,601 $62,584  $306,961 $242,722 
Interest on available-for-sale securities 294  606   1,677  2,246 
Other interest and dividend income 4,798  3,377   16,902  12,918 
Total interest and dividend income 89,693  66,567   325,540  257,886 
        
Interest expense:       
Deposits 32,022  24,619   121,981  88,391 
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 3,524  3,785   15,278  20,032 
Obligation under capital lease agreements 216  228   908  891 
Total interest expense 35,762  28,632   138,167  109,314 
Net interest and dividend income before provision for credit losses 53,931  37,935   187,373  148,572 
Provision for credit losses 3,469  547   8,744  1,768 
Net interest and dividend income after provision for credit losses 50,462  37,388   178,629  146,804 
        
Noninterest income:       
Fees for other services to customers 356  466   1,553  1,684 
Gain on sales of SBA loans 8,244  1,459   23,159  3,296 
Net unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities 17  (22)  123  (4)
Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral and premises and equipment, net -  (20)  -  (29)
Bank-owned life insurance income 126  118   499  466 
Correspondent fee income 13  39   83  222 
Other noninterest income 12  52   40  245 
Total noninterest income 8,768  2,092   25,457  5,880 
        
Noninterest expense:       
Salaries and employee benefits 13,036  11,204   47,983  41,613 
Occupancy and equipment expense 1,097  995   4,553  4,272 
Professional fees 609  581   2,594  2,365 
Data processing fees 1,551  1,501   6,156  5,324 
Marketing expense 105  261   423  1,000 
Loan acquisition and collection expense 2,933  853   8,558  3,255 
FDIC insurance expense 611  345   2,367  1,262 
Other noninterest expense 1,553  1,339   5,756  5,477 
Total noninterest expense 21,495  17,079   78,390  64,568 
Income before income tax expense 37,735  22,401   125,696  88,116 
Income tax expense 12,519  7,261   42,253  29,885 
Net income$25,216 $15,140  $83,443 $58,231 
        
Weighted-average shares outstanding:       
Basic 8,233,002  7,765,868   8,093,828  7,573,217 
Diluted 8,413,895  7,910,692   8,277,547  7,679,007 
        
Earnings per common share:       
Basic$3.06 $1.95  $10.31 $7.69 
Diluted 3.00  1.91   10.08  7.58 
        
Cash dividends declared per common share$0.01 $0.01  $0.04 $0.04 



NORTHEAST BANK          
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS          
(Unaudited)           
(Dollars in thousands)           
 Three Months Ended June 30,
  2025   2024 
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets:           
Interest-earning assets:           
Investment securities$27,539 $294 4.28% $59,752 $606 4.08%
Loans (1) (2) (3) 3,766,776  84,601 9.01%  2,673,108  62,584 9.42%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 15,491  303 7.85%  15,756  369 9.42%
Short-term investments (4) 396,461  4,495 4.55%  224,498  3,008 5.39%
Total interest-earning assets 4,206,267  89,693 8.55%  2,973,114  66,567 9.01%
Cash and due from banks 1,929      2,524    
Other non-interest earning assets 34,575      84,461    
Total assets$4,242,771     $3,060,099    
            
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
NOW accounts$638,767 $5,989 3.76% $545,965 $6,105 4.50%
Money market accounts 93,831  532 2.27%  157,729  1,279 3.26%
Savings accounts 205,317  1,446 2.82%  163,940  1,395 3.42%
Time deposits 2,250,181  24,055 4.29%  1,267,122  15,840 5.03%
Total interest-bearing deposits 3,188,096  32,022 4.03%  2,134,756  24,619 4.64%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 325,228  3,524 4.35%  347,726  3,785 4.38%
Lease liability 19,194  216 4.51%  20,533  228 4.47%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,532,518  35,762 4.06%  2,503,015  28,632 4.60%
            
Non-interest bearing liabilities:           
Demand deposits and escrow accounts 152,599      162,251    
Other liabilities 69,893      27,230    
Total liabilities 3,755,010      2,692,496    
Shareholders' equity 487,762      367,603    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$4,242,772     $3,060,099    
            
Net interest income  $53,931     $37,935  
            
Interest rate spread    4.49%     4.41%
Net interest margin (5)    5.10%     5.13%
            
Cost of funds (6)    3.89%     4.32%
  1. Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
  2. Includes loans held for sale.
  3. Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
  4. Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
  5. Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
  6. Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.



NORTHEAST BANK          
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS    
(Unaudited)           
(Dollars in thousands)           
 Year Ended June 30,
 2025 2024
 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate		 Average
Balance		 Interest
Income/
Expense		 Average
Yield/
Rate
Assets:           
Interest-earning assets:           
Investment securities$39,044 $1677 4.30% $59,983 $2,246 3.74%
Loans (1) (2) (3) 3,450,854  306,961 8.90%  2,592,649  242,722 9.36%
Federal Home Loan Bank stock 16,016  1,280 7.99%  19,257  1,700 8.83%
Short-term investments (4) 325,747  15,622 4.80%  209,285  11,218 5.36%
Total interest-earning assets 3,831,661  325,540 8.50%  2,881,174  257,886 8.95%
Cash and due from banks 2,147      2,493    
Other non-interest earning assets 51,921      64,570    
Total assets$3,885,729     $2,948,237    
            
Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity:           
Interest-bearing liabilities:           
NOW accounts$587,824 $23,491 4.00% $517,134 $22,652 4.38%
Money market accounts 122,094  3,505 2.87%  209,080  7,039 3.37%
Savings accounts 192,357  6,021 3.13%  129,455  3,999 3.09%
Time deposits 1,960,859  88,964 4.54%  1,112,548  54,701 4.92%
Total interest-bearing deposits 2,863,134  121,981 4.26%  1,968,217  88,391 4.49%
Federal Home Loan Bank advances 349,094  15,278 4.38%  434,388  20,032 4.61%
Lease liability 19,540  908 4.65%  21,165  891 4.21%
Total interest-bearing liabilities 3,231,768  138,167 4.28%  2,423,770  109,314 4.51%
            
Non-interest bearing liabilities:           
Demand deposits and escrow accounts 151,010      165,789    
Other liabilities 64,174      25,092    
Total liabilities 3,446,952      2,614,651    
Shareholders' equity 438,777      333,586    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$3,885,729     $2,948,237    
            
Net interest income  $187,373     $148,572  
            
Interest rate spread    4.22%     4.44%
Net interest margin (5)    4.82%     5.16%
            
Cost of funds (6)    4.08%     4.22%
  1. Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate.
  2. Includes loans held for sale.
  3. Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income.
  4. Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.
  5. Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.
  6. Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.



NORTHEAST BANK         
SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA        
(Unaudited)         
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)         
 Three Months Ended
 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024
          
Net interest income$53,931  $45,951  $48,490  $39,000  $37,935 
Provision for credit losses 3,469   2,908   1,944   422   547 
Noninterest income 8,768   6,619   5,949   4,119   2,092 
Noninterest expense 21,495   20,143   19,066   17,685   17,079 
Net income 25,216   18,681   22,440   17,106   15,140 
          
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:         
Basic 8,233,002   8,216,746   8,044,345   7,886,148   7,765,868 
Diluted 8,413,895   8,394,964   8,197,568   8,108,688   7,910,692 
          
Earnings per common share:         
Basic$3.06  $2.27  $2.79  $2.17  $1.95 
Diluted 3.00   2.23   2.74   2.11   1.91 
          
Dividends declared per common share$0.01  $0.01  $0.01  $0.01  $0.01 
          
Return on average assets 2.38%  1.86%  2.24%  2.09%  1.99%
Return on average equity 20.74%  16.47%  21.14%  17.53%  16.56%
Net interest rate spread (1) 4.49%  3.96%  4.21%  4.18%  4.41%
Net interest margin (2) 5.10%  4.62%  4.88%  4.90%  5.13%
Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (3) 34.28%  38.32%  35.02%  41.01%  42.67%
Noninterest expense to average total assets 2.03%  2.00%  1.90%  2.16%  2.24%
Average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 119.07%  118.64%  118.24%  118.48%  118.78%
          
 As of:
 June 30, 2025 March 31, 2025 December 31, 2024 September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024
Nonperforming loans:         
Originated portfolio:         
Residential real estate$2,394  $2,407  $2,446  $3,976  $2,502 
Commercial real estate 3,033   3,197   3,662   4,682   1,407 
Commercial and industrial 5,158   6,945   6,696   6,684   6,520 
Consumer 2   3   5   -   - 
Total originated portfolio 10,587   12,552   12,809   15,342   10,429 
Total purchased portfolio 24,424   19,680   17,257   21,830   17,832 
Total nonperforming loans 35,011   32,232   30,066   37,172   28,261 
Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 560   1,200   1,200   -   - 
Total nonperforming assets$35,571  $33,432  $31,266  $37,172  $28,261 
          
Past due loans to total loans 0.80%  0.91%  0.85%  0.89%  0.95%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.93%  0.86%  0.84%  1.06%  1.02%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.83%  0.79%  0.77%  0.94%  0.90%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.28%  1.23%  1.25%  1.25%  0.97%
Allowance for credit losses to nonperforming loans 136.90%  142.79%  148.92%  117.40%  94.51%
Net charge-offs (recoveries)$1,723  $2,082  $869  $1,604  $1,347 
Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4) 486.07%  521.47%  542.12%  604.38%  482.13%
Net loans to deposits 109.86%  112.10%  112.52%  110.70%  116.88%
Purchased loans to total loans 63.23%  65.33%  66.63%  69.11%  61.88%
Equity to total assets 11.55%  11.06%  10.88%  9.96%  12.02%
Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 13.44%  12.72%  12.66%  11.45%  13.84%
Total risk-based capital ratio 14.69%  13.97%  13.91%  12.70%  14.82%
Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 11.64%  11.45%  11.16%  12.06%  12.30%
          
Total shareholders’ equity$494,286  $467,516  $444,101  $392,557  $376,634 
Less: Preferred stock -   -   -   -   - 
Common shareholders’ equity 494,286   467,516   444,101   392,557   376,634 
Less: Intangible assets (5) -   -   -   -   - 
Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)$494,286  $467,516  $444,101  $392,557  $376,634 
          
Common shares outstanding 8,525,362   8,525,362   8,492,856   8,212,026   8,127,690 
          
Book value per common share$57.98  $54.84  $52.29  $47.80  $46.34 
Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (5) 57.98   54.84   52.29   47.80   46.34 
          
  1. The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period.
  2. The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.
  3. The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the credit loss provision) plus noninterest income.
  4. For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans.
  5. Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders’ equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.


