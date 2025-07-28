Legacy Housing Corporation Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

BEDFORD, Texas, July 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Legacy Housing Corporation (“Legacy” or the “Company”, NASDAQ: LEGH) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, after markets close on Thursday, August 7, 2025. The Company will then host a conference call at 10:00 a.m. Central Time on Friday, August 8, 2025.

To access the conference call, please pre-register using this link. Registrants will receive confirmation with dial-in details.

A replay of the webcast will be available on https://investors.legacyhousingcorp.com/ starting approximately two hours after the call and will be archived on the site for one year.

About Legacy Housing Corporation

Legacy builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and "tiny houses" that are distributed through a network of independent retailers and company-owned stores. The Company also sells directly to manufactured housing communities. Legacy is one of the largest producers of manufactured homes in the United States. With current operations focused primarily in the southern United States, we offer our customers an array of quality homes ranging in size from approximately 395 to 2,667 square feet consisting of 1 to 5 bedrooms, with 1 to 3 1/2 bathrooms. Our homes range in price, at retail, from approximately $33,000 to $180,000.

Investor Inquiries:

Duncan Bates, (817) 799-4837

duncanbates@legacyhousingcorp.com